Boeing Customer Grounds Nearly 50 Aircraft

When it comes to growing demand for air travel and subsequently aircraft, India is a very interesting market for the big jet makers such as Boeing (BA) and Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF). India has a growing middle class with strong economic growth. It seems like India is the place to be, when it comes to selling, leasing out and operating aircraft. However, despite strong demand, the opposite is true. In this report we focus on the financial troubles of one airline in particular and discuss the exposure jet makers but also lessors have to this airline.

Source: Boeing

Financial problems in fast growing market

That airline is Jet Airways. Jet Airways is an airline with its primary hub in Mumbai, India. Being based in India, the fastest growing market when it comes to demand for air travel, one would think that no airline in India should be facing financial difficulties. The contrary is true. In recent years a lot of capacity has been added to the market and that has implications for airlines, especially if dynamics other than capacity addition change as well. In 2018, the Indian domestic market was good for 138.7 million passengers, an 18.6% increase compared to last year, while load factors were more or less stable and capacity additions were in line with passenger growth keeping the load factor stable. However, none of these indicators of growth tell you anything about profitability. What we did observe is that breakeven load factors on aircraft has been rising. From 2015-2016 to 2016-2017, the breakeven factors for the market dominating airline IndiGo increased from 71% to 77.1%, while SpiceJet saw its breakeven factors increase from 85% to 86.9% and Jet Airways saw its breakeven factors increase from 77.9% to 81.2%. On more or less constant load factors it shows that margins on the domestic market, which should be booming, are rising and there are a couple of reasons why this hurts Jet Airways in particular.

Fuel

If we were to judge airlines on their growth number for passengers carried and the prospect of doubling flows every 15 years, the airline sector would be the sector to invest in. However, there are some profit and loss drivers that make an investment in the airline industry less straightforward: Oil and fuel prices. In 2014, fuel prices dropped and on paper that allowed airlines to increase margins. In reality, we saw Jet Airways bringing the revenue per kilometer down by 2.6% and that revenue has continued to slide from 4.66 INR in 2014-2015 to 4.21 INR in the third quarter of 2018-2019. Meanwhile fuel prices increased significantly from the $26.51 per barrel bottom in 2016. This resulted in lower revenue per kilometer while the cost per kilometer including fuel increased significantly. It's often said that Jet Airways swings to losses easily because contrary to many Indian airlines it performs international flights, which have higher single trip fuel costs. However, what we could see in Jet Airways’ Q3 report is that profits from international operations declined 5% wile domestic operations profits declined by more than 20%. Given a 38% increase in fuel prices you can blame fuel prices for the profit erosion, but you can hardly blame international operations.

Colliding business models and market share battle

The main problem seems to be colliding business models. What should be kept in mind is that Jet Airways hasn’t been profitable for a long time and it actually needed the low oil prices to return to profitable status. The main problem seems to be the domestic business model. Being a full-service airline, Jet Airways has felt the pain of the rise of low-cost carriers (LCC)] such as IndiGo and SpiceJet. While you will hear a lot of people saying they are willing to pay for service, what you will see is that buying the cheaper ticket becomes straight forward when booking a ticket and the Indian market is no exception. That's what has partially pushed revenues per kilometer down for Jet Airways. While being stuck with a non-LCC cost structure, the airline had to lower fares. So, as if fuel price pressures weren’t enough, Jet Airways was experiencing top line pressures as well. This puts Jet Airways in a headlock. As a full-service airline, it should increase the base fares, but it would almost certainly mean lost business and currently Indian airlines including Jet Airways have committed to taking delivery to so many aircraft that shocking the market with higher fares is not desirable. This means that Jet Airways must shave off its on-board services to cut costs and live at the mercy of IndiGo, which has the ability to incrementally increase fares. However, a major restructuring of the airline is required to improve the airline’s business. Currently the airline has cost per available seat-kilometer (CASK) of 4.89 INR, which is 0.68 INR higher than the revenue per available seat-kilometer (RASK). Excluding fuel, the CASK for Q3 FY2019 is 3.23 INR. That once again shows that fuel expenses are a major contributor to costs and Jet’s inability to generate a profit. We can compare these numbers to IndiGo. The RASK is 3.72 INR, an 0.08 INR decrease year-over-year but still roughly 0.40 INR lower compared to Jet Airways. With a market share of over 40%, the pressure IndiGo exerts on Jet Airways is clear. The CASK ex-fuel is 2.04 INR. 1.19 INR lower than Jet Airways while the CASK including fuel is 3.61 INR which is 1.28 INR lower than Jet Airways and just 0.18 INR higher than Jet’s figure excluding fuel. What we see is that Jet Airways has very little means to be cost competitive, which shouldn’t come as a surprise since it was not established as a low-cost carrier while the likes of IndiGo and Spicejet are. What also should be considered is that even these two airlines have not been able to book profits in the 2019 fiscal year. What this tells us is that while Jet Airways does not have a cost structure to be cost competitive, neither do the low-cost airlines. The Indian market has been turned into a battlefield for market share rather than profitability.

This is also something I also pointed out in December 2018:

India has a huge population of young people and a growing middle class, and so for airlines, there are huge opportunities there. However, with the hundreds of aircraft on order, we feel like there's a huge battle going on between Indian carriers that focus too much on winning market share rather than translating market opportunity into financial success. What this means is that the financial position of Indian airlines could weaken while they do have orders and financial commitments with lessors and jet makers valued in billions of dollars.

The "good news" for Jet Airways is that as even low-cost carriers have now turned loss-making there will be more willingness to increase fares. What continues to hold for Jet Airways is that it must reduce its cost overhang even as unit revenue increases.

Fleet age and widebodies

One of the things that seems to increase Jet Airways costs is the fact that it operates a wide body fleet but also has a fleet that's older compared to its peers. Maintenance costs per aircraft were >7% higher for Jet Airways compared to competitor SpiceJet. Part of the reason for this difference are the eight Airbus A330s and 10 Boeing 777-300ERs, which have higher associated costs as well as the fact the single aisle Boeing 737 fleet operated by Jet Airways has an average age of 8.8 years vs. 7.4 years for SpiceJet and 6.2 years for the A320 fleet operated by IndiGo.

Currency fluctuations and credit rating

Source: Business Insider

One thing that didn’t make things easier for Jet Airways is that just like with all Indian airlines the majority of its revenue comes in Indian rupees while the expenses such as aircraft leases, power by the hour contracts and milestone payments for aircraft are mostly USD based. With the Indian Rupee losing value, part of the expenses of Indian airlines increased significantly. On top of that, Jet Airways' credit rating was reduced to a D score. While Jet Airways already wasn’t in a good position as it needed to borrow money to make payments on loans and needed to raise cash for working capital, its credit rating was downgraded even further as it did end up missing payment to lenders.

We think that with Etihad Airways as a shareholder, Jet Airways has never really felt the urge to restructure the organization or its debt believing that Etihad Airways would provide cash when Jet Airways would need it. We all know what happened with Etihad Airways’ global investment strategy and their willingness to support their investments.

Jet Airways grounds aircraft

In order to preserve cash Jet Airways has grounded some of its aircraft realizing it cannot pay for the leases of these aircraft. According to a report from The Financial Times the carrier has now grounded almost a fifth of its fleet.

Table 1: Jet Airways and JetKonnect fleet and status (Source: AeroAnalysis)

On March 5, we ran a check on all the carrier’s 120 aircraft to check whether they were owned or leased as well as their current status and found that Jet Airways owns at most 20 out of the 120 jets in its fleet. The carrier is looking to raise cash via these aircraft, preferably by selling these aircraft and then leasing them back or completely divesting the aircraft. Optionally, the airline could lease some of its aircraft to other airlines. The owned wide body fleet already is estimated to be worth over $700 million. With 83% of the fleet being leased it's clear that Jet Airways is able to operate at the mercy of lessor who are not pulling their aircraft. However, what we do see is that almost 50 jets (including those out for maintenance) seem to be grounded including jets that haven’t flown since October last year and we expect this number to increase. This clearly shows how big the problems are for Jet Airways. Part of the ATR fleet likely has been stored because it doesn’t make sense to keep operating them, but the majority of the grounded fleet likely has to do with non-payment and it's likely that the Boeing 737 MAX 8 that were to be operated by Jet Airways won’t be handed over until the airline either comes up with a restructuring plan that gives lessors confidence or Jet Airways pays the rental fees that are due. To close the funding gap, which is in excess of $1B, the lenders of Jet Airways will participate in a debt-to-equity swap and the airline will work on sales and sale-and-lease-back transactions. What's clear is that going forward it are the lenders that will become the largest shareholders of Jet Airways.

What we found is that almost 75% of the aircraft leased are leased from top-tier lessors such as GECAS (GE), AerCap (AER), Aircastle (AYR), DAE Capital and BOC Aviation. With 22 aircraft leased to Jet Airways, GECAS does have most aircraft leased to the airline some of which have been stored in the US as Jet Airways likely hasn’t been able to pay the rental fees to GECAS either.

Implications for Boeing

The big question is what the implications are for jet makers selling aircraft to the plagued airline. Currently Boeing dominated the Jet Airways fleet with an 80% share. More importantly are the orders. In 2006, Jet Airways ordered 10 Boeing 787-8 aircraft for delivery in 2011 and 212 but it has been deferring deliveries ever since, even after converting the order to the bigger -9 variant. Today’s financial problems don’t make it any more likely for Jet Airways to take delivery of these 10 aircraft with a market value of almost $1.5B. Even if they wanted to take delivery of these aircraft now, due to the poor credit rating, finding suitable financing would proof to be a challenge.

Since 2015, Jet Airways ordered three batches of 75 aircraft from Boeing. All of these were Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. The first batch was revealed in 2015 and the last batch was ordered in 2018. This would bring the total number of Boeing 737 MAX aircraft on order to 225. However, when reviewing orders from Jet Airways as logged by Boeing, we could only find 125 orders. We do know that an order for 75 jets was swapped from Jet to Boeing Capital Corporation last year while it's likely that 25 aircraft were part of sale-and-lease-back arrangements. We conducted research and found that such arrangements were made with GECAS for six aircraft, SMBC for 13 aircraft and Jackson Square Aviation for 6 aircraft.

The 75 aircraft that are now ordered by Boeing Capital Corporation partially serve as a relief on Jet Airways as it no longer needs to make progress payments for these aircraft but it also makes sure that Boeing has the flexibility to lease these aircraft or even sell them to other operators if Jet Airways cannot afford to pay the rental fee for these aircraft or cannot prove it can afford to lease these aircraft. It's also rumoured that the jet maker returned $200 million in pre-delivery payments to the jet maker. It's likely that part of the order book restructuring of Jet Airways already started last year where Boeing took over 75 slots for the aircraft and returned pre-delivery payments. Normally, when canceling aircraft the deposit made for the aircraft is lost and hefty cancellation fees are applied which likely are as high as tens of percents of the order value. By returning the pre-delivery payments, Boeing regained control over the 75 aircraft that are now contracted by Boeing Capital Corporation while Jet Airways ordered extra aircraft. For Boeing this is a relatively tiny gesture. For a jet maker it's of no use to keep the money of a struggling airline when it can still be revived. By returning the money the jet maker provides the airline with some breathing space and in exchange the airline is obliged or morally obliged to remain loyal to the jet maker in the future. This might be somewhat familiar to some as it also happened some years ago when Boeing participated in the unsuccessful bailout of Monarch Airlines.

Currently Boeing has unfilled orders with Jet Airways for 125 aircraft valued roughly at $6.4B. The money Boeing provided to the airline equals what the airline would spend on down payments for the 200 aircraft it has ordered over the past few years excluding the sale-and-lease back arrangements mentioned before. So, Boeing is providing some cash here to keep a $6.4B order and possibly even more in the books. In the worst-case scenario Boeing would lose this order and the $200 million. The best-case scenario would be that the airline survives and becomes sufficiently profitable to grow its fleet in which case it could take delivery of the 200 (125 directly from Boeing and 75 possibly via Boeing Capital Corporation) aircraft it has on order.

Conclusion

Jet Airways is in a position where you don’t want to see any airline. Crews haven’t been paid in a long time and the airline can’t meets its payment obligations. A restructuring has been underway which includes a debt to equity swap and Boeing seems to have don’t their part of the job as well. The problems for Jet Airways are not a surprise, not now, not six months ago, not a year ago, not even 10 years ago. As a full-service airline, Jet Airways always has struggled being profitable and the rise of low-cost carriers, higher fuel costs and fall of the Indian Rupee have not made things easier for the airline. The airline has a cost structure that doesn’t allow it to effectively compete on the domestic market, and with just 16 aircraft owned the airline has high fixed cash expenditures in the form of rental fees and very little means to raise cash from its assets.

The current restructuring will help the airline to reduce its debt, but to improve its operational performance it needs to make significant cuts in the cost structure, transform to a low-cost carrier outfit and wait for the Indian airline market which has been hampered last year to increase fares.

Boeing and lessors do have some exposure to Jet Airways, but the Boeing 737 MAX is an aircraft that's high in demand. If Jet Airways would cease operations, none of these companies would have problems remarketing the slots or aircraft but in the long term a customer in a high-growth market would disappear. While some lessors are pulling their aircraft from Jet Airways or Jet Airways is contractually obliged to ground these aircraft after non payment, it does seem that the lenders and lessors are willing to aid the airline either to benefit from it in the future or to acquire some of its assets now.

One thing to keep in mind is that operating in a high-growth market is not equivalent to high margin operations nor is selling jets to this market without risk. Jet Airways is an example of how things can go wrong if you continue to finance growth with debt while not being able to effectively compete with peers.

