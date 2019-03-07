Fluor Corporation: A True Value Play?

Fluor Corporation (FLR) came across my desk as a potential value play. This company is a multi-national engineering and construction firm based out of Texas. The firm currently trades with a book multiple of 1.8 and a sales multiple of 0.3. These valuation metrics (the ones we primarily focus on) are below Fluor's five-year averages of 2.4 and 0.4, respectively. So the firm seems to be slightly undervalued compared to its historic average valuation. Other key metrics we look for in potential value plays are positive earnings, low debt, and if possible, a growing dividend.

Fluor again fulfills these requirements. The firm reported $225 million in net income last year, has a debt to equity ratio of 0.56 and is currently paying out a dividend yield of about 2.2%. Furthermore, earnings are expected to increase significantly over the next few years. The firm reported $1.59 in EPS in 2018 and $2.79 and $3.61 are the numbers expected in 2019 and 2020. Based off these numbers alone, one straight away would feel the dividend is safe and should grow from its present levels.

What's driving these earnings is the company's backlog which is well ahead of other competitors in this industry. At the end of fiscal 2018, the reported consolidated backlog was $40 billion which was more than a $9 billion rise from the previous year.

Furthermore new-year awards almost hit $28 billion in 2018 which was more than a 100% increase over the previous year. Considering that the firm has a market cap of just over $5.2 billion at present, these numbers can get investors interested quite quickly.

Apart from looking at forward looking projections, we also like to look at what "has been." Studying the firm's track record is important as it enables us to monitor trends and gives us an insight into how well management is doing in stewarding the company's finances. Let's dig in.

First of all, if we look at the long-term chart, we can see that a symmetrical triangle seems to be playing out. These patterns are usually continuation patterns which means the bull run which shares enjoyed from 2002 to 2008 should continue. However, look at how shallow those trend lines are. The shallower the trend line, the more likely that the consolidation or stagnation continues. Even with the chart stretched out, an apex (where the converging trend-lines eventually meet) seems to be nowhere in sight. This usually means that a breakout in the share price is not on the cards any time soon. Shares could rally off the back of a few impressive earnings reports and at least test the upper trend-line. However, we could not envisage a breakout so early in this long-term coil.

In saying all of the above, we have no problem holding shares (trading in a range-bound pattern) as long as dividends are increasing. Why? Because the next best thing to rising prices is aggressive dividend re-investment. When one is able to reinvest increasing dividends back into a range-bound stock, it gets compound interest working much faster. Fluor has increased its dividend by around 7% on average per year over the past decade. That number though is only made up of two increases. The increase in 2012 to $0.64 and in 2014 to $0.84. The payout has been flat at $0.84 per year since 2014.

Suffice it to say, stagnant dividends do not help one compound his money in an investment. In fact, a 2.2% dividend yield (which is not growing) could actually be losing purchasing power. Just look at the 10-year bond which was well over 3% last year but has dropped back to around 2.7%. The essence of any investment is to at least preserve purchasing power. Shareholders here who are prepared to stay the course will be looking for one of those big multi-year increases in the dividend payout sooner rather than later.

The firm's return on invested capital has come right back down to mid single percentages which demonstrates that the firm is not doing a spectacular job of re-investing profits. 2018 with respect to margins was a turnaround year for the firm. Gross margins increased to 3.5% and operating margins increased to 2.7%. These numbers are still way behind what the company was reporting five years ago (6.5% and 5.6%, respectively). Because of this, we would have expected a cheaper share price than what we have here. The market seems to have future growth priced into the stock which is resulting in not the deal we would have hoped for.

Therefore although this stock looks cheap on the surface, the firm's technicals, dividend record and valuation would not have us investing in Fluor at this point. The calling card here is that potential multi-year breakout. Considering how long the coil has been playing out, the eventual breakout should be quite explosive. No long play here but the stock remains on our watch list.

----------------------------------- Get access to our portfolio here -----------------------------------

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.