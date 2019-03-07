Quintana Energy Services, Inc. (QES) CEO Rogers Herndon on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Quintana Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:QES) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call March 7, 2019 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Ken Dennard - Dennard Lascar, IR

Rogers Herndon - CEO & President

Keefer Lehner - EVP & CFO

Conference Call Participants

Taylor Zurcher - Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Company

Harry Pollans - Bank of America Merrill Lynch

A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation.

Ken Dennard

Thank you, operator, and good morning everyone. We appreciate you joining us for the Quintana Energy Services conference call and webcast to review fourth quarter 2018 results. With me today are Rogers Herndon, QES's President and CEO; and Keefer Lehner, the CFO and Executive Vice President. Following my remarks, management will provide a high-level commentary on the financial details of the fourth quarter and outlook before opening the call for Q&A.

Before I turn the call over to management, I have a few housekeeping details to run through, there will be a replay of today's call and it will be available via webcast on the Company's website at quintanaenergyservices.com. There is also a recorded replay available until March 14, 2019. And more information on how to access the replay features was included in yesterday's earnings release. Please note that information reported on this call speaks only as of today, March 7, 2019, and therefore, you're advised that time-sensitive information may no longer be accurate as of time of any replay listening or transcript reading.

In addition, the comments made by management during this conference call may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Federal Securities Laws. These forward-looking statements reflect the current views of QES' management. However, various risks, uncertainties and contingencies could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in the statements made by management. The listener encouraged to read the annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-K to understand certain of those risks, uncertainties and contingencies.

The comments today may also include certain non-GAAP financial measures, additional details and reconciliation to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the quarterly press release, which can be found on the QES website.

And now with that behind me, I'd like to turn the call over to QES's President and CEO, Mr. Rogers Herndon. Rogers?

Rogers Herndon

Thank you, Ken, and good morning everyone. Before I discuss the specifics of the fourth quarter, I'd like to mark our first anniversary as a public company by highlighting the progress we have made over the past year. 2018 full year revenues were up 38% to $604 million and our adjusted EBITDA was up 47% to $60 million. We enhanced our balance sheet using IPO proceed to pay down debt and we put in place to new ABL facility.

Our net debt balance as of December 31, 2018 stands at $19.6 million. We plan to materially reduce our CapEx spend in 2019, which should position us to further strengthen our balance sheet. We maintained our industry leading safety record and expanded our customer base. We expanded and upgraded our coiled tubing fleet, increasing our large diameter unit count from 6 to 10 units. In Directional Drilling, we have steadily increase market share while improving margins. In Pressure Pumping, we successfully deployed our fourth frac fleet in late Q2 on time and on budget.

While we are currently managing through a challenging market environment, I want to commend our team on delivering consistent performance of the highest caliber to our customers in the field and ensuring the highest level of reliability for our fleet. In Wireline, after struggling in the second half of 2018, we worked diligently to reposition the business and had begun to see a meaningful turn around, as we enter 2019.

Across all of our business lines, we have focused on improving our efficiency and utilization levels. We have increased transparency of operating and financial data and implemented meaningful incentive plans deeper into our operating units to align goals and drive results. And our finance and accounting staff has risen to the challenge this year and done an outstanding job transitioning to public company life.

Now turning to the specifics of the fourth quarter. Yesterday, we reported consolidated revenue and adjusted EBITDA of $159.7 million and $13.9 million, respectively. While we are very pleased to have posted sequential gains in our total revenues and adjusted EBITDA, thanks largely to the strong momentum of our Directional Drilling business. We also saw the continuing effects of weakening market fundamentals in our Pressure Pumping division as well as some lingering headwinds as we repositioned our Wireline business. That said, we exhibit 2018 on a high note, with December being the highest revenue month of the year.

I'll provide more color for each segment and offer some preliminary thoughts for 2019 before turning the call over to Keefer to discuss our financial results in more detail. Our Directional Drilling segment continues to perform very well with healthy demand for our services, leading to further market share gains in the fourth quarter. Adjusted EBITDA increased to $9.4 million in Q4 from $6.5 million in Q3. Active job days increased by 14% sequentially in the fourth quarter, and the number of follow-me rigs increased by 10, as QES market share improved to approximately 9%. As we entered the fourth quarter, our number of rigs on revenue was 82.

Directional Drilling continues to be a key differentiator for QES, diversifying our mix between drilling and completion services and providing an entry point for related services into many of the most active operators. Our ability to gain market share over the fourth quarter and a largely flat rig count environment is a testament to our goal of creating value for our customers through our performance, reliability and consistency in the field. So far, the first quarter has continued to trend well for the directional business and we would expect activity levels to remain consistent with Q4 levels. Ongoing discussions with customers points to a mix of planned rig at throughout the year by some customers, which may be offset by some rigs being laid down in the near term.

In Pressure Control revenue was flat from Q3, while EBITDA was up slightly to $4.7 million from $4.4 million. The deployment of our two large diameter units was further delayed in the fourth quarter and had a minimal impact on results. With the delivery of these units, we now have 10 of our 24 units measuring 2 and 3/8 inch or greater.

Our Q4 results benefited from increased well control activity, a general trend we've seen throughout the year. While more episodic in nature, our well control offering is highly specialized and served by a smaller number of companies thus offering stronger margin opportunities, and we've become first call for numerous customers throughout the U.S. In Pressure Pumping, we again staffed four high pressure spreads in the Mid-Con region for the fourth quarter.

In Q4, we experienced improved utilization levels offset by weaker pricing compared to Q3, with total stages pumped, increasing 50% from Q3 levels. These factors combined to drive a sequential decline in adjusted EBITDA from $5.8 million in Q3 to $4.1 million in Q4. In January, as a result of weakening fundamentals, we elected to warm stack one of our four high pressure frac fleets and reduced headcount.

We anticipate an improving market for Pressure Pumping services over the balance of 2019. However, until we see the improvement in both utilization and margins, we will continue to assess the returns on a fleet-by-fleet basis and may elect to sideline additional capacity. In Wireline, our focus has been on streamlining, our operations and improving our field level performance.

Our team made material changes to reposition the strategic direction of the business and narrow the focus of our core service offerings. We have refocused our sales efforts, made adjustments to staffing levels and modified incentives all with the goal of improving utilization, driving revenue growth and enhancing profitability. We did not expect these efforts to show up meaningfully in Wireline's Q4 results.

Reversing the negative trend in Wireline will be key to our broader efforts and managing through the current weakness in the completions markets, and we are seeing evidence thus far in Q1 that our efforts are delivering the intended results. One of our primary focuses in 2019 will be on free cash flow generation. Keefer will walk you through the 2018 numbers in detail, but I want to cover the components of cash flow at a high level and discuss our philosophy.

In 2018, we delivered adjusted EBITDA of approximately $60 million. Our total CapEx spend was approximately $65 million of which 40 million was directed towards growth projects, the balance towards sustaining investments. One of the key measures we focus on is adjusted EBITDA less maintenance CapEx.

For 2018, we generated approximately $35 million on this basis. We invested approximately 10 million of working capital throughout the year and we generated proceeds from non-core assets sales of approximately $10 million. Our net debt as of 12/31/18 is approximately $15.7 million excluding capital leases. We have the most direct control over growth CapEx spend. For 2019, we have thus far plan on approximately $15 million in growth projects spread across Directional, Wireline and Pressure Control. This is down from approximately $40 million in 2018.

Given the challenging market backdrop and rising capital return hurdles for the services sector as a whole, these investments are directed toward only the most attractive opportunities which typically means less risk and very short payback duration. The list of opportunities is much longer and we may always sanction additional projects based on evidence of a sustained and improving market backdrop. Additional projects could include investments in large diameter coil, enhancements to our snubbing fleet and technology additions to our Directional and Wireline platforms.

We don't see this as limiting our long term upside from organic growth spend. We in the market as a whole have excess frac capacity and room for margin expansion. We are similarly situated in Wireline and look forward to growing into our excess capacity. Utilization and margin expansion opportunity exists in Directional Drilling and Pressure Control as well. Until we gain more confidence in the market recovery, this should give you a sense of how we prudently evaluate growth capital spending.

In terms of maintenance spend similar drivers exist in 2019, as in 2018. Pump hours is a clear driver as our coil, drilling and wireline footage. While we are constantly looking for opportunities to gain efficiencies across our maintenance spend, this is more broadly utilization driven, and we factor in this utilization based cost component into our field level pricing decisions. The takeaway here is that at similar utilization levels, we should see generally similar maintenance CapEx spend levels.

Working capital is subject to utilization and pricing forces. We have more than ample liquidity to manage our working capital needs via cash flow from operations and our ADL facility. We expect to see a modest increase in working capital compared to 2018 levels. In terms of EBITDA, we do not provide specific guidance in this area, but we will say that subject to changes on the commodity price backdrop. We expect market fundamentals to improve over the course of 2019 as takeaway constrains are elevated and supply demand drivers for our service lines improve.

We see a constructive start to the yearend directional and opportunity to turn wireline into a meaningful contributor in the near term. Pressure Pumping is a challenge in the current market environment, but we are preserving assets and mitigating downside. Pressure controllers seeing the effects of weather earlier in the quarter, but we should benefit from the 2018 investments in large diameter coil going forward.

The last component I would mention is asset sales. In 2018, we sold approximately $10 million in what we would describe as non-core materially underutilized assets. We’re constantly reviewing value propositions at marginal field locations. In 2018, we closed for consolidated multiple locations across our divisions. Additional opportunities are currently under review.

We don't think about this is shrinking the business but rather creating efficiencies focus and longer term value creation, where we can reduce costs and sell under producing assets for reasonable values, we will, and we will deploy the proceeds in a more productive fashion. Collectively, these are the drivers we are focused on as we pursue our goals of free cash flow generation and preserving our assets and further strengthening our balance sheet and positioning QES for larger strategic opportunities.

On this last point, we often talk about the need for industry consolidation. This is another strategic focus of ours as an avenue to grow returns and unlock value for shareholders. We are firm believers in efficiencies gained from thoughtful strategic consolidation. These efficiencies can translate in the near-term EBITDA creation, enhanced operating leverage, and added cash flow that can be further deployed to increase value for shareholders. In some cases, the ratio of cost synergies to the underlying EBITDA profile is quite large and attractive. We are and we'll continue to pursue opportunities to create value through both private and public company consolidation opportunities.

With that, I'll now turn the call over to Keefer to review our financial results.

Keefer Lehner

Thanks, Rogers, and good morning everyone. Let's start things off with Directional Drilling. The Directional Drilling segment results were up significantly compared to the third quarter of 2018. For the fourth quarter of 2018, our Directional Drilling segment posted revenues of $16.4 million, which was up 19% sequentially and up 58% from the fourth quarter of 2017. Compared to Q3 of 2018, we increased utilization by 14%, while they implied daily was up 4% rig days increased 14% sequentially and increased 47% compared to the same period in 2017.

For the fourth quarter of 2018, we had a total of 5,564 rig days and a monthly average of 82 rigs on revenue of which 74 were following rigs. Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter was $9.4 million, which was up 46% in the third quarter of 2018. Adjusted EBITDA margins for our directional business increased 294 basis points sequentially to 15.6%. We capture market share and improved pricing, driven largely by job mix during the fourth quarter is contributed to a healthy gain and profitability.

During the fourth quarter, we successfully drilled 368 wells for 48 customers on 99 discrete rigs across 33 different target foundations. While the overall horizontal rig count was flat from Q3 to Q4, we were able to increase market share to approximately 9% and exited the quarter on 82 rigs in December. Top tier E&P operators continue to favor the use of premium Directional Drilling providers in conjunction with high spec rigs to deliver improved efficiencies and returns. This is a long-term trend that greatly benefits can QES's Directional Drilling business as we have nurtured a long and successful operating history with many of the premier E&P operators, operating throughout the U.S.

In addition to securing new growth opportunities, we also continue to drive margin improvements in pricing, supply chain optimization and efficiency gains. In 2019, we plan to upgrade and automate some of our machine capabilities, which will improve reliability, output and our cost structure. This coupled with our commitment to deploying additional kits as warranted positions are Directional Drilling segment for growth and margin enhancement for 2019.

Now onto Pressure Control. Our Pressure Control segment generated total revenues $31.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2018, which was flat sequentially, but up 19% year-over-year. As Rogers mentioned, only one of our two new build large diameter coiled tubing unit was utilized in the fourth quarter and only for a brief time at that, the other may know contributions till January. We experienced utilization gains in the quarter, which were offset by modest reductions and weighted average pricing. Demand for our large diameter coil remained strong.

The bulk of our press control segment revenue is driven by coil tubing activity and large diameter coil activity accounts for over 50% of segment revenue as of Q4 2018. Also as Rogers mentioned, we saw a sequential uptake and well control activity that benefited the quarter and we expect this trend to continue into 2019. Pressure Control adjusted EBITDA in Q4 which $4.7 million and our adjusted EBITDA margin rose from 14.2% in Q3 to 14.9% in Q4 of 2018. The margin increase was largely driven by improved utilization and a greater level of high margin well control activity.

Going forward, we're excited to have our two new large diameter coiled tubing units deployed in the market and generating attractive returns. Completions market activities is softened as capital spending has been cut year-over-year as operators focus on free cash flow generation and respond to a lower commodity price environment in the near-term, but we're optimistic the additional large diameter assets can help to offset market declines.

Moving on to Pressures Pumping. Our projections of higher pressure pumping frac activity for the fourth quarter were on target, as a segment experienced much higher utilization with all four of our spreads running for the entirety of the fourth quarter and significantly less wide space on the calendar than the prior quarter. However, in order to maintain utilization in the face of a declining macro market, we were forced to reduce pricing which caused margins to compress from Q3 levels.

We expect pricing sensitivity will likely remain elevated for some period of time, given the abundance of capacity still in the market and lower completions activity. We elected to warm stack at spread in early January as our calendar did not support four crude spreads. We will continue to monitor market conditions and will actively manage our fleet count to near market demand so as to preserve equipment and capital.

The Pressure Pumping segment generated total revenue for the quarter of $54 million, reflecting an 8% sequential gain and a 9% gain over last year's fourth quarter. For the fourth quarter of 2018, Pressure Pumping frac-ed a total of 1,363 stages compared to 908 stages in Q3 of 2018 and 1056 stages and Q4 2017. The increase in stages compared to Q3 was driven by the higher utilization of our four spreads. Offsetting the improvement in utilization, we saw average revenue for stage decreased 25% sequentially due to increased competition in a declining commodity price environment.

Adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter is $4.1 million and adjusted EBITDA margin for Pressure Pumping was down 4 percentage points sequentially falling to 7.6%. The decrease in adjusted EBITDA margin was primarily driven by pricing concessions made to keep our spreads active. We ended the quarter with 267,000 total hydraulic horsepower and 241,000 hydraulic horsepower dedicated to our conventional and unconventional frac operations.

We currently have three spreads working in the spot market and as discussed on prior calls this type of work is susceptible to a good deal of volatility. To counteract these issues, we are continuing to work with our customers to mitigate scheduling changes and achieve greater time and operating efficiencies. While the Pressure Pumping market will certainly continue to be challenging in the near term, we're staying attuned to market conditions and will seek out acceptable rates of return while also remaining open to making further adjustments to the business of conditions warrant.

Lastly, we'll close out the segment discussion with Wireline. The Wireline segment continue to experience challenges during the fourth quarter as we've made a conservative effort to reposition the segment. While we certainly made progress on that initiative at the end of Q4, we still experience sequential decline in both revenue and adjusted EBITDA. Wireline revenue for the fourth quarter was $13.7 million, which was down 28% sequentially and down 18% from the fourth quarter of 2017.

From Q3 to Q4, we experienced a 23% decline in revenue days and a 6% decline in day rate. Wireline adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of 2018 was a loss of $1.3 million. While macro fundamentals for the Wireline business remained difficult, the bulk of our restructuring efforts are now behind us should yield meaningful benefits in Q1. We fully expect the business will be a positive contributor to our consolidated results in the first quarter.

Now, I'll turn to our consolidated results. For the fourth quarter of 2018, revenues were $159.7 million, representing a 6% sequential gain and 22% improvement year-over-year. Consolidated G&A expenses were $22.3 million, reflecting as flat sequential comparison and going forward, we would expect these costs to remain marginally flat. Consolidated adjusted EBITDA was $13.9 million in the fourth quarter of 2018. This was up about 8% from $12.9 million in Q3 of 2018, but down 26% from Q4 2017.

Fourth quarter interest expense was $626,000 which was consistent with the third quarter interest expense of $574,000 and down from 3 million in the same period of 2017. The provision for income taxes in the fourth quarter of 2018 was a negligible amount and related primarily to state margin taxes. Going forward, we expect our cash tax exposure to be comprised primarily of the state-level taxes.

Now I'd like to briefly discuss our cash, flow balance sheet, and liquidity position. During the fourth quarter, operating activities provide a cash of $2.9 million while investing activities used $7.9 million. Capital expenditures totaled $11.8 million during the fourth quarter of 2018, compared to $11.9 million in the third quarter of 2018 and $7.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. Approximately 47% of capital spending during Q4 was growth oriented, including the 2 large tubing unit while the remainder was tied to ongoing capitalized maintenance of our existing equipment fleet.

In total, we spent 65 million on growth CapEx for 2018. And for 2019, our forecast cost was $40 to $50 million of gross CapEx, which roughly a third of that amount year marked for gross spending. These amounts can be flexed upward or downward, if necessary based on market conditions. When evaluating potential opportunities. We plan to be highly rigorous and seeking greater clarity on project paybacks and to evaluate growth spending on a case-by-case basis.

We continue to have a strong balance sheet and ended the fourth quarter with a total debt balance of $29.5 million and $13.8 million cash on hand yielding and net debt balance of $19.6 million and we include our capital lease obligations. We ended Q4 to $60 million of net availability under our revolving credit facility and total liquidity of $74 million. We view our balance sheet strength as a key assets for QES and going forward we plan to preserve and improve this position.

With that, I'll turn the call back over to Rogers.

Rogers Herndon

Thank, Keefer. In closing, I'd like to highlight a few key points. QES is in a very strong position as it relates to our balance sheet and liquidity. With the scaled-back CapEx profile, we have positioned to further enhance our capital structure and allow flexibility to pursue a wide range of strategic M&A opportunities. QES has a diversified platform in terms of service offerings to expand both drilling and completion, and we are active in all major unconventional basins. This is proving to be helpful, as we manage the near term market weakness.

In 2019, we look to build on our gains and Directional Drilling and turn Wireline into a meaningful contributor. We look forward to realizing the benefit of our 2018 investments in our large diameter coiled fleet. And we will manage through the current headwinds in Pressure Pumping, preserving our assets for improved market conditions. We continue to pursue strategic opportunities that will enhance our existing service offerings, add size and scale to QES platform, capture much needed operating and capital efficiencies, improve our float and equity liquidity and drive long-term shareholder value.

Finally, I'd like to thank all of our co-workers across QES for their continued efforts and personal commitment to safety and serving our customers.

With that, we’ll now take your questions. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Taylor Zurcher

Maybe starting in Wireline, you guys clearly have been undergoing sort of a structural realignment in that segment over the past several months and you've talked in the script about seeing a bit of a turnaround here in 2019. So I was wondering, if you give us a bit more color as to how things have progressed with the changes you put in places thus far in 2019? And how that -- how we should think about that impacting those changes impacting revenues and margins for that business moving forward?

Rogers Herndon

Thanks, Tayler. First I guess, let's step back and think about in Wireline across really all of our business. What are the things that we control? What are some of the things we control? One of them staffing levels and the other thing is performance in the field. And so, we step back and we said, look, we need to approach those in a manner that yields higher utilization and improve margins. And so as we step back and look at our business, and what we found is that, we were at a high level overstaffed for lower utilization work. And so, we trended our staffing, and you know, I think here you know, we don't need to be staff to answer every call that comes in for our services.

What we want to be is staff for more consistent levels of higher utilization work. And so, that's what we've done. So, clearly that means a focus on higher utilization, unconventional customers with steady workload, so we've done that. Now, we have also focused our efforts where it makes sense on conventional and industrial work in certain specific locations where that is the market that we serve. And so, we're not we're not out of that business by any means, but we've also pushed the KPIs and incentives deeper down into the end of the organization focused on specific locations and districts.

And we are seeing very clear and meaningful results. I’m not going to give any guidance other than say, it's been on a drag on earnings over the course of prior quarters, and we expect it to be a meaningful contributor going forward, we expect to build on those gains. And the last thing I’d say is, we've got a lot of employees that listen to our call, I mean, want to thank that team for, grinding it out and turn this thing around really quickly and doing recognizing what needed to be done. So hopefully that's helpful Taylor.

Taylor Zurcher

Follow-up is on the Pressure Pumping side, I realized that the whole market not just the Mid-Con pretty challenging today, but as you think about that business moving forward. Do you see opportunities to potentially redeploy some of those, some of your frac spreads from the Mid-Con to other neighboring basins in place? And I only asked, because it feels like pricing and likely demand in some other neighboring basins is likely better, but realize you've got a lot of infrastructure in place in the Mid-Con curious, if that's an opportunity you guys are thinking about moving forward?

Rogers Herndon

Clearly, first thing I'd say is, look. I think we built a strong diversified platform that doesn't live and die by the performance of our Pressure Pumping segment. So, we're very pleased with that. In the second part of your question is. Are we looking at other opportunities? Absolutely, it's interesting over the balance of second half of '18, the Mid-Con was kind of looked at as improved market relative to other opportunities, let's say in the Permian. So, we saw some marginal capacity move in. I'd say that's had an impact. It doesn't take a lot to make the market over supply. And so, we are looking at and we're pricing work in other regions, we've got good infrastructure in the Permian. The Eagle Ford, in the Rockies and so I would look, I wouldn't be surprised at all to see us move equipment into those regions.

Taylor Zurcher

Got it and I'll squeeze one more and on the M&A commentary. You've provided clearly consolidation is likely or something you want to be take a part in moving forward. I was hoping you could give us maybe some goalposts to think about as it relates to M&A and consolidation for QES? You talked about both public and private company opportunities, but at the top of the list, are these sorts of opportunities should we think about these mostly being smaller bolt-on type things or other additional service lines that you're not in today, that maybe you think about getting into moving forward? Just any kind of framework as to how you rank or think about the M&A opportunities that moving forward?

Rogers Herndon

We're looking at both private and public. And one thing that we recognize is that we step back and look at opportunities in both of those areas. And we rank them and we rank them across a lot of different categories. But if you wait -- sit back and wait for the best optimal transaction to occur, you may not get anything done. And so, you got to be flexible in this environment. And then, let's look at the front -- let's talk about the framework. I appreciate you're using that your question. I mean, we think about it. What are we trying to achieve here? And we think about that from the lens of from our investor base and from our customer base.

And from an investor base, we believe, as we consolidate and grow we need to get to a level to access the equity markets in a more meaningful way. We need to create liquidity. I'm not going to give you a specific target here. But we need, we do need to get to a overtime get to an EBITDA level, let's say in excess of steady quality EBITDA level in excess of say $200 million, preserve our balance sheet, create a market cap that will allow much larger institutions to get in and out of our equity, access those equity markets, when we need to, when we want to. And so, that gives you a sense of what how we think about being relevant from a shareholder perspective.

And from a customer perspective what I'd say is, we expect to see continued consolidation you're already starting to see it across the upstream operator universe so we expect to size the wallets to get bigger on average, the number of single rig operators, profit will decrease overtime. And in order to be relevant to that evolving customer base, we need to be at scale in the core basins across key service lines, and look we like to certifying that we are in today, and we also are very open to adding complementary service lines, production related service lines fluids things that complement our snubbing offering, which would be some work overcapacity for snubbing.

But we're very active with conversations today on the private side, and on larger more transformational deals, but I wouldn't be surprised to see us do bolt-on transactions and we'll just whittle away at the value creation of proposition, but we're going to do it in a smart way. And look, we've got a great experience and confidence that we can give the synergies and efficiencies out of these type of transactions and then we prove that in the Archer transaction.

Harris Pollans

So just wanted to start-off with Directional Drilling. That is really solid quarter 4Q. Can you talk about how exactly you were able to gain some of the share in 4Q? What's really underpinning that those share gains revenue up 18% to 19% quarter-over-quarter against the flattish rig count? And how do you see that of trend in 1Q versus declining rig count? Do you think yield that can kind of continue to take share? And what’s really underpinning those definitely in the press release?

Rogers Herndon

Yes, I mean look, we are proud of our accomplishments overtime and it's not just in our recent, it comes from a lot of investments in this area. It comes down really to one thing and that's performance. It's not -- we're not gaining any market share due to price, we're gaining it through performance, and we were working our way into a bigger chunk of let's say call it, the top 20 to 30 operators across own share in U.S.

And what we find is once we've been getting the door improved our performance, we stack-up really well against some of their other performance on other rigs. And that's generally what that means is that will lead to another rig or another rig. And look, we're not just focused on the top 30, clearly, it is a focus, but we're seeing our relationships with smaller operators pay-off as well. But it's an investment and performance in people, I don’t know if Keefer what would you add to that?

So, yes, and now look, Harry you've ask about we see this going forward. Look, we see -- we have seeing some of our customers large and small drop a few rigs here and there I mean what we found thus far and we've mentioned this before, and we have got pretty good demand for our service in this division and of the things we try to do is to move our average pricing up. We look at our pricing across customers and how we try to bring the low guys up to the medium and push the median up over time and just do in a quality and measured way.

And we've been able to do that and that's what's allowed us to grow margins to a large degree. But as we see a rig go down we have had opportunities to backfill that with other new customers or other rigs and other regions with the same customer. And so, how that continues to play out I'm not sure, but that's the way it's played out thus far.

Harry Pollans

And then, I mean, your best friend, specialized technology better pricing and I understand you're just going to get the lowest price guys up to the median there and the margins expanding about 300 bps. Does that kind of pushing the specialized technology? Does that imply you're doing something on the automation front or you're cutting people on the cost side in Directional Drilling? What’s kind of underpinning that, the margin expansion there? And how do you see that kind of trending in 1Q?

Rogers Herndon

Yes, look, we are very focused on the cost side. And yes, we have invested and are investing in some automation and some more machining. Look, every month, we look at where the dollars go out of the system, and clearly to go out to a head count, and we want to make sure we have the best drillers and MWD engineers and staff, support staff. And so that's one component, but the rest is, the repair and maintenance, and we have a lot of third party costs there. And so, automation is a big part of that's actually something we are investing in as we speak. And yes, we are deploying more specialty tools. We would expect to continue to deploy more specialty tools over time, but we're attacking it from both sides of that equation.

Harry Pollans

And then kind of touching on the M&A, as mentioned earlier, there was a lot of good commentary there and you've talked about increasing scale through consolidation, and I think the whole industry has to see some of that. But what exactly is your strategy and understanding bolt-ons? But which service lines do you have, do you think you need to increase scale most? And are there any service lines do you -- you’re thinking about potentially selling or that could maybe do better under somebody else's hood? So if you could expand there.

Rogers Herndon

Look, I think every service line that we're in would benefit from added scale. So, I think we’ve got a great platform in DD to do some consolidation there. And you know but look, I don't know what else to say other than every one of our existing service lines would benefit from scale. I mean look, what we're challenged with is, we hear a lot of talk about M&A and we need willing participants folks. I mean we look we wake up and look in the mirror every day. We understand what's driving value clearly we're focused on performance every day, but there's some other aspects to our story that are hurting us in terms of our long term value proposition.

Liquidity size scale, the things I talked about from a shareholder perspective, but it's interesting everybody's got their unique take on their own valuation and how they're uniquely undervalued. And to go it alone strategy, whether we're on top or whether we're being consolidated going alone strategy for most of the market here isn't it going to be pretty over the long-term. And so, the industry has got to wake up to that. I think investors are looking for folks to wake up to that. And we're very realistic. We look in the mirror every day.

Rogers Herndon

Okay, thank you, operator. And thank you once again for joining us in the call and for your interest in QES. We look forward to talking to you again next quarter.

