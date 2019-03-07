Why We See Significant Potential In Newell Brands

Investors are worried about a number of items, including debt, but we think the management team has a balanced plan to propel the company forward.

Newell Brands (NWL) had a very rough 2018. The stock began falling in earnest from its peak in the summer of 2017 and hasn’t relented. Today, shares stand roughly 70% lower than they did less than two years ago after a tumultuous period marked by investor angst.

However, because of this extreme revaluation and the fact that we see Newell as having a bright future, we believe the stock to be tremendously undervalued. In addition, Newell offers investors a robust 5.8% yield, making it part of the desirable list of stocks that yield in excess of 5%; you can see the full list of 5%+ yielding stocks here.

Given the company’s strategy to divest non-core assets, pay down debt, and focus on future growth, we think Newell looks very attractive at current prices. In addition, Newell trades for a trough valuation that we believe reduces the risk of new positions that are initiated today.

Overview of Recent Events

Newell traces its lineage back to 1903 when Edgar Newell acquired a curtain rod manufacturer. In the 116 years since then, Newell has transformed itself into a powerhouse of successful consumer brands through a combination of large acquisitions and divestitures of non-core assets. The company has constantly remade itself to ensure the most optimal portfolio mix, and that strategy is certainly continuing today.

This includes small acquisitions, but also the blockbuster Jarden merger from a couple of years ago. Newell has never shied away from bold decisions, and we think its current strategic path supports many more years of success. The company’s annual revenue will top $8 billion this year, and its market capitalization is slightly below that at $7.5 billion after a recent period of weakness in the stock.

Newell reported fourth quarter and full-year 2018 earnings on February 15th and while the results themselves were okay, investors were spooked by 2019 guidance. This caused shares to plummet more than 20% on the day of the earnings release, and shares haven’t recovered since then. Indeed, shares are now down 26% from prior to the earnings release just a few weeks ago, and very near their 52-week low.

Total revenue was down 6%, coming in at $2.3 billion against $2.5 billion in the year-ago period. The company cited headwinds from its new revenue recognition standard as well as unfavorable exchange rates and a decline in core sales. It should be noted that on a sequential basis – against Q3 2018 – Newell’s core sales improved in all segments. In other words, while year-over-year results certainly weren’t overly strong, Newell is still coming off of the bottom, as has been well publicized by the management team.

The Learning & Development segment saw sales decline 3.2% against the comparable period last year, down to $707 million. Strong core sales in writing products were more than offset by negative impacts from foreign exchange, the revenue recognition change, as well as a core sales decline in the baby category, which Newell reckons is from the Toys ‘R’ Us bankruptcy. Core sales, which excludes the impact of non-operating items, grew 1.7% year-over-year, and improved sequentially.

The Food & Appliances segment saw its net sales decline 7.2% in Q4 to $824 million as it experienced negative impacts from revenue recognition and foreign exchange, similar to the consolidated company’s results. In addition, its core sales declined 1.7%, primarily because of promotional activity in the food business. Despite the year-over-year weakness, the Food & Appliances segment also produced sequential improvement over Q3 2018 in core sales.

Finally, the Home & Outdoor living segment saw its total sales fall 8.1% to $809 million in Q4, thanks to the same foreign exchange and revenue recognition factors, but also because its core net sales declined 3%, lagging the other two segments. A key large US retailer stopped distributing Coleman outdoor products, which was the primary driver of the decline in core sales. On the bright side, the connected home business showed strength and the home fragrance business returned to growth in Europe. Like the other segments, Home & Outdoor produced a top line sequential improvement against Q3 2018 results.

Normalized operating margin was actually quite strong in Q4, rising 70bps to 11.4% of revenue. The gain was due to a very strong increase in gross margins, which rose 170bps year-over-year on an adjusted basis, from 33% to 34.7% of revenue. Headwinds from tariffs, higher transportation costs, input cost inflation, and foreign exchange were more than offset by strong pricing, productivity gains, lower integration costs, and the change in revenue recognition. The nice gains in gross margins were partially offset by higher accrued incentive compensation, but overall, margin expansion was above our expectations for Q4. As this is a key tenet of the bull case for Newell, progress on that front was most welcome.

Normalized operating margin fluctuated meaningfully for the different segments in Q4. The Learning & Development business posted a staggering 570bps gain, increasing year-over-year from 14% to 19.7% of revenue despite the decline in the top line. The Food & Appliances segment saw its normalized operating margin decline 130bps from 13% to 11.7% of revenue against the comparable period. Finally, the Home & Outdoor living business saw its normalized operating margin fall 150bps from 15% of revenue to 13.5%. While Newell still has its challenges in terms of growing margins, there was meaningful progress in Q4, although it still certainly is in the early stages of its turnaround.

Normalized earnings-per-share came in at 71 cents in Q4 against 68 cents in the year-ago period after accounting for a variety of charges and benefits, including tax reform. Operationally, Newell’s Q4 was certainly a bit messy, but there is much to be optimistic about. Core net sales improved sequentially in all three of its reporting segments and margins are moving in the right direction. The company also continues to make significant progress in its transformation, which we’ll have more on later.

As part of Newell’s transformation, it is returning huge amounts of capital to shareholders. In the fourth quarter alone, Newell spent $2.6 billion on debt repayment, $102 million in cash dividends, and a further $996 million on share repurchases. Newell’s market capitalization is just $7.5 billion, so these numbers are staggering. However, such is the opportunity for Newell as it continues to divest non-core assets and funnel the proceeds to these three sources, all of which accrue benefits to shareholders. While 2018 should be the peak in terms of sheer size for the combination of debt repayment, dividends, and buybacks, we believe capital returns are a significant portion of the total return outlook for Newell, and are optimistic about that continuing.

Based upon management’s guidance of $1.50 to $1.65, our initial estimate for 2019 earnings-per-share is $1.60, which represents a significant decline from 2018’s earnings, but given where the company is in its transformation, 2019 should be the bottom.

The company’s dividend appears to be safe at this point considering it costs just over $400 million annually. Newell is still earning well in excess of the dividend’s cost, but even if it weren’t, the company’s significant proceeds from asset sales would more than cover any deficit to earnings. Given the high yield, we see safety as a primary concern, but in Newell’s case, management appears to have the willingness and ability to pay it indefinitely. Raises may be more difficult to come by simply because management’s priorities for cash are elsewhere, but with the yield already near 6%, raises aren’t as important as they otherwise would be.

Growth Prospects

We think Newell has a bright future in front of it, but recognize the difficulty of the task at hand. The company grew too large, too quickly in recent years, leaving it with enormous amounts of debt and a disjointed portfolio of brands that didn’t fit together. Management has been working on fixing those problems simultaneously through divestitures and debt repayment, and we see this as setting the company up for success in the coming years in terms of returning to growth.

Source: CAGNY 2019 presentation, page 7

This is a quick look at the brands that Newell divested since it began this process roughly a year ago. The company has sold five of its major businesses for total after-tax proceeds of $5.2 billion. Keep in mind Newell’s current market capitalization is $7.5 billion, so these figures are enormous. This is what is allowing the company to pay down debt as quickly as it is, in addition to paying its nearly-6% yield and buying back huge amounts of stock.

The company announced subsequent to the earnings release that it had agreed to sell the Rexair business to Rhone Capital for an undisclosed sum. The Rexair business produced $123 million in revenue in 2018 for Newell, so it is a relatively small piece of the portfolio. However, the cleaning products in Rexair’s assortment don’t fit with Newell’s portfolio, and it was therefore divested, consistent with the company’s transformation goals.

We see the portfolio transformation supporting growth not only through reduced debt and a lower share count, but also because it significantly reduces operating complexity for Newell. Simplifying the portfolio means fewer SKUs to maintain, fewer factories and distribution centers, fewer vendors and lower headcount. All of these things incrementally help to increase efficiency, which boosts margins over time.

Source: CAGNY 2019 presentation, page 9

This slide gives us a good look at what Newell is aiming for in its transformation. Years ago, the company had no clear strategy in terms of the businesses that it owned. It had consumer and business-facing brands that didn’t fit together. However, it is moving towards a concentrated portfolio of brands that have staying power in their respective niches and are consumer-facing in nature.

Source: CAGNY 2019 presentation, page 10

Not only are the brands consumer-facing, but they are leaders in their categories as well. Newell isn’t trying to be all things to all people, but it is trying to dominate a handful of small niches within retail, and it is experiencing success. Out of the seven divisions listed above, Newell has market share dominance in all of them, which is a key consideration that supports growth moving forward. Newell is in categories that don’t depend upon a narrow consumer or narrow distributor list; these categories and brands have mass appeal and focus on products with staying power.

Newell also has a significant opportunity to expand internationally. Currently, about 72% of its sales come from North America, with EMEA (13%), APAC (8%) and LATAM (8%) making up the balance.

Source: CAGNY 2019 presentation, page 28

Newell is going after its home fragrance, baby, and writing businesses in terms of international expansion given that they are universal products with relatively low international revenue mix. Newell is taking brands that have succeeded in their home markets and expanding them internationally to drive additional revenue. With this expansion comes costs, not the least of which is increased foreign exchange exposure, but to drive the next phase of revenue growth, Newell sees international expansion as attractive.

Importantly, Newell faces some challenges apart from its enormous effort to transform its business.

Source: CAGNY 2019 presentation, page 31

Retailers spent much of the past couple of years reducing inventories, which reduced demand for products like Newell’s. As that headwind has abated as of the end of 2018, Newell should see normalizing demand for its products given that, presumably, retailer inventory levels have been right-sized.

The impact from the Toys ‘R’ Us bankruptcy should abate in the coming quarters as well, as Newell relied upon the doomed chain for baby product sales in particular, and that channel vanished. However, the significant headwind should be all but gone by Q2 of this year.

Newell’s gross margins are around 35% today, and management’s benchmark for its mix of products is 37% to 38%. While that may not sound like much, on $8.4 billion in annual revenue, 250bps of gross margin improvement is worth $210 million. For context, that would pay roughly half of Newell’s dividend for the year, so the numbers are significant.

The company plans to attack this goal through a multi-pronged approach. This includes product innovation that drives better margins, continued productivity improvements, SKU complexity reduction, better management of pricing and mix, optimizing its plant and distribution center network, and more accurately forecasting its demand and supply needs. Newell had grown too cumbersome in recent years for this work to be done effectively, but now that the portfolio is more focused, these efforts should lead to higher gross margins over time.

Perhaps even more importantly, Newell has a tremendous opportunity to remove overhead costs from its model and improve operating margins from that end as well. Newell’s overhead costs account for about 21% of revenue today, but its benchmark, based upon similar companies’ overhead costs, is 16% to 17% of revenue. That means there is 400bps to 500bps of margin growth there for the taking, and while this certainly isn’t going to happen overnight, the money at stake is huge.

Indeed, extending the example from the gross margin discussion, Newell likely has $400+ million of additional operating profit it can find through efficiency efforts, in addition to the $200+ million in gross margin improvements. Importantly, these numbers don’t account for any future revenue growth, so the ultimate totals could be higher.

The company is making progress through a holistic approach to removing cost from its model. This includes IT systems rationalization, procurement, and consolidating real estate. Newell stated its goal for 2020 of having 95% of its revenue on just 2 ERPs, as well as a 70% reduction in overall application count. One of the unpleasant side effects of constantly acquiring other businesses is that the acquirer generally ends up with a tangled web of applications that have to be sorted out; Newell is working on that problem now. The end result should be lower IT headcount and less money being paid to service and license duplicate applications.

Source: CAGNY 2019 presentation, page 49

These gains aren’t hypothetical, either; Newell is making real progress. Indeed, as this slide shows, Newell has already reduced its headcount by 14% just since January of 2018, with more to come as it divests more brands and implements some of the cost-saving measures discussed above. Newell has made more progress than the market is giving it credit for, in our view, which makes the stock all the more attractive.

Bringing all of this together, Newell expects to see the following tailwinds to earnings in the coming years.

Source: CAGNY 2019 presentation, page 52

Management sees significant tailwinds from a comprehensive approach that includes growing core sales, boosting gross margins, and reducing overhead. There are additional efforts underway that would reduce the company’s cash conversion cycle and improve its working capital position, which we view as a bonus, but not core to the company’s growth plans.

In total, we expect Newell to produce 5% annual earnings-per-share growth in the coming years. If the company’s efforts outlined above are successful, Newell’s actual growth could come in much higher than that. Our estimate is conservative at this point to account for the inherent uncertainty that comes with a significant turnaround effort. In addition, growth will be back-loaded into future years as 2019 will be a year of transition. In other words, while we view Newell’s outlook as bright, our growth estimate accounts for a meaningful level of uncertainty that exists today.

Expected Returns

Newell’s price-to-earnings multiple is just 10 today, which is the current share price of ~$16 divided by our earnings-per-share estimate of $1.60. That compares extremely favorably to our estimate of fair value, which is 14 times earnings, that takes into account the stock’s historical multiples as well as Newell’s turnaround effort. We ultimately believe Newell can trade higher than 14 times earnings if its turnaround is successful, but we are a long way from that and a 14+ multiple could be years away.

Still, the trough valuation the stock trades for today is quite attractive, particularly given that earnings should bottom in 2019 and move higher from here. We see the move from 10 to 14 times earnings over time as providing a 7% annual tailwind to total shareholder returns. This is a significant reason why we like Newell as much as we do; the yield is very high and its prospects are bright, but the stock is also very cheap by any measure.

In total, we expect Newell to provide shareholders with total returns of up to 18% annually in the coming years. These returns should accrue from the nearly-6% current dividend yield, our conservative estimate of 5% earnings-per-share growth, and a ~7% tailwind from a higher valuation. These returns, as mentioned, may require some patience on the part of shareholders, but all the pieces are in place for Newell to be very successful in the coming years.

Final Thoughts

While Newell certainly has some challenges to face, it is doing so with a prudent, holistic strategy that should address its major issues of the past. We like the focus on all the major operating metrics: improving revenue, boosting gross margins, and reducing costs.

Newell offers investors a very high yield, the prospects of a promising turnaround plan that should fuel future growth, and a trough valuation that significantly reduces the risk of owning the stock. Given all of these factors, we rate Newell a strong buy and believe investors that purchase at $16 per share will be robustly rewarded in the years to come.

