Downside Protection For Yum Brands

The future looks bright for Yum Brands as its shares hit a new high while it experiments with new concepts and delivery methods for Taco Bell and Pizza Hut.

Inside a new Taco Bell Cantina in Las Vegas (photo credit: Steven Keys).

A New High For YUM Brands As It Innovates

Yum Brands (YUM) shares hit a new high on Wednesday as the company continues to innovate. YUM's Taco Bell chain has now opened a series of cantinas, including one in New York City, that serve alcoholic drinks. Additionally, Taco Bell will now come to you if you live in the United States, via GrubHub (GRUB). Meanwhile, YUM's Pizza Hut chain is partnering with FedEx to test delivery robots. With YUM shares having now climbed past Wall Street's consensus 12-month price target for the stock, some investors may be looking to add downside protection here.

For those investors, below are a couple of ways of adding downside protection to YUM while staying long the stock.

Hedging Yum Brands

Let's assume, for these two examples, that you have 500 shares of YUM and can tolerate a drawdown of up to 19% over the next several months, but not one larger than that. The screen captures below are via the Portfolio Armor iPhone app.

Uncapped Upside, Positive Cost

As of Wednesday's close, these were the optimal, or least expensive, put options to hedge 500 shares of YUM against a greater-than-19% drop by mid October.

The cost of this protection was $570, or 1.18% of position value, calculated conservatively, using the ask price of the puts (in practice, you can often buy and sell options at some price between the bid and ask).

Capped Upside, Negative Cost

If you were willing to cap your possible upside at 8%, this was the optimal collar to protect you against the same >20% decline over the same time frame as the previous hedge.

In this case, the put leg of the collar used the same strike as in the previous hedge, so the cost was the same: $570, or 1.18% of position value, calculated at the ask. But the income from the short call leg was higher: $960, or 1.99% of position value (calculated conservatively, at the bid).

So the net cost here was negative, meaning you would have collected a net credit of $390 when opening this collar, assuming they placed both trades at the worst ends of their respective spreads.

Wrapping Up

One of the approaches above may make sense if you have a significant percentage of your portfolio invested in Yum Brands. If YUM is one of many stocks you own, and you only have a small percentage of your assets in YUM, another approach would be to use diversification to limit your stock-specific risk in YUM and your other names, and then use hedging to limit your market risk. If you're interested in taking that tack, I explained a way to hedge market risk using put options on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) in a recent article (SPY: When The Alarm Rings).

To be transparent and accountable, I post a performance update for my Bulletproof Investing service every week. Here's the latest one: Performance Update - Week 66.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.