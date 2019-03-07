Terraform Power Is Ridiculously Overleveraged

In February, I published an extensive article covering Atlantica Yield (AY), Pattern Energy (PEGI), and Clearway Energy (CWEN). Terraform Power (TERP) would have fitted nicely in that YieldCo article if it disclosed more detailed information on debt levels and debt maturity per project, which is necessary to construct a long-term DCF. I would recommend the previous article for anyone who's not fully up to date on how YieldCo's work and terms like PPA (Power Purchase Agreement), CAFD (Cash Available For Distribution), etc. In this article, I will value Terraform using an asset-based valuation and look back on the acquisition of Saeta Yield.

Let's start with headline numbers. Below, you find the new multiples table for the three YieldCo's covered in my previous article plus Terraform.

Source: author's own calculations. Note that EBITDA ratios for PEGI are inflated due to exclusion of unconsolidated entities from EBITDA. PEGI 2018 CAFD figures are adjusted for a couple of items, like stock based-compensation. * EV/'19 CAFD is (corporate debt + market cap)/(2019e CAFD + after tax corporate interest expense). ** Annualized current dividend divided by CAFD run-rate estimate.

In the table above we can see that Terraform is more expensive than peers on all metrics, except P/B, which is also the least relevant valuation multiple in the table. To make matters worse for Terraform, transferring corporate debt to project debt will hurt its CAFD due to repayments (annual debt amortization) being subtracted from CAFD. So when looking at the CAFD multiples in the top section of the table, it is important to take a hard look at the ND/EBITDA figure as well. Clearly, the debt load of Terraform is much higher than that of its peers, especially when considering that PEGI's ND/EBITDA figure is inflated due to exclusion of a sizable part of its EBITDA.

Readers of my last article may notice the improved CAFD run-rate of Pattern Energy, which is due to the redemption of project debt and the inclusion of Pattern Development CAFD in the run-rate. Note that this does not materially affect my valuation of PEGI in that article.

Acquisition of Saeta Yield

Terraform was quick to point out the accretive properties of the Saeta deal. Granted, Saeta had good assets and almost no corporate debt, but TERP did pay a premium. The accretive properties of the deal were highlighted by the chart below.

Original Saeta Yield acquisition CAFD bridge Source: Terraform Power February 2018 presentation.

According to Saeta Yield's last company presentation, as shown below, recurring CAFD was EUR 75.5m, which would translate to USD 87m at an EUR/USD exchange rate of 1.15 (this rate is close to both last year's average and the current market quote).

Source: Saeta Yield FY 2017 presentation.

Part of the difference between $105m ($98m + $7m) and $87m lies in the exchange rate, another big chunk is Terraform's opportunistic choice to take the CFOA guidance which included a favorable working capital decrease. It is only reasonable to take the recurring CAFD in this case.

A second adjustment would be the financing of the deal. Terraform issued more shares than initially guided in order to keep a good credit rating. Another thing to take into account is that both the incremental project and holding debt service exclude principal repayments. This is not very logical, especially for project debt as repayments are subtracted in the CAFD calculation. For corporate-level debt, there is also a clear case for amortization as the subsidies for Saeta's assets in Spain are finite as well. Therefore, I put all the full $525m (1175m - 650m) debt on the same pile at a 4.75% rate, which is below the 5.1% interest rate the company pays on its expanded credit line. An annual payment of $50m will, amortizing over the course of 15 years, pay down the $525m incremental debt.

If we take these items and build a new CAFD bridge, we get the following waterfall chart.

Source: author's own calculations, numbers are in USD millions except per-share amounts. Pro-forma adjusted CAFD per share calculation used 209.06m shares.

This looks worse, which is logical as repaying debt hurts CAFD. Still, I think it is the best thing to do as most CAFD is generated by thermal solar plants in Spain that will take a major CAFD hit when PPA's run off in 18 years.

Asset-based valuation

Like I did in my article on Pattern Energy, I will attempt to value Terraform using its assets. This calculation comes down to multiplying project CAFD by 11 to find the approximate gross portfolio value of Terraform. In the private market, 11x CAFD is the high-end of what is a normal multiple to pay for renewable energy assets. I took the high end, because larger listed companies have benefits over private ones (for further justification, please read my article on PEGI). Of course, corporate net debt, which is excluded from CAFD, must be subtracted from asset value. Note that this valuation excludes any benefit from future asset additions.

Source: author's own calculations. Standalone CAFD is an estimate close to the $118m pro-forma figure as shown in the February 2018 company presentation. Debt figures are as of Q3 2018. Annualized interest excludes debt taken on for acquisition financing, which should balance out with the CAFD numbers that were not adjusted for the post-acquisition interest burdens. Corporate debt (Corporate-level long-term debt in TERP's latest 10-Q report) used is $2.3bn, corporate cash is $148m.

Somewhat surprisingly, the fair value of Terraform using this calculation is very disappointing and would imply a downside of over 50%. It must be said that the same method delivered a FV of PEGI that was quite close to its market value. I also believe that most other YieldCos would do better. Atlantica Yield (AY), for example, shows a 12.6% upside using this very same valuation method. One may also remember that a sizeable chunk of AY's assets are located in Spain, similar to the assets TERP acquired from Saeta Yield.

Last but not least, converting all of TERP's corporate debt to project debt would take annual CAFD down to only $90m (gross run-rate CAFD estimate of $300m, minus amortizing $2.2bn, for 15 years at 4.75%, or $220m per year). On a market cap of over $2.5bn, $90m is clearly not enough.

Bottom line

This company fails just about every comparison with its peers when it comes to valuation. A lot of the pain is in its sizable debt load. A FV per share of $5.40 on a rough asset-based valuation is perhaps too extreme, but a CAFD yield of 7.1% is still very low for a YieldCo with this amount of corporate debt. Transferring corporate debt to projects will hurt CAFD. All of the negatives could potentially be compensated if management has shown excellent accretive growth, but the acquisition of Saeta Yield was not at all accretive. Compared to other YieldCos, Terraform Power is clearly best avoided.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.