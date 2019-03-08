Kroger: Uninspiring Performance Is No Surprise

I continue to believe that the stock belongs in the low $20s for now, at least until financial results show clear signs of improvement.

Kroger's 4Q18 results and 2019 outlook may have disappointed most investors but were largely in line with my expectations.

Kroger (KR) might have disappointed the Street with its unimpressive 4Q18 results and 2019 guidance this week. But it certainly did not catch me off guard, as I have been warning readers for some time about the company's ability to sustain robust financial results amid all the challenges that it currently faces.

Disappointing results, lackluster outlook

On March 7, ahead of the opening bell, the grocery store chain delivered its first all-around miss since 2014 at least. Revenues of $28.1 billion lagged consensus by a noticeable $300 million on comps of 1.9% that pretty much confirmed management's revised and de-risked guidance of "second half results similar to first half results." Meanwhile, adjusted EPS of $0.48 landed four cents below analysts' estimates. For perspective, I calculate that 4Q18 non-GAAP EPS came in a whopping 13 cents lower YOY, after adjusting for the extra week in 2017 and this year's lower tax rate.

The main item of concern this quarter, in my view, were soft margins - something that I have been calling out and debating since at least this time last year. Adjusted op margin of 2.3% lagged expectations and dipped sharply year-over-year, pushed lower by a perfect storm of many factors that include (1) higher supply chain expenses, (2) soft pricing, (3) investments in the digital channel and (4) higher personnel costs.

To be fair, I find it reasonable to expect margin pressures from Kroger's early-days business transformation efforts. This is still the stage to invest in price competitiveness, digital capabilities and process improvements - and not yet the time to reap the benefits. But I also believe that it's too early to bet on Kroger's financial results taking a substantial turn for the better in the foreseeable future, particularly given management's less-than-encouraging guidance for 2019: modest (and consensus-lagging) EPS growth of 4% at the mid-point of the range, and op margin of only about 2.4% that would barely represent an improvement YOY.

See summarized 4Q18 P&L below, adjusted for a number of special items like pension plan charges and mark-to-market gains.

Source: DM Martins Research, using data from company reports

Still too risky of a stock

Once again, I commend Kroger for trying what it can to turn the company into a higher-growth, more profitable business. The Restock Kroger program is very comprehensive and will take quite a bit of time to deliver the intended benefits, if it does.

But in the meantime, razor-thin margins will offer little in terms of a bottom-line buffer against the meaningful headwinds that the grocery chain currently faces: From pricing pressures to higher operating costs and everything in between. I see Kroger stretching its financial resources thinly across too many initiatives (acquisitions, digital channel investments, stock buybacks, dividend increases, debt reduction), and I question whether the Cincinnati, Ohio,-based company may have bitten off more than it can chew.

The good news for the more optimistic investor, as the graph above depicts, is that KR is now trading at a substantially lower next-year forward P/E ratio of 10.5x. Still, I continue to believe that the stock belongs in the low $20s for now, and that only clear evidence of comp and margin improvement will allow shares to head toward sustainably higher levels.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.