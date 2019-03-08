Tetra Technologies: Does The Bull Thesis Still Prevail?

Introduction

Tetra Technologies, (TTI) is a micro-cap (sales less than a billion dollars annually) provider of specialty chemicals and services to the upstream oilfield. They have a long and storied history as a plucky company that carved a niche in completion fluids services that larger drilling fluids companies had not properly addressed. As these companies adopted practices that TTI pioneered, the lines that initially set them apart became blurred, and TTI was forced to branch out into other businesses to stay in afloat.

A decade or so ago, Tetra adopted the General Electric, (GE) model for expansion, (over-paying for businesses that immediately went into secular decline), and went on a spending spree forming a JV to do well abandonments, and then buying Compressco. A few of these new ventures were particularly well thought out, and none really fit with the company's core business of selling completion fluid to oil companies. By the mid 2000s, the company was a wreck, loaded with debt and contingent liabilities. To be fair, having the oilfield tank a couple of times in this period was certainly a contributing factor to the problems TTI encountered.

Source: 10-year snapshot of the company's stock price, providing investors with a return of essentially zero.

Over the last decade, the company has tried to clean up its act. First, shedding the Maritech business, and then entering the oilfield water management business, and developing some proprietary technology, CS Neptune, that has given them a head start in a specialty completion fluid that is more environmentally acceptable than ones now commonly used.

Additionally, the company has moved to hire experienced management from the better run, and more established companies (Halliburton, (HAL) - Brady Murphy, TTI's new President and CEO and from Schlumberger, (SLB) - Owen Sergeant, President of CSI Compressco,) participating in the upstream space, that should stabilize their path forward. Both of these men have proven themselves in their respective roles and bring big company know-how to TTI.

The Tetra we now know and (love?) now exists in a fairly streamlined form, with three primary reporting units that all have expected growth ahead of them in the near term. Given the general upward trends continuing in the oil E&P business, these businesses should eventually provide returns that will lift the stock price.

Source

Tetra now participates in three businesses where it holds a leading but not dominant position in two out of the three. In oilfield brine, it is the largest independent provider of oilfield brine.

Water: It is a distant number two to Select Energy Services (WTTR) in the water space. The thesis for this business though is that it is a big opportunity - multibillion-dollar annually, with dozens of players. Tetra's big footprint and long history of working with oil companies will give them an edge.

Completion Fluids and Products: Although TTI helped to pioneer the use of these fluids back in the early 1980s, they are viewed (and largely properly so) as commodities by oil companies. TTI's new CS Neptune is a new innovation that gives them some lift, although competitive fluids may be on the horizon.

Gas Compression is a business that should do well the next few years as pipelines are built to transport gas from shale formations to markets. Through its majority ownership of CSI Compressco, (CCLP) Tetra holds a number two position in this space.

In this article, we will review the thesis for staying long or establishing a new long position in this company at present levels.

A review of Q4 in Water

Stu Brightman, TTI's outgoing CEO comments on the water business:

Fourth quarter revenue was modestly up and adjusted EBITDA was unchanged for Water & Flowback Services from the third quarter, despite a challenging lower 48 market as crude prices drop to the $40s around Christmas and with some customers shutting in early for the holidays. I think the segment performed well during the fourth quarter given the volatility of the market. Even though there has been some pullback in fracking activity in some areas, we continue to be bullish on this segment long term, as this is an area where water volumes are going to continue to increase and the amount of produced water continues to become a bigger challenge to our customers. This is why our approach toward integrating and automating the services are becoming differentiators, especially when combined with some of our proprietary technologies such as TETRA STEEL 1200 and the Automated. Blender. Additionally, we are investing funds and resources to automate our services to reduce the amount of required personnel around the well site, which will boost our margins. The combination of automation and a broader service offering is becoming a differentiator. Our segment adjusted EBITDA margins of 19.9% was slightly below the 20.3%, which we achieved in the previous quarter. We've now seen three consecutive quarters with some of the strongest margin in this segment over the last three years. This segment is expected to continue to grow, despite some of the short-term challenges. And we will continue to add capital organically as well as look for inorganic opportunity to aid its growth. During the year, we looked at several other acquisition opportunities and we continue to have the discipline to go after those that fit the strategy only and give us the returns we're looking for. Source

Water management is a growing business that one day could eclipse other aspects of its total service offering. IHS Markit estimates this to be a huge business worth as much as $33 bn at the end of 2018, (see upper slide). Tetra is a little more down to earth (thankfully) in their estimate of the business opportunity at about $9 bn annually (see lower slide).

Source

Source

$9 to 33 bn is a big spread, and I have no idea which estimate is closest to being right. Regardless though, they are big numbers and present a compelling cash capturing opportunity for nimble players.

Additionally, it is a highly fractured business across the nation with dozens and dozens of participants that is ripe for consolidation, as a technology player in this space, TTI has the potential to be a key consolidator in this business, and has made a couple of steps in this direction recently. Stu Brightman on the growth through horizontal integration.

In 2018, we completed two acquisitions in the Water & Flowback Services segment. We've talked quite a bit about the acquisition of SwiftWater in early 2018 to expand our presence in the Permian and Delaware basins and to add incremental service offerings, mainly water treatment and recycling. That acquisition has been a great success as SwiftWater provided a much bigger Permian footprint for our water business, it also has outperformed our financial expectations, our focus and a big part of our overall strategy in the Water & Flowback Services segments to take advantage of our multiple service offerings by integrating them, and combining with automation technology to be the lowest cost per barrel, safest and most efficient water management service provider. Since the rollout of our integrated solutions project strategy that we noted at our Investor Conference in May, as of Q4, we were on 16 different integrated solution projects across multiple basins, up from 11 that we reported in the prior quarter. This is something to be extremely proud of as we are adding value to our customers and creating better margins through these projects. These integrated projects allow us to differentiate ourselves from the competition, allow us to remain at the job site longer and allows us to be more efficient and generate higher margins. I believe this has contributed to the strong fourth quarter that we just reported. In December 2018, we completed a smaller tuck-in acquisition in the Water & Flowback Services segment in the Appalachian region to significantly increase our water management offering in that region, further boosting our integrated project strategy. That acquisition is now nearly fully integrated and in the first couple of months with TETRA has generated margins and returns above our initial expectations. We will continue to look at strategic opportunities to add to our footprint and offering at the right value on the right basins. We are highly focused on returns as we pursue any future acquisitions. Since the rollout of our integrated solutions project strategy that we noted at our Investor Conference in May, as of Q4, we were on 16 different integrated solution projects across multiple basins, up from 11 that we reported in the prior quarter. Source

Water management is rapidly evolving into a high technology business where operators select vendors based on their ability to perform a "Cradle to Grave" level of service.

Source

Bottom line on water I think Tetra is moving in the right direction here in a business that has so much potential over the next few years, that it is hard to accurately estimate. There is also certainly room for this to transfer to the international markets as countries like Argentina and Qatar begin to develop their shale resources. Other countries also have this potential.

And, since I am opining on water here, let's acknowledge that there is no more fundamental resource in the modern world than good old H2O. Companies that prove they can efficiently manage this resource will do well.

Completion Fluids in Q4

Something that doesn't get a lot of play is that TTI through its Tetra Chemicals subsidiary, is basic in bromine. This element periodically goes through a market tightening due to alternative uses and is experiencing one now. Many completion brines contain bromine so this is an advantage for Tetra. Stu Brightman's comments:

Completion Fluids & Products segment revenue increased modestly from $63 million in the third quarter to $64.7 million in the fourth quarter, driven by increased offshore domestic and international sales. Adjusted EBITDA margins of 20.2% is the highest in a quarter since the last quarter of 2015 without the benefit of CS Neptune revenue and are up 40 basis points sequentially. This is the first time we have crossed 20% EBITDA margins mark as we previously have seen adjusted EBITDA margins in the segment, most in the low teens in quarters without the benefit of CS Neptune. The segment can generate 20% EBITDA margins in deepwater market without the benefit of CS Neptune, which reflects our virtually integrated business model that provides us a cost at bromine supply advantage. The industry is going through a period of rising bromine prices, but our supply agreement is allowing us to capitalize on our vertically integrated business model that provides a cost advantage in a period where our competitors are seeing higher cost of bromine. Source

The completion fluids business has been under stress the last few years from the market decline we have seen. There are two reasons primarily.

The lack of deepwater activity. The volumes here are just off scale. A single deepwater well can take 4-5,000 bbl (42 gals) to fill up. Then you must fill up the pits on the rigs, another 12-20,000 bbl. Ongoing rig completion activities can cause them to go through several volumes of this size.

The lack of deepwater sub-salt in the GoM and other areas. These wells are geopressured, meaning they have higher than normal pressures and require exotic and expensive fluids to control them.

Oil companies are returning to deepwater globally as I outlined in the recent article on Transocean, (RIG). Given that environment, TTI should be well positioned to leverage this growth to their advantage, even ex-Neptune.

Neptune

This has been a heartbreaker for the stock. I have been writing about this technology in the future tense so long, that I start to chuckle a bit every time I think about it. (Before I grind my teeth in frustration that is!) I have written extensively on Neptune's potential, and I'm not going to revisit it here. The last couple of articles state this concept very well, so follow the links below if you need a refresher.

"Tetra Technologies: A Deep Dive..."

"Tetra Technologies and Halliburton..."

Stu Brightman's comments on Neptune:

We previously reported that the CS Neptune projects anticipated for the fourth quarter of 2018 were pushed into 2019. As we mentioned in our press release this morning, one of the anticipated projects was not completed by our customer as the customer decided to cancel the completion phase of the well. The drilling phase of the second project continues in timing for CS Neptune will be dependent on the formation pressures encountered and completion timely, but most likely in the second half of 2019. We are also currently in advanced discussions for Gulf of Mexico projects scheduled for this year and believe that the downhole pressures will require CS Neptune as the solution. Beyond 2019, we are in discussions with two more major Gulf of Mexico deepwater operators for their lower tertiary development projects. These lower tertiary development projects will likely require a generations three CS Neptune fluid capable of achieving density weights of 17 pounds per gallon. This technology is increasing the number of CS Neptune applications by significantly opening the downhole pressure window and we continue to make strides in the development of this solution as well as in testing it with our customers as can be evident by the aforementioned discussions. Our overall pipeline for CS Neptune completion fluid projects continues to build and our relationship with Halliburton to identify additional CS Neptune completion fluid opportunities continues to gain traction.

Source

If you sift through all this verbiage you are left with a couple of key takeaways.

Neptune remains a future story without any firm commitments.

The Halliburton arrangement still has not yielded any firm commitments.

I continue to believe that there is work for Neptune out there for TTI in a reasonable time horizon. I have discussed this at some length in prior articles. That said, they have to prove they can get some of this stuff out the door. If they can't get some of this out the door, and soon... meaning this year, it is going to be time to dial back the chatter on it. The clock is ticking on this one Brady Murphy!

Source

It is also worth mentioning that there are some issues regarding the sanctity of TTI's patent on Neptune. A potential challenge to Tetra's exclusive claim on this technology has come to my attention. Another patent has been awarded to an individual describing a similar process to TTI's. The early stages of legal maneuverings are taking place. It's too soon to do more than document this activity, so I won't make any further comments on it now.

There are also industry rumors of new approaches to manufacturing zinc-free heavy fluids coming to fruition. Neither of these developments is bullish for TTI in the long run.

Over the short run - the next couple of years, TTI should have a first mover advantage in this space, should any actual application arise. To explain this idea, it is necessary for you to understand that it is extremely difficult to get oil companies to deploy new products in deepwater. This should be easy to understand. Often hundreds of millions of capital investment are on the line. If a new product did not perform as expected, (results in the field do not always correlate to lab results), or damaged a well, you can figure out where I am going with this thought. Careers are on line. The fact that Neptune has been previously used by Exxon Mobil, (XOM) on their Julia project is a big, but not insurmountable advantage.

Gas compression

All the signs are that this country is going to be producing and therefore shipping a lot more gas than in years past. This is a bounty from all the shale drilling that has occurred and will continue to occur. Shale is gassy by its nature of sedimentation and compaction.

As evidence of the need to move this stuff from where it is produced to places where it will be used or exported, are the growth plans of many of the midstream pipeline players like Kinder Morgan, (KMI), Energy Transfer, (ET) and others. A lot of this growth is tied into the fact that because of the shale bounty, America is the world's low cost producer of Natty (natural gas), and we can liquefy it and ship it to places that are not so fortunate as we are.

Every cubic foot of Natty that comes out of these shale wells must be compressed to go into the trunk lines that transport big volumes to where the markets are. Stu Brightman on the gas business case:

Utilization for 1,000 and high horsepower equipment focused on gathering systems and centralized gas lift was 95% at year end, which is essentially at full utilization for the large horsepower equipment. Overall utilization of the fleet increased to 86.6%. CSI Compressco's equipment sales activity was extremely strong in the fourth quarter and was the highest since the August 2014 CSI acquisition benefiting from extremely strong bookings at the beginning of 2018. CSI Compressco ended the year with a backlog of $105 million, all of which is expected to be delivered in 2019. CSI Compressco ended 2018 with orders of almost $190 million, a record for the company. As -- 2019 delivery book is nearly filled with the two -- with the year-end backlog and orders received to date and due to lead times of certain components. Source

CSI Compressco has come through some tough times and holds a mountain of debt as a result. Debt that along with some shareholder-unfriendly provisions for TTI holders in terms of CCLP units conversion to common units, has helped to put a lid on TTI's stock price, as they were due a distribution based on the ownership of 44% of the common and 12.5 % of the preferred. Bottom line here, more units equal lower distributions, less revenue for TTI.

A fellow contributor, Darren McCammon, has followed CCLP much more closely than I, and has just published an article detailing a strong thesis for them. Here is a link to it: "187% Upside in CSI Compressco Distributable Cash Flows"

I will let that stand as commentary on CCLP without any embellishment on my part. Bottom line, I think there is ample runway for the next few years in this business to add to Tetra's bottom line.

The massive CCLP debt is theirs alone, with no recourse to Tetra!

Source

Revenue growth

Source

Tetra thanks to a healthy and growing water and gas compression business managed to grow revenues YoY about 28%. No mean feat, and they are almost a billion dollar company, again. EBITDA improved about 15% to $46 mm QoQ, and a healthy 50% YoY. Losses were reduced to a penny a share for the year.

All of this without any Neptune business. The brine business turned in as good of a performance as can be expected with the current dearth of opportunities in the GoM. Things should start to improve here as rigs return to the market later this year and into 2020.

And, just imagine a quarter where they get a couple of Neptune jobs out!

Your takeaway

I don't mind telling you that I am disappointed in Tetra's story as of Q-4. The language about Neptune was pretty tentative, as it has been on every call. This has resulted in no sales of Neptune since Q1 2018.

Otherwise this is a company that is slowly returning to health thanks to an improving market, and strong leadership newly in place. As frustrating as it has been, I am not ready to write-off a company with the prospects that Tetra has, yet.

Tetra is currently trading at about 0.33 to sales with 50% EBITDA growth for the year. The market with all the jitters it's had about shale topping out, gives them virtually no credit for this accomplishment, hence the low valuation to sales. For comparison, in the water management cohort group, WTTR trades at a 0.69 to sales (As WTTR carries virtually no long-term debt, comparisons start to quickly fall apart though).

I think warts and all, TTI deserves a better multiple for its performance in the two key businesses with a growth tracks - water and gas compression - and may soon be awarded one by the investment community looking for value in the Oilfield Service space.

I am staying long TTI, and may accumulate on weakness below $2.00.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TTI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not an accountant or CPA or CFA. This article is intended to provide information to interested parties. As I have no knowledge of individual investor circumstances, goals, and/or portfolio concentration or diversification, readers are expected to complete their own due diligence before purchasing any stocks mentioned or recommended.