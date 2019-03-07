The9 Limited: Investors Should Not Be Able To Justify The Share Price

In a very recent annual general meeting, the company decided to increase the number of authorized shares from 250 million to 350 million. It opens the door to the sale of a larger amount of shares.

The fact that the asset/liability ratio is below one is worrying. In addition, the amount of financial debt also is an issue.

Certain investors may appreciate that the company is entering the blockchain industry. Investors may claim this fact to justify that the company trades at high valuation.

With the exception of Song of Knights, other games are still in process of development. This is very worrying.

Investors should not be able to justify how The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) is trading at $2.25 with negative book value per share and no revenue growth. In addition, the company seems to be issuing shares, which could lead to stock dilution and share price depreciation in the near future. It does not matter that directors keep buying shares. If the company keeps reporting negative CFO and net losses, the market should not push the share price up anymore. Having mentioned these detrimental features, the fact that the company has all its assets outside the United States is a risk that the market does not seem to be pricing. To sum up, many things need to be changed inside NCTY to represent a clear market opportunity.

Business

Headquartered in China, NCTY develops and operates proprietary online games, mobile games, and TV games. The image below provides some of the names owned by NCTY:

With the exception of Song of Knights, other games are still in process of development. This is very worrying. It means that the company could take many years to finish development. Shareholders may have to pay the development costs for a long time until NCTY is able to report decent revenues. The lines below provide further details on this matter:

Having mentioned this fact, certain investors should appreciate that the company is entering the blockchain industry. Long investors may claim this fact to justify that the company trades at high valuation. The lines below provide further detail about this new venture of NCTY:

“We plan to provide the services related to the development, offshore offering, investment and financing of blockchain-technology-enabled products, such as cryptocurrencies, to global enterprises, while Gingkoo Technology will provide technical support for us to build up the block-chain technology capacities.” Source: 20-F

Income Statement

Investors should not appreciate the performance of NCTY. In the six months ended June 30, 2018, NCTY reported $1.58 million, 32% less than that in the same period in 2016. In addition, the gross profit was $0.31 million in the same period in 2017.

Having mentioned the figures in the top of the P&L, the main issue is the general and administrative expenses of -$4.2 million. Deducting product development expenses of -$1.8 million in 2017 and sales and marketing expenses, the loss from operations equals -$4.4 million. Many things need to be changed to see this company reporting profits. The image below provides further details on this matter:

On the top of it, the company is paying a massive amount of interest expenses, -$7.7 million. Even after adding fair value changes on warrant liabilities of $0.4 million, the loss attributable to holders of ordinary shares is -$14.7 million. The image below provides the bottom line:

Balance Sheet

As of June 2018, with $8 million in cash and total assets worth $49 million, there are certain assets that should alarm investors. First of all, there are investments of $7.5 million in equity investees, which investors may not appreciate. As noted in the lines below, these are loans given to other companies. Investors don’t usually see gaming companies making loans. It does not seem the main goal of this business.

“The Group has historically provided financial support to certain equity investees in the form of loans. If the Group’s share of the undistributed losses exceeds the carrying amount of an investment accounted for by the equity method, the Group continues to report losses up to the investment carrying amount, including any loans balance due from the equity investees.” Source: 20-f

The amount of property, equipment and software is worth $2.8 million, -9% less than that in the same period in 2017. Companies that are increasing their revenue and developing new products should not be reporting less property and software. It is not a great sign. In addition, the company reports land use right worth $9.6 million. Once again, it does not seem the main goal of NCTY to own this type of assets. The image below provides the list of assets:

On the liabilities front, the situation is not better. The fact that the asset/liability ratio is below one is worrying. In addition, the amount of financial debt also is an issue. The company reported $16 million in short-term borrowing, warrants worth $0.1 million, and convertible notes amounting to $47 million. In addition, the most worrying is that these are actually current obligations and NCTY does not seem to have enough cash to pay them. The image below provides the list of liabilities:

As noted in the image below, including purchase obligations, borrowings and operating lease obligations, the total amount of contractual obligations equals RMB481 million, or $71 million. Please note that these obligations were reported on Dec. 31, 2017, and the company has not reported its financial statements for the year ended Dec. 31, 2018.

The Last Annual General Meeting: New Shares

In a very recent annual general meeting, the company decided to increase the number of authorized shares from 250 million to 350 million. With the company reporting a massive amount of debt and an asset/liability ratio below one, investors should be expecting a sale of equity. Increasing the number of authorized shares does not create dilution. However, it opens the door to the sale of a larger amount of shares. It's never a good news for shareholders. The lines below provide further details on this matter:

In August and September 2018, the company sold 21 million shares to a company in Hong Kong and issued 30 million restricted shares to directors, employees and a consultant. These transactions should create stock dilution and may lead to share price depreciation in the near future. The lines below provide further details on these recent transactions:

Incorporated In Cayman

There is another issue that investors need to know. The company was incorporated in Cayman, where the securities law is not as developed as in the United States. As a result, investors should not be able to enforce actions against the company or its directors. In addition, as the company does not report assets in the United States, judges may not be able to act against the board of directors. The lines below provide further details on this matter:

Shareholders

The list of shareholders is not ideal. None of the shareholders are well known. In addition, many of the shares are owned by directors, companies controlled by directors, or companies offshore. It does not look good as investors may not be able to know who is behind those companies. The image below provides further details on this matter:

Valuation And Conclusion

The shares are being traded at more than $2.25. Both the book value per share and the income statement do not seem to be good enough to justify this price. In addition, investors don’t seem to understand that there are several risks that do not seem to be included in the price. The fact that the company was incorporated in Cayman is one of them.

With the company’s asset/liability ratio below one, a lot of financial debt and large contractual obligations, shareholders seem to be in a very delicate position. If the company is not able to continue its operations and pay workers and sales personnel, it may have to declare bankruptcy.

The company also may sell equity. However, given the recent financial performance, the sale of shares may not solve anything. As the company burns cash, the share price should decline. To sum up, many things need to be changed for the company to become an opportunity for shareholders. This name seems more a sell than a buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.