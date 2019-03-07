CoreSite Realty Corp: This Stock Could Double Again

CoreSite stock has surged 550% over the past decade and this could just be the beginning.

The proliferation of smartphones to the rise of cloud computing has resulted in soaring demand for third-party data storage.

“Pick and shovel" businesses represents the safer, and often more profitable, way to invest in an industry boom.

If you want to make a lot of money in the technology sector, then you want to own "picks-and-shovels" businesses.

Regular readers have read my thoughts on selling "picks and shovels." Rather than building innovative technologies themselves, these companies provide products and services to an entire sector. This represents the safer, and often more profitable, way to invest in an industry boom.

Case in point: CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR). CoreSite is a real estate development trust that develops, owns, and operates data centers. The company owns 26 locations nationwide, serving customers like Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL), Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ), and International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). By selling an essential service to companies, CoreSite has profited from the tech industry bonanza… without the risk and occasional failures of creating innovative products itself.

And that business has really paid off for shareholders. Over the past decade, units have delivered a total return, including dividends, of 550%. That crushes the 137% return from the broader S&P 500 over the same period. And this could just be the beginning.

Selling Picks and Shovel to the Data Gold Rush

Data centers represent pretty straightforward businesses.

CoreSite buys empty warehouses or office space. Tenants then lease parcels of these space in these buildings to store their terminals. This creates a win-win for everyone: CoreSite locks in a stream of rental income and tenants avoid the huge cost and hassle of building their own data center.

This can be quite a profitable operation. Tech companies, in contrast to apartment renters, tend to sign long-term contracts - often five years or longer. This results in a visible stream of cash flows that rolls in like clockwork. Furthermore, switching data centers can cost millions of dollars (not to mention the potential disruption to operations). As a result, landlords like CoreSite don't have to worry about rivals undercutting their prices. It also allows management to raise prices year after year.

This has translated into great returns for owners. According to National Real Estate Investor Magazine, a turnkey data center will pay a capitalization rate (a rough measure for the profitability of an investment property) of 6%. CoreSite can earn even better returns by building its own properties. The capitalization rate on a new data center constructed from scratch can come in as high as 10%.

And those returns will likely stay strong for the foreseeable future.

Data consumption, thanks to the proliferation of smartphones to the rise of cloud computing, has surged in recent years. EMC Corporation estimates that the total amount of data in existence doubles every two years. By 2020, the size of the total "digital universe" will 44 zettabytes - 16-times larger than all of the data in existence as recently as 2012.

All of those ones and zeros need to get stored somewhere. CoreSite's data centers have remained near capacity, with the partnership's occupancy rate topping 93% last year. Rental revenues jumped 13% to $544.0 million as customers tried out-bidding each other for space. Most of that income flowed straight to the bottom line, with adjusted fund flows from operations, growing 26% year-over-year to $232.6 million.

To cash in on this internet gold rush, management plans to plow billions of dollars back into their business. The partnership has four new data centers under construction, in addition to plans to expand existing facilities. Executives plan to spend $400.0 million on capital expenditures next year, up from $246.7 million in 2018.

For unitholders, this should translate into a growing stream of income.

Today, CoreSite pays a quarterly distribution of $1.10 per unit. That comes out to an annual yield of 4.3%.

Data by YCharts

That payout will likely continue to grow. Over the next five years, analysts project cash flows will grow at a mid-teen annual clip. Given the partnership's modest payout ratio and manageable debt load, unitholders can expect their distributions to grow more or less in line with profits.

The Bottom Line on CoreSite Stock

Of course, CoreSite is no sure thing.

A glut of new data centers could push down rental prices (or at least reduce the rate of future rent increases). And because traders consider data center REITs bond substitutes, higher interest rates could clip unit prices.

That said, the booming technology sector will likely provide lots of opportunities for service providers like CoreSite. The company is selling picks and shovels to the ongoing data gold rush. That should translate into respectable returns for many years to come.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.