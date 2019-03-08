Ultralife Corp.: Best Of Breed, But Long-Term Risks Remain

However, given the cyclical nature of spending in the company's respected fields and the lack of meaningful international growth thus far, I value the company roughly at where it is now with 12% potential regarding its share-repurchase program and a high chance of earnings-projection outperformance.

The company's disciplined approach to expense management and efficient use of its cash present a company which is debt free with multiple avenues for growing meaningfully.

These contracts have remained unsteady given the political environment in the recent decade but a renewed focus on diversifying their business model is proving fruitful.

Ultralife manufactures products in the battery, energy and communications systems market, which they sell mostly to government and defense contractors.

Ultralife Corporation (ULBI) offers products and services ranging from power solutions to communications and electronics systems to customers across the globe in the government, defense and commercial sectors. With an emphasis on strong engineering and a collaborative approach to problem solving, they design and manufacture power and communications systems including: rechargeable and non-rechargeable batteries, charging systems, communications and electronics systems and accessories, and custom engineered systems. (Company 10K, reiterated)

The company operates through two business segments - Battery & Energy and Communication Systems - but operates in multiple industries, including Government/Defense (53% of revenues), Medical & Healthcare (26% of revenues), Energy (10% of revenues) and Safety, Security & Industrial (11% of revenues). The company's core revenue generations and operations are conducted within the United States, but they operate and manufacture products around the world.

(Source: Company 10K Slides)

There are two approaches to a company that relies heavily on government and defense spending and is in an energy storage market that is becoming ever more fragmentedtechnological improvements creating new companies and solutions to rival Ultralife's core product portfolio.

The Core Argument

The core argument against Ultralife, or at the very least an argument for a much lower-than-industry multiple, is the uncertainty around government and defense spending. Besides the ideological approach different administrations have when it comes to military spending, there is an extreme cyclicality to this spending as communications systems and batteries can hold on to a certain technology for a longer period of time; they need a new technological advantage in order to be replaced with higher frequency.

Ultralife played this rather well in recent years and demonstrated their ability to adjust accordingly. In 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018 the company reported 56%, 50%, 52% and 53% of their revenues from this segment, respectively. Even so, they've been able to grow actual revenues in their commercial sales segment from $33 million in 2015 to over $41 million in 2018, which counters lower government and defense spending.

(Source: Company 10K Slides)

Both the upcoming uncertainty in 2020 and a possible shift in military spending, alongside the wide variety of military contractors emerging in the energy storage market, remain the largest headwind to the company heading into 2021. However, 2019 and 2020 can be smooth sailing.

Smooth Sailing

Ultralife has reported a 30% increase in backlog in the first months of 2019 as compared with last year, and it is optimistic about profitability and revenue increases across the board for the year. Government spending patterns, alongside commercial sales growth expectations, project a solid growth year for the company in 2019.

The opportunities for growth in 2019 from our commercial diversification strategy and government/defense customers remain strong, and we have started the new fiscal year with over $50 million in backlog, a 30% increase over the beginning of 2018. As a result of this starting point, other new revenue opportunities, and continued operating expense discipline, we expect to deliver profitable growth in 2019. (Source: Company 10K)

The company's R&D emphasis, cost control and balance sheet further strengthen the argument for a year of outperformance. The company has slimmed down its R&D expenses but remained innovative, and it is producing new offerings nearly every quarter, driving overall sales and contract renewal. Management was able to reduce expenses 13% in 2018 after a considerable reduction in previous years. They hold $25.9 million in cash, a 41% increase over last year, a result of cost controls and lower inventory. The company also holds a credit option for up to $30 million, available at fixed and alternating LIBOR rates, which offers an all-around competitive environment for expansion either organically or through an acquisition.

The company reported a large net income boost due to a large $18.3 million tax benefit, but it reported EBITDA of $9.9 million. This benefit was the realization of deferred loss and income tax it held from previous years, and which it has now taken advantage of, after the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2018. Given the fact that the company makes most of its revenues from within the US, it will record a change in its tax rate from 34% to 21% moving forward.

Another positive aspect is the company's share-repurchase program in which it has over 2 million shares left to be purchased, which alone can reduce the float by 12%. The key limit to this transaction is share trading liquidity.

International Expansion

The other possibility for the company is expanding into other markets. In 2006 and 2008 the company initiated acquisitions and partnerships to introduce and manufacture its technology in China, opening the gates to the APAC region.

In mid-2008 the company signed a joint venture called India JV for the purpose of developing its battery technology in the region. Recent news about the state of the Indian military, and some speculation about the governments commitment to strengthen and modernize it, could bode well for the company as they manage to expedite their penetration into the region.

In January of 2016 the company acquired Accutronics Limited, a leading independent designer and manufacturer of smart batteries and charger systems for high-performance, feature-laden portable and handheld electronic devices. This should continue to drive innovation and help contract retention and renewals.

Key Risks

As discussed earlier, the major risk, beyond the cyclicality of government and defense spending, is the emergence of new companies in the energy storage field that can capture some of the company's market share.

This can further add to limitations on multiples for valuation purposes as the future revenue generating ability of the company remains unsteady.

Valuation

Ultralife has a unique advantage over its competitors when it comes to liquidity in a day and age where interest rates are on the rise - it holds no debt and is in a flexible cash-use environment. The company is working not only to continue with disciplined expense control but to have also shifted more of its product mix into the higher-margin battery and energy business segment, which made up 81% revenues for 2018.

As the company holds no debt and is on a careful income and sales expansion path, I believe a multiple of 25x earnings correctly values the company for 2019 as defense spending continues to reach record levels, but future uncertainty and competitive pressure remain. EPS for 2018, excluding the one-time $18.3 million income tax benefit, was $0.40. This compares with $0.37 in 2017 (excluding their income tax benefit), which represents a growth rate of 8.1%.

For 2019, I believe, the company will report a slightly higher growth rate considering their 30% order backlog increase they've experienced in the first few months of 2019. That translates into EPS of $0.44 and a fair value of $11.00 per share, roughly around its current share price.

Investment Conclusion

A bright spot, which will need to overcome stock-liquidity concerns, is the company's commitment to repurchase up to 12% of the current float which can present a nice bump beyond current valuations to offer a nice premium to the current market price. Given the headwinds this move faces, I believe it has not been fully priced in since their first announcement about it back in 2017.

In general, the market of companies with a large reliance on government and defense contracts is a shaky one at best. But the company's superior financial position, and the rather steady 2019 and 2020 they face up ahead in terms of contracts, should boost the company's performance throughout the next year.

The company's multiples and ultimate prevalence in diversifying into new business segments is a question that remains to be answered throughout the year. Whether it will include acquisitions or a new organic product portfolio expansion will help me determine if the company's long-term prospects beyond government and defense contracts will be ripe for investment.

I remain cautiously bullish on the company's year ahead and believe there remains some value to be extracted from its share price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Opinion, not investment advice.