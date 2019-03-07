GoPro Continues To Profitably Invest

The company is sliding into dire financial straits as operations have consistently lost money for a few quarters and from the outside, there's no clear reason why.

GoPro (GPRO) made a tremendous splash as the company and its founder and CEO Nicholas Woodman opened up the action cam market. Reminding me of the Great Steve Jobs' words, "People don't know what they want until you give it to them."

After the company's hot hand cooled, having their viral HERO cameras 1, 2, and 3 into the hands of the primary U.S. middle and upper market, the company's operating performance started to cool off as sales slid from peak to trough of $1.80B to $1.10B, about where they're at in their most recent reports:

Data by YCharts

The trouble for the stock owners hasn't entirely abated as the price per share rests near all-time lows. The business is still commanding a market capitalization over $900M on an unprofitable-on-a-cash-basis operating business generating $1.148B in sales during the trailing twelve months:

Data by YCharts

The business carries a moderate long term debt balance of $138M offset by a cash balance of $152M. Book value has consistently shrank as the company's investment into new products and services have not outearned their required expenditures so far.

Here at SA, George Kessarios in GoPro: Disappointing Margins Will Continue To Keep Shares Depressed highlights the company's trouble on the face of it is their too-low gross margins. I suggest excessive expenses may also be in place here, as the company's gross margin rate near 30% is not unacceptable for a hardware company. It takes real labor, real transport, real retailer shelf space, etc., to get these products through distribution. If GoPro can grow incomes through additional sales of extant or new products there lay another path for the company out of the mire.

Data by YCharts

Stock Price Action Potential

At today's price per share the stock is in no-man's land. That is, no man can guess where it will go next. The market capitalization is high enough to where on continued unprofitable results we could see the stock sink to $2 or $3 per share. On the other hand, the business is not priced optimistically at $6.17 and if the company can head toward a 10% net profit margin on their $1.18B sales we'll have the opportunity for substantial upside heading toward $10 and $14 per share.

The Flagship Action Camera Product

Gopro.com has a great homepage and presentation with some show offs recorded on the company's GoPro HERO flagship. This is definitely a high-quality, premium product. The sort of product that comes with a premium price tag, too, at $399 each. GoPro however can't sell me, or any except the richest and most interest customers, more than one of these cameras every decade.

The trick for these guys will be to get their primary line of business operating profitably as soon as possible, and then move into efforts to profitably expand the market they own. And with profits, investment into diversifying their product lines makes sense.

Outlook On GoPro Stock For March 2019

Until the company can get into consistent annual profitability there's too much risk of permanent capital impairment at today's price, without enough upside to justify a portfolio allocation into the "aggressive" or "conservative" wings.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This Article is not intended to provide tax, legal, insurance or investment advice, and nothing in the article should be construed as an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation for any security by Faloh Investment. We are not investment advisors. You alone are solely responsible for determining whether any investment, security or strategy, or any other product or service, is appropriate or suitable for you based on your investment objectives and personal and financial situation. You should consult an attorney or tax professional regarding your specific legal or tax situation.



Hedge Funds and Corporate businesspeople can hire Faloh Investment for a one-time fee. I will price your stock portfolio or choices and give you my opinion on the stock long or short position. Contact through SeekingAlpha direct message.