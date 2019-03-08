Green Growth: Big Plans To Dominate CBD Retailing

We remain of the view that GGB's hostile offer for Aphria is unlikely to succeed but we are growing more confident about its standalone strategy and its management team.

Green Growth (OTCQB:GGBXF) has been at the center of the cannabis investing stage after it announced its hostile bid for the battled Canadian cannabis firm Aphria (APHA). No matter if its bid for Aphria will succeed or not, we think GGB has successfully inserted itself in front of cannabis investors. We have previously analyzed GGB's hostile offer for Aphria and determined that it was unlikely to succeed. However, after careful analysis of GGB's business plan and its recent progress in advancing its multi-pronged strategy, we came away believing that GGB's management has presented a credible strategy to move into the U.S. CBD retail market. We are impressed by the recent developments and are pleasantly surprised by how fast GGB has executed its stated business plan which is a clear contrast to many cannabis companies.

Q2 F2019 Review

GGB reported sales of $3.1 million and gross margin came in at 38%. The company lost $8.7 million from operations as operating expenses totaled $10 million. The revenue was comprised of $3.1 million of cannabis sales and $0.06 million from its CBD segment. The company claimed sales per sqft of $15,177 which looks very high to us but GGB currently only operates a single retail dispensary in Las Vegas in addition to one cultivation facility. The company is in the process of acquiring another store in Henderson, NV which will add to its Nevada presence. Overall, this quarter is less relevant given the slew of recent executions by GGB as we will discuss below.

Despite the muted results last quarter, GGB management is moving fast to execute on its business plan. The company expects to reach 2019 revenue of $184 million and EBITDA of $22 million increasing to $507 million and $128 million in 2020, respectively. Besides the two existing stores and seven new licenses in Nevada, three potential licenses in Massachusetts and one store in Arizona, GGB is looking for additional growth from its national CBD strategy underpinned by a quick rollout of kiosks and partnership with retailers.

Retail-Centric Strategy

GGB has a clearly defined strategy that centers around its emerging multi-state operations ("MSO") and a national CBD retail strategy. We think GGB's focus on becoming the leading CBD brand in the U.S. is the more appealing growth out of the two as the addressable market is many times the size of its local markets in Nevada, Arizona, and Massachusetts. GGB does not have advantages in these three states as it was late to the game but its CBD strategy has the potential to establish early-mover advantage given its recent partnerships and the speed with which it has been executing. Additionally, GGB's management is highly experienced with large-scale retail and e-commerce which bodes extremely well for its CBD retail strategy. We will discuss each of GGB's end market to illustrate its near-term potential.

Nevada: GGB is currently looking to significantly increase its local presence in Nevada after the state awarded the company seven additional retail dispensary licenses. GGB also acquired a second cultivation facility which will support its upcoming expansion to nine retail dispensaries.

Massachusetts: GGB acquired Just Healthy in January 2019 for $3.75 million which holds a license for a dispensary and a cultivation site in the state.

Arizona: GGB acquired a medical dispensary, Desert Rose, for $12.35 million in cash which also includes a license for cultivation and infusion.

CBD Strategy: GGB has created Seventh Sense Botanical Therapy brand for its CBD products. So far, the company has announced a partnership with DSW, Authentic Brands Group's Greg Norman brand, and Simon Property (SPG). The company also launched the e-commerce website for its Seventh Sense brand in February 2019 which looks impressive given the company was essentially only formed in September 2018 through a small acquisition.

GGB also benefits from having a billionaire family as its financial backer, the Schottenstein family. The company ended last quarter with $49 million of cash but we think it has access to a much larger capital pool as demonstrated by the Schottenstein family's pledge to subscribe up to C$300 million shares at C$7.0 per share if the Aphria bid were to become successful.

As we discussed in "The Ugly Truth Of Green Growth's Bid For Aphria: A Reverse Takeunder," we think GGB's bid is unlikely to succeed unless the offer terms are significantly improved. However, we are more confident in its standalone strategy after a slew of announcements recently that proved to us that its CBD retail strategy is taking shape at a fast pace.

Conclusion

This quarter represents the first active period for Green Growth since the company was formed in September 2018 through the acquisition of a single store in Las Vegas. Since then, the company has embarked on an incredible expansion strategy and we are impressed by its recent execution including partnerships with leading institutions such as Authentic Brands and Simon Properties. We believe GGB's management's vast amounts of experience and industry relationships are showing up in its execution which would put many smaller cannabis companies to shame.

Despite our view that GGB's offer for Aphria is unlikely to succeed, we are becoming optimistic about GGB's near-term future after a detailed review of its strategy and execution so far. GGB's recent success in establishing presences within shopping malls and a full-fledged e-commerce platform will support its stated strategy to become a dominant player in the emerging U.S. CBD market since the 2018 Farm Bill was passed.

Ultimately, we are impressed by the speed and quality with which GGB's management has been able to deliver in the last few months. As a young company backed by a billionaire family, we think it has the potential to become a formidable player in the U.S. cannabis market.

