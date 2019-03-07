Apple: Multiples Vs. Price Return - You Will Be Surprised

Apple is still expensive in terms of growth that it shows.

This relationship characterizes the current levels of P/E and P/S to growth multiples as unacceptable for a long-term investment.

In the case of Apple there's a stable relationship between the P/E and P/S to growth multiples and the subsequent annualized price return.

If a coin is tossed five times in succession and each time it comes up heads, what's the probability that the outcome of the next toss will be heads again? What do you think?

I think that this probability is more than 50% as it's most likely that a coin is unbalanced and it is inclined to come up heads more often.

By giving this example, I want to show that you should not neglect history. If in the past certain relationships were consistently observed, it's very likely that in the future these relationships will continue even if we are unable to understand their internal mechanism.

And now I want to draw your attention to some relationships relating to what price return a long-term investor can expect to receive by buying Apple (AAPL) shares at the current price.

During the last 10 years, there has been a qualitative (R2=0.82) inverse relationship between the P/E to growth multiple and the subsequent annualized price return of Apple:

It's interesting to note that the inverse relationship between these indicators is observed each year:

But the main thing is that in terms of this relationship, the current value of the P/E to growth multiple corresponds to a balanced annualized price return of 5%, which is not very much, you must admit.

For those who are skeptical about the annualized price return indicator, I have done a similar calculation in which I simply used the subsequent annual price return. The result has not changed much and the current value of the P/E to growth multiple doesn't look attractive:

So, if you consider Apple shares as a long-term investment, the current P/E to growth multiple value does not imply a high price return in terms of the described relationship.

Now we will do a similar calculation for the P/S to growth multiple.

This is a relationship between the P/S to growth multiple and the subsequent annualized price return of Apple:

Here we see no less a qualitative (R2=0.84) relationship which also characterizes the current level of P/S to growth multiple as extremely unacceptable for a long-term investment.

Final Thoughts...

Not long ago, I compared Apple with FAAMG companies through the P/S and P/E to growth (forward) multiples. That analysis showed that Apple is overvalued in terms of the expected growth rates of revenue and earnings.

Today, I have evaluated the current P/S and P/E to growth multiples in terms of Apple’s historical price return and have come to the previous conclusion.

My belief that Apple is still not cheap enough for a long-term purchase has been strengthened.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.