Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SNSS) CEO Dayton Misfeldt on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Sunesis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSS) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call March 7, 2019 4:30 PM ET

Company Participants

Willie Quinn - Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President, Corporate Development

Dayton Misfeldt - Interim Chief Executive Officer

Judy Fox - Chief Scientific Officer

Deepali Suri - Vice President, Clinical Operations

Conference Call Participants

Jim Birchenough - Wells Fargo Securities

Hartaj Singh - Oppenheimer

Kenneth Atkins - Cowen and Company

Operator

I would now like to turn the conference over to Willie Quinn, Chief Financial Officer and Senior Vice President, Corporate Development.

Willie Quinn

Thank you. Thank you all for joining us. With me today are Dayton Misfeldt, Interim Chief Executive Officer; Judy Fox, Chief Scientific Officer; Par Hyare, Vice President, Global Oncology Operations; and Deepali Suri, Vice President, Clinical Operations. Dayton will review recent corporate events, and I will provide a brief overview of fourth quarter and year end 2018 financial results. We will then open the call for questions, for which Judy, Par and Deepali will also be available.

Before we begin, let me remind you that during today's conference call, we will be making forward-looking statements that represent the company's intentions, expectations or beliefs concerning future events. These forward-looking statements are qualified by important factors set forth in today's press release and the company's filings with the SEC, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. Information discussed on today's call is accurate as of today, and we do not intend to update.

With that, let me turn the call over to Dayton.

Dayton Misfeldt

Thanks, Willie. Good afternoon and thank you for joining us. We're very pleased with how 2019 has started. We're making progress in our vecabrutinib program, notably moving into the potentially active dose levels in our ongoing Phase 1b/2 study. And we also completed a $20 million financing in January that takes us through some key milestones over the course of the year. We're seeing growing evidence that non-covalent inhibition of BTK can address resistance to covalent BTK inhibitors and vecabrutinib has a unique profile to address this population.

In the fourth quarter, we continued advancing the clinical development of our lead asset non-covalent BTK inhibitor vecabrutinib. Our number one priority remains the execution of our Phase 1b/2 trial evaluating this unique product in patients with relapsed or refractory CLL and other advanced B-cell malignancies. This study is designed to characterize safety and initial activity in patients who develop resistance to covalent BTK inhibitors, as well as in patients with types of lymphomas for which BTK inhibitors are not standard of care.

The Phase 1b portion of the trial is a dose-escalation study evaluating the safety, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics and antitumor activity over a range of dose levels that determine the maximum tolerated dose and/or recommended dose. The Phase 2 portion of the trial will study various groups of B-cell malignancy patients, including patients with the BTK C481S mutation.

In December, we presented updated data from the 50-milligram cohort at the American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting. The data demonstrated that the pharmacokinetic profile was consistent with the results from our Phase 1a study and showed that exposure increases with dose. We also saw evidence of pharmacodynamic activity, including inhibition of BTK phosphorylation and cytokine reductions, as well as some improvement in clinical symptoms. With respect to safety, vecabrutinib appears well tolerated in the context of advanced disease.

In January, we announced advancing into the 100-milligram cohort. This is an important milestone as we continue to believe that 100 to 300 milligrams will be the potentially therapeutic dose levels. In February, our most recent protocol amendment became effective allowing for upfront enrollment of up to six evaluable patients into a cohort. By studying more patients, we can collect more data and better characterize vecabrutinib's profile at this dose level. Additional data will support a more robust selection of recommended Phase 2 dose. We took advantage of this opportunity to quickly allocate additional slots for the 100-milligram cohort.

We're targeting the European Hematology Association meeting in June for our clinical update and we will provide further guidance on what data we expect at this meeting in the coming months. Our investigators are engaged and looking forward to continued characterization of the drug as we escalate in the potentially active dose levels.

The development strategy we are pursuing for vecabrutinib is similar to the development path we have seen with next-generation TKIs. That is, to evaluate our drug in populations who have developed resistance to first-generation covalent BTK inhibitors and to think about remaining unmet needs where our emerging profile could provide an advantage over covalent BTK inhibitors.

In CLL, resistance to covalent BTK inhibitors is most often associated with mutations in BTK C481. In 2018, we continued to support studies to further characterize the mutation population. Presentations at EHA by the European Research Initiative on CLL, the ERIC group and at ASH by the French Innovation Leukemia Organization, the FILO Group identified BTK C481S mutation in more than half of imbruvica-relapsed patients.

In the Phase 2 portion of the study, we plan to investigate patients with mutated BTK C481 as well as other defined by any clinical signals from the Phase 1b and by consideration of unmet need. This will allow us to fully exploit the activity of vecabrutinib as a potent inhibitor in both wild type and mutated BTK. Vecabrutinib also inhibits ITK, which may further bolster its anticancer activities by potentially addressing important aspects of cancer-associated immunosuppression and provides an opportunity to exploit indications where dual inhibition of BTK and ITK appear important.

We will also be at AACR in Atlanta at the end of March and early April where vecabrutinib preclinical poster will be presented by researchers from the laboratory of Dr. Varsha Gandhi of the MD Anderson Cancer Center. We are actively preparing for the Phase 2 portion of the study and expanding our reach to additional clinical sites and geographies.

We also remain excited about our proprietary PDK1 inhibitor SNS-510. While we are completing preclinical pharmacology studies, manufacturing and formulation activities for SNS-510, our primary focus remains advancing the Phase 1b/2 trial for vecabrutinib.

I will now turn the call over to our CFO, Willie Quinn to review financial results.

Willie Quinn

Thank you, Dayton. In the fourth quarter, we delivered solid progress on vecabrutinib, while operating within our budget. Loss from operations for the quarter was $5.8 million and for the year, it was $25.7 million compared to $34.4 million for 2017. Total cash used in operating activities was $24.4 million for 2018 compared to $36.1 million for 2017. We ended the year with $13.7 million in cash and cash equivalents.

Subsequently, in January, we raised $20 million in gross proceeds from a confidentially marketed public offering, strengthening our balance sheet and extending our runway through important clinical milestones for vecabrutinib. We are excited about the high quality life science investors who chose to invest in this offering.

In 2019, we will concentrate our spending on the clinical development of vecabrutinib and expect expenses to increase slightly as patient recruitment accelerates and we add additional clinical trial sites. We expect our current cash to fund operations well into the fourth quarter of 2019.

With that let's open the call to your questions. Operator?

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

And our first question comes from the line of Jim Birchenough of Wells Fargo Securities.

Jim Birchenough

Hey, guys congrats on all the progress with vecabrutinib. Just on the 100-milligram dose cohort, could you give us a sense, how many patients have been identified for dosing in that cohort? And when you expect to dose the first patient? And then I have a follow-up.

Dayton Misfeldt

Yeah. Thanks, Jim, yeah, we fully allocated slots to have up to six evaluable patients and patients are already being dosed in that cohort.

Jim Birchenough

And then just -- we had data from ArQule for 531 and saw a pretty robust response in a C481S patient at 65 milligrams daily. So just wondering, how to benchmark if you can the level that BTK inhibition you'd expect with that compound at that dose versus where you're at 100 milligrams. Do you think you're at a dose that could compete with the 65-milligram dose or do you think you'll have to escalate further? And I guess more broadly just your thoughts on implications of that data for vecabrutinib?

Dayton Misfeldt

Yeah. I'll take the last part first. Yeah, we think that the growing body of evidence supporting non-covalent inhibitor thesis continues to get stronger data by others as well as ourselves continue to give us confidence in this thesis. As it relates to trying to benchmark the 100-milligram doses versus their molecule it's -- I can't really comment. We will say that we do believe the 100-milligram to 300-milligram range for us gets us into that potentially active dose level.

And I'll ask Judy to comment any further on where we -- the dose that we're in means.

Judy Fox

Yeah. So it is challenging to compare across molecules and across different essay system. But what we know from our Phase 1a is that we expect to achieve concentrations of vecabrutinib in the 100 mg and above cohorts that should result in consistent BTK inhibition across the dosing interval. And so the thesis is that should translate into clinical benefit. So we believe that with this cohort and above we're in the ballpark.

Jim Birchenough

And then maybe just one final question. Of the patients allocated or the slots allocated, can you say how many have the C481S mutation?

Dayton Misfeldt

Yeah. I would say we're mostly seeing CLL patients. And as you know a majority of CLL patients do have that mutation. So I'll leave it at that rather than getting into specific numbers but we are seeing mostly CLL patients.

Jim Birchenough

Great. Thanks for taking the questions.

Dayton Misfeldt

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from the line of Hartaj Singh of Oppenheimer.

Hartaj Singh

Great. Thank you. And thanks for the question. Just I had a couple of follow-up to Jim's question. One is you're at the 100 milligram. The protocol amendment for the six slots at the 100 milligram I assume then 200 and 300. Dayton and Judy, would you -- are you allocating any lymphoma patients or MCL patients or Waldenström's?

I assume that the slots you're going to use at 100 milligram and then further doses, you're going to slot some patients in that are also going to give you insight as to the expansion -- the dose expansion cohorts when you get there and I'm knocking a word as I say that that you will be able to get some insights as to which of these sub-groups you can see data from? Any thoughts there? And then I have a quick follow-up.

Dayton Misfeldt

Yes. Sure. I'll ask Judy to detail on our current study protocol and that will help patient populations.

Judy Fox

Yes. Thanks Dayton, and Thanks Hartaj. So the protocol allows investigators to enroll or suggest patients for this study who meet the inclusion/exclusion criteria. So we don't control how different indications come into the study. And as Dayton mentioned, we are seeing a majority of CLL patients. And we believe what we see in one indication should translate across the indications and will help inform our decisions through Phase II.

Hartaj Singh

Got it Judy. And then I know that the previous -- prior to the protocol amendment, the previous strategy sort of three plus three where sort of dosing patients and waiting about approximately a month, is that still hold with the additional slots. I mean, does that change with the portable amendment? Or just any thoughts around that would help.

Dayton Misfeldt

Yes. I'll let Judy talk about the rationale around the protocol amendment. Thanks Hartaj.

Judy Fox

Yes. So I think you're asking how it operates. And so basically all patients enrolled to a cohort are followed for safety. And so the cohort is completed with each and every patient is evaluated during the safety period.

Dayton Misfeldt

Yes. And Hartaj we can enroll basically all at once upfront up to six type patients. So that's the difference between the previous designed with initial three patients. This allows us to enroll more patients. And the reason we're excited at these dose levels that we're studying we want to see more data at these dose levels and this allows us to capture that.

Hartaj Singh

Yes. And then I apologize, it’s sounds like -- just a couple quick, from the 50 milligram BID dose as you sort of look back, are there sort of learnings Judy and the clinical teams that you're taking forward in the 100 milligram dose and further? I mean, what were the main learnings that came from that dose that you could also apply to this the 100 milligram and further doses?

Dayton Misfeldt

Judy would you like to answer that?

Judy Fox

Yes. Sure. I think what we have learned over time and in part motivated the clinical amendment is that very sick patients can enroll to this study. And so it is advantageous to have the six patients that can enroll initially both to get more data and to backstop against any patients who proved to be non-evaluable. I think we also like others have come to appreciate that heavily pretreated patients are challenging in this population from the activity perspective, and so we're looking towards patients coming into this study. Obviously, we'll still take any qualifying patients, but we're also looking towards patients who are less heavily pretreated.

Hartaj Singh

Yeah. Great, Judy. Now that makes a lot of sense. And last question and I'll get off, which is that – and this is a question I asked actually too earlier today this morning which is that combination seem to be becoming a little bit more popular in CLL with venetoclax and BTK inhibition or venetoclax and Gazyva. How are you thinking Judy about those patients that are coming off combination therapy versus patients that are just coming off serial therapy as you think about your dose expansion cohorts? And again, thank you so very much for the questions and great update.

Dayton Misfeldt

Judy?

Judy Fox

Yeah. Sure. So we are taking that into consideration and it will be part of how we evolve our Phase II thinking. That said, the fundamental hypothesis is there. So even with combinations or even with for example single-agent venetoclax we expect to see resistance to BTK inhibitors that can potentially be addressed by the non-covalent class including vecabrutinib. So, although it maybe shaping upfront treatment into a certain extent follow-on treatment. We expect there to be an emerging population where resistance to the covalent inhibitors is meaningful and addressable by vecabrutinib. And that said, we are looking pre-clinically at combinations with vecabrutinib and intend at some point in the development to get into the combination setting.

Hartaj Singh

Great. Thank you, Judy. Thank you all.

Dayton Misfeldt

Thanks, Hartaj.

Operator

And our next question comes from the line of Kenneth Atkins of Cowen and Company.

Kenneth Atkins

Hi, guys. Thanks for taking my questions. Just wondering, do you think it's possible that we'll see data from patients treated at higher dose cohort than 100 milligrams at EHA update?

Dayton Misfeldt

Yeah. We do think there's – we should be able to show some initial data. We'll provide more guidance as we get closer to that time in terms of what exactly we think from the higher cohorts. But we do think in addition to the 100-milligram cohort there should be some initial data from higher cohorts.

Kenneth Atkins

Got it. Okay. And then would you press release once you move in into higher dose cohorts?

Dayton Misfeldt

Yeah. We don't have any plans to press release that. We will continue to provide updates in our regularly scheduled conference calls, and obviously clinical updates at medical meetings. But yeah, we don't have any plans as of right now to announce anything.

Kenneth Atkins

Okay. Thanks.

Dayton Misfeldt

Thank you.

Operator

And our next question is a follow-up from Jim Birchenough of Wells Fargo Securities.

Jim Birchenough

Yeah. Hi, guys. Just a bit of a follow-up to Hartaj's earlier question and that is part of the difficulty at 50 milligrams at a sub-therapeutic dose was in enrolling patients that were so beat-up. And just wondering for the patients that you've identified for the 100-milligram cohort, could you characterize them in terms of -- theory have been that they would be better performance status perhaps maybe earlier, but just how would you characterize the patients you've identified for 100-milligram cohort versus what you had to deal with at 50 milligrams?

Dayton Misfeldt

Yes. Thanks Jim. Yes, I would say we are still seeing some sick patients similar to what we saw at the 50-milligram cohort, but we are also seeing less heavily pretreated patients as well. So, we have seen some improvements in kind of the patient status in this cohort versus the other cohort.

Jim Birchenough

And then could you just, maybe as a final question, remind us how many centers are enrolling right now? And do you have any plans to expand to additional centers?

Dayton Misfeldt

Yes. I'll have Deepali answer that.

Deepali Suri

Sure. So, we have right now eight centers, eight sites that are active in enrolling. We might expect an additional couple of sites prior to we open Phase 2 just based on last engagement that we have from our investigators and definitely continue the momentum in Phase 1. So, this could be about eight to 10 sites in Phase 1 and then, of course, we plan to further expand in Phase 2.

Jim Birchenough

And may be a final, final and that is referencing back to the competing non-covalent BTK inhibitor and the data we saw earlier, they've had to expand their dose cohort because of a Grade 3 rash. And so wondering if you could comment on whether that's something that you've seen, expect to see? Is that a side effect of a kinase that you don't hit? Or any comments on that and whether you might be able to avoid that better than the 531 compound? Thanks.

Dayton Misfeldt

Yes. I'll have Judy address the data that we've seen to-date and presented at ASH in December.

A –Judy Fox

Yes. So, mechanistically, I think neither compounds hit EGFR. So, I am wondering what the mechanism might be behind the Grade 3 DLT rash that ArQule observed. What we showed at ASH were phases of all grades greater than 15% and rash is not included among those adverse events.

Jim Birchenough

Okay, great. Well, thanks for taking the follow-ups.

Dayton Misfeldt

Thanks Jim.

Operator

I would now like to turn the call back to Dayton Misfeldt for closing remarks.

Dayton Misfeldt

Okay. Well, thank you all for participating on our call today and for your ongoing support and interest. We will have members of the management team at several conferences this month including Cowen, Oppenheimer, and ROTH. We hope to see you -- many of you at these upcoming events. We look forward to our progress in 2019 and to our future interactions and updates. Good afternoon.

Operator

