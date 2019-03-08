Flying High Fabulous February Rose Portfolio Review Targeting On High Yield And Dividends

Bonus charts of descending order dividend yields reveal how hard it is to find common stock with yield of 5% or more.

With only 20 dividend payments for February, the 47 for March are also shown along with raises discussed along with one cut.

February transactions are discussed with 2 new holdings, 3 sold completely keeping defensive sectors at 49-55% PV with % income also shown.

All 92 holdings are shown divided by sectors, decreasing % portfolio value, dividend and yield.

Portfolio Value, PV, is now up 10.1% for the year; the highest value for it ever recorded as total return.

The 92 holdings in the Rose portfolio are real combined holdings of Roth and taxable accounts. Most are held at a broker. Combined together into this one portfolio allows me more control and consistency of ownership. My January article here listed all holdings alphabetically, but as I did mention I would list them by sector for February, this article will do just that.

Price used is from 3/3/19 to determine the % PV or portfolio value.

Abbreviations used are as follows:

2019 Div Est = Estimate for the yearly payment and dividend yield shown.

Div Feb Pd/sh = February dividend received was paid per share

March to be Pd = March dividend expected per share

Any dividend numbers in bold are newly announced payments for that month.

The Rose portfolio has 10 of 11 sectors represented with 59 common stocks and 34 RICs or Regulated Investment Companies, and no materials sector holding. I still show real estate at the end of the common listing, but include it as a RIC as it still is evaluated differently than any common stock I own.

I also include fixed income or preferred shares as defensive and list them at the end of the list.

I did receive dividends for 2 companies that were sold, they are shown at the very bottom of the list and might surprise you. I will discuss these just a bit further on down in this article.

End of February Rose Portfolio holdings by sector

Ticker Sector 03/03/19 2019 Div Feb March 13 Cons Staple price Div Est E-19 DY %PV Pd/ sh to be Pd (KMB) Kimberley Clk 115.68 4.12 3.56% 3 (PM) Philip Morris 87.51 4.71 5.38% 2.2 (GIS) Gen Mills 47.22 1.96 4.15% 1.9 0.49 (KO) Coca-Cola 45.38 1.6 3.53% 1.9 (MO) Altria 52.75 3.33 6.31% 1.4 (TGT) Target 72.94 2.65 3.63% 1.3 0.64 (SJM) JM Smucker 109.77 3.4 3.10% 1.2 0.85 (PEP) Pepsico 116.18 3.82 3.29% 1 0.9275 (HSY) Hershey 112.23 2.89 2.58% 0.7 0.722 (MDLZ) Mondelez 47.23 1.04 2.20% 0.7 (DEO) Diageo 155.6 3.64 2.34% 0.6 (CVS) CVS Health 58.13 2 3.44% 0.4 0.5 (KHC) Kraft Heinz 32.4 1.6 4.94% 0.1 0.4 cut 3 Cons Cyclical (HD) Home Depot 185.17 5.44 2.94% 1.5 1.36 (GPC) Genuine Parts 109.15 3.01 2.76% 1.4 (MCD) McDonalds 185.05 4.64 2.51% 1.3 1.16 7 Energy (XOM) Exxon Mobil 80 3.37 4.21% 1.8 0.82 (RDS.B) R Dutch Shell 63.61 3.76 5.91% 1.2 0.94 (OXY) Occidental 67.55 3.14 4.65% 0.7 (VLO) Valero 82.89 3.6 4.34% 0.7 0.9 (CVX) Chevron 122.03 4.76 3.90% 0.7 1.19 (ENB) Enbridge 37.25 2.22 5.96% 0.6 0.55 (CVE) Cenovus 9.14 0.15 1.64% 0.1 0.0375 3 Finance (MA) Mastercard 227.25 1.32 0.58% 2.4 0.33 (V) Visa 149.47 1 0.67% 1.3 0.25 (MET) Met Life 45.55 1.74 3.82% 0.1 0.42 8 Healthcare (JNJ) J & Johnson 138.35 3.78 2.73% 3.3 0.9 (ABBV) AbbVie 80.1 4.28 5.34% 2.6 1.07 (PFE) Pfizer 43.36 1.44 3.32% 1.9 0.36 (CAH) Cardinal Health 53.05 1.94 3.66% 1.4 (AMGN) Amgen 191.16 5.8 3.03% 0.8 1.45 (BDX) Bectin-Dksn 254.37 3.08 1.21% 0.5 0.77 (CELG) Celgene 85.96 0 0.00% 0.3 (TEVA) Teva 17.08 0 0.00% 0.2

7 Industrial (BA) Boeing 440.62 8.22 1.87% 2.7 2.055 (LMT) Lockheed Martn 309.47 9.02 2.91% 1.7 2.2 (CMI) Cummins 154.41 4.64 3.00% 1.6 1.16 (MMM) 3M 207.49 5.76 2.78% 1.2 1.44 (UNP) Union Pacific 167.44 3.52 2.10% 0.6 0.88 (FTAI) Fortress 15.99 1.32 8.26% 0.4 0.33 (CVA) Covanta 17 1 5.88% 0.3 5 Tech (CSCO) Cisco 51.41 1.38 2.68% 1.5 (AVGO) Broadcom 272.75 10.6 3.89% 0.9 2.65 (INTC) Intel 53.3 1.26 2.36% 0.7 0.315 (ADP) Autom Data Pr 153.9 3.16 2.05% 0.6 (OTCPK:TCEHY) Tencent 42.64 0.11 0.26% 0.4 4 Comm-tele (VZ) Verizon 56.96 2.44 4.28% 3.7 0.6025 (T) ATT 30.82 2.04 6.62% 2.5 0.51 (BCE) BCE- Canada 43.55 2.38 5.46% 1.1 (VOD) Vodafone 17.6 1.74 9.89% 0.1 9 Utility (D) Dominion 74.79 3.67 4.91% 2.8 0.918 (SO) Southern 49.98 2.46 4.92% 2.5 0.6 (XEL) Xcel Energy 54.92 1.6 2.91% 2.5 (MGEE) Madison Gas El 64.66 1.35 2.09% 1.9 (WEC) Wis Electric 76.03 2.36 3.10% 1.7 0.59 (DNP) Duff N Phelps 11.1 0.78 7.03% 0.9 0.065/mo 0.065/mo (BIP) Brookfield Infras 40.01 2.01 5.02% 0.7 0.502 (LNT) Alliant 45.87 1.42 3.10% 0.7 0.355 (DCUD) Dominion bond 48.39 3.37 6.96% 0.3 0.84375

11 Real Estate (WPC) WP Carey 73.56 4.15 5.64% 2.4 (VTR) Ventas 62.29 3.17 5.09% 1.8 (DLR) Digital Realty 114.65 4.25 3.71% 0.7 1.08 (IRM) Iron Mountain 35.78 2.44 6.82% 0.7 (STAG) Stag Industrl 27.61 1.45 5.25% 0.7 0.1192 tba (KIM) Kimco 17.33 1.12 6.46% 0.7 (SPG) Simon Property 175.57 8.32 4.74% 0.7 2.05 (SKT) Tanger 20.81 1.415 6.80% 0.5 0.35 (EPR) EPR 72.47 4.49 6.20% 0.4 0.375/mo 0.375/mo (CORR) CorEnergy 36.93 3 8.12% 0.4 0.75 (KRG) Kite 15.47 1.3 8.40% 0.3 14 Misc 2 MLP ETF (AMZA) InfraCap MLP etf 5.85 0.96 16.41% 0.6 .08/mo tba (AMLP) Alerian MLP etf 9.75 0.78 8.00% 0.2 0.195 5 mREIT (CHMI) Cherry Hill 18.47 2.11 11.42% 1 (NRZ) New Resident 16.56 2 12.08% 1 (AJX) Great Ajax 13.39 1.33 9.93% 0.7 tba (BXMT) Blackstone 34.32 2.48 7.23% 0.4 (RC) Ready Cap 16.08 1.64 10.20% 0.3 1 CEF-Financial (RA) Brookfld Real 21.1 2.39 11.33% 0.8 0.199/mo 0.199/mo 6 BDC (PFLT) Pennant Float 12.91 1.14 8.83% 0.9 0.095/mo 0.095/mo (TPVG) Triple Point 12.6 1.44 11.43% 0.8 (ARCC) Ares Capital 17.2 1.6 9.30% 0.8 0.4 (TCPC) Blkrock TCP 14.27 1.44 10.09% 0.6 tba (CGBD) TCP BDC 14.81 1.68 11.34% 0.5 (NYSE:FSK) FS KKR Cap 6.43 0.76 11.82% 0.2

8 Fixed 3 MLP Energy (TGP.PB) Teekay-pref-b 24 2.125 8.85% 1 (NGL.PB) NGL-pref-b 24.16 2.25 9.31% 0.7 (NS.PB) NuStar pref-b 21.53 1.91 8.87% 0.4 0.4775 2 RE (WPG.ph) Wash Pr pref-h 21.93 1.88 8.57% 0.9 (CBL.PD) CBL-Pref - d 13.3 1.84 13.83% 0.7 3 Financial (CIM.PB) Chimera Pref-b 25.4 2 7.87% 1 0.5 (NYMTN) NY Mort pref n 22.8 2 8.77% 0.9 (PMT.PB) Penny Mac pr-b 25.13 2 7.96% 0.3 0.5 CASH 0.8 100 SOLD (CL) Colgate 0.42 (PG) Procter-Gamble 0.717

Dividend Income and changes

Dividend income as previously mentioned was slight with only 20 payments and even down 13.5% from last February 2018.

The key reason, I believe, is I shifted many holdings at the end of last year to preferred which pay in March.

With January up 29.6%, February down 13.5%, I am anticipating March madness again for dividends, and I can’t wait to tally 47 anticipated payments for them as shown in the chart above.

I did get some very nice raises in February, with more to appear in March, good thing as KHC did cut theirs for March.

Raises :

Mastercard: 25c to 33c = 32%

AbbVie: 96c to $1.07 = 14.5%

Alliant: 0.335 to 0.355c = 6%

Stag: 0.1183 to 0.1192c = 0.8% pays monthly and announced to April

EPR: 0.36 to 0.375 = 4.2% pays monthly and announced also for March

Alerian ETF = 0.191 to 0.195 = 2.1%, this one finally seems to be improving, as it had been decreasing the past few years.

These all are as announced and anticipated for March Madness:

Cut: It could be said it “cut the cheese”.

Kraft Heinz: 62.5c to 40c. It has too much debt and has admitted it paid too much for Kraft.

Raises; lots of raises:

Home Depot: $1.21 to 1.36 = 12.4% (note $181 price = 3% yield, nice!)

Amgen: $1.32 to $1.45 = 9.8%

Valero: 80c to 90c = 12.5%

Chevron: $1.12 to $1.19 = 6.25%

Boeing: $1.71 to $2.055 = 20.2%

3M: $1.36 to $1.44 = 5.9%

Union Pacific: 80c to 88c = 10%

Intel: 30c to 31.5c = 5%

Dominion: 0.835 to 0.918 = 9.9%

Wis Electric: 0.553 to 0.59 = 6.7%

Brookfield IP: 0.47 to 0.502 = 6.8%

Digital realty Trust: $1.01 to 1.08 = 6.9%

Ares Capital: 39c to 40c = 2.6%

Happy I am waiting for March Madness.

Portfolio Value and Defensive positions

Value was up 10.1%, the largest figure I have recorded for the portfolio.

Happy I am, but I know it probably won’t continue. Therefore, I must continue to focus on defense and defensive positions, which I will show the progress in a chart and discussion to follow the February transactions.

February Transactions

Price per share shown and sometimes for numerous buys in different accounts

Completely sold 3 positions and started 2 new ones, discussion to follow the chart.

02/01/19 To 2/28/19 BUY/Add Stock Ticker Price/sh Pennant PFLT 13.1 Wash Pr Grp WPG- h Pref- h 16.07 Smucker SJM 104.8 100.52 NuStar-Pref b NS-b 20.5 New Enbridge ENB 36.08 35.8 36.79 Chimera-Prf-b CIM-b 25.4 25.69 Teva TEVA 18.72 opt 18.59 Valero VLO 83.52 Brkfld Real A RA 21.4 New Vodafone VOD 18.22 SOLD c/sh net/sh Oxford Lane OXLC 10.21 10.2 even Uniti UNIT 13.06 15.6 -2.54 Colgate CL 66.39 30.67 35.72

SOLD (3)

1- UNIT

Uniti was a speculation and it turned out to be a real risky one. I did lose on the share value, but did break even on total return as it had a tremendous dividend yield of ~ 15%. I owned it a few years. The controversy was with its primary customer (WIN), which now is in bankruptcy. I just let it go and moved on.

2- OXLC

Oxford Lane is a closed end fund or CEF that deals primarily in collateral loans or CLOs. It also pays a huge dividend yield. I moved on when these instruments of debt seemed to be having difficult times. Perhaps wrongly so, but time will tell. I was able to recover my initial share price, so it seemed like a good move at the time. I do know I will buy it again if the price goes lower, much lower.

3- CL

Colgate Palmolive was a very old position and was tiny in size. I could not see buying more as its growth and yield are very sluggish growth. I have huge amounts of other holdings in the consumer staple sector which seem to offer better yield and growth. Just consolidating.

New BUYs

1- Enbridge

ENB is Canadian Energy company and suggested much much earlier by Trapping Value, TV, at The Wheel of Fortune, WoF. I belong to this subscriber service run by The Fortune Teller along with TV.

I do admit it took me some time to make up my mind. I discovered there is no K-1 tax form, which for an MLP type gave it bonus points.

BBB+ credit rating and B+ rating by SPGMI is also good.

It has 23 years of dividend raises with 10%+ growth rate of it, along with a dividend yield of 6+ %. $2.22 paid out currently per year in US $ with a raise coming for March. What held me back was it paying in CAD 0.785 or 55c US $, but I also have BCE, the CAD telecom that does the same. With that in mind,

I finally decided I was not worried about calculating changes with BCE, so with a 6+% yield I finally bought some. Now this was recommended on the WoF service when it was $31 or so, I want to kick myself for being overly cautious. It can still be bought here and now for a great yield and I am adding as I can. Hopefully March madness will give me the cash and the latest problems with the pipeline-3 permits will keep the price down. TV has an article to read here that spells out these difficulties.

2- Vodafone (VOD)

UK telecom company with almost 10% yield at $17.40 price. This is another suggestion of The WoF service. The Fortune Teller, TFT, lives in the UK, and sees it as going to be a wonderful speculation. Even if the dividend gets cut, the current price is offering enough in capital appreciation to make a speculative buy. It only pays 2x per year with the next ex date coming in June for payment in August. This is also the larger of the 2 payments. Last was $1.19. The smaller one has paid in February, it has an ex-date in November, to be repeated in 2019. The payments are still to be announced “TBA”.

Now this one is a secret, keep it hush, hush, as I don’t think an article has been written about it as yet. Remember “Speculation” and UNIT was one of these as well, so ...anything can happen and does. I only bought a tiny amount and it is actually less than 0.1% of PV.

Defensive Portfolio information

The defensive sectors suggested are those that offer products or services that are needed in good times, but most often always in recessions or bad times.

These sectors are:

-Consumer staples, utilities, telecom in communication, and healthcare.

-fixed income, I consider, as defensive as well, with them having greater protection than common shares.

-cash and cash secured option puts are also included by me as defensive.

I have had a huge allotment to consumer staples and thus have been converting to fixed income or the defensive sector type companies. In industrial, one might also consider the defensive stock of LMT, which I own, but I don’t include it in this evaluation. Investing is personal, but the basics are what I present here and use for my plan.

Below is the portfolio by % PV and estimated income % for each sector.

3-3-19 Common 59 Sector PV E-19 13 Cons S 16.4% 13.8% 3 Cons D 4.2% 2.4% 7 Energy 5.8% 5.7% 3 Finance 3.8% 0.6% 8 Healthcare 11.0% 8.0% 7 Industrial 8.5% 5.3% 5 Tech 4.1% 2.2% 4 Comm-tele 7.4% 8.2% 9 Utility 14.0% 12.1% TOTAL Common 75.2% 58.2% 33 RIC 24.0% 41.3% 11 RE Real Estate 9.3% 11.2% 14 Misc 8.8% 2 ETF-energy 0.8% 2.4% 5 m-Reit 3.4% 7.6% 1 Cef 0.8% 1.6% 6 BDC 3.8% 8.0% 8 FIXED Fixed 5.9% 3 Pref-Energy 2.1% 3.8% 2 Pref-RE 1.6% 3.2% 3 Pref-financial 2.2% 3.5% Sold x 0.5% 92 CASH+Puts 0.8% 100.0% 100.0%

The following chart sums up the defensive sectors and adding in the fixed and perhaps some tech.

That could also be debated as a need for the future to be defensive.

Common Defensive PV E19 Inc 13 Cons Staple 16.4% 13.8% 8 Healthcare 11.0% 8.0% 4 Comm-tele 7.4% 8.2% 9 Utility 14.0% 12.1% Total 48.8% 41.9% 8 FIXED Fixed Pref 5.9% 10.5% Cash 0.8% 0.9% TOTAL 55.5% 53.4% w/Tech? Tech 4.1% 2.2% w/tech 59.6% 55.6%

P Value % is ~49% defensive common stock with up to 55.5% if you include fixed and cash /options.

P Income is 41.9% defensive and up to 53.4% with those added again.

If tech is added, it takes it to ~ 60% PV and 56% income.

The RICs in generally are the stumbling area of investing and I want to present a chart of the portfolio by dividend yield to show how difficult it is to get much income from common stock in general.

Portfolio by dividend yield:

9% or greater:

starting with 16+%

Ticker Yield 9% & up AMZA 16.41% CBL-d 13.83% NRZ 12.08% FSK 11.82% TPVG 11.43% CHMI 11.42% CGBD 11.34% RA 11.33% RC 10.20% TCPC 10.09% AJX 9.93% VOD 9.89% NGL-b 9.31% ARCC 9.30%

Note only Vodafone shows up here as a common stock.

It's a speculation. It's a telecom, and they and utilities are in general the best defensive income providers for common stock. Mostly you see here BDCs and mREITs and the preferred eREIT CBL-d. , which some would say is a speculation even for the preferred. AMZA is just a crazy HY MLP ETF, a speculation, and thankfully not a lot of it. Time will tell how energy does and this one goes, perhaps someday I will be patting myself on the back for owning it.

Next is 7-8%:

Ticker Yield 7- 8% NS-b 8.87% TGP-b 8.85% PFLT 8.83% NYMTN 8.77% WPG-h 8.57% KRG 8.40% FTAI 8.26% CORR 8.12% AMLP 8.00% PMT-b 7.96% CIM-b 7.87% BXMT 7.23% DNP 7.03%

Same type investments with preferred debt holdings and only one common stock, FTAI and 1 eReit being KRG. FTAI is an industrial and somewhat speculative with a K-1 tax form, a warning to all that might want it. It also is a suggestion of The WoF and so far so good.

Let's move on down to

5-6%:

Ticker Yield 5-6 % IRM 6.82% SKT 6.80% KIM 6.46% EPR 6.20% DCUD 6.96% T 6.62% MO 6.31% WPC 5.64% STAG 5.25% VTR 5.09% ENB 5.96% RDS.B 5.91% CVA 5.88% BCE 5.46% PM 5.38% ABBV 5.34% BIP 5.02%

Still plenty of RICs and more of the eREITs and the telecoms showing up here, along with energy stocks and undervalued MO, PM and ABBV. Some say these are speculative in nature as well. I don’t mind them as they have decent credit ratings and positive dividend payment track records and earnings.

3-4% has plenty more common stock and you find some more energy, utilities and healthcare.

2 eREITs, SPG and DLR, with the higher credit ratings show up and perhaps are overbought for that reason, giving them lower yield.

Ticker Yield 3- 4% SPG 4.74% KHC 4.94% SO 4.92% D 4.91% OXY 4.65% VLO 4.34% VZ 4.28% XOM 4.21% GIS 4.15% DLR 3.71% CVX 3.90% AVGO 3.89% MET 3.82% CAH 3.66% TGT 3.63% KMB 3.56% KO 3.53% CVS 3.44% PFE 3.32% PEP 3.29% LNT 3.10% SJM 3.10% WEC 3.10% AMGN 3.03% CMI 3.00%

Last and not least is 0-2% yield.

These in general should be considered more like growth stocks, as capital appreciation is needed to get a good return. Note BA is under 2% now and recently gave a 20% dividend raise. Visa, MA, BDX are also kept for this reason. Note that someday these shares must be trimmed off or sold to capitalize on the capital appreciation value if needed.

Ticker Yield 0 to 2% HD 2.94% LMT 2.91% XEL 2.91% MMM 2.78% GPC 2.76% JNJ 2.73% CSCO 2.68% HSY 2.58% MCD 2.51% INTC 2.36% DEO 2.34% MDLZ 2.20% UNP 2.10% MGEE 2.09% ADP 2.05% BA 1.87% CVE 1.64% BDX 1.21% V 0.67% MA 0.58% TCEHY 0.26% CELG 0.00% TEVA 0.00%

Summation/ Conclusion

I hope this shows how HY can compliment a portfolio and aide in income with some diversity. I don’t speculate with any needed money and keep a core foundation of solid quality dividend growth stocks. I also use numerous sources and get great advise for the HY at The Wheel of Fortune service. This Rose portfolio is really pretty much complete and I can sleep well tonight with it as is. Note that it also is my pastime hobby and I enjoy sharing what I do and that is why I write these articles; it's for you and me to learn. I don’t expect anyone to do what I do or even sell or buy what I own. Due your own due diligence, but more than anything else:

- make a plan

- know your investments and what they can provide for income or capital appreciation or not.

Sometimes it's a pot of gold and sometimes not.

Happy Investing to all.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ENB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: and 92 stocks shown in the chart