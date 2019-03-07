Alaris Royalty: Dividend Coverage Improves But A New Risk Emerges

We are not buying here but can see the merit for investors holding on to the stock.

Our thesis of weaker USD has proven incorrect so far and the weak Canadian dollar continues to be a tailwind to Alaris.

The markets have a way of providing more twists and turns than a New York Times bestseller novel. We had sold off our stake in Alaris Royalty (OTC:ALARF) in Q3 2018, at $20.90. From that point we looked like geniuses, for some time, as the stock took a straight downward trajectory and our decision to lock in 33% gains seemed justified.

However, the stock did bottom in December and has since then been on a tear going right past our sell price. We looked at the Q4 2018 results to see if we erred in selling the stock or whether this one was running far ahead of fundamentals and warranted a short sell.

Partner revenue increases

Alaris reported a rather brisk 6% increase in partner royalty income in 2018. This ties in well with US GDP growth, which was above average in 2018 thanks to tax cuts. Alaris also guided 2019 increases at a whopping 4%.

We will see how this evolves, but at this point we think that 4% hike will make big dent into distribution coverage.

When looking at distribution coverage of underlying partners for the last 12 months, we saw that there were small changes this quarter

Kimco and ccComm, both continued to stay under 1.0X coverage for the second consecutive quarter. Alaris is carrying about 6% of its book value in these two. Note that Kimco has already been written down significantly from its acquisition cost.

Interestingly, their new investment Body Contour Centers LLC dropped below 1.0X. This was a big investment for Alaris in 2018.

Alaris Royalty Corp. is pleased to announce that it has contributed US$46,000,000 to a new partner, Body Contour Centers, LLC, and has committed to contributing an additional US$45,000,000 to BCC in two future tranches dependent on BCC achieving certain financial targets. Body Contour Centers, is the largest private plastic surgery practice in the United States with over 50 locations across the country. Operating in nearly 30 states and over 50 cities, it combines a consistent patient experience with the art of treating each patient as an individual with unique plastic surgery needs. Procedures are conducted by over 100 board-certified plastic surgeons and every surgical center is certified by AAAHC, the highest-level certification for plastic surgery. BCC is growing rapidly, doubling its location count over the last two years. The company celebrated its tenth year of delivering great patient outcomes in July 2018 and lives by a mission that everyone deserves to have their best body today and pursue their best life now.

At $91 million USD ($122 million CAD), should Alaris go the whole way, this will become the single largest investment for Alaris. Management had this to report in the financials.

Based on unaudited statements provided by management for the year ended December 31, 2018, revenue is consistent with the comparable period while EBITDA has decreased due to challenges with sales performance at identified locations as BCC significantly grew their number of clinics. BCC management has addressed the issue through focused recruiting and onboarding efforts with improvements expected in future quarters. The BCC distribution will be adjusted annually (commencing January 1, 2020) based on the change in same clinic sales, subject to a 6% collar. The Earnings Coverage Ratio has declined since the last period and is now below 1.0x. BCC has no debt and a large amount of cash reserves, the Corporation expects their ECR to improve in the coming quarters.

There is some comfort in knowing that BCC has no debt but it is also a bit concerning that BCC apparently grew too quickly, potentially with the giant infusion given by Alaris. How is that for irony?

For the other partners mentioned, it was essentially the same story as previously. Kimco is still struggling with higher costs, and ccComm is still struggling to integrate its newly acquired Sprint locations.

Guidance

For 2019, Alaris expects to comfortably outearn its hefty distribution with a much better cushion than what it had in 2018.

Alaris has forecast the coverage on a 1.32 USD-CAD exchange rate and we currently stand at 1.34. With the bulk of its investments dollars and revenues linked to USD, a falling Canadian dollar helps Alaris make more money.

Interestingly, unlike us, Alaris seems bullish on the US dollar and has kept its forward hedges under 50% ($21.5 million USD out of $46.6 million USD of approximate USD revenues).

As at December 31, 2018, for the next twelve months, the Corporation has total contracts to sell US$21.5 million forward at an average $1.2907 CAD. For the following twelve months, the Corporation has total contracts to sell US$3.9 million forward at an average $1.2990 CAD.

Alaris does have room to go higher on its debt but this late in the cycle it better do so only if it finds really attractive opportunities.

What we got wrong

Alaris was able to manage through its period of low coverage rather well and the big resets in 2019 are going to help it increase the buffer. We were also very wrongly bullish on the Canadian dollar, which fit with our thought process that the US Federal Reserve will shift to ultra dovish mode. Although the Federal Reserve did become significantly more dovish in late 2018, that has not translated into a stronger Canadian dollar. An extreme strength in the Canadian dollar would have pressured Alaris coverage, and getting that part wrong was the main reason we think we are staring at a stock price higher than before.

Conclusion

We bought Alaris in May 2018 when the dividend yield was 572 basis points higher than the BAA bonds.

We sold it when that spread was under 300 basis points. Thanks to a very tiny dividend hike and lower BAA bond yields, the spread is now at 317 basis points, even though the stock is a bit higher than when we sold it. At this level we think it is fairly valued and an entry does not give us any advantage. From a fundamental standpoint, the recent investment into BCC does need watching as we feel that a new investment getting into trouble so quickly, even if does work out ultimately, is a sign of bad management.

Alaris has had some big write offs in the past, and SHS, which was almost completely written off in under a year, will haunt investors for a long time. We have no reason to believe that BCC will not work out, but the current trend does cast doubt on management's thinking. We watch this from the sidelines as at current prices, this stock is a firm hold.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints. Tipranks: HOLD