Why Ford Could Outperform Tesla In A Few Years In Its Core Market

Why I like Ford's holistic approach to AVs and EVs, even though it means taking longer to fully compete in those segments.

source: macitynet

For many fans of Tesla (TSLA) it would appear to be ludicrous that in a few years, Ford (F) of all companies, could outperform Tesla in its core market. Yet in this article I'm going to show while it's not only possible it may do so, but highly probable.

For some time Tesla supporters have taunted competitors with the mantra that Tesla is "not a car company, but a tech company making cars." The suggestion and implication is companies like Ford are targeting the transportation needs of the Amish, rather than the future like Tesla supposedly is.

The point is Tesla has attempted to position itself as a futuristic company, rather than the fading auto producing dinosaurs about to go extinct.

In a few years (if not before), it may be Tesla battling to keep from going extinct from the excellence Ford will bring to the market in all phases of the business, which I see resulting it in having a competitive advantage in numerous areas against Tesla, which still struggles to execute in fundamental areas of the industry, including production and logistics.

Ford today

According to its annual earnings report, Ford said it sold 6.6 million vehicles in 2017, dropping to 6 million in 2018. It is led by its Ford F-Series, which remains the No. 1 selling car in the U.S. for 42 years in a row. In 2018 it sold 909,330 of the F-Series, with the closest competitor being the Chevrolet Silverado, which sold 585,581 units.

Units Ford sold per year

source: statista

source: fordauthority

When measured against Tesla, the F-Series alone sold almost 9 times what Tesla sold, which was a little over 100,000 units.

Ford has made the decision to primarily target the truck, SUV and crossover markets, with the exception of some sedans under its Lincoln brand and its Mustang line.

While Ford appears to have dragged its feet in the AV and EV markets, it is without a doubt now heavily committed them. Even though it is taking an approach that may result in it temporarily lagging behind most of its competitors in those segments, within a few years, because of its holistic strategy, it could become a global leader in those markets.

Its AV and EV strategy going forward

Ford has stated it is going spend heavily on the AV and EV markets. It said it'll spend over $11 billion on electric over the next three years, and over $4 billion on autonomous vehicles over the next four years.

With that in mind, it's legitimate to assume the company will have similar tech knowledge in the automotive space as Tesla does by then.In the AV segment it has entered into partnerships with or invested directly in Nirenberg Neuroscience LLC, SAIPS, Velogyne, and Civil Maps. On the services side, it has partnerships with Wal-Mart and Postmates, among others, to offer rideshare, delivery of food, and other services. With the network of Postmates, scale of Wal-Mart, and expertise of Ford in the auto sector, it points to long term growth potential in the AV and EV markets, which will continue to increase in size for a long time.When Ford announced it will have a number of autonomous vehicles on the road by 2021, it gave the impression the company was significantly trailing some of its competitors, who as mentioned earlier, are going to have launches in 2019.But as mentioned, how you define a launch will determine the legitimacy and effect of those launches, which I tend to think are going to be more like test or pilot launches, rather than full scale releases. Sherif Marakby, the CEO of Ford Smart Mobility LLC (the AV and rideshare unit of the company), said in an interview with CNBC that the 2021 launch will be a full-scale launch into these markets.He said in the interview that its AV service "means a whole lot more than the car," adding, "when we launch these cars it's not just going to be the car. It's going to be an app. It's going to be the cloud."

His assertion was their "autonomous car will know where to go when someone orders it" at the time it is launched. Another probable competitive advantage Ford will have over the long term is the fact it is building its AVs from the ground up, instead of retrofitting traditional cars into a driverless vehicles, as Tesla has been doing.

That is important in relationship to the use of the cars as a service. To generate a profit the vehicles will need to be run almost 24/7. Building the cars from scratch should result in improved durability and longevity in comparison to competitors.

Marakby noted that the business model used for the vehicles will produce wider margins than the business model of selling vehicles wholesale to dealerships. I don't think the market has priced this into the long-term performance of Ford.It looks like the inordinate focus on Tesla and similar companies is allowing Ford to fly under the radar until it makes its full-scale assault on the market in a few years. I believe it has a strong chance of disrupting the disruptors. By that I mean in the overall package it has to offer when including the entirety of the process.

Its competitive advantage

Assuming I'm correct on my assessment of the advancement on the tech side of AVs and EVs for Ford, when it'll be close or equal to what Tesla has within three years or so, investors need to look elsewhere in the businesses to find out who are going to be the winners in the auto sector over the long haul.

The key differentiators to me will be production, supply chain and logistics, areas where Tesla has struggled with from the beginning. Why I like Ford here is it has a proven record in those aspects of its business; they aren't things that can be developed quickly.

Consider Amazon. It took years to build out its supply chain before it wildly outperformed its competitors. And even when its competitors knew what it was doing, it has taken years for even strong and deep-pocketed companies like Wal-Mart to figure it out (knowing what it is and figuring out how to apply it to their business are two different things). To me, this is where Tesla stands today, and it is years away from being able to holistically compete with Ford in those areas.

When using the term 'holistic' in this article, I'm referring to the entire process from design, production, supply chain, logistics and end sales. Tesla is years away from being competitive in those elements of the business.

For that reason, if Ford does achieve near to tech parity in its knowledge about AVs and EVs, it will perform far better than Tesla's core business because of the other elements of the business it's extremely weak at.

Conclusion

While Ford will continue to generate solid numbers from its existing vehicle sales, its future looks brighter than most think with its $15 billion-plus investment in AVs and EVs over the next few years.

It pays out a dividend of $0.60 per share annually. That should be safe because of the hefty $23.7 billion in cash reserves it has, which will protect it even if the auto industry falls on hard times.

What investors need to understand is Tesla and its supporters have successfully painted Ford and others as dinosaurs, and itself as the future of the industry. While over the very long term EVs and AVs are going to increase in market share, it doesn't suggest Ford is going extinct. After all, it's accepting the reality of the changing market, based upon its investment in and actions.

It has, rightly in my view, taken a little harder and longer route to success in the short term, but once it does its full launch it should be able to grab meaningful share from Tesla and others.

With the combination of attractive truck, SUV and crossover sales, which should remain robust over time, and the eventual launch of a AV and EV line of products that provide more income streams for the company, the long-term prospects for Ford looks bright. Look out Tesla.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.