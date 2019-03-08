Juniper To Acquire Mist Systems For Campus WLAN Tech

JNPR gains a significant addition to its wireline offerings as its enterprise business shows strength.

Mist has developed WLAN technology that improves and simplifies campus environment wireless networking capabilities.

Juniper Networks will acquire Mist Systems for $405 million in cash.

Quick Take

Juniper Networks (JNPR) has announced an agreement to acquire Mist Systems for $405 million in cash.

Mist has developed a wireless networking platform enhanced by AI technologies.

With the deal, JNPR is expanding its offerings into the campus WLAN space as it sees improved enterprise results.

Target Company

Cupertino, California-based Mist was founded in 2014 to simplify wireless local area network [WLAN] provisioning, security, and management through the use of machine learning and AI technologies.

Management is headed by co-founder and CEO Sujai Hajela, who was previously a Senior Vice President at Cisco Systems (CSCO).

Below is an overview video of Mist’s approach:

Source: Mist Systems

Mist’s primary offering is its system that catalogs every wireless network event while applying machine learning to automate tasks associated with those events.

Investors funded at least $88 million in private investment and included Kleiner Perkins, Caulfield & Byers, Cisco Investments, GV (NASDAQ:GOOGL) (GOOG), Lightspeed Venture Partners, Norwest Venture Partners, and others.

Source: VentureDeal Venture Capital Database

Market & Competition

According to a 2018 research report by IDC, the global enterprise WLAN market ‘grew 6.5% year over year in the fourth quarter of 2017.’

Revenues in that quarter totaled $1.5 billion and for the full year 2017 totaled $5.7 billion.

In that report, IDC forecasted ‘moderate growth in the coming years for the entire enterprise WLAN market.’

Below is a graphic showing the top 5 enterprise WLAN companies from 2016 to 2017 in terms of revenue:

During 2017, the enterprise WLAN market saw the strongest growth in percentage terms in the Latin America region followed by the Asia Pacific (ex-Japan) region.

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

Juniper disclosed the acquisition price and terms as $405 million in cash due at closing.

A review of the firm’s most recent 10-K filing indicates that as of December 31, 2018, it had $3.56 billion in cash, equivalents, and short-term investments and $4.5 billion in total liabilities, of which long-term debt was $1.8 billion.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, was $714 million.

JNPR is acquiring Mist as part of its desire to pursue a full solution for campus networking offerings.

As Juniper CEO Rami Rahim stated in the deal conference call,

The addition of Mist fills a critical solution gap in Juniper's campus networking portfolio where wireless capabilities are an increasingly important component of customer access network decisions. It also positions Juniper to be a leader in the $6 billion wireless LAN market, which continues to grow rapidly as customers transition to new radio technologies and cloud-based management.

In the past 12 months, JNPR’s stock price has risen 0.50% vs. competitor Arista Networks (ANET) drop of (8.75%), as the chart below indicates:

Source: Sentieo

Since the middle of 2016, JNPR has a nearly consistent history of positive earnings surprises, mostly in the 4% to 10% range,

Source: Seeking Alpha

Analyst ratings on JNPR have a wide variance, with the majority of ratings showing ‘Hold.’ The consensus price target of $25.98 is below its current stock price at press time of $26.33, implying a 1.3% downside,

Source: Seeking Alpha

Analyst sentiment in recent earnings calls has risen since early 2018, as the linguistic analysis graphic shows below:

Source: Sentieo

Commentary

With the deal for Mist, JNPR aims to bolster its efforts in the WLAN space so it can offer a full suite of choices to campus operators.

I also believe this is part of a push to position Juniper for integration with coming 5G offerings as users become more accustomed to advanced wireless capabilities.

Additionally, Mist is a software-based networking firm and Juniper sees the need from customers for more capable provisioning and management functions for overstretched IT groups.

Taking advantage of improvements in machine learning / AI developments in recent years, Juniper hopes to integrate Mist’s software into its offerings as the definition of ‘campus’ expands to cover more requirements with less administrative overhead.

JNPR continues to see strength in its enterprise business segment and I expect management to make additional investments in that growth area, whether via organic or inorganic means.

