Fleetcor To Acquire Nvoicepay For AP Processing Tech

FLT management is continuing to actively source M&A opportunities and is using cash flow to maintain liquidity for future deals.

With the acquisition, FLT is gaining a significant new capability to add to its Corporate Payments portfolio.

FLEETCOR has agreed to acquire Nvoicepay for an undisclosed amount.

FLEETCOR (FLT) has announced an agreement to acquire Nvoicepay for an undisclosed sum.

Nvoicepay has developed a platform that automates the processing of accounts payables for enterprise organizations.

With the deal for Nvoicepay, FLT will add an important new capability to its Corporate Payments suite of offerings as it continues to acquire technologies it needs to increase its ‘share of wallet’ from enterprise customers.

Beaverton, Oregon-based Nvoicepay was founded in 2009 to streamline the accounts payable process for businesses of all sizes.

Management is headed by co-founder and CEO Karla Friede, who was previously

Below is an overview video of the company’s AP automation system:

Nvoicepay’s primary offerings include:

Enterprise

Gateway

Assist

The firm has developed integrations with major ERP platforms such as Oracle, SAP, Infor, Microsoft, Sage Intacct, Viewpoint, and Epicor, among others.

Investors funded the firm at least $22 million in several fundings and included venture capital firms Mosaik Partners, Napier Park Global Capital, Women’s Venture Capital Fund, and Silicon Valley Bank (SVB).

According to a research report by Wintergreen Research, the business process management market is expected to grow from $3.4 billion in 2014 to $10 billion in 2020.

Study author Susan Eustis said ‘BPM is evolving cloud SaaS for business applications to accomplish work. The opportunity to implement apps that make automated process more responsive to the needs of customers, partners, suppliers, and distributors, people use business process management (BPM) as the need for automation tools to help workers is upon all of us.’

Major competitive vendors that provide bill payment software or services include:

Bill.com

AvidXchange

Billtrust

HighRadius

VersaPay

Numerous others

FLT didn’t disclose the acquisition price or terms and didn’t file a form 8-K or provide a change in financial guidance, so the deal is likely for a financially non-material amount.

A review of the firm’s most recent 10-K filing indicates that as of December 31, 2018, FLT had $1.36 billion in cash and restricted cash and $7.86 billion in total liabilities, of which long-term liabilities represented $2.75 billion.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended December 31, 2018, was $822 million.

FLT is acquiring Nvoicepay to add to its Corporate Payments portfolio of offerings.

As FLT Chairman and CEO Ron Clarke stated in the deal announcement,

Nvoicepay presents an exciting opportunity to accelerate growth of our Corporate Payments business by offering customers a simple way to pay all their accounts payable with one vendor. Through the combination of Comdata, Cambridge and soon Nvoicepay, we believe FLEETCOR will offer one of the most comprehensive domestic and international AP payments solutions available to businesses.

In the past 12 months, FLT’s stock price has risen 9.73% vs. competitor Wex (WEX) rise of 10.25%, as the chart below indicates:

FLT has a history of positive earnings surprises over the past three years, as the graphic shows below,

Analyst ratings are either very positive or neutral and the consensus price target of $241.80 implies a potential upside of 6% from the stock’s current price at press time of around $228,

Analyst sentiment in earnings calls since 2017 have fluctuated, with a recent downturn from a high in mid-2018:

FLT is acquiring Nvoicepay as part of a strong focus on acquiring the technologies it needs to ignite growth.

In its most recent earnings call, management said that ‘acquisitions continue to be a top priority for us.’

Furthermore, management was ‘pleased with our Q4 finish and full year 2018 results...We’re out looking 9% to 11% overall organic revenue growth...and we’re continuing to chase acquisitions that we can improve and make accretive.’

FLT intends to use cash flow to pay down debt and keep liquidity available for further acquisitions.

Management has been looking at the corporate payments space for some time and the deal for Nvoicepay will provide its customers with another piece to improve their fleet operations efficiency efforts.

Combined with its existing virtual card, corporate card, and corporate payment services, Nvoicepay will add a significant dimension to FLT’s offerings as it seeks to increase its ‘share of wallet’ from enterprise customers.

