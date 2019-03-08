Mastercard, Inc. (MA) Management Presents at Evercore ISI Payments & FinTech Innovators Forum Conference (Transcript)

Mastercard, Inc. (NYSE:MA) Evercore ISI Payments & FinTech Innovators Forum Conference Call March 7, 2019 12:40 PM ET

Company Participants

Paul Stoddart - President, New Payment Platforms

Conference Call Participants

David Togut - Evercore ISI

David Togut

Welcome back to Evercore ISI’s Payments & FinTech Innovators Forum. I'm David Togut, I research the payments processors and IT services industry for Evercore ISI. Delighted to kick off our fireside chat with Mastercard. Joining us from Mastercard is Paul Stoddart, President of New Payment Platforms. Welcome, Paul.

Paul Stoddart

Thank you very much.

David Togut

And then in the audience, Warren Kneeshaw, Executive Vice President, Investor Relations. Thanks for being with us today, Warren. We appreciate it. Just to start off with Paul, you've recently been named as President of New Payment Platforms at Mastercard. Can you give us an overview of what you're responsible for and how your experience makes you particularly suited for this role?

Paul Stoddart

Sure. I'll start it the other way around, I think it might make more sense. So I came into Mastercard via VocaLink. Prior to VocaLink, I spent 20 years in banking, and in particular, really mostly in transaction banking. So around 12 years at RBS in Group Corporate Development, but then quite a long time in WorldPay before it was spun out. And then I went to Barclays, spent about a five-year spin at Barclays in the Barclaycard business, so having spent a fair bit of time in merchant acquiring then went and spent a bit of time in issuing, also merchant acquiring and loyalty and so on.

And then I had a unique opportunity really to go to a company called VocaLink, who I kind of obviously knew of whilst I was in the banks. But the mission was really to, because it's an asset was owned by all the banks in the UK, the mission was to take the business, see if we can turn it to a commercial payments business and then sell it on behalf of the banks. And so that sort of brings the story up today with Mastercard winning the race. And it's been ever more reinforced since then, that that was the right decision to make at the time.

And so I came into Mastercard two years ago as part of our acquisition, had run VocaLink and led and completed the acquisition integration of VocaLink into Mastercard, and as you rightly said, recently asked to take on a larger role that still includes VocaLink and our account-to-account and immediate payment interests. It also includes our cross-border interest and the Mastercard Send product, which is push payment transactions on the card rails as opposed to the ACH account-to-account rails. So a really exciting portfolio, very much a payment portfolio and lots of exciting things to do.

David Togut

Can you broadly describe the opportunity in real-time payments? How are you going to market, for example, with this portfolio of services and how big is the market?

Paul Stoddart

So the way we look at it is every country in the world has a domestic payment system. In most cases, that's an ACH system. In most cases, that's a three-day-plus ACH system. Now most markets also have a high-value clearing system. They also have ATM networks and check networks and so forth. But if you just look at that core interbank ACH, every market has one.

And we see every market upgrading those to real-time payment systems over the next 10 years. Most of the major markets around the world have already started programs to do that and, in some cases, completed those programs. Some markets are actually taking on the bigger task of modernizing their entire national payments ecosystem, which is no small feat to do that. And so we really see the trend of immediate, instant, fast, faster all the same thing really. We really see that very much as part of a land grab at the moment to – and will be a global standard within 10 to 15 years.

David Togut

So as countries upgrade to real-time payment systems, what role does your business, i.e. with VocaLink it's a core play in that upgrade process? And can you help us think about how big an opportunity that could be?

Paul Stoddart

So I'd give you just a little snapshot of the UK – a couple of numbers in the UK for you to work with. There's around 5 billion, 6 billion transactions a year in the UK in this field. Around 2 billion transactions a year are faster payments that equate to about GBP2 trillion of value. That's in a market with 60-ish million people, a decent mature banking sector, et cetera. So the market is structured typically as sort of infrastructure applications and services. So that's how we think about the market, and that's increasingly how we see markets around the world looking at the challenge.

So at the infrastructure level, this is the core nuts-and-bolts the replacement of the central switching, the messaging infrastructure, the connectivity for all the banks. Obviously, running faster payments in the UK gives us a very strong platform from which to bring that capability to other markets.

A few years ago, we created a product called Immediate – our IPS product, Immediate Payment Service and that is the product that underpins these platforms in a number of other countries and is our sort of export product at the infrastructure level.

On top of the infrastructure, we described a section of the ecosystem as applications. So these are services that drive transaction through the infrastructure, could be bill payments, could be P2M retail, could be disbursement, could be single immediate sort of ad hoc payments, business payments B2B, P2M merchant, retail transactions as well.

So that application layer is really quite broad, is a mature ecosystem on kind of non-faster rails in most markets and is also highly competitive. So there are typically 20, 30-plus players in that space already in most markets. And this is also a market where FinTechs have been targeting quite often in markets that have invested in that infrastructure.

They don't need to go together, in our view, but they often do. So obviously, we get two bites of a cherry if we're playing in the infrastructure level and we're playing in the application level. And then there's a third level, which we described as services. These are analytics, advisories, these types of services that are related to either the applications or the underlying infrastructure. Mastercard has a well-established and successful business in this area with its data and services business and its cyber and intelligence business and obviously, Mastercard Advisors.

And so we've developed a Mastercard Advisors Realtime payments proposition that we take to market. We've also developed a number of, what we'll call, money yield detection or proceeds of crime protection services that run on top of these real-time payment systems.

And indeed, we launched one of those at the back end of last year for 12 of the banks in the UK that is helping them identify money laundering carrying on within the banking system, so infrastructure applications and services, and Mastercard is well-equipped to play in all three levels and we can play individually in a market or as I said, optimally in all three layers in the stack.

David Togut

Is there any way to quantify the market size in each of those three areas?

Paul Stoddart

I think it’s quite difficult to do that. You will as we announce opportunities, we'll be able to share more information around how we see the size. I'm not going to share specific numbers. But I think you can look into markets today and look at the size of the ACH market, and that will tell you, this is public information, on every market in the world. That will give you a feel for how big each ACH market is.

To give you a little proxy, so the U.S. is roughly 25 billion transactions a year. The UK is roughly 5 billion, give or take, so that gives you an order of magnitude that you can think about. Depends very much on the maturity of the market, the availability of bank accounts, the adoption of mobile devices. All these factors tend to play a role in how the ecosystem emerges. But there's some proxies rule of thumb that you can think about.

David Togut

A lot of people associate ACH with being a relatively slow transaction but what you're talking about obviously is Fast ACH. What are the application for Fast ACH that would say be new where you couldn't use the historic system for?

Paul Stoddart

So well, I think one of the important things is that it does replace all of the historic systems just a bit better. Technology's evolved rapidly and most of these old systems have been in markets for 40, 50 years. So you can imagine how much the technology's changed.

I was listening to some new story about landing on the moon and how the technology's changed there. And it's just enormous how much the technology's changed over those years. So – and we shouldn't underestimate the technology advantage, and I'll pick on a few areas in particular that I think is a real differentiator. So quite often these legacy payment systems have the ability to carry a very limited amount of data in the transaction. And sometimes, entire ecosystems have been built up around the payment technology just to move the data.

With our Immediate Payment Systems and not just our systems, but the adoption of ISO 2822 as a messaging standard, it really gives the ability to carry our limited data parcels along with the payment transaction without slowing down the payment transaction. That's quite transformational if you just take an example of being able to carry a full basket of data from a shopping trip or a full invoice manifest, shipping manifest, quite often these data packages can contain hundreds or thousands of lines of information, all information that has typically been transact – been utilized alongside a transaction previously, but completely separate from it, and therefore, not in any way as efficient.

So I'll pick on the data because I think that's one of the most exciting aspects. I think the other area for – that I get excited about is the agility of a technology that we can now work with. So once we put a platform in place, the ability to deliver a range of new products and services on top of that platform is much more flexible, is much more efficient. The speed with which we can bring new products to market is quite an advantage.

Another area I'll just touch on is who actually benefits from the introduction of this technology because it isn't all about the banks, for example. It really does have a set of benefits for all participants in the ecosystem even as central banks and regulators who, of course, want to know, at any one given point in time, what the position is between all the banks in the market.

So real-time payment systems provide benefits to all layers of the ecosystem. And so a central bank can advise the bank what liquidity requires the bank can optimize its use of liquidity in central bank settlement accounts. At any given point in time, a central bank knows exactly the net position between all the banks in the market. Businesses can benefit from the flexibility, the greater data-carrying capability and indeed, the economies of scale. Consumers benefit from the always-on demand, the mobile-ready, the digital economy being a driver a lot of the behavior of our children and then indeed, the sort of millennial population.

So wanting to know exactly how much money I've got in my bank account, log into my mobile banking through my app in my phone, be able to make and receive payments and see what they're for and be notified every time a transaction takes place. So it really is, and we've been quite systematic, we go to each of the stakeholders and we sit down and talk about the benefits to participation in a real-time payments network.

David Togut

What's the go-to-market strategy for VocaLink including the economic model?

Paul Stoddart

So go-to-market, I'll take them separately. Go-to-market before, I had two international sales guys in VocaLink. And quite often, my shareholders before would say, what are those two guys doing? We want them to be focused on the UK payment system. He did a great job or he and she did a great job and they managed to win our first two international clients. But really go-to-market where the Mastercard is a whole different ballgame.

We have relationships with 30-plus thousand banks around the world. We have physical location in many – all regions and, I think, 60-plus markets around the world. And so our ability to get into conversations with banks, whoever we want to talk to and which other market we want to talk to, is really second to none. The existing relationship, not just from a personal level, but a technology level existing relationship also makes us a trusted partner from a technology perspective.

So if we're talking to a bank about adding real-time payments, it's a very different conversation to talking to somebody about installing a new service. And the security wrappers and the testing and the performance wrappers that go around these things is quite significant these days. So speed to market is critical. And of course, Mastercard's developed these relationships with central banks and regulators around the world, and these are another key group of stakeholders and customers for our solutions.

So we work very closely with the central bank and the regulator to help them define what a national modernization plan looks like for their payment infrastructure, and that's a great advantage. On the economics, the economics are different from the traditional card economics, similar in some areas but mostly different. We work mostly off of a per-transaction pricing model. So in markets where we're the operator, in most cases, there's a per-transaction pricing model. So in markets where we're the operator, in most cases, there's a per-transaction pricing model.

Now, when we work standalone, we've found it quite difficult to get into those opportunities to be the operator in other markets. And so we licensed our technology so our early revenues from international were around software licensing, where we've helped a domestic operator, we've licensed our technology. We'd help them implement and then we'd help them operate it, but we weren't the actual operator as we are the actual operator as we are in the UK.

Going forward now, we've really made good steps to move away from just the software licensing model. There'll still be occasions when we'll have to do that for national interest reasons and we're still happy to do that, but our preference is increasing these and move into the operator space where we can implement the technology and run it and be paid on a per-transaction basis. That's at the infrastructure level.

As we get into the application level, then it can often be a combination of a transaction fee or monthly subscription or even ad valorem. And we have pretty high flexibility to work with participants in a market to define the economics or structure the economics in a way that suits them.

We don't come in with a, "This is it and this is all it is." We come in with a mindset that says, "Look, these are the ways in which we've structured it in other markets. We think that for you in this market, this model should be the way you think about it." But of course, we're open to flexing that, adapting that to suit the needs of that market.

And we do see some wildly varied markets moving down this path. There are extremely aggressive growing target nations and there are some very mature established markets, and they're both trying to do the same thing for the same reason, but they might take slightly different path to get there.

So the economics are really different depending on which level you're playing in. And at the services level again, it's a combination of both. Optimally for Mastercard, it's about playing in all levels, but of course, we don't want to be constrained by that so we've designed most of the solutions to be able to work with other providers, so where we're not the infrastructure provider, our applications and services are still applicable and so on.

David Togut

Can you help us think about what per unit economics might be like, let's say, at the services level? So let's say, where Fast ACH is performing a service that might otherwise be performed by a credit card or a debit card, what do the per unit economics look like?

Paul Stoddart

So I mean, I think where we’ve got experience, they tend to be very much aligned to the existing economics. So with pay by account, which is the more retail application, again, we don't set the pricing. And so we go to the banks in the market and we say, "How would you, as a community, like to price this service into the market?" And so a good benchmark there would be kind of debit pricing and there's very similar economics to that.

But of course, one of our objectives is to try and develop premium services. So actually take PSD2 or Open Banking, as an example, the opportunity there is for us to work with the banks to develop premium price services, so beyond just the payment. I hear a lot of people saying today – saying to me today, it's not about the payment.

And my response is it is about the payment, but it's also about what else is there, and so developing these applications and these premium services that allow real problems to be solved for customers for which everyone is absolutely very happy to pay for. And that's the win-win that we're trying to create in all of these markets.

David Togut

You referenced PSD2, how far along are we in the launch of, let's say, consumer ACH payments in continental Europe under PSD2? Like when will the European banks have the APIs open so that the FinTechs can actually ride on the infrastructure?

Paul Stoddart

Yes. That’s a good question. European banking market evolution is a tricky one for most. I'll give you a view based on my experience in the market is that we're all making progress. So the UK went first. The UK legislated, enacted the legislation for Open Banking, actually went live in January of last year. So the UK has been busy. The banks all have to make available a basic Open Banking API, which they do.

And I think I saw a staff saying there were a few million Open Banking API calls in the month of December last year. I mean, it's a public information that I think you can find. So what that tells me is that it's still very nascent. The UK is probably ahead of the rest of Continental Europe. But every day, more banks are enabled and more banks are looking for service providers.

I think there was some frustration in the market from some of the European Commission and European Central Bank over last week, where they don't think it's happening fast enough. And I think this for me is a very straightforward problem. If you think about the layers I described, infrastructure, applications and services, it's no good just having an infrastructure built and available if there are no services and applications to run on it.

And I think that's at the heart of the challenge for Europe. Where we've seen huge success in other markets around the world, the banks have actually collaborated and got together and made available these applications quite quickly after the launch of the infrastructure. Thailand is a great example with their PromptPay service where that's grown dramatically over the last two years. So I see quite a slow play for the European banks.

They've got lots of other things, problems they got to solve. Both the Europe and the UK markets are dealing with Brexit for want of a better problem to have. So it's not the only thing they're thinking about, but we're seeing pretty good progress, and we have actually quite a strong proposition that we are bringing to market in the Open Banking PSD2 space.

David Togut

You mentioned both Mastercard Send and VocaLink Faster Payments in your introductory remarks. How do you distinguish between the two platforms and why does Mastercard need both?

Paul Stoddart

So reach and choice are my two favorite words to talk about this. Reach being the fact that I can now reach all the bank accounts and all the Mastercard cards in a market, which for me gives me pretty much 100% coverage in every market where I'm the provider of the real-time payment system and/or have a Mastercard proposition. So that's a good – an increasing proportion of markets where we will be able to – when we talk to customers, give them confidence that we can reach every endpoint, every account and indeed mobile wallets and so on other accounts from which money can be received and sent.

So reach is really, really important because it's like the basis of when the first telephones were built. It's all well and good if I've got a phone, but if you haven't got one, we are not going to have many conversations. So it's the same in payments. It's about reach and ubiquity. And most payment systems, in fact, all successful payment systems rely heavily on the fact that I can create a good customer experience every time. So if I want to send you money, then you're available in the network and you can receive it, and you can send it to me back if you need.

So having, I think, a quite unique opportunity to bring together card and ACH bank account rails really creates that strong ubiquity-reach proposition. And that actually then leads me onto the choice. Quite often, customers around the world will be familiar with working with one or another or different parts of the organization that we talk to will be familiar with working with one or another. So you got to talk to the retail bank, they talk about cards, you go talk to the transaction bank, they talk about ACH real-time payments and cross-border all the time.

So we can now go and have a conversation with essentially another 30-plus thousand banks because Mastercard's existing relationship has been typically with the retail banks, not exclusively because we do have a very strong commercial card proposition. So choice, I can go to my customers now and it's not just the banks, it's merchants, billers, governments in particular who are big, big users of ACH and real-time payments.

I can go and say, sure, I've got some fantastic tools in my kit bag here. Help me understand where your challenges are. Help me understand where your frustrations are, and let me see if I can bring some solutions to the table. And even more exciting is how I might be able to combine those that I've got to deliver greater value for you at a superior proposition than just one or other might.

David Togut

Where do you stand with respect to the RFP process for Faster Payments in the UK? And is there a risk that VocaLink's contract might not be renewed?

Paul Stoddart

So I mean, in any competitive dynamic, there's always a risk. We have been a very strong, resilient and highly supportive provider in the market. We have recently just extended all of our – or certainly our two main certainly our two main contracts out to 2023, that was one of my priorities since joining.

So we're in a pretty strong position with having just renewed those contracts. And the way I look at it is that we've spent the last two years rolling out the most advanced immediate payments technology around the world. And so there are a number of our markets and our customers who are already using a much more advanced solution than payments in the UK today.

So you can imagine we'll be putting our best foot forward. We believe we've got a very strong customer proposition, and that will form the basis of the current bid. That bid will run for most of this year. So I’m confident that we will put our best foot forward, and we have market-leading capability to bring to bear on that. But it's a competitive process. So with any competitive process, there'll always be a risk.

David Togut

Can you give us an overview of the Pay by Bank app, including your partnership with WorldPay to expand acceptance? And then in connection with that, how much success have you had on the bank's side? And can you give us a sense of the demand from retailers, so this sort of ties into the whole PSD2 conversation?

Paul Stoddart

Yes. So when couple of years back in the UK when we were rolling out the infrastructure, starting to think about developing the infrastructure for other markets, we realized that we were a bit light in the application so we started to focus some of our effort on building the applications portfolio.

We started to look at two areas, in particular. We started to look at bill payments. They are a source of frustration for many in many markets, full of pain points and inefficiencies and so forth, not necessarily anyone's fault but that's just how it's happened over time.

And we looked at retail, and this was prior to the Mastercard transaction, we said, "Geez, this retail merchant space is big, not typically been an area that VocaLink has been able to play in as the infrastructure provider." So we would start to develop some capability in that space.

And so haven't really been part of VocaLink's focus to – or DNA really to spend a lot of time on that. But in our conversations with Mastercard, for Mastercard, the retail space is huge, the strength of relationships that we have with merchants, second to none really. And so the ask was, how do we build out that retail proposition? How do we use the Faster Payments technology to create a better customer experience because as we know, making transactions on the Internet or mobile is pretty tricky, and lots of challenges there?

So we really brought together the experience of the VocaLink team and the experience of Mastercard in the creation of the Pay by Account product. And what that does is it allows a consumer to effectively use the Faster Payment, the Instant Payment rails as a mechanism to pay the merchant for their products and services.

Now in many markets, Europe is one of the most complex. There are literally hundreds of different payment methods. So it's a battle for the real estate and the merchant end. And so we work very closely on that proposition to listen to the merchants to understand what their challenges were, typically around reconciliation, fees, et cetera. We listened to the banks and we said, "What are your challenges? What do you want from a solution in this area?"

We talked to consumers, what's the kind of consumer experience you want to create? So this is how Pay by Account has come to bear fruition. What we also wanted to do was in trying to bring that to market, rather than have to boil the ocean and do everything ourselves, my view is that in this digital world, it's about really strong partnerships for parties who really can focus on their areas of subject and/or expertise. So we realized how important the ecosystem is today and how or the roles that the parties play in that ecosystem. And so we looked at how do we get merchant acceptance for Pay by Account? How do we get consumer acceptance for Pay by Account?

And we felt that it was right to focus our investments and efforts on those two communities, which is of course, the key communities for Mastercard today. So consumer enablement is driven through the banks. So Pay by Account is a bank-centric, bank-oriented payment method that allows the banks to, should they choose to, really reinsert themselves into the front end of the customer relationship, creating much greater utility of their mobile banking app and, therefore, greater stickiness with their retail proposition.

On the merchant end, we recognized that route to market on the merchant end probably best to work with the acquirers. As you've heard me say, I’ve spent five years working in WorldPay when I was there before RBS sold it and so had a pretty good understanding of how effective they could be as a channel for us with Pay by Account.

So both sides of the equation, we've been working very hard. I think you’ve seen again in the public, we have Barclays and HSBC on the retail side, and we have WorldPay Barclays merchant acquiring and a list of other merchant acquirers and PSPs sort of working with us on the acceptance side. So you're going to see that opportunity build, and also not just in the UK of course, so we see opportunities for this in a number of other markets.

And back to my stack description, to some markets, we will be looking to bundle those applications and services in with any propositions that we're taking to market around the infrastructure. In fact, that's what we're being asked for increasingly is, I think, central banks and banks around the world and quite often, these are the same banks operating in multiple markets for saying, if we’re going to invest in this infrastructure, we want services and applications as part of that deal because we know that, that's important for us and for our customers. So I think it's a great opportunity again to participate across a number of areas in the value chain and still be solving some very key challenges for consumers and businesses on the front end.

David Togut

Let me just stop there to see if we have questions from the audience.

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Unidentified Analyst

Hi. I'm curious to hear your thoughts as to whether within your world, you see the blockchain technology being a competitive issue or an opportunity for you.

Paul Stoddart

Yes. I think it's both. It's the easy answer. It is both because – and we – as you may know, Mastercard has built its own blockchain – provision blockchain. The applications that it's been experimenting with has been in cross-border and in sort of provenance. And I think cross-border is a good area of opportunity because blockchain solves problems more efficiently addressed if you're for solving a more efficient way.

So I think that blockchain is a technology and, therefore what it's doing is solving a problem in a better way than technology did before. So I see blockchain playing a role wherever there is significant inefficiency today is how I would describe it.

And in particular, in payment, that manifests itself in cross-border being the obvious area because there are quite often six to 10 parties minimum that need to be involved in completing a transaction either end and that's why it takes time. And information doesn't always flow in its full extent across all stages. So it's pretty straightforward as to why that would be an area of application for blockchain.

When we've looked at it as a replacement for domestic payment systems, we found both of the performance level and that sort of problem solving need level to be much lesser than obvious area to apply the technology. So as I mentioned before, we used the ISO 20022 messaging standard.

That message standard is more than capable, far more capable than today is actually needed as a solution to move messages between participants. The very high performance levels that are required for domestic processing systems across multiple parties also means that – I'm sure someone will say, "Yes. I can build a blockchain that will perform at that level.”

But certainly, whenever we've run tests across different networks to try and replicate the same levels of resilience and performance and so on, and security for that matter, we've not found it to be satisfactory for the domestic payment needs.

So I look at it as an opportunity primarily, but I also know that the speed with which technology advances and develops, as I said, I'm sure now that I've said what I've said, someone will call me next week and say, "I've got one that can do it," and great. I want them to say that. I want them to come and talk to us, and I want them – I want to be able to say to my customers to know what? Why don't you think about this?" We've actually applied this technology to a solution that we didn't think it was going to be applicable for.

So I do see the opportunity primarily much less of a threat, but I'm always on the lookout for doing something better than I do today. And that's how I would do it. I would take that to my customers and my stakeholders as a way of continuous improvement to the things we do for them today.

David Togut

Thanks so much for being with us here today. Paul Stoddart, President, New Payment Platforms. Warren Kneeshaw, Executive Vice President, Investor Relations. Thank you.

Paul Stoddart

Thank you.