Is Honeywell Overvalued?

Source: Barrons

After trillions in stimulus from central bankers the global economy has to falter at some point. Due to concerns over future economic growth and volatility in financial markets, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell could end the Fed's balance sheet unwind fairly soon:

Sans more stimulus, it could be difficult for industrial names like General Electric (GE) or Honeywell (HON) to generate growth. Results from GE's industrial operations have been mixed. Eventually Honeywell could falter too. Consistent top line growth is the first attribute I look for before recommending a stock. If a company does not generate consistent growth then it should at least have a hidden catalyst.

Revenue Is A Mixed Bag

Honeywell's revenue is currently a mixed bag. Q4 2018 revenue of $9.7 billion was off 10% Y/Y. Every segment experienced a revenue decline except for Safety and Productivity Solutions ("SPS"), which provides products and software that help improve productivity and workplace safety. This segment grew by 15%.

Like GE, Honeywell has been busy hiving off assets to become more strategically focused. Last year the company spun off thermostat maker Resideo Technologies (REZI) and turbo charger maker Garret Motion (GTX). The spin off of these businesses explains why total revenue was off by double digits.

Despite the 12% decline in revenue, Aerospace reported 10% organic growth. Aerospace's product offerings are found on commercial, defense and space aircraft. It's Honeywell's largest segment at over 35% of total revenue. Aviation and defense shipment volumes were robust, despite the fall in total revenue.

Building Technologies and Performance Materials and Technologies ("PMT") had negative revenue growth, but organic growth was another story. Building Technologies' organic growth was up 1%, while PMT's organic growth was flat. Of note is that Safety, Production and Solutions ("SPS") had organic growth of 15% and total revenue growth of 16%. SPS houses much of Honeywell's Internet of Things ("IoT") and automation products. There was robust volume across sensing, IoT and industrial automation. IoT could become the next growth engine and potentially offset a diminution in other segments.

Segment Profit Margins Expanded

Honeywell's segment profits of $2 billion fell 6%, which was less than the 10% decline in revenue. The company's segment profit margins of 20% were 100 basis points higher than that of Q4 2017. The margins for Aerospace were flat at 23%. However, margins for Building Technologies and PMT both increased. The margins for Building Technologies were up 100 basis points, driven by the favorable impact of the spin off of the former Homes and ADI Global Distribution business and benefits from repositioning. Margins for PMT rose 200 basis points due to the favorable impact of shipments in UOP and benefits from repositioning.

Management drove margin improvement for Building Technologies and PMT, which both experienced revenue declines. In effect, the company was able to partially offset top line erosion by improving the bottom line. This gives the impression that management has levers to pull in case Honeywell's top line falls further.

Honeywell's Valuation Appears Robust

U.S. economic expansion is getting long in the tooth and that does not bode well for Honeywell. Its Aerospace segment is likely benefiting from previous stimulus efforts and a sizeable order backlog. Once the economy slows, commercial air traffic and equipment orders will likely slow too. The cloud-based business could continue to grow due to a secular shift, but the other segments should ebb and flow with the economy.

With an enterprise value of $114 billion HON trades at a 16x run-rate EBITDA (Q4 2018 EBITDA annualized). In my opinion, this reflects the company's previous financial performance and the consistent melt up in financial markets. If the U.S. and China finally end their trade war then HON could experience a short-term spike. However, 16x is too robust for a company exposed to the vagaries of the global economy.

Conclusion

HON is overvalued. Sell the stock.

Disclosure: I am/we are short GE. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.