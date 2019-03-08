GNC: I'm Out!

If you’re terrific in this business, you’re right six times out of 10. - Peter Lynch

Executive Summary

I started buying into GNC (GNC) at approximately $10 per share. Looking back, I can't even understand how in the world I got that price! And it hurts me to think just how many people I dragged into GNC alongside me. My own loss here will have been very heavy, both absolutely and relatively. Note: this article was first published on Deep Value Returns.

Q4 2018 Results - Ever Elusive Free Cash Flow

I was so feverishly anchored onto GNC's free cash flow. I assumed for so long that as long as GNC could get over the trough of 2019 that it would be OK.

I worked hard and I believe that minimally it would succeed. This is what I had previously written (in my marketplace) about 2019,

I now assume that in the worst case scenario, GNC generates roughly $45-$55 million of free cash flow. It is not the end of the world, for a company which is priced around $300 million market cap.

I don't have any reasons to believe at this point in time that my 2019 free cash flow estimates are incorrect. The problem will be going into 2020. Will GNC succeed in once again generating $45 million to $55 million of free cash flow? Here, today, I'm not overly confident.

And the only reason why the stock has not sold off even further, post Q4 2018 earnings, is that too many shareholders are invested here and still believe and hope that GNC will be OK. I don't invest on 'hope'.

The longer I stayed with GNC, the more I understood that the 'China' story was just a story. A distraction. And even then, it will now come under the JV with Harbin. And incidentally, I obviously believe that Harbin too, made a mistake and grossly overpaid for GNC.

In fact, GNC has already booked an '$88.9 million gain on the forward contract' on the preferred stock, as GNC believes that $5.35 per share is so out of the realm of possibilities at present.

Medium-Term Driver

The driver for GNC, at least in the medium-term, was going to be its domestic operations. But even here, if I look over its domestic retail same store sales, no matter how easy the comps would get, GNC continued to underperform.

Starting with 2016, domestic retail same-store sales finished 2016 at a negative 4.5%. Then, 2017 it was negative 1.4%. More recently, 2018 was down 2.6%.

The only aspect of the story which offered any hope had been Amazon's exposure. But even then, management stated on the call that Amazon will be a headwind in 2019.

Once again, looking at GNC's free cash flow for 2018, GNC benefited with $2.9 million from refranchising proceeds and a further $16 million from third-party fees associated with refinancing. Without these two weighty cash influxes, free cash flow would have actually been closer to $77 million for 2018.

The Debt Situation?

Was it the debt which dragged GNC under? Maybe. Of course, the debt played a huge role. But it wasn't just the debt. It was the fact that GNC's business model started to lose validity.

Term loan B-1, which carried a rate of 4.8% (plus LIBOR) has been repaid, as this was due in March 2019. But the more expensive B-2 loan which is due in 2021 and carries a rate of 11.5% (plus LIBOR) has only been partially paid down. And the FILO Term Loan which carries a rate of 9.3% (plus LIBOR) was not even touched, with $275 million still outstanding.

After all was said and done, interest expense will only came down by $30 million in 2019. Which equates to breathing room. But without GNC's domestic operations performing strongly, that was all it will be: breathing room.

Nutra Manufacturing Facility

As many pointed out on the comments section of SA, GNC cut off its limbs to keep the gangrene away from the heart. GNC sold its crown jewel, its manufacturing division, for a paltry $101 million. Of course, in time, over several years a further $75 million will percolate to GNC.

And even then, it can be adjusted down based on performance. For this desperate cash infusion, GNC is giving up $25 million to $30 million in EBITDA, implying that GNC basically sold its profitable asset for roughly 5X, maybe 6X.

Final Words

I can football the can around, and downplay this situation. This is called Sunk Cost Fallacy. I would truly hate to compound my investment error, by selling at the absolute darkest point, only for next quarter for GNC to rally by more than 50%. That would be the easy option. But I clearly made a mistake on GNC. I wouldn't be here writing this now if I hadn't.

