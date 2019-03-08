Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Management presents at J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference (Transcript)

Honeywell International, Inc. (NYSE:HON) J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference March 7, 2019 8:45 AM ET

All right, great. We are rounding out day- 3 I think it is with starting up with Honeywell. And we have a CFO Greg Lewis here and given that it's not golf season we have a director of Investor Relations, Mark Macaluso with us. Thanks for joining us. And Greg maybe just gives us the latest and greatest on what you're seeing in the macro year-to-date so far a couple minutes on that.

Greg Lewis

Sure. We're two months in and we talked about 3% to 5% organic growth guidance when we came out in early February. And as we highlighted that we felt like in the early part of the year we were trending towards the high end of that and we are. So February quarter date has been pretty strong. We still have a long way to go our --we've got about 45% of our quarter remaining which is normal. But the signs so far are really positive. The long cycle businesses we talked about having a double-digit backlog growth year-over-year entering into the year.

And so our long cycles continue to be strong with intelligrated and the aerospace business in particular. So all good there. From a short cycle perspective, we can say --we continue to see some growth. We might wind up with a little bit of softness in a couple of the SPS short cycle businesses. But right now really nothing notable. I still expect we're going to be at the high end of the organic growth range for the quarter which should bode well for us as we go forward through.

Stephen Tusa

When we think about your caution around, well, I mean it's not really caution but I guess within SPS you have just short cycle businesses. I mean the way I read that is, hey, they are short cycle so we just don't know.

Greg Lewis

Yes.

Stephen Tusa

Is there anything you're seeing in those businesses and which businesses in particular would you highlight as toughest to call for a lack of a better term not necessarily because of the macro just because they're short cycle in nature? Which ones would you say if the economy were too slow it would have the most risk?

Greg Lewis

Yes. I mean if you just take out intelligrated everything else is really short cycle. We've got the SIoT business, the Industrial Safety business, certainly the productivity products businesses that are going to be the chunkiest portion of the portfolio. Those three and so any one of them can and will be exposed to some level of change if the economy does turn south. As I mentioned it's so far I would say we're seeing a little bit of softness in the first two months in that space. But particularly like in productivity products, I think we've got a very strong project backlog for the year.

There's a lot of project element that goes into scanning mobility for sure. So we have a lot of confidence in the full year, but that's really where we're keeping our eye on it. We talked about in the PMT business, products was a bit of a challenge for us in during the course of 2018. And some of the supply chain challenges we were having there had really kind of constrained some of --that short cycle growth. But we still have a pretty strong backlog.

So I expect we're going to see a good result in the short cycle aspects of PMT, so far so good. So again pretty good about where we feel or where we see ourselves right now through the first two months of the quarter, trending towards that high end of the growth range that we talked about.

Stephen Tusa

What within scanning and mobility is so lumpy a week. I mean Zebra is still crushing it double digit type of growth maybe your business is a little bit different, talk about maybe what is different or where you might be a little bit --you're still kind of catching up on the Android stuff. So maybe you do bigger projects I don't know.

Greg Lewis

Yes. So when I think about the productivity products businesses, we grew 7% and 11% last year in scanning and mobility. So we actually had a pretty good organic growth rate and that was due partly to as you mentioned the Android rollout which happened in --the first one happened in March. And I think the second one in June. And that was really aimed at the retail and parcel and posts applications. We've got more products that that have been and are being released to deal with transportation and logistics and the warehouse end markets.

So we're not fully launched in all of our Android platforms, but we had over a $100 million of our mobility-- our new mobility platform sales in 2018. So it's now about call it 20% of that mobility platform. So in terms of the lumpiness, they're definitely project rollouts that influence the timing of some of those sales and we do see a really robust pipeline of projects. So when we look out over the pipeline right now for 2019 and probably a little bit into 2020, the pipeline looks really strong but when and when those things come through we'll have obviously some timing attached to it.

Zebra obviously has had --they were out in front of us in terms of the Android platform. So as you said we're still catching up.

Stephen Tusa

And on the positive side, well, I mean I think scanning is still going to be a pretty positive story, but how I would assume intelligrated is still --

Greg Lewis

In telephoning we are doing fantastic. Yes. I mean very strong double-digit growth as we talked about the backlog ended the year greater than 20% year-on-year. And we see that so far through the first quarter. I mean when you look at last year we were over 20% growth in the second quarter over 20% growth in the third quarter. I think something in the close to 40% or maybe even higher in the fourth quarter. We're going to have a very strong first quarter as well. And then we'll start lapping some of those comps and it may get a little bit more challenging just from a comp perspective. But the pace of growth is still very robust in intelligrated and we feel very good about that.

Stephen Tusa

Can you maybe talk about what's going on in the competitive dynamics there? I know you're --you have benefited a bit from execution at your major competitor, Dematic. Anything --how do you kind of view the competitive landscape there? You guys have seemed to emerge as the share gainer.

Greg Lewis

Yes. Well, I think if you go back to the benefit of having intelligrated in Honeywell being able to leverage the project execution model that we've got in some of our other project oriented businesses like process solutions and like Building Solutions. I think has been one of the big value-adds that we've had bringing them under our umbrella. And obviously they now have the full power of the Honeywell brand and the strength of a company like ours, but bringing some of that execution orientation to intelligrated and you guys have met Pieter Krynauw; he came out of processed solutions. I think that's something that we really are able to leverage and differentiates us from our competitors.

Stephen Tusa

And how are things going globally outside the US for intelligrated?

Greg Lewis

Listen, we're happy about the progress that we're making in Europe, I know Transnorm is now three or four months and the integration are going well. So I think that's going to be as we talked about a nice foothold for us to build European platform off of not only from a technology perspective with some of what they bring there, but also giving us just a base to build from a project execution perspective. China we've got to be --China and Asia Pacific has some different dynamics to it. The competitors are more local. That e-commerce market hasn't been let's said automated at the same pace as Europe and the Americas has been.

So there's more lower cost offering. So we've got -- we've probably got to have a little bit of a different approach there with some local partners. And so we're still developing that and we like the opportunity but it's going to be I would say a pace behind the Americas in Europe.

Stephen Tusa

So just remind us what do you think the longer-term kind of secular growth rate is at least for the next three to four years for warehouse automation?

Greg Lewis

I would say it's certainly strong double digits, double digits, yes I would think.

Stephen Tusa

Okay. Turning to aerospace aftermarket trends but what do you guys --what do you guys seeing there and any influence that you guys have on these a provisioning or anything like that is the new planes get delivered in commercial? Or even in business jets.

Greg Lewis

Yes. The new provisioning hasn't been a huge impact for us. I mean we're still seeing mid-single digit growth in our aftermarket and we saw that throughout all of 2018. I would expect that we're going to continue to see that here as we enter into the first quarter. So the growth rates are very stable at this point. We are getting a little bit of a bump from some of the mandates, but again less than a point of growth I would say coming through some of the upgrades that happen from the safety mandates that are out there in the marketplace. But feel pretty good about where we are right now in the after market at this moment.

Stephen Tusa

I guess on the mandates I mean that that's kind of something that should play out over the next couple of years, right. I mean is that done?

Greg Lewis

Well, some of it needs to be done by 2020. Okay, so some of the SATCOM aspects of that in Europe and the Americas needs to be done by 2020. So we've been doing a lot of those upgrades already. So that one in particular I think is going to be coming to a close here probably in the next 12 months.

Stephen Tusa

Can you talk about how you are positioned in some of the new platforms? I know that everybody talks about the narrow-body, the commercial narrow bodies but you guys have obviously a very strong position in business jets. How fast can your business jet business grow over the next couple of years given your content wins there? And just remind is how big your exposure is.

Greg Lewis

Yes. So for us that the platforms that are now really launching is really the G500 and 600 and with Gulfstream the 600 was certified at the end of last year. And also for Textron with the longitude platform. So we expect to see some nice ramp up here in 2019 on those two platforms in particular. And for we got very strong ships at content and both of them for Gulfstream, we've got the avionics suite, a lot of the mechanicals and APUs and for Textron we've got the engine.

So really like the progression that we'll see in the business jets +I know we from the 797 people are asking about for Boeing that decision for them has not been made yet as to whether they're going to pursue that aggressively. And so we're ready and waiting to see where they go with that. And obviously, we will we -we will put forth a package to see what our participation rate can be in that going forward. But that's really the next thing that's out there. And then of course COMAC which is now in test flight with two to three aircraft now flying.

I think it's estimated to come into service in 2021, but everything has been going well with our equipment certainly on the C919. So those are really the areas that are emerging. That'll support our growth as we go forward.

Stephen Tusa

But your OE business for the next couple of years, when you think about business jets and an ATR, I mean that kind of a low to mid single digit or for the next couple years?

Greg Lewis

I would say probably mid single digits, yes.

Stephen Tusa

Okay, got it. And aftermarket the same?

Greg Lewis

Yes.

Stephen Tusa

Alright. Lastly just on defense. You guys have --everybody's had a pretty strong year in 2018. Your helicopter business hopefully is bottoming and picking up what are you seeing in defense. Any lumpiness there?

Greg Lewis

We've had strong double digits as you saw during the course of last year. And I think we're going to see that in the early part of this year continuing. Clearly, when you think about the DoD budget that will play out probably towards the back half of the year. So kind of remains to be seen if things get squeezed at all. Our helo business did well in 2018. We were up 9%-10% and helos against some of that due to some of the upgrades that we've done in the aftermarket as well. The helo --the civil helo market we think rose call it 3% to 4% over the next five years.

And so we'll participate in that and we certainly had two strong double digit declines in 2016 and 2017 so getting to 9% or 10% growth rate in 2018 was a good bounce-back. I don't see that as necessarily sustainable. I think we'll probably be at or around the market growth. So that 3% -4% kind of percent growth would be what I would expect for helos for the next couple of years.

Stephen Tusa

Do you feel like you need to win a ton of content on the next big commercial platform that comes out? You guys have tended to not highlight ship set values and you're kind of focused a little more on aftermarket and serving a broader range of customers like airlines. Maybe just talk about strategically how you guys are approaching aerospace maybe a little bit different than some others like maybe UTX and Collins who are clearly bundling and then going after the air framers very hard?

Greg Lewis

Yes. I guess what I would say is we're trying to be careful that we bid for things smartly. So we protect our IP because a lot of the OEs as you know are trying to make their way into the aftermarket stream. And so the bids are becoming a bit more challenging. So we're being selective. I mean obviously we want to participate as much as we can and we feel like we bring a lot of strong technology to the fore for them. But we also need to protect our business. So we'll be strategic in what we participate in.

Stephen Tusa

When do you see the impact of something like this APU joint venture that's been created with saffron? Is that our-- at what stage of --how can you kind of --how quickly can you stand a business like that up and then impact your business? Is that a three year story a 10 year story like assuming they have a moderate degree of success.

Greg Lewis

I guess I would say it's a medium to longer term story. I mean there's going to have to be a substantial amount of investment I would think for them to be able to build a strong business and compete against technology that's already in the marketplace. So we're not going to overlook that by any stretch, but I don't think it's a near-term impact. It's going to take some time for them to try to invest in a way that they're going to have something effective. But again, we're not writing that off as something that can't be done. But I think it's going to be a medium to longer-term impact.

Stephen Tusa

And then we'll --just lastly tying it up on aerospace, the connected initiatives here. Where do we stand as far as penetration on how you're trying to make information a little more visible to the airlines of -- what --maybe describe what your strategy is there? And then any success you've had over the last six months, six- nine months? How fast it's growing?

Greg Lewis

Yes. So the connected airlines, part of our connected platform is actually doing quite well. And with our jet wave platform I think we're getting that on to quite a few tails to be able to allow for data exchange to happen. I see that as certainly we're talking about trying to grow our connected businesses by 20% plus, and connected airlines will definitely be in that neighborhood. I would expect them to be contributing at least at that rate. So happy with the penetration that we have. We're trying to develop some partnerships as you would imagine making sure that we're going to market in ways that some of the larger carriers are valuing our offerings. So far so good I think Q is all over this.

Ben Driggs who runs the connected business, the two of them and along with Tim are making good inroads in aero in particular.

Stephen Tusa

And where do you stand with kind of installs now in Jet Wave? I mean or a way to measure that.

Greg Lewis

I am not sure if I know the numbers of those top of my head.

Stephen Tusa

Well, I guess their revenue numbers you guys have given on the software and general for aerospace.

Greg Lewis

Yes. In our connected -- I don't know that we've highlighted individual component. Our overall connected enterprise business is about $1.5 billion today. Aerospace makes up a sizeable chunk of that. But I don't know if we've broken out the pieces.

Stephen Tusa

And that's strictly defined kind of software not embedded software and --

Greg Lewis

Yes. That's a little bit hardware particularly on the connected aircraft and the software that goes along with. But it's not the embedded software. That number for Honeywell is obviously much bigger.

Stephen Tusa

Yes, right, okay. On to the PMT business. Your process peers are talking very positively about orders and growth. Your UOP and HBS guys were down.

Greg Lewis

John and John

Stephen Tusa

Yes. Whatever conferences were down in Florida last week. What are you guys seeing on the process in UOP side?

Greg Lewis

Yes. Well, so remember we talked about the fact that our backlog was pretty strong and PMT as we exited the year. And so we're seeing good growth in the first half and the first quarter is starting up nicely. I think both Johns were pretty bullish. You highlighted that in your note and they're in their meeting. And we feel --we're starting to see also a little bit of a comeback in the GPH business and UOP. So I think we're set up for a very positive year in PMT.

Stephen Tusa

And that's just for that's gas processing.

Greg Lewis

That's right, GPH gas processing, right. That's right. So good --I think a very good set up for the year for PMT overall. I mean they struggled and I mentioned it earlier, they struggled a little bit in the products businesses with some of their supply chain challenges, some of which was in their supply base with castings. Some of which is a little bit of our own doing with the running of a couple of our factories. But we are going to come out of that. We talked about having a very strong backlog in the products businesses as we entered 2019. So that's going to --I think that's going to correct itself and we'll get on to a nice growth path here in 2019.

Stephen Tusa

How do you guys play in the LNG? A little boomlet that's coming up here.

Greg Lewis

So we're not nearly as big as some others who have highlighted LNG. I think for us it's less than 5% of the PMT business in total. And really the GPH business has got the majority that. We do play a little bit with the transmitters in the HPS business and a little bit of with the separation technologies and UOP and so on. But for us in total while it's trending positive it's, I wouldn't call it necessarily a needle mover as some others have highlighted.

Stephen Tusa

So what --so the needle movers in your portfolio refining Petrochem, what else in there that is in there that we should be watching to gauge how much this can pick up over the next couple of years? If it is going to.

Greg Lewis

I those are the two spaces that you want to keep your eye on. I think that's really going to be the biggest drivers.

Stephen Tusa

Okay. Any --I know there was some oil price volatility end of last year perhaps delayed some customer decisions. Do you feel as though the customers' mindset is a little bit more stable now with oil bouncing back to the high 50s?

Greg Lewis

I think so. I mean we were just in the Middle East a few weeks back and our Middle East team was talking about government's resetting budgets set these lower oil price levels, which hopefully means that they'll have reconfigured their spending patterns and things won't be a surprise and perhaps things will --the tap will open up a little bit. So as long as oil stays in this kind of 50s to low 60s range, I would expect to see business begin to flow a little bit more naturally. We obviously had that spike in 2018. It was kind of a short spike though, and when you think about it.

People are getting excited about the drop from 70 but it was only that range for a very short period of time. So I think if we stay in this 50 to 65 range, I would expect people will be making good decisions.

Stephen Tusa

And then I would assume on the advanced materials front, there's not a lot of change as far as the dynamics of tale of two cities where semies are down and the other stuff is.

Greg Lewis

Yes. Exactly. I think Solstice continues to do well. Semies are down which impacts our ATM business. Net-net that's a low single-digit grower unbalance if everything stays constant.

Stephen Tusa

Any impact from the phased out of our 22 into --I think it's and it phases out 2020. And any impact on your business from that? I know you've managed that pretty well the 4/10 to R 22 transition or refrigerants.

Greg Lewis

Yes. I mean -- with our refrigerant business we are expecting to win some of that business as we go forward with shift out of 4/10 into our low global warming products. And we're in trials with a number of end customers. And so I don't expect that to be anything but a positive for us overall. We're really well positioned. Our low global warming product is really the only one in the market that's non flammable which I think is a big selling point from a safety perspective overall. So I feel good about how we've positioned ourselves.

Stephen Tusa

Does it --is there any -- are there any extra hurdles as far as configuring it to work with the machinery, the OEMs machineries or is it you already kind of have you already cleared most of the early kind of learning curve?

Greg Lewis

Yes. I would say I'm not the technology wonk here. I don't think there are any major hurdles but Mark I don't know if anything that you would add to that.

Stephen Tusa

Okay. RemainCo building technologies. How should we think about this business going forward? I mean I think you've got a decent control platform, but it's a very fragmented market. There are a lot of guys that are trying to kind of make their way in from many angles whether it's the HVAC guys, the lighting guys. How do we think about the strategic relevance of this portfolio?

Greg Lewis

We're excited about it, to be honest with you. So it's a $5 billion business. I think we've got very strong position particularly in the fire space. Our fire business is probably one of the gems of the Honeywell portfolio and has been for some time. Again, if you just step back for a minute and think about what's happened since the middle of 2016 with splitting ACS into two and creating HBT and SPS and then splitting HBT into two create residio and now the Building Technologies business.

I think I've said this before it'd be foolish to say that there wasn't some distraction going on with that. And Vimal Kapur who came out of process solutions is now running that business. He's putting a heavy focus on new product introductions. He's got a fire panel coming out here in 2019 that is going to weave very nicely into their connected offering. I think from --when you think about our connected, connected building is one of the places that I think we have the best right to play. And it's probably one of the most obvious of the --just the value propositions.

And so we feel really good about what Vimal is doing in that business, fixing some of the fundamentals from a commercial excellence perspective, from an integrated supply chain perspective. We talked about over the last quarter that with all the factory transitions that we did do and I think we did something likes 95. We did have one that didn't go particularly well that had an impact on his business, which were now coming out of recovery on so. And then when you think about as you said it's fragmented, we haven't done anything really in the M&A area there for some time.

And we're having a lot of discussions with Vimal even just over the last six or eight weeks on targets that they're looking at that that they're excited about. So that business is going to stabilize. That the management team is firming up nicely. I do expect him to have a nice growth path. He was about flat in the building's business last year, but I expect there's no reason why that can't be a low to strong mid-single digit grower.

The market is good. You've heard even I think this week from some of the others in the building space. So the macro is good. So to me there's a lot to like about this buildings business. And that's frankly why we kept it.

Stephen Tusa

And as China stabilized there in the air and water.

Greg Lewis

Yes. Well, it's a little too early to say. We certainly expect air and water to be back on to a growth trajectory. We're only; again we're only two months into to the first quarter. So I don't want to really read too much into the numbers positively or negatively. We --almost half our quarter will be delivered in the third month. So I kind of hold on judgment until we get through the first quarter when we actually count all of the chickens.

Stephen Tusa

And have you addressed the supply chain issues here that you guys?

Greg Lewis

Yes. Again, when I say address they're being t addressed. They're not fully fixed yet but we've got the right people on it. And we're working through some of fixes that have to happen.

Stephen Tusa

Any other questions on the businesses? Okay, maybe we can talk about the margins. Tremendous trajectory over the last 10 to 15 years. I think there's people don't like high margins in some instances. They think that there's risk. Maybe talk about how much opportunity there is in the margins? And in particular this footprint kind of a self-help story that we think is underappreciated. And maybe we'll get more color on this spring, but what do -- how are you approaching that opportunity?

Greg Lewis

Yes, well maybe let me just start with the concern part, our R&D spend continues to be for 4% to 5% across the portfolio. So one thing people should just rest assured is we're not growing margins at the expense of investing in the business. And again the same is true from a commercial excellence perspective. I think we talked about even last year and late 2017 going into 2018, we put two 200 sales people into the aerospace business because we thought there was we --we were under covered from a selling perspective.

So although you're seeing the strong margin expansion. I think it was 70 basis points in 2017 and 60 basis points in 2018. That is not at the expense of investing in the front end for growth. And when I think about the 30 to 50 basis points excluding the impact of the spin that we have for this year and as part of our long-term margin target. As you mentioned, we've got a number of different things that are going to contribute to that. And so I feel like the portfolio of initiatives that we have, whether it's the rationalization of the supply chain footprint or whether it's Torsten what he's doing from just the supply chain capability perspective to make the supply chain operate better.

Whether it's the digital transformation that we're driving to make our front-end operations more effective, be it salespeople or our customer or customer facing folks or even our digital marketing footprint and then you add on to that the shift towards more of a software mix. All of those things are going to be contributors to this runway that I think we have. And so while we may not come out and tell you this one's worth X and this one's worth Y and this one's worth Z. And go change your model.

Our confidence level is very high that the combination of those initiatives gives us runway certainly for the next three to five years.

Stephen Tusa

And when you think about the stuff that is a little more kind of blocking and tackling not just mixed from software for example. I mean I would assume to get that kind of margin improvement. I mean you're talking about several hundred million dollars of benefits. It is not just like a $100 million bucks and walk away type of thing.

Greg Lewis

That's right. And it's not going to happen overnight right. You saw in the fourth quarter, we took another $300 million in charges and our repositioning. I think close to half of that was for our factory footprint. Those are in places that are sometimes difficult to extract from. But Torsten has laid out a very healthy plan for us as we go forward. So I think that's going to be something. And we've done that as you know over time with our repositioning pipelines. So this is just putting a finer point on it. So I expect, yes, there's going to be hundreds of millions of dollars of ongoing benefit as these things layer themselves in over time.

And then don't forget the working capital aspects. I think we have also overlooked the simplification benefits of supply chain in terms of working capital. And I know we've been very happy about our performance in working capital returns and free cash flow. I think the supply chain work that Torsten is doing is going to really add another element to the working capital improvement path because we have done that over the last two years without really a lot of inventory help.

In fact, I believe net-net we probably grew inventory in 2018 ex the spins. So there's help to be had there on the working capital side as well which we don't want to under ---

Stephen Tusa

I'm going to touch back on free cash flow but just one last question on the margins. Could you maybe clarify once again for people I mean I get models sent to me all the notes sent to me from competitors all the time and hey why is this different than your model. And I won't comment on many of them by name but there appear to be some people who just kind of like don't get simple numbers that are on slides that you've given. So maybe just talk about the stranded costs that are rolling down and then within that like what's below the line and what's not. And then maybe you guys can clarify like what some of exactly below the line numbers are even though it's very clearly stated in your presentation. Some people are not quite getting it.

Greg Lewis

So when we think about stranded costs, this is not a number that you're going to find on the face of the income statement specifically because it's part of its embedded in the HBT cost structure and part of its embedded in the corporate cost structure. But we talk about that as being over $300 million of cost reduction. I think we've mentioned in the past something like $340 million of cost that we're taking out over time. And we took a big chunk of that out in 2018 while we were doing the spins.

Stephen Tusa

Yes. How much? Just from -

Greg Lewis

About half of that I would say was executed. And the other half of that is being executed as we speak right now. And so while the numbers aren't going to equate specifically to this $300 million --$ 350 million, what you should see is our corporate cost should come down. You should see a bit of a glide path down and then we'll exit at a rate in the fourth quarter which will be indicative of having achieved the overall stranded cost reduction. And the fact that the HBT guys have done their part will allow them to have relieved the pressure that they might have had on their margin expansion as well.

Stephen Tusa

So I think it's pretty simple like what is corporate like what is corporate cost for the --

Mark Macaluso

So for the full year we'd expect based on some of the stranded cost impact. Greg highlighted the corporate number would be roughly $300 million to $325 million. And then looking below the line as we said in our investor presentation, the net below impact is going to come down considerably year-on-year. The number should be roughly $80 million of expense. And then in the first quarter take it a step further it'll be minimal like almost a zero around that range.

Stephen Tusa

Okay, thanks for that clarity. Getting corporate expense right is a --

Mark Macaluso

It's funny when they --when companies with all these blue line and report. If the corporate is --people have corporate that's too high even though they give it to you and they report something that's in line with what they gave, people say they missed because corporate was lower. Yes, so just trying to clarify that.

Stephen Tusa

Got it, thank you. Free cash flow. You mentioned working capital. I mean how sustainable is 100% plus and where do you think working capitals or percentage sales can go to over the next three to five years?

Greg Lewis

Yes. So we talked about our guidance I think was between 95% and 100% free cash flow conversions. And I think we may have talked about it on the call. I see that as a band of call it between high 90s to 102s. You could live in that range each and every year I think with sustainability that we have now. One of the underappreciated things I think is the indemnity has shielded us from a substantial amount of cash out, the door as it relates to our legacy liabilities which are going to be a nice help to us on a go-forward basis.

Will we be below a 100% at times? We could. I think this year our capital number that we have in the plan is around $800 million that we've tapered that down from where it was a couple years ago where it was about a $1 billion. That we don't want to constrain capital so to the degree that we have opportunities or growth vectors or even in the case of the supply chain transformation. There's probably going to be some capital we're going to have to invest in with some of those moves.

So that $800 million you shouldn't think about that as we're at $800 million and we will always be there. That could flex up over time as opportunities present themselves as well. But I feel very good about the ability to be in that around a 100% range on a prospective basis. And our working capital turns performance was flat for many years. And we were in the low 6s. We were able to increase our turns by about six tenths of a turn this year. I think we'll be able to improve upon that in 2019. And we're over seven turns and so I expect we're going to each year incrementally get a little bit of -- a little bit better.

It's probably going to be a couple years before we hit whatever entitlement maybe and then we'll challenge ourselves to go do more.

Stephen Tusa

So in working -- and free cash flow is obviously pretty seasonal. So first quarter is usually relatively weak.

Greg Lewis

Yes. First quarter will be well below 100. I think last year we were probably in the high 60s or something along those lines. And that is absolutely a seasonal impact. That's not a performance something you should read into it from a performance perspective. So, yes, well we'll do what we normally do in the first quarter will be on the weaker side. And then we'll continue to ramp that up as the year goes on.

Stephen Tusa

Any questions on cash or balance sheet from a long-term EPS growth perspective. What's interesting is relative to the high end of your range this year; the street has about 6% to 7% EPS growth dialed in for next year. You guys last year told people that you would be 10%, you were targeting 10% plus over the long term obviously you reset the number this year. Is that still kind of be at the algorithm that you guys presented last year 10% and then you get to a certain level depending on a buyback or an acquisition? Is that still the algo, are you going to change that given your portfolio at the Investor Day?

Greg Lewis

I think what Darius is highlighted; I don't know that Darius has come out and said here's the EPS growth number. I think he's highlighted the 3% to 5% top line growth, the 30 to 50 basis points of margin expansion and obviously you could do math to get to an operating income growth rate attached to that. And then the capital allocation is an adder. So we guided 6% to 10% for this year. And we think that's probably a good indicator of what you should expect from us given that algorithm and depending on whether it's share buyback or M&A we will lever that up more or less depending on the mix of those two things.

Stephen Tusa

And any loosening in the opportunities for M&A, any loose -- is the pipeline loosened up as well with more opportunities and shaking free?

Greg Lewis

I think I mean again things remain expensive the fourth quarter the last eight weeks as we all know the markets dipped pretty substantially. And now they have recovered to a good degree. So it's not like we've seen multiples necessarily come down. It was almost too big too short of a flash for anyone to think about re-rating what they'd be willing to accept in terms of deal prices. So things are still pretty expensive out there. But we are having a lot of conversations. So I think our deal flow is good again opening up the building technologies, pipe to be willing to go do deals there, gives us another avenue to consider for M&A.

So I wouldn't say things have gotten cheaper yet and that we're cautious in that regard in terms of willingness to pay. We're going to be careful and make sure that we don't overpay for anything. But I think Darius had highlighted. For us a bolt-on acquisition could be a $1 billion or $2 billion. So it's not like we're only looking at small deals necessarily. And we absolutely want to deploy capital to M&A. I mean that's we've said that out loud. I mean we've got a large amount of capital deploy.

We finished the year with $11 billion a cash from the balance sheet. When you take out a little bit of for liquidity it's probably $8 billion that's available. And then we're going to generate another five, five plus to six this year. So without even levering you're talking about $14 billion of cash available to deploy. And we'd like to go do that. So with our dividend and our share repurchase we talked about. The fact that we're going to repurchase at least 1% on top of the 2% that we're rolling into this year with. So we'll have easily line of sight to deploy $6 billion around about with just our dividend and our on our share buyback.

And we'd like to make a substantial deposit on the M&A side if we can get a good deal.

Stephen Tusa

Great. Thank you very much.

Greg Lewis

Thank you. Pleasure to be here.

