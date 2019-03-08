Exxon Mobil's Capex Expansion Is A Good Thing

While this is true in the short term, Exxon's upstream portfolio is gaining strong momentum and the company is poised to reach stellar output levels over the long term.

Spending so much on capex has the market nervous, and the stock traded lower on the news. The increased spending is frowned upon in the absence of stock buybacks.

Oil major Exxon Mobil (XOM) held its 2019 analyst meeting on March 6th, and revealed some major revisions to its upstream projections. Management outlined increased projections of output from key assets including Guyana, Brazil, and the Permian Basin. The uptick has required the company to increase capex as a sort of "doubling down" on its strategy of increasing spending at a time when competitors are more conservative than in years past. Shares are trading lower on the news as of time of writing, but we are bullish on the company's decision to invest in organic growth as part of a long-term bull thesis. While there are some risks to consider, Exxon Mobil remains attractive as a long-term investment.

source: Ycharts

More Capex, More Production, More Earnings

Exxon Mobil has chosen to flex its muscle as one of the largest energy companies in the world. After an extended time frame of disappointing analysts due to a combination of paying too much for XTO, missing upstream production goals, and oil prices suffering, Exxon Mobil has placed a large bet on itself as its upstream portfolio now looks the best it has in years.

After CEO Darren Woods took over the helm following the departure of Rex Tillerson, Exxon Mobil unveiled intentions last year to drastically increase capital spending to boost production to new highs by the year 2025.

Exxon's plan revolved around developing its five-headed upstream portfolio with assets located in Guyana, Brazil, The Permian Basin, Mozambique, and Papua New Guinea. Over the course of the year, Exxon has realized greater success than anticipated as these assets continue to be explored and developed. This has caused management to boost long-term output projections considerably.

source: Exxon Mobil

The increased output means that Exxon is looking at increased earnings and cash flows as well.

source: Exxon Mobil

While this update is good news for the long-term operational prospects of Exxon Mobil, there are some things to consider that may explain why the stock is trading lower on this news.

Market Thinking Near-term

The staggering size of Exxon's capex budget certainly has the market a little nervous. What was already a large capex number at a time when competitors have become tighter in their spending has now increased further.

source: Exxon Mobil

Another big hangup with investors is the fact that Exxon Mobil has not yet resumed buying back stock after the price of oil collapsed years ago. Since then, competitors such as Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B) have resumed buybacks, as well as Chevron (CVX). Being such massive companies, oil majors depend on buybacks to help "move the needle" on EPS growth.

The fact that Exxon Mobil has decided to aggressively allocate its cash flow to continued exploration and asset development is being viewed as a turn off for the market when it is already viewed as a laggard compared to competition (in regards to total returns to investors).

Exxon Is Looking Long-term

The trend among oil majors has shifted in regards to investment priorities since the price collapse of oil from years ago. The improvements in exploration technology, increasing prominence of shale production, and continued politics from OPEC have all combined to produce a pricing environment that is volatile, yet watered down. It appears that $100+ barrels of oil are a thing of the past, but the price of oil has proven difficult to track in the lower tiers, as it has varied greatly between $40-$70 per barrel.

source: Ycharts

The response from oil majors has been to shift away from capital-intensive, slow start up projects such as deep water exploration, where the cost to bring them online is massive - but once established, produce for years. Less expensive, quicker payoff assets (that also dry up much faster) such as shale have become the new focus for much of big oil's capex. Exxon has greatly expanded in the Permian Basin, but is still very much investing into deep water assets such as Guyana. The bottom line is that Exxon is choosing to prioritize long-term organic growth (via maximizing production) over short-term actions such as buybacks. Lack of upstream production (which has bitten Exxon in the past) will not be an issue in the years ahead.

But Is Exxon Built For The Future Of Oil?

While production is part of the profit equation, will all of this investment pay off for Exxon if the price of oil remains volatile? What about the rise of green energy, electric vehicles, or a possible ongoing supply glut? Despite these valid concerns, we remain bullish about Exxon's role in serving future energy demands throughout the world. This thesis forms from a number of observations.

First and foremost, despite political discourse (I think everyone has heard of the "Green New Deal" by now) - we find it extremely unlikely that fossil fuels will be meaningfully replaced at any point in the upcoming 25+ years. A large portion of electricity generation continues to stem from coal and nuclear sources. Even as green energy continues to gain share, it is projected that most of these gains will come at the expense of coal - not natural gas. Natural gas is actually projected to see an increase in use, as it is 50% - 60% cleaner than coal in regards to carbon emissions.

source: EIA

Meanwhile, electric vehicles still have a long way to go in becoming a prominent means of transportation. Tesla Motors (TSLA) remains the dominant manufacturer of EVs, and is still grappling with the challenges of both providing a vehicle that is economically feasible to mainstream consumers and scaling to such a size that it can fulfill these demands. On top of that, the required infrastructure of charging apparatuses needed to replace traditional gas stations is astronomical and years away from being fleshed out. Even in an extreme scenario where developed countries such as the US succeed in fully transitioning passenger transportation to EV, the developing middle classes around the world are projected to reach 5.2 billion by 2030. The majority of these companies lack the financial means to adapt EV technology on a large scale.

We can take things a step further. Even if fossil fuels face a catastrophic event in the next few decades, the amount of cash flow generated from today's investments over the years will be many hundreds of billions of dollars. Exxon Mobil would have financial resources possibly unmatched by private enterprise to fund the transition of its business model. In other words, we don't see Exxon Mobil shrugging its shoulders as "the world no longer needs fossil fuels", and putting up the closed sign on its doors. Exxon Mobil will evolve when needed to cater to whatever energy infrastructure requires it to be in the future.

How To Take Advantage Of Exxon's Ambitious Plan

There is a lot of frustration among investors with Exxon because the stock has gone through a long period of stagnation. The stock has traded lower since oil peaked in 2014. Over that time frame, the company has had to tighten up to deal with low oil prices, and faced production woes despite oil prices rebounding off of lows. This has hurt even more as the overall market indices have run circles around XOM stock.

source: Ycharts

While these are all valid points, it is important to look at what Exxon is poised to do in the years to come. While the upstream portfolio is looking great for down the road, this is a multi-year process that will take a long time to fully play out. Valuation does matter in the near term. Exxon stock fell into the $68 range just before the holidays, where it has since rallied strong with oil prices. After the upward leg, the stock currently trades at $79 per share.

source: Ycharts

Despite the rally, we don't view the stock as abhorrently expensive - rather it no longer trades at "clearance rack" valuations. The current dividend yield of 4.14% is still near the highest it has been since the late 1990s, and management will likely raise the dividend next quarter. With competitors buying back stock (and Exxon not doing so by comparison), I would not be surprised to see management throw shareholders a bone and issue a raise that exceeds last year's 6.5% increase amid the improving operating environment. If Exxon bumps the payout to $0.88 per share, that would be just north of 7%. The resulting yield of 4.45% would give investors a nice reward as the upstream projects begin to build momentum. We are into Exxon Mobil for the very long term (and reinvesting dividends along the way), but view anything under $80 as a reasonable buying opportunity (for those with long term intentions) due to the positive outlook from management and a dividend that still exceeds historical yield norms. It is very possible that the stock faces a correction. With oil prices being so difficult to predict, we try to avoid "getting cute". We recommend dollar cost averaging with stocks such as Exxon more than most.

If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on our latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article.

Author Disclaimer: Wealth Insights is an investor and investment author. His content is not geared to anyone's specific investment goals, time horizons, or risk tolerance. Content is for illustrative purposes only and is not intended to displace advice from a fee-based financial adviser. Accuracy of data is not guaranteed.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XOM. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.