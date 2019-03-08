Whiting Petroleum: Focusing On Debt Reduction For 2019

The large amount of 2020 and 2021 debt maturities probably means that Whiting will focus on debt reduction at mid-$50s oil.

Whiting's base decline rate should continue to moderate, and with its Redtail deficiency payments ending in 2020, it should be able to pay its debt down further in 2020.

Whiting may be able to reduce its debt by close to $200 million in 2019 at $55 WTI oil.

Whiting Petroleum (WLL) appears to be mostly focused on debt reduction in 2019 as lower oil prices (compared to the first three quarters of 2018) prevent it from both meaningfully reducing debt and increasing production simultaneously. It appears to be in decent shape though, and its 2020 results will benefit from the ending of its Redtail deficiency payments as well as a likely lower base decline rate.

Whiting's Outlook For 2019

Whiting's Q4 2018 production ended up lower than expected at 129,960 BOEPD as its production of natural gas and NGLs were affected by gas processing curtailments and third-party gathering delays.

I had previously expected Whiting to keep 2019 production flat at Q4 2018 levels in order to keep generating positive cash flow in a $50s oil price environment. Whiting is indeed attempting to keep production flat, with the midpoint of its guidance ended up at 129,315 BOEPD for 2019, within 1% of its Q4 2018 production average.

Due to the weaker than expected production in Q4 2018 though, keeping production flat results in a lower production level for 2019 than I was contemplating before.

In any case, Whiting looks capable of generating around $1.797 billion in oil and gas revenue in 2019 before hedges. This assumes the midpoint of Whiting's guidance, along with $55 WTI oil.

Whiting has a limited amount of oil swaps that add $4 million in value at $55 WTI oil, bringing its total revenue to $1.801 billion including hedges.

2019 Production Realized Price Per Bbl/Mcf Revenue ($ Million) Oil (MMBbl) 31.63 $49.75 $1,574 NGLs (MMBbl) 7.32 $21.00 $154 Natural Gas [BCF] 49.5 $1.40 $69 Hedge Value $4 Total Revenue $1,801

In this scenario, Whiting would have approximately $1.609 billion in cash expenditures including its $820 million capital expenditure budget. This results in a projection of $192 million in positive cash flow for Whiting in 2019 at $55 WTI oil.

Whiting also is keeping production essentially flat vs. Q4 2018 levels, although Q4 2018 production was pushed down by around 5,000 BOEPD by the aforementioned issues. Whiting appears to have adjusted its 2019 production guidance to allow for some issues, but its capital expenditure budget for 2019 may be a bit under what is truly maintenance level at the moment.

Source: Whiting Petroleum

Whiting currently benefits from a relatively moderate base decline rate, helped by its lack of production growth during 2018 (with 2018 average production around Q4 2017's level). Its base decline rate should become even lower with another year without production growth.

Expenses $ Million Lease Operating Expense $326 Gathering, transportation, compression and other $50 Cash G&A $110 Cash Interest $149 Production Taxes $154 CapEx $820 Total $1,609

Strong Results At Cassandra

Whiting has achieved strong results from its Generation 4.0 Periot wells in its Cassandra area. Cassandra was formerly classified as a Tier 2 area, but Whiting indicated that the results were on par with the results at its Tier 1 Polar area.

Thus the success at Cassandra could add a substantial number of locations to its Tier 1 inventory. Whiting had previously mentioned that it was testing Generation 4.0 completions at its Cassandra and Wildrose (results there to be discussed later in 2019) areas, and that it believed that those areas "optimized completion approaches to unlock their potential." Cassandra and Wildrose were said to have over 230 net drilling locations combined.

Source: Whiting Petroleum

Extracting Value At Redtail

Whiting appears to also have done a decent job of attempting to maximize the remaining value of Redtail. Its past investment in Redtail was a poor use of capital, resulting in an $835 million impairment charge in Q4 2017. However, it has managed to keep production declining by less than expected so far. Redtail production peaked in Q1 2018 at 23,300 BOEPD and Whiting expected to exit Q4 2018 at 15,000 BOEPD in Redtail production. Instead, it exited 2018 with more than 17,000 BOEPD in Redtail production, although the declines are still expected to be significant, with Q4 2019's exit rate projected at 9,800 BOEPD.

Whiting will be glad when the deficiency payments related to Redtail's delivery commitments come to an end in April 2020. Whiting paid approximately $12 million in deficiency payments in Q4 2018.

Valuation

Whiting's leverage should be reduced to around 2.3x at the end of 2019 based on $55 WTI oil. With its current share price of $23.85, Whiting is currently trading for an EV/EBITDA multiple of approximately 4.2x based on $55 WTI oil. If Whiting can rebound to a 5x EV/EBITDA multiple, then its shares would be worth approximately $34.

The market is quite negative toward upstream companies at the moment, but Whiting is in an OK position as it's able to reduce its debt by a bit and keep production relatively flat at $55 WTI oil.

Conclusion

Whiting is able to reduce its net debt by nearly $200 million in 2019 at $55 WTI oil, although that comes at the expense of production growth. Whiting's situation should improve a bit in 2020 due to the end of its Redtail deficiency payments as well as some further moderation in its decline rate. If oil stays in the $50s, I would expect Whiting to continue to focus mainly on debt reduction, as it has $1.436 billion in 2020 and 2021 debt maturities and it probably wants to reduce the amount it needs to refinance or carry on its credit facility. The bonds are currently expecting to be paid back, with the 2021 bonds trading at around par and the 2020 convertible bonds (with its low interest rate) yielding 4.7% to maturity.

Whiting appears to be a reasonably good value based on its current multiple, although upstream companies in general are usually trading at below 5x forward EBITDA at the moment.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.