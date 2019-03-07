Momo Earnings Preview: Possible Head And Shoulders Pattern Could Limit Upside

The sentiment toward Momo is rather bullish, but there are aspects that are reflecting slight pessimism.

The company experienced strong earnings and sales growth over the last three years, but the earnings growth appears to be slowing.

Beijing-based Momo Inc. (MOMO) is expected to release fourth quarter earnings results before the open on Tuesday, March 12. Company officials will host a conference call to discuss the fourth quarter and full year results after the release. Analysts expect the company to earn $0.52 per share for the quarter and that is a penny less than the company earned in the fourth quarter of 2017.

Momo has seen earnings grow at a rate of 212% per year over the last three years and it saw earnings grow by 13% in the third quarter. Sales grew by 51% in the third quarter and they are expected to grow by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Over the last three years, the company’s sales have grown at a rate of 179% per year.

The management efficiency and profitability measurements for Momo are impressive. Its return on equity is 44.1% and the return on assets is at 16.5%. The profit margin is at 32.4% and the operating margin is at 26.5%. It is also worth noting that the company doesn’t have any long-term debt.

The earnings slow down is a bit of a concern, but the sales growth and the management stats are encouraging. The Chinese government lowered its growth target on March 5 and that is after the economy grew at a slower pace throughout 2018. Obviously, the ongoing trade dispute with the U.S. is taking a toll on the Chinese economy and many companies. Because of how well it is run, Momo seems likely to weather the storm better than most other companies. The social media company having strong margins and no long-term debt will help it work through the slowdown.

There Could be a Bearish Formation Developing on the Chart

Momo didn’t perform like the overall Chinese market in 2018. Unlike the Shanghai Composite Index throughout most of 2018, Momo performed extremely well in the first half of the year and gained over 120% through June 14. At that time, the index was down by 7.95% on the year.

The tides turned for Momo in the second half of the year and it ended up falling almost 55% from the June high through the end of the year. For the year as a whole, Momo broke even while the Shanghai Composite Index fell almost 25%.

Momo has bounced back sharply since its December low and has gained over 50% in less than three months. There are a couple of developments on the chart that could slow the stock down. First, the stock has jumped so sharply in the last two and a half months that the overbought/oversold indicators have jumped sharply as well. The weekly stochastic readings are in overbought territory and the 10-week RSI is up above 60 after being at the 30 level in December.

We see on the chart that the stock stayed in overbought territory for extended periods in 2016, 2017, and 2018, so the current levels become less of a concern.

I am more concerned about two other developments than I am the oscillators. First, the stock still hasn’t moved back above its 52-week and 104-week moving averages. Those two trend lines could still act as resistance if the company doesn’t provide strong results along with a strong outlook. We see that the 104-week initially acted as support back in late 2017 and then the stock rallied from the $25 area all the way up to $54.24 in June.

Another development is represented by the four blue circles. These circles represent the first four points of a possible head and shoulders pattern. The left shoulder was formed at the $45 area in August ’17. The dip down to the $22.50 level in late 2017 represents the left side of the neck. The jump up to $54 represents the head and the dip back down to $22.50 represents the right side of the neck.

For the pattern to be completed, the stock would rally back up to the $45 area and then turn lower. The pattern is a bearish one and it could still take some time for it to play out. It is also worth mentioning that the stock would have to rally another 25-30% in order to reach the $45 level.

From a technical perspective, Momo has strong upward momentum over the last few months and is facing some potential resistance from the moving averages. If the company is able to beat earnings estimates and impress investors with its outlook, it can move through the moving averages and get back up above $40. But then it has to get back above the $45 level.

The Sentiment Toward Momo is Rather Bullish Ahead of the Earnings Report

Given the strong fundamentals from Momo and the way the stock rallied in the first half of 2018, it wasn’t a surprise to see bullish readings from the sentiment indicators. There are 16 analysts following the stock and 15 of them rate the stock as a “buy” and one rates it as a “hold”. That is an extremely bullish reading and it is even higher than I expected.

The short interest ratio is currently at 2.5 and it nearly doubled from the end of January through mid-February. Unfortunately, this doesn’t really represent as much of a shift to bearish sentiment as you might think. The reason the short interest ratio jumped from 1.29 to 2.5 was due to the average daily trading volume dropping from 4.07 million shares a day to 2.37 million shares a day. If it were truly a shift toward more pessimism, the jump in the ratio would have been fueled by a big increase in the number of shares sold short.

The number of shares sold short has been increasing over the last few months. There were 4.2 million shares sold short at the end of November and there are now 5.9 million shares sold short.

Looking at the options open interest, the current put/call ratio is at 1.27 and that is the lone sentiment indicator with a hint of pessimism. There are 37,972 puts open at this time and 29,988 calls open. The total contracts of open interest represent almost three days of average trading volume, so it is a significant total.

My Overall Take on Momo

Momo has seen impressive growth in its sales and earnings over the last few years. Unfortunately it looks like the pace of growth is starting to slow as China’s economy is growing at a slower pace. The company is well-managed as evidenced by the impressive ROE, ROA, profit margin, and operating margin. These attributes will help Momo should the economy continue to stall.

The sentiment is more optimistic than I would like, but it seems to be warranted based on the fundamental indicators of the company. The short interest has been growing and the put/call ratio does display a certain amount of pessimism.

Momo has beaten its earnings estimates in each of the last eight earnings reports, but the difference between the actual results and the estimate has varied greatly. In the third quarter, the company beat its estimate by a penny, but the stock fell after the report. In the second quarter the company beat estimates by $0.05 and the stock jumped by 17.7% in the next few days.

I am bullish on Momo because of the fundamentals, but I am not sure the timing is right due to the current sentiment readings and the overbought status on the weekly chart as well as the possible resistance points. If the company beats the estimate by a wide enough margin and impresses investors enough with its outlook, I can see the stock breaking through the 52-week and 104-week moving averages. It could then move all the way up to the $45-$47 range.

I don’t like the idea of trading the stock ahead of the report, but I can see making a bullish trade after the report. If the earnings disappoint and we see a small drop, it will move the stock out of overbought territory and I would look at buying it for a long-term trade. If it beats and moves above the moving averages, I can see making a bullish play with call options to play the move from what I expect to be from the $38 area up to the $45 area—a short-term trade.

In my opinion, the fundamentals are too good to consider a bearish trade and the options are too expensive to consider a straddle.

