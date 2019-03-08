INSYS Therapeutics, Inc. (INSY) CEO Saeed Motahari on Q4 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

INSYS Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSY) Q4 2018 Results Conference Call March 7, 2019 5:00 PM ET

Company Participants

Jackie Marcus - Alpha IR

Saeed Motahari - President and CEO

Andy Long - CFO

Mark Nance - General Counsel and Chief Legal Officer

Conference Call Participants

Brandon Folkes - Cantor Fitzgerald

Yun Zhong - Janney

Dan Busby - RBC

Mickey Ingerman - Piper Jaffray

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the INSYS Therapeutics Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call. At this time, all participants are in a listen-only mode. Following management’s prepared remarks, we’ll have a question-and-answer session and instructions will be given at that time. [Operator Instructions]

It is now my pleasure to turn the conference over to your host, Ms. Jackie Marcus, Alpha IR. Please go ahead.

Jackie Marcus

Thank you, Haley.

Welcome to the INSYS Therapeutics fourth quarter 2018 results conference call. With me on today's call are President and Chief Executive Officer, Saeed Motahari; Chief Financial Officer, Andy Long; General Counsel and Chief Legal Officer, Mark Nance, along with Dr. Venkat Goskonda, Senior Vice President of Research and Development, and Dr. Ahmed Elkashef, Vice President of Clinical Development.

Earlier today, the Company issued a press release detailing financial results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2018. You can access these materials through the investors section of the Company’s website where you can also access a webcast replay of this call later today.

Before we continue, I would like to remind everyone that all statements made on today's conference call that express the belief, expectation, projection, forecast, anticipation or intent regarding future events and the Company's future performance are considered forward-looking statements, as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements are based on information available to Company management as of today and involve risks and uncertainties, including those noted in today's press release and the Company's filings with the SEC. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. INSYS Therapeutics specifically disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements except as required by law.

In addition to reporting all financial information required in accordance with the Generally Accepted Accounting Principles, the Company is also reporting adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net loss and adjusted net loss per diluted share, which are non-GAAP financial measures. This adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net loss and adjusted net loss per diluted share are non-GAAP financial measures, they should not be used in isolation or as a substitute for consolidated statements of comprehensive income or loss and cash flow data prepared in accordance with GAAP.

In addition, the Company's definitions of adjusted EBITDA, adjusted net loss and adjusted net loss per diluted share may not be comparable to similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures reported by other companies. For a full reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA and adjusted net loss to GAAP net income, please see the attachments to the earnings release.

And with that, I'll turn the call over to the Company's President and Chief Executive Officer, Saeed Motahari.

Saeed Motahari

Thank you, Jackie, and thanks to everyone on the line for joining us today.

I would like to begin by covering our progress and our strategic priorities that are in line with our vision to become the leading cannabinoids and spray technology company, and then Andy will provide an overview of our financial results for the fourth quarter. I will conclude my remarks with discussion of our pipeline, and after that the team and I will take your questions.

When I joined INSYS in 2017, my priorities were twofold. First, to navigate the Company through a difficult situation from both a illegal and a market dynamics perspective; and second, to align the Company's vision with its core capability in R&D as a cannabinoid and the spray technology leader. We have spent the last two years executing against those priorities, and we have come a long way.

As a result, 2018 was a year of transformation as we put a number of legacy legal issues behind us, announced our intention to explore strategic authority for our opioid-related assets, and further advance our R&D pipeline. As we began 2019, we are keenly focused on maximizing the value of the business. And to that end, in the fourth quarter, we retained Lazard to advise the Company on our capital planning and strategic alternatives.

With that, let me walk you through our key priorities. First on the legal front. We are continuing to finalize our agreement in principal with the Department of Justice. We also continued to work with the state AGs to resolve outstanding issues. And we accrued $16 million in the fourth quarter for potential settlement of claims by certain insurers.

Regarding our ongoing efforts to strengthen the foundation of the Company, we took several steps to elevate our talent, strengthen our capability and processes, particularly manufacturing, and also control our operating expenses.

In terms of better aligning our cost structure to our current revenue profile, we continue to optimize the size of our sales force against the realities of the declining TIRF market. Our state of art manufacturing facility in Round Rock, Texas is a key differentiator for our business. In the fourth quarter, we improved our CBD manufacturing process, which included a 50% increase in yield, while reducing our cycle time by 25%.

Tending to R&D, we advanced our potential products pipeline in 2018 and are well positioned for 2019 to file 2 NDAs, including an NDA for our proprietary formulation of naloxone nasal spray in April of this year and our proprietary formulation of epinephrine nasal spray in the fourth quarter of 2019. We are extracting data from our Phase 2 clinical studies of childhood absence epilepsy in April.

In addition, we expect to have data from our Phase 2 clinical study of Prader-Willi syndrome in the fourth quarter of 2019. We are also working in concert with our collaborative research partner, UC San Diego's Center for Medicinal Cannabis Research to initiate a clinical trial this year as the IND for CBD in autism was accepted in February.

And finally, last November, we announced our intention to review a strategic alternative for opioid-related assets. These assets included our first commercial product subset, as well as formulations of buprenorphine and the combination of buprenorphine-naloxone. I'm pleased to report that we are in the middle of active negotiation regarding the divestiture of subset.

Furthermore, as I mentioned earlier, we also retained Lazard to advice the Company on our capital planning and the strategic alternatives. We will update you on both processes when we are able to.

Let's turn to SUBSYS. The TIRF market continues to post declines, falling approximately 42% in 2018 versus 2017. Despite these challenges, SUBSYS remained the branded TIRF leader with almost 25% of all TIRF prescriptions within the fourth quarter and nearly 28% unit share. We have also made additional progress in recent weeks around the international distribution of SUBSYS. In particular, our licensing partner, in Middle East Lunatus will begin the regulatory approval process in the United Arab Emirates in May. Our regulatory team also met with the European regulatory authorities in Netherland in February to seek advice on the regulatory pathway on SUBSYS in Europe.

Before I discuss our plan for 2019, I would like to turn the call over to Andy, who will provide an overview of our fourth quarter financial performance. Andy?

Andy Long

Thank you, Saeed.

To begin my review of Q4’s financial results, I'll start at the top of the P&L where we reported net revenue of $16.4 million, which was comprised of $15.7 million from SUBSYS and $700,000 from SYNDROS. Total net revenue was down compared to $18.3 million last year, and $31.5 million in the prior year period. The decline in SUBSYS was primarily driven by reduced demand across the TIRF market, combined with a modest loss in share to generic options. Sales returns continued to decline as Q4 returns were about 50% lower than in Q3. Net revenue in the current quarter was favorably impacted by approximately $1 million as we saw an uptick in inventory held within our distribution network. We expect this inventory position to unwind in Q1 of 2019. As Saeed noted, SUBSYS continues to be the leading and most prescribed branded TIRF product on market.

We reported gross margin of 84% this quarter compared to 85.4% in a year ago period and slightly down from 87% in the third quarter of this year. Gross margin was unfavorably affected by inventory write-offs associated with short-dated product.

Turning to operating expense. Overall, our total Q4 operating expense of $52.7 million, increased by $15.2 million compared to Q4 of last year. However, operating expense before legal costs and settlements in the fourth quarter of $13.2 million is down from $38.1 million representing a reduction of 20.7% year-over-year. This is indicative of our commitment to controlling operating costs to focus our resources on advancing the pipeline.

Let's review the components of our fourth quarter operating expense before legal costs and settlement charges. Sales and Marketing expense was $5.9 million, down 17.9% from the prior year period, driven by cost controls that were executed in the second half of 2018. Based on reductions taken in Q4 of 2018, as well as Q1 of 2019, we are on track to beat the $20 million run rate projection for 2019 that I discussed on last quarter calls. Our R&D expense up $14.4 million in the fourth quarter was down 12.3% compared to the fourth quarter of 2017, almost entirely due to the non-repeat of the application fee associated with our NDA filing buprenorphine in Q4 last year.

Our general and administrative expense of $9.9 million was down 32% compared to this time last year, as a result of tight cost control. We will continue to disciplined with our cost structure while prioritizing investment in our pipeline and maintaining an appropriate level of infrastructure to support our commercial products.

Turning to legal expense. We reported $16.5 million in legal expense in the quarter, an increase of $11.4 million compared to the year -ago period. Almost 50% of our full year legal costs were related to the indemnification obligation associated with the Company's founder John Kapoor. As I noted last quarter, the Company did not dispute its indemnification obligation. However, we are we are disputing the reasonableness of the defense costs. The Company is accruing for 100% of disputed costs incurred of this defense. However, cash payments associated with these expenses have been significantly reduced. We also accrued $16 million in legal settlement expenses in the fourth quarter of 2018, which includes potential settlement of claims at certain insurers.

We recorded a tax benefit of $2.4 million in the fourth quarter of this year. This benefit results from the completion of our 2014-2015 tax audit where a previously recorded uncertain tax position was resolved and taken as income. This compares to $25.7 million tax expense in the fourth quarter of 2017 due to the full valuation allowance taken against our deferred tax assets. In addition, we received a $12 million tax refund in Q4 associated with our 2015 federal tax filing.

Our net loss in the quarter was $46.3 million, which compares to net loss of $45.9 million in the prior year quarter. Looking at our total adjusted EBITDA, we recorded a loss of $28.7 million in the fourth quarter compared to a loss of $11.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2017. In the fourth quarter of 2018, our reported net loss per share was $0.62, while our adjusted net loss per share was $0.37.

Turning briefly to the balance sheet. We remain debt free with the $104.1 million in cash and cash equivalents and short and long-term investments. This represents a decline of $8.9 million from Q3. That said, to seek additional liquidity, the Company has engaged Lazard to advise the Company on strategic alternatives which may include a variety of different business arrangements including strategic licensing, partnerships, joint ventures, divestitures, business combinations and investments.

Finally, with respect to 2019, we will continue to manage cost and prioritize spending in the organization. Specifically, we expect legal cost to trend lower over the course of the year as the trial of former executives concludes in Q2 of this year.

And with that, I'll turn the call back over to Saeed. Saeed?

Saeed Motahari

Thank you, Andy.

As I mentioned earlier in my remarks, the most important aspect of our transformation is rooted in our pipeline. We are working towards filing two NDAs this year for our proprietary formulations of the naloxone nasal spray and epinephrine nasal spray. We believe these two life-saving drugs could be significant disruptive to the current standard of care, if they are approved.

Let's turn to naloxone first. We are ramping up a non-clinical juvenile toxicity study related to the presence of alcohol in our formulation. As I mentioned on our last call, the FDA notified us in July of 2018 of this requirement. Then, in September, the agency clarified that the result of these non-clinical studies should be included in the NDA. Pending the analysis of this data, we will be in a position to submit the NDA for our naloxone nasal spray in April of 2019.

Turning to our second life-saving nasal spray, epinephrine. As you may have seen in the second week of January, we published a press release regarding the results of a dose finding PK study of our epinephrine nasal spray. Our result identified a dose that showed a PK profile similar to that of intramuscular injection of 0.3 milligram EpiPen and 0.5-milligram at Adrenalin, both of which are approved treatment for anaphylaxis, an acute life-threatening allergic reaction.

This study was a single those, open label, randomize for treatment four-way crossover to assess the PK of two doses of epinephrine nasal spray and the two reference products in 49 healthy volunteers.

In addition, we presented a poster at the American Academy of Allergy, Asthma, Immunology annual meeting on February 24th in San Francisco on our initial PK study on epinephrine nasal spray and EpiPen in adults with seasonal allergies which we previously announced last summer. For those who missed it, a full poster with our data is available on our website.

All these support our believe that our proprietary formulation of epinephrine delivers intranasally potentially offers a viable, attractive alternative and non-invasive delivery options to currently marketed products. We received Fast Track Designation in August 2018 and trying to initiate a confirmatory PK study later this year with the goal of filing an NDA by end of 2019.

Moving to the cannabinoids platform. We are making continued progress in our Phase 2 study of CBD for childhood absence epilepsy and are expecting data next month. Our Phase 2 study of the Prader-Willi syndrome is underway and we are continuing to activate more sites across the country. The Prader-Willi Foundation has been a critical ally for our program in bringing attention the important work our team and the clinical partners are conducting for this under-researched disease.

Given where we are in our clinical trial and assuming we receive positive data, we hope to meet with FDA in early 2020 and file an NDA in 2021. Enrollment of Phase 3 study of infantile spasm is occurring at the lower pace than anticipated. If we don't see an improvement, we may need to revise the protocol for this study, and we’ll provide an update once we have further visibility into enrollment.

Regarding our dronabinol inhalation formulation, we successfully completed an initial human proof of concept study in September 2018. We plan to have an advisory board meeting with the clinical experts in the coming months.

As I mentioned earlier, in 2019, our priorities are to work through our legacy legal issues, further demonstrating our commitment to culture rooted in compliance and advance our pipeline with a focus on filing two NDAs while continuing to reduce our operating expenses.

I am proud of the work of our talented team during a very challenging time, as well as their unwavering commitment to developing life-saving treatments and improving the lives of patients with unmet medical needs. We have more to do and we look forward to sharing more updates with you on our progress in 2019.

That concludes my prepared remarks. Operator, please open the line for questions.

Question-and-Answer Session

Operator

[Operator instructions] Our first question comes from Brandon Folkes with Cantor Fitzgerald. Your line is now open.

Brandon Folkes

Hi, thanks for taking my questions. Maybe just on the childhood epilepsy, what kind of data can we expect you to present to us next month? And have you completed the enrollment in the trial as yet?

Saeed Motahari

As you know -- you're referring to CAE trials. We have finished analyzing the results of the two cohorts and we will be divulging the result, as I indicated in the script, in early -- in April of 2019.

Brandon Folkes

Okay. And maybe one follow-up, if I may. And any thoughts on the OTC pathway for naloxone? Is it something you would consider -- and given the guidelines, how much work would you have to do on your current product, if any, to satisfy the OTC pathway?

Saeed Motahari

I think this is an issue that we are investigating, Brandon. As you know we have two different formulation for naloxone, one with 20% alcohol and one with 50% alcohol. It is an issue that is being investigated by the team currently. And when we have a point of view, we will communicate that. But for now, it's still under assessment.

Operator

Our next question comes from Yun Zhong of Janney. Your line is now open.

Yun Zhong

Hi. Thanks for taking the question. So, on the epinephrine program, is there anything else that you will need to complete other than the confirmatory PK study before you can submit the NDA?

Saeed Motahari

I think, based on our previous discussions with the FDA, there’s also a dose repeat study that we need to do. It’s a small study, it’s a safety related study. But to the best of our knowledge, at this point, we need to do two studies, a confirmatory PK study and a dose repeat study as we have articulated in the past. Now, our team is actively working with FDA and we have constant communications with them. As we get more visibility to the potential approval of this product, we will inform you in the coming update.

Yun Zhong

Okay. Then, on the naloxone program, have you decided or have you proposed that are you going to file the NDA for one formulation or two formulations?

Saeed Motahari

I think that's a great question. We are preparing at the last stages of the NDA, and that is something that we will obviously divulge when the NDA is filed, but we’re still working on that. I mean, the good news here is that both formulations meet the criteria versus intramuscular injection. And that is the most important thing. We are in a fortunate position to have options to

decide which one is more appropriate.

Operator

Thank you. Our next question comes from Randall Stanicky. Your line is now open.

Dan Busby

Hey, guys, this is Dan Busby on for Randall. Couple of questions. First, for the SUBSYS strategic review process, I realized you're probably hesitant to put a timeline on that. But would you anticipate having that completed in time to request shareholders approval at the annual meeting in early May?

Saeed Motahari

It's hard to say, but we are working very hard, as I mentioned, to -- we are in active negotiation with several parties. And our objective here is to complete this process obviously as quickly as we can. But it's very hard to kind of give a timeline. That would be our hope. So, we'll see how things will pan out ultimately.

Dan Busby

Okay. That's fair. And follow-up question. Regarding the $16 million in legal settlement costs with insurers that you recorded in 4Q. Give us a sense of how much exposure is still out there [technical difficulty] regarding the insurers in the states, what inning would you say you're in?

Saeed Motahari

I'm going to turn it over to Mark to talk about the $16 million, and then I will provide an additional commentary if needed.

Mark Nance

Yes. Of that total number that you mentioned, all of that is related to insurers. There is a mention there. But, there is more detail in 10-K that you will be able to read when that comes out. And for total exposure, as you know, it's very difficult for us to quantify or even discuss those, announce at this time, given the stage of litigation and what we know about that litigation. So, it's just too much of a challenge to give you additional detail around that.

Dan Busby

I guess, would you be able to say what percentage of the insurers or states you’d settle with at this point?

Mark Nance

No.

Dan Busby

No? Okay. Worth a shot.

Operator

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our next question comes from David Amsellem of Piper Jaffray. Your line is now open.

Mickey Ingerman

Hi. This is Mickey Ingerman on for David. Thanks for taking the questions. First on intranasal naloxone, can you guys provide your thinking on the commercialization of the product, and whether you're going to prioritize the retail market or non-retail market? And beyond that, what sales infrastructure do you think is necessary to support the product?

Saeed Motahari

I think, we are pursuing a two-pronged approach right now. We’re also putting a launch plan together and the team is actively working that. And obviously given the uniqueness of this market and results of the business coming from multiple channels, particularly both retail and non-retail and obviously the government channel, we are trying to consider all aspects and prioritize those opportunities in terms of where we believe this product will bring incremental value to the current standard of care. But, we are also looking and actively talking to number of companies who are interested in working with us on the naloxone, both in the U.S. and globally. And I think when we have more visibility, we'll update you on our plans.

Mickey Ingerman

Got it. And then on the infantile spasm study, do you guys get any benefit from the opening of international sites coming on line? And then, beyond that, have you guys flagged any potential changes to the protocol that you could make to potentially speed up enrollment?

Saeed Motahari

I think, we haven't seen yet. I think, our focus has been at this one entirely to finish with CAE study as well as continue to get momentum around the Prader-Willi. Those are two very important projects for us as we actually look at the overall value of the CBD in the context of the three programs that we have. I think the IS has been challenging. We are talking internally as well as externally with another potential partner to see what we can do to expedite the trial. But, it is lower than we had anticipated.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, this concludes today's question-and-answer session. I would now like to turn the call back over to Saeed Motahari for any closing remarks.

Saeed Motahari

Well, thank you for all your questions. And thank you to everyone for joining us today. I appreciate your time and the interest in our Company. And I look forward to updating you on our progress in 2019. Thank you so much for your time.

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, thank you for participating in today's conference. This concludes today's program and you may now disconnect. Everyone, have a great day.