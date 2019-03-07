McCullough: Still A Lot Of Problems In Europe

Reminder: Italy is in a recession. European data continues to get worse, not better. Our outlook on Europe as a whole remains bearish, as Hedgeye CEO Keith McCullough explains in the video below.
“We’re getting more and more data to confirm… there’s a lot of problems out there [in Europe],” McCullough explains. “We’re still bearish on the Euro, we think the Europeans still have to get more dovish, and again we’ll have to see if they get more dovish before the Fed has to.”
