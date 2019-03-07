Lithium Demand Growing Steadily

Lithium is the main component of most batteries, making it integral for everything from smartphones to electric vehicles (EVs). As a result, the supply of lithium has been growing steadily with many new players entering the game, such as Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC), and more established players working on upping their production, such as Ganfeng Lithium (OTCMKTS:GNENF), Albemarle (NYSE:ALB), and Sociedad Química y Minera (NYSE:SQM). The growing supply of lithium is worrying many investors that the growth of these companies will outpace that of the lithium market. This article will discuss the growth rate of both the supply and demand of lithium, the demand growing faster, and deliver a recommendation on how to capitalize on the relationship.

Supply vs. Demand

The driving force behind the heightened lithium demand is the rapidly growing EV market. JATO reported that EV sales grew by 74% in 2018 and represented about 1.5% of all global sales. The International Energy Agency (IEA) has forecast between 125 to 220 million EVs by 2030, depending on steps taken by governments to incentivize the vehicles. To provide context to the numbers, there are currently a bit over 3 million EVs in the world. This represents a 4066.6% to 7233.3% growth in the demand for lithium over the next ten years, just off of EVs. The lithium market is about long-term investment, so a ten year assessment is the way to measure its investment strength. Large automotive companies, such as General Motors (NYSE:GM), are working on making the future of their company all electric. Volkswagen (OCTMKTS:VWAPY) has pledged to spend $50 billion by 2023 on the development of EVs and other technologies. These two automotive powers aren’t the only ones making an electric push, but they are making some of the largest strides towards EVs. The steady growth of electric vehicles is integral to support the continued growth of lithium supply.

Smartphones are also a sizable contributor to lithium demand. Unfortunately, the market has shrunk over the past two years after experiencing rapid growth in the years prior. Although slowing, it is not at a rapid pace, with only a 4.1% decline in sales in 2018. Even with this slowed growth, smartphones are still providing a large demand for lithium but the greatest factor, by far, in the increased demand for lithium is EVs. While most other products with a lithium demand are growing or decaying at a minimal rate, EVs are growing at a rapid pace. While it seems that the demand for lithium is incredibly strong, and it is, it must be measured against the growing supply.

The supply of lithium is growing quite rapidly as many companies are interested in capitalizing on the growing market for the metal. Lithium Americas is currently working on two lithium projects, one of which is expected to produce more lithium annually alone than there was from all mines in 2017. This is quite a severe production ramp, and Lithium Americas isn’t the only company contributing the dramatic rise in lithium supply. Other small companies are trying to enter the market as well, further contributing to the rapid growth of lithium supply. A recent Wall Street Journal article projected the supply of Lithium to exceed the demand for the next five years, with a 35% oversupply of lithium by 2023. That dramatic of a difference in the supply and demand in the lithium market could cause some of the smaller producers to go bankrupt after the falling lithium prices leave them needing more cash. However, I do not believe that lithium will be oversupplied by 35%. This seems excessive relative to the rising supply without fully taking into account the rise in lithium demand. An older article seemed to share a similar sentiment with me that supply will outpace the demand, though not by much. At most, I believe that an oversupply of 10% would be the worst case, but around 7.5% should be more likely. With a difference of 7.5%, the price of lithium will fall a bit, but not enough to bankrupt companies and dramatically reduce the profit margins of the lithium business.

Investment Opportunity

Although the oversupply of lithium will likely drive down the price of lithium a bit over the next couple of years, I do not foresee it being as horrific as many seem to believe. This is because, as I stated above, the supply will outpace the demand, but it will not be as extreme as the market seems to expect. Lithium Americas is the company that I believe will be able to provide the strongest returns for investors. The company is predicting a price of $12,000 per ton of lithium in 2025, a price I find reasonable, due to the ability of demand keeping up with the supply. Currently, the lithium price is $16,500 per ton, creating a large cushion for lithium prices. As a junior company without even an ounce of lithium produced to date, this investment would generate large returns as long as the lithium market stays strong. The company is also partnered with Ganfeng, which will allow its transition into production and sales to be smoother than traditional companies. However, there still is a bit of risk associated with the production and financing of the company, so if you want a more secure bet, Sociedad Química y Minera is a better choice. It is still not a large-cap stock and is prioritizing growth, but has already established their production and has much less finance and practically no production risks. Overall, lithium is still a safe bet for investors due to the rapidly growing demand for it.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.