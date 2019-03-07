I'm Buying Lowe's

Lowe's Companies (LOW) has been one of the best providers of both capital gains and dividends since the end of the recession. The company continued this trend by delivering solid Q4 and full year results which catapulted the stock to the highest prices since October of 2018. Normally, I end this type of article with a warning that economic growth could be a negative factor going forward. However, in this case, I think Lowe's will be able to easily outperform homebuilders over at least the next few months. In this article, I will tell you why.

Source: Lowe's

Weak Sales Growth Is No Surprise

Let's start with the company's top line. Lowe's pushed its sales up to $15.65 billion which is slightly below expectations of $15.7 billion. It is also 1% higher compared to one year ago when sales reached $15.5 billion. This 1% growth rate is one of the slowest growth rates of the past few years. It is the lowest if we exclude Q4 of 2017 when sales growth was down 2%. This makes the situation a bit worse given that sales growth did not make it past 1% despite a rather weak fourth quarter. The opposite is also true: companies sometimes struggle to beat very strong quarters.

Source: Estimize

Bottom line earnings did a lot better with adjusted EPS reaching $0.80. This is more or less in line with expectations of $0.79. It is also 8% higher after a 1% contraction in Q3. Earnings adjustments included the commitment to close 20 underperforming stores in the US and 31 in Canada.

Source: Estimize

The problem, when we look at the long-term chart of sales and operating income, is that we do not see the adjusted numbers. However, we also see that sales growth is weakening on a last-twelve-months basis. The growth acceleration trend that got some extra fuel from an accelerating economy after 2016 seems to have lost some steam which is confirmed by the first table of this article.

However, investors did not at all care about this trend thanks to the company's own outlook. Lowe's expects full year sales to improve 2% while same store sales are expected to soar 3%. These numbers are quite strong and above what I expected them to report.

Nonetheless, the reason sales growth has been weak in Q4 is that leading homebuilding indicators have been in a downtrend since 2018 as I discussed in this article.

NAHB sentiment and building permits seem to indicate that the housing strength of the past few years is over. Yes, Lowe's is no homebuilder, but the housing market largely decides the direction of industries like home improvement, furnishing etc.

Nonetheless, this does not make Lowe's a sell or even worse, a short. Personally, I am looking to buy Lowe's because I expect the stock to outperform. The number one reason is the simple fact that Lowe's sells home improvement products. These products are always less cyclical than actual homebuilders. Even during the worst economic times, people would rather invest in their own home than have to take on more leverage (i.e., a mortgage) and buy a house in a risky market.

The graph below shows this trend very well. Since the start of the housing slow-down (barely visible), we see a massive outperformance of Lowe's stock price. The ratio between LOW and homebuilders (ITB) has gone up with a lot of momentum. Note that the recent stock market recovery has almost not done any damage to this trend.

Source: TradingView

That said, when it comes to the stock price of Lowe's, I have to say that I have a neutral view. I would not buy the stock outright as a trader. The risk/reward is not extremely interesting given the current housing slow-down and the post-earnings rally. Nonetheless, I think the stock has a lot of potential when we look at the bigger picture. The stock continues to benefit from the simple fact that the company is operating in a solid industry while sporting a much lower debt load than its competitor Home Depot (HD). Lowe's has debt/equity ratio of 2.9 versus 19.5 for Home Depot (source).

Personally, I have Lowe's on my watchlist as a long against an ITB short. I am looking to execute the trade when I expect upside momentum to return. This is likely going to happen over the next 1-4 weeks. However, I am not advising anyone to short, and I never will. The main takeaway of this article is that Lowe's might struggle to beat or even achieve its sales-growth targets in 2019 if the growth-slowing trend continues. I also want to make clear that the company is still a good place to be for long term investors as I expect an outperformance compared to homebuilders over the next few months.

Either way, we have a few very interesting months ahead, as I expect that the next few earnings calls will give us a lot more insight into the state of the US housing market.

