McCullough: Our Longs Are Still Working

“The market has been discounting Quad 3 for some time now and the top three things Quad 3 would be energy stocks, utilities and REITs,” explains Hedgeye CEO Keith McCullough.

We're interested in Energy stocks as the U.S. economy transitions to #Quad3 environment typified by slowing growth and rising inflation.

Stick with the Hedgeye investing process. If you’ve been doing that, your portfolio has probably done well on the long side in some of our favorite bullish ETF ideas like Utilities (XLU) and REITs (VNQ).As the U.S. economy enters Quad 3 according to our GIP model (growth slowing, inflation starting to accelerate) we are now interested in Energy (XLE) on the long side.

“The market has been starting discount Quad 3 for some time now and the top three things Quad 3 would be energy stocks, utilities and REITs,” Hedgeye CEO Keith McCullough explains in the video above.Watch the full video for more.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.