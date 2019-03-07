The Middleby Corporation: Some Positive News Early In 2019

Management is a bit more aggressive than I perhaps feel comfortable with, as valuations have steadily come down.

The Middleby Corporation (MIDD) had some big news in store for investors late February as it announced a bolt-on acquisition alongside the release of the full year results of 2018. The results were largely welcomed by investors with organic growth accelerating a bit, as management actually announced another acquisition of a company with some challenges, relatively soon after last year's Taylor deal.

I continue to reiterate that valuations continue to come down, yet reflective of uneven organic growth performance, management turnover, and higher leverage, I am still not in any rush to buy this long-term value creator here.

About The Deal ...

Middleby has reached a deal with Standex International (SXI) to acquire its cooking solutions group which includes brand names such as APW Wyott, Bakers Pride, BKI, and Ultrafryer.

Little other news was said as no deal tag was reported for the business which adds about $100 million in sales, other than that activities are complementary to the current portfolio and achievements of Middleby. With full year sales for all of 2018 reported just above the $2.7 billion mark, the deal will boost total sales by 3-4% alone in the coming year.

Of interest is the reference made in the 10-K report of Standex for 2018. In the report, the company mentions that the segment has seen real headwinds and operational challenges in recent years, especially within standard products with sales down as much as nearly 10%.

... And The Results

Middleby has seen solid fourth quarter results with revenues up by more than 19% to $757 million, marking an acceleration from the nearly 17% growth rate reported for all of 2018. This growth in itself is not so indicative as it is driven by no more than 6 acquisitions being pursued in 2018. In fact, after stripping out the impact of acquisitions, organic growth totaled just 0.5% for the entire year of 2018, although organic growth accelerated to 2.4% in the final quarter of the year, as both periods include a modest headwind from the stronger dollar.

The business remains very profitable, yet actual earnings growth was limited. Including $19 million in restructuring charges, operating profits totaled $446 million for the year, for very healthy margins of 16.4%. This marks 20 basis point improvement compared to the reported results for all of 2017, but that includes a $58 million impairment charge and $12.0 million asset gain, as margins were down nearly 2 points if we strip out these two items.

On the bottom line, earnings of $317 million, or $5.71 per share, appeared. Trading at $125, this does not make shares very cheap at 22 times earnings as organic growth is not so impressive, with growth largely being the result of continued M&A efforts of course. With $1.2 billion being spend on M&A efforts in 2018, net debt has risen to $1.82 billion, but this kindly excludes pension liabilities, the addition of which results in a total adjusted net debt load closer to $2.1 billion.

Reported operating earnings came in at $423 million for the year, and slightly higher of course based on the Q4 run rate. Including $95 million in annual D&A charges and not adjusting for other items such as restructuring efforts, I end up with a conservative $525 million EBITDA number. The company itself comes up with an annual segment adjusted EBITDA of $630 million, but that excludes overhead, among others. Working with perhaps $550 million as conservative run rate, leverage ratios stand at 3.3 times based on financial net debt, and 4 times if pension liabilities are included.

Note that based on the adjusted EBITDA numbers used by the company (and apparently the banks), leverage comes in just below 3 times. The good news is that the Taylor acquisition still has to see its anniversary, creating upward lift to these EBITDA numbers.

Still Premium Valuation, Not So Premium Results

Middleby has been a former darling among investors, who loved companies which were making savvy deals at a rapid pace to successfully integrate them into the own business. This has been the case for Middleby as well, as this was a $20 stock in 2007, and traded at less than half of that during the crisis. Bolt-on dealmaking pushed shares up rapidly to $100 in 2014 and a high of $140 in 2016, yet from thereon shares have been sluggish, despite reported sales growth. This comes even after sales have doubled from 2014, amidst a flattish share count.

While sales kept expanding, actual underlying organic growth and margin performance has been lacklustre, as debt has been increasing and very premium earnings multiples have come down to 22 times. Multiple contraction has been based on the much more modest (organic) growth achievements and higher leverage, as well as doubt about the business model, with not all deals playing out as planned.

With a current enterprise valuation of $9 billion and sales running at a run rate of $3 billion, one cold simply assume that the $100 million purchase for Standex was executed at around $300 million, but that is probably very optimistic given the apparent troubles of that business segment.

In fact, one could argue that management should focus on the operations with organic growth and margins down a bit, rather than pursuing more deals. Nonetheless, management has been giving itself some credibility given the acceleration in organic growth in the final quarter of 2018. In either case, it will be interesting to see what the future holds as long-time CEO Selim Bassoul announced his retirement after nearly a quarter century of service.

Concluding Remarks

In May of 2018, when Middleby announced the acquisition of Taylor Company in a $1 billion deal, I concluded that the acquisition came at a steep price, yet it was a high quality company as well of course. Shares have largely traded in a $100-$130 range ever since as organic growth trend have fortunately improved for the better.

For these reasons, I continue to reiterate the conclusion that I find it hard to pay a premium for this company with a lot of debt, with at the moment moderate organic growth rate, as premium valuations continue to be driven by the long term M&A track record. That means paying a premium for the "past"(?) expertise of key management, with an important change having taken place of course by now with the voluntarily CEO resignation. Another concern is that not all past deals have worked out as planned (read: Viking).

Market multiples make it hard to justify a valuation above $100 as shares actually touched upon this level at the start of 2019 amidst the general market turmoil seen at the time. For now, shares trade in the neutral zone, with no apparent triggers to pursue the shares here.

