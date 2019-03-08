Using The Shiller PE, The S&P 500 Won't Look Overvalued For Long

We also like small and mid caps as well as non-US stocks that are less likely to be affected by US-China trade tensions and that look cheap relative to U.S.

Earnings are at an all-time high, and even if EPS growth slows, the equity markets look reasonably valued.

Is the S&P 500 really overvalued? When the 2008 and 2009 earnings roll off, it may not look like it is.

Most investors are familiar with the Shiller PE Ratio which also is known as the Shiller Cyclically Adjusted Price Earnings ratio, or CAPE. The concept behind the ratio developed by Robert Shiller is to smooth out the earnings portion of the denominator by using the 10-year average earnings per share after adjusting them for inflation to come up with "real" earnings per share.

After a decade of an equity bull market it's not surprising that the Shiller PE ratio might be giving off signals that the market is overvalued. After all, the S&P 500 SPDR ETF (SPY) has recovered from its post 2008 recession low of 757 in March 2009, and settling at 2567.31 at the end of 2018 after going as high as 2901 at the end of September 2018.

But Is the S&P 500 Really Overvalued?

The Shiller PE ratio was about 32.6 at the end of September 2018. At 32, the ratio was the highest it had been since 2000 – right before the tech bubble burst. At that time, the Shiller PE reached over 40x – and we all know what happened next.

While I don’t think the S&P 500 is cheap, I don’t agree with most analysts that use the Shiller PE to reason that stocks are currently overvalued. In fact, I believe we are about to see that stocks are quite reasonably valued once Q42018 earnings are factored in, and more importantly, in the next few quarters, when 2008 and 2009 earnings fall out of the calculation.

The chart below shows the Shiller PE since 1881 relative to the 10-year rolling average and the S&P 500 levels. We can see that at times the Shiller PE deviates considerably from the 10-year rolling average and can stay either above or below it for extended periods of time. On two occasions – the late 1920s and then again in 2000 – the correction from overvalued territory was fast and steep. For the rest of history, the Shiller PE didn’t deviate all that much from the 10-year average and only did so on a few occasions.

Source: Online Data - Robert Shiller

As of December 2018, the Shiller PE was slightly above the 10-year rolling average after declining from about 32 to 25.8. The 25.8 was calculated based on full-year EPS forecasts for the S&P 500 of $139.11 and adjusted for inflation as per the Shiller PE calculations. Can the Shiller PE continue to decline below the 10-year average? Sure, but the last time the Shiller PE fell below the 10-year average, the S&P 500 already was approaching the bottom of the pullback.

Shiller PE Compared to Earnings

When we compare the Shiller PE to adjusted earnings, there's an interesting development. The chart below compares the Shiller PE with adjusted EPS for the period from 1881 to December 2018, with the last three months estimated as per our calculations described above.

As you can see, the Shiller PE closely follows adjusted EPS over time. On a few occasions, however, the Shiller PE was noticeably higher than the earnings would indicate and as we mentioned already, it was right before the Great Depression and then again before the Tech Bubble burst.

As of December 2018, the dispersion between the two metrics seem completely out of balance yet again, but this time earnings seem to be outpacing the Shiller PE. Either the Shiller PE should be higher – or adjusted EPS should come down. With EPS estimates for next year at around $169 for the S&P 500, it would take a catastrophic event for earnings not to at least maintain their current levels.

Another point to note – in the last quarter, while S&P 500 companies were reported higher earnings, the market pulled back, resulting in adjusted EPS to keep rising while the Shiller PE contracted. Now that the S&P 500 has recovered somewhat, the Shiller PE is closer to 27 – which is still not overvalued, in our opinion.

Source: Online Data - Robert Shiller

In 2020, the Shiller PE might look even more compelling

We believe the Shiller PE will continue to adjust downward throughout 2019 as poor EPS years drop out of the 10-year calculation and current earnings continue to climb – even if their growth rate slows.

The chart below shows the Shiller PE compared to the adjusted EPS data from January 2009 to December 2018. Notice the 2009 adjusted EPS towards the left of the chart. Over the next six months, those low EPS months will drop out of the calculation, to be replaced with presumably higher EPS in coming months. According to 2019 S&P earnings forecasts of around $155, we would expect the S&P 500 to reach 2950 even without any multiple expansion at all.

At a current level of 2792, this would imply a price return of around 5.6% with an additional 2% of dividends for a total return from current levels of 7.6% and 19.6% for the full year.

Source: Online Data - Robert Shiller

Our Take

We still very much like equities and believe that after the "reset" in December, there was and still is good value in stocks, especially now that interest rates are likely to remain flat and might even rise later in 2019. There are certain risk factors that could have a negative impact on equities, and in particular, US mega caps – particularly those that have higher exposure to international markets. If the US-China trade spat continues and tariffs remain intact or are increased, we could see some negative impact to earnings.

For this reason, we also see opportunities in US small- and mid-cap stocks with less exposure to international markets. And speaking of international markets, we are not yet aggressively adding to our positions in international developed markets but are keeping a close eye on Brexit and other factors that once clear could be a catalyst for further upside in those markets as well.

We also think emerging markets look undervalued, with the MSCI Emerging Market Index currently trading at a PE of just 12.77, well below the MSCI World Index PE of 17.12. Investors should be aware, however, that the MSCI EM Index is comprised of a 31% exposure to China and another 14% to Korea. In coming weeks, we will explore ways to sort through emerging market countries to distinguish between future winners and losers instead of getting broad exposure that is driven by just a few countries.

