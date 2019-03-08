Premier Oil's (PMOIF) CEO Anthony R. C. Durrant on Full Year 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Premier Oil plc (OTCPK:PMOIF) Full Year 2018 Earnings Conference Call March 7, 2019 4:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Anthony R. C. Durrant – Chief Executive Officer

Richard Rose – Finance Director

Stuart Wheaton – Chief Technical Officer

Robin Allan – Director-North Sea and Exploration

Dean Griffin – Head-Exploration

Conference Call Participants

Adam Naughton – RBC

David Round – BMO Capital Markets

Stephane Foucaud – GMP FirstEnergy

Werner Riding – Peel Hunt

Mark Wilson – Jefferies

Dan Slater – Arden

Anthony R. C. Durrant

Well, welcome, everybody to the 2018 results presentation for Premier. 2018 was a very strong year financially and operationally. I will turn over to Richard shortly to take you through the financial results. This morning's presentation, though, seeks to leave you with three messages, I think. Firstly, we have a very strong production base, which is currently exceeding expectations, very high uptime, low cost, has a very low effective tax rate, driven by Catcher, which we'll talk about and the production base is of course generating very strong cash flows at current oil prices and is driving the net debt reduction that we've seen in 2018 continuing into 2019, which as you know, I hope, is one of our principal strategic drivers currently.

Number 2, though, that production base has a very good record of reserve improvements, production profile improvements, life extensions, good fields get better, as they say. And we're going to spend some time talking this morning about specific examples of upsides within the production base over and above our base case as we go forward. Stuart is going to give you a few examples from our key fields there. Number 3, our large and growing portfolio. Our upside projects, Tolmount well underway, Sea Lion, Zama, Tolmount East, very pleased to have added 2 very good new licenses during the course of 2018. Robin will take you through those projects. Crucially, those projects can be executed as we will demonstrate within the strict financial framework that we have set ourselves. Richard?

Richard Rose

Thank you, Tony. I will run you through the highlights for 2018 and obviously, give a bit of guidance on near-term outlook. Glad to say, we had a very strong operational performance in the year, which Stuart, Robin and Tony will discuss in a bit more detail, but I'm glad to say that translated into strong financial performance as well. Record production, higher commodity price environment and good cost control, OpEx came in below the guidance range of $17 a barrel, meant that we delivered an 80% increase in operating cash flow just under $800 million.

That's cost control and capital discipline maintained on CapEx as well. We came in slightly lower than guidance on CapEx and when we roll that all up, we delivered significant increase in free cash flow in the year, just under – just over $250 million. That not only drove debt reduction, but it also improved our current leverage ratio, and we finished the year end at just over 3x. Bottom line, and I'm glad to say, we announced we returned to profit, a net profit after tax for the year was $130 million.

Turning to the detail. I'm not planning to go to all these line items, but I will pull out a few key points. Production at just over 80,000 barrels a day was in line with guidance and a record for the group, that was up 7% year-on-year. Reflects a full year of Catcher, plus a strong performance across the portfolio, especially in our South East Asian portfolio. And Stuart will talk about that in a bit more detail. And that more than offset the disposals, which we delivered in 2017 and completed in 2018.

Realized prices were up significantly in line with the rising oil price environment albeit they remain volatile, a realized post-hedge oil price was up 20%, and we saw commensurate rise in UK gas and Indonesian gas as well as we all know our Indonesian gas prices are linked to crude prices for fuel oil pricing. One thing that's not on the slides, and we don't really talk about it a lot is our crude slate relative to Brent. Typically, we have an average barrel, which is the medium grade crude and that if I had stood up here last year would have said it, typically, trades about $1 discount to Brent.

I'm pleased to say market fundamentals have improved and that's actually switched now. So on a like-for-like basis, we're getting about $1 premium to Brent for our crude. Doesn't sound like a lot, but that $2 move when you apply it to our forecast production is about a $40 million increase in revenue, so it's not insignificant. So some specific line items, you'll see interest and finance fees fell significantly last year. The year before, we had refinancing which is completed. I would point out for 2019, the interest number will be slightly higher. That reflects RCF interest, payment phasing slightly higher U.S. LIBOR rates and there is a lag effect in terms of interest related to our debt reduction. But obviously, as we go forward into 2020 and beyond, we expect that number to decrease.

Disposals for the full year, basically reflects the completion of ETS and Babbage. We also saw some additional deposit payments on our Pakistan disposal. I'm pleased to say, it has taken a bit of time, but we're almost there, and we're planning to complete that Pakistan disposal by the end of this month. So I say, roll it all up and we delivered bottom line net cash flow of just over $250 million. Significantly higher than 2017 and that compared to is even more good when you compare the fact that we had significant disposals in 2017.

Turning to costs. Capital discipline remains a key focus for us. We're trying to create that balance of continuing debt reduction while investing in the portfolio to grow reserves and production. I think we're finding that right balance. And our Tolmount infrastructure financing, which we announced last year, is a testament to our commitment to that approach. In terms of overall CapEx guidance for this year, including abex and E&A spend. We expect it to be comparable to last year at around $340 million. Exploration spend will be slightly higher. It's not really exploration spend, it's mainly appraisal on Zama and Tolmount East well, which we'll drill this summer.

PMV cost are falling compared to last year. Last year included completion of the drilling program on Catcher. This year, the big project we're completing is BIG-P in Indonesia. Again, something Stuart will touch on, but that remains on schedule and budget for completion in Q4. Significant decom spend continues to be deferred into future years. As we've moved the COP date right on B Block and Huntington. This year, we're anticipating around $50 million of cash spend, mainly in the UK and some residual spend on our Chinguetti asset in Mauritania. We continue to exert strong operating cost control. We do get asked the question in the rising oil price environment, are we seeing any cost inflation and the simple answer is no.

A lot of our supply and service contracts are multiyear with options to roll over at flat rates. Those contracts we're seeing start to come up for renegotiation. We've been pleasantly surprised that we've been able to maintain rates, and in some notable examples actually extract further cost savings and reductions. So in absolute terms, no, OpEx remains stable.

In the bottom chart, we’ve split out operating cost into lease costs and underlying OpEx to provide a bit more granularity. Also as a precursor to the implementation of IFRS 16 on our accounts, you'd be pleased to know, I'm not going to go into chapter and verse on the impact of IFRS 16. Happy to take questions on that going forward.

But ultimately, it's an accounting standard relating to lease cost, it doesn't change the economics of our fields. It doesn't change the cash flows and particularly, importantly, it doesn't change our covenant calculations. In terms of underlying cost, lease costs were about $7 a barrel last year related to our FPSO contracts across Catcher, Huntington and Chim Sao.

I would expect that to remain maintained at about $7 this year. OpEx per barrel was $10 last year. It is increasing slightly this year. As I say, that is nothing to do with absolute OpEx costs, that's more to do with portfolio mix. With disposals like Babbage in Pakistan, we are losing lower cost, but lower value assets, and we'll see some natural decline in the portfolio.

But I would make two points. First, at $13 a barrel, we'd argue we are a low cost efficient operator and our metrics stand in good stead against the industry. The second thing is despite that slightly higher unit OpEx cost, in terms of cash margins on a like-for-like basis, because of the improving portfolio mix, with more UK tax advantaged oil production we'll deliver a cash margin about 30% higher this year on a like-for-like commodity price.

Turning to the balance sheet. We delivered significant debt reduction in 2018, ahead of forecast and expectation at just under $400 million. We did an acceleration or early conversion of our convertible bond, on accounting basis, reduced net debt by $180 million. As we already pointed out, free cash flow generation was $250 million. We had a small adverse movement on JV cash, but rolled that up, as I say, $400 million was ahead of our expectations.

Rolling forward to 2019, we expect debt reduction to continue at pace. Our guidance today is between $250 million and $350 million of free cash flow, which should drive net debt to around $2 billion. Usual caveat on sensitivities around oil prices, production rates, liftings, et cetera.

One other point to note, we retain material liquidity in the business, post year-end, we have over $400 million of cash and undrawn facilities. The fall in net debt and improved financial performance has also driven improvement in our covenant leverage ratios. At year-end, we're 3.1 times well ahead of our five times covenants, and we remain on track to be significantly below our three times net debt covenants at the end of March.

So in summary, 2018 was a very strong year financially. A lot of the items we delivered on last year remain priorities for 2019. We'll continue to aim to deliver significant debt reduction this year, and we look to maintain strong capital discipline and hope that the guidance we've given today demonstrates we're committed to that. We'll continue to protect the down side in commodity prices through hedging.

Pleased to say, we've got a reasonable chunk of hedging in both oil and gas at prices, significantly above the forward curve at the moment, with one eye to the future. We're obviously starting to plan and prepare ahead of a full refinancing by maturity date in our debt facilities in 2021. The last point I'd leave you is shown on the graph on the bottom left. We've been under no illusion that our absolute debt levels have been too high in the last couple of years. We are taking action on that.

Our financial performance is driving lower net debt, but by no means, we can certainly say, we're by no means, overleveraged relative to our peer group now. We're driving net debt leverage ratio below three times. And with improving performance in 2019. I'd expect that to continue. With that, I'll hand over to Tony.

Anthony R. C. Durrant

Thanks, Richard. So delving a little more into the detail of our production portfolio. Record production, as Richard said, just over 80,000 barrels a day. You can see, hopefully, on the daily production graph down here, that we had excellent performance, especially in November and December.

Just agonizingly short of the magic 100,000 barrels a day. But continuing into January and February, driven by very high uptime, 96%, which we'll try very hard to continue, but that would be a fantastic outcome. Just as importantly, as Richard said, because of the changes in the portfolio, greater portion in high-value untaxed UK oil production, we're expecting on a like-for-like basis about 30% higher margins in 2019.

Specifically, in terms of the UK, a growing portfolio in the UK, we're regularly over 60,000 barrels a day in the UK these days and that will be supplemented by Tolmount next year when we bring it on. In the UK too sharply reduced operating costs when you reflect back to the position five years ago and generally improving operating efficiencies, specifically in the last few months, as I just mentioned.

We put up the latest governments figures available for the basin as a whole. I think you can see that there is a general improvement in the UK North Sea, both in terms of operating cost and operating efficiency. I suspect that the 2018 results will continue that trend. It is a profitable basin in which to operate these days. I think you can also see that we are well positioned competitively against our peers in the basin.

Those same characteristics have been true of Southeast Asia production for some time now. In Southeast Asia, we kept net production stable for a long period of time now, very shallow decline. And similar to the UK North Sea, we've had very recent high operating efficiency and a low cost base. We have 100% availability in Chim Sao in February, it's extremely rare in my experience that any field has 100% availability for a whole month.

And on the cost side, our Asian business has OpEx of $6 a barrel. That's onshore style cost. And overall, in Southeast Asia, that contributed to $230 million of net cash flow. That's cash flow after CapEx, which is a very good contribution from Southeast Asia. We don't think the opportunities are at an end in our producing assets, and I'm going to let Stuart talk you through some of those opportunities.

Stuart Wheaton

Okay. Thank you, Tony. Good morning. As I'm relatively new to these events, I should introduce myself first. I'm Stuart Wheaton, I'm the Chief Technical Officer, a role I took up in August of last year. Previous to that, I was leading the UK business in Aberdeen for about three years, pretty busy time with the E.ON acquisition and integration. Catcher project delivery, Tolmount sanction and not least, actually pushing the performance of our assets harder than we were before.

In fact, what I'm going to do is give you some examples over about five or six slides of assets around the company where clearly, we've been focused on our performance of becoming somewhat leaner, more cost discipline, more efficient, I'm actually looking for extra value add of our assets. And so we have add of our assets. And so we have quite a diverse portfolio, and I'll take you through some of those examples. Deliberately, I'm going to show you mostly operated assets and that's quite right, because you'll see that we're about 85% plus operated now in our production, which is a major change over five to ten years for Premier.

So we are very much in the front seat versus being in the back seat before. And I'm going to choose some examples which are early field life like Catcher, middle field life like this picture of Chim Sao and some late life assets as well, which we have several in our portfolio like Huntington and Balmoral. Again, the main messages to come across here is how we have been working these assets and building sort of capability and capacity.

Firstly, Chim Sao in Vietnam. So a mid life asset, in fact, if you look at the chart at the bottom here, by any reckoning versus what was expected when it was sanctioned, it would all be over. And that hasn't very much been the case. You can see the sort of outperformance from the reservoir and the field in general, the asset, particularly in recent years, and the red arrows represent sort of reserve upgrades that we've done at year end and there was one again at the end of 2018. These are fairly modest, sort of four million or five million barrel gross increases, but they reflect sort of understanding of the field building up over time.

And it's an FPSO development with the well head platform. We have a very important contractor called PV Trans who provide the O&M workforce, the ops and maintenance workforce on the FPSO, but it is very much a Premier-supervised development with a team in Ho Chi Minh City. And as Tony mentioned, some of the performance has been really quite exemplary. There's been no unplanned trip of the FPSO facility for a year, which is really quite amazing, which really reflects the journey that's gone on over four or five years. And as a result, the cost base and the performance is extremely low, and we expect that to continue for the next few years.

There remains further potential on the field, as I mentioned, on here of in-fill drilling. What that is will be a couple of extra wells, probably in two years' time that we'll add. And also starting to look at some near-field potential to keep the boat as full as possible. There is one here which is called Chim Sao south central, which is right next door to the main structure as you see here.

Again, some of the performance here on safety and other things as well has really been high end, which is a reflection of the teamwork and our focus on it. The asset recently received a sort of a certificate of merit from PetroVietnam, the regulator of the national oil company to reflect its performance in-country, which is a really major achievement versus the peers that are there.

Last thing to say, it may be a relatively mature asset, but there is some interesting technologies being applied, and I will seed a few of these slides with examples. The FPSO is actually a converted oil tanker, built in the late ‘70s in the U.S.A. and so quite a few spare parts on it are obsolete. The team in Vietnam uses the original plans and puts it in the 3D printer. So it's those kind of things that you maybe don't expect in some geographies and, they truly are happening already. So I think that's worth a mention.

I'll move on to Indonesia relatively next door, different country, but actually not that far away as the seagull might fly. Here again, we operate in our own name. This is Premier operation, with Premier people offshore. You're talking about the best part of an overall team in Premier Indonesia, about 400, 450 people. And it's a substantial operation. There is three manned platforms in FPSO, three unmanned platforms, and there is a project going called BIG-P.

We've got a basic sort of map of part of the Natuna Block A area here. We've also got a picture of our market share of the sales into Singapore, which is we mentioned before, quite high margin gas sales for us. Another's in the Natuna Sea. Typically, on an average day here, we're doing about 240 million standard cubic foot a day gross, and a couple of thousand barrels a day of oil that come out of the Anoa field. It's quite a substantial operation.

Again, the focus on safety and costs, Gajah Baru platform, six years without any major incident. It's really quite something. And similarly on the Anoa FPSO, three, four, five years, no major incidents either and a focus on the cost base again too. Uptime is, again, a focus here, a little bit different than a gas contract sort of setting because you can sort of pressurize up the pipeline and line pack and deflate, if you have a problem on the facility.

But the reality is that this plot – as this plot shows here, our actual market share has been increasing, which reflects declines in the other blocks in the area, but also the fact that we're available to come online if others are having issues. And that's happened several times in the past year or two.

And Tony mentioned, the Bison, Iguana, Gajah Puteri project, BIG-P, which is ongoing at the moment. As a reminder, that's a $340 million investment in three subsea wells tied back to the existing facilities. The drilling rig should turn up next month and drill three wells, and we should be online in Q4 of this year with a gradual ramp up. That will add about 80 million standard cubic foot a day of capacity into the system and around about another 90 Bcf to 100 Bcf of gross reserves.

So maintaining production levels from Natuna for the next two, three years. But in addition to that, we're starting to see other opportunities appear in Natuna. And as I mentioned on here of in-fill drilling, well workovers, bypassed reservoirs and seismic. So we certainly turned our attention in the last few years to far more on seismic and seismic processing, and reworking our fields. I am reliably informed that a full-wave inversion of the Anoa field seismic has revealed two or three in-fill locations that we will go after in a couple of years' time as well as other workovers. So again, about maintaining where we are in our position in Natuna and building on it.

I'll move on to the current favorite, Catcher in the UK. So Tony gave a general overview of the state of play in the North Sea of our performance and particularly, how that may compare with the OGA datasets with every operator working harder on its assets than they did in the past particularly given the downturn. And that's been the case very much with us of turning the UK business from a bit of a laggard with older assets into a leader with newer assets and the focus on its performance.

So just as a reminder, the Aberdeen Premier office is about 240 people. And we now have sort of an offshore workforce at any one time of 300 or 400 people as well. So we've become a substantial operation in the UK North Sea. So we'll talk about Catcher in a bit more detail now. And the plot on the bottom is quite a lot of detail about what's happened since December 2017 when it started up.

You can see the ramp up of production and basically, the stability in the last two or three months in particular. So a typical day on Catcher now is 66,000 barrels a day of oil and about 3,000 boe equivalent of gas. We're injecting about 75,000 barrels a day of water into the ground to maintain that performance.

And there is a offload of 600 or 1,000 barrels every nine or 10 days. 12 oil producers are typically online, each one doing about 5,000 or 10,000 barrels a day. We've actually got a couple of spare producers that typically don't produce, because we can't fit them all in, in the boat at the moment. So we are still in the sort of nice position of rather some excess capacity.

So the overall asset with the lease of the FPSO runs at around about $15 a barrel. So really quite a profitable business for us at the moment. You can see that we accepted the FPSO marked on this chart, actually in November, and that was following various ramp up, commissioning. Yes, there were some issues during the start up, but we've overcome all of those and since really final acceptance in early November, we've been a stable operation all the way through.

In fact, it's – we've been running at over 90% for the second half of last year and really since October, it's been 95%, 96% of the time we've been online. And that's testament to BW Offshore's work as well as the Premier team. I thought I'd give you a bit more insight into the performance of the reservoir, because I'm sure you're interested.

We've reported in the past about the high sand content of the wells and the oil in place we felt was higher. And then we talked about the high productivity levels from the wells. So that's we've said in the past. So what has been going on since we started up in the reservoir? I can report that the wells remain extremely healthy. The productivity is – has never declined. The pressure communication amongst the fields in between the wells shows that it is not compartmentalized. We've got perhaps one area where we may have to drill an in-fill well, but that wouldn't be surprising.

But overall, very pleasing with the performance to-date. So as a result of that, we've sort of discounted the low-side outcomes and increased the 1P reserves by 22 million barrels gross and the middle case 2P rather more modestly by about 5 million or 6 million boes, which reflects more oil in place and the performance of the field. The water cut of the field is only around about 3% or 4% at the moment, that being the percentage of the total production that is water and that's retarded versus what we've said in sanctions.

So overall performance remains really, really strong to-date combined with the uptime. So where we will be going over the next year or two is partly reflected really in this production profile here. We've got the sanction case in the dark blue or the black. We've got our current forecast and then we've got what could happen with further in-fill wells also. We've already got plans to come back for drilling next year. The rig is contracted. We plans to come and drill the 90th well on Varadero and then also, pending final sort of sanction, which needs some OGA approvals as well as internal approvals, but we should be in a case to then do the subsea tie-backs – sorry, of Catcher North and Laverda as well. So first oil from that new area in Q4 of next year and in 2020. That should keep the boat full, and we should be there for the next two or three years at least.

But you can also see a case – the potential for further in-fill making the use of the facility out here. This is what year five is 2022, 2023 it's all there if we can find the oil. So also in 2020, we plan to conduct a first 4D seismic over the field to see how the gas, the water and the oil has been moving around and to identify new targets, it's fair to say, we think we know where two or three locations are already based on the performance, but it would be nice to have that confirmed with some real data.

Success in the uptime, a testament to people working on it, but also Catcher has an overlay of all of the trendy, real-time systems, virtual metering all of those things, which enable people on-shore to interact far more with people offshore than we did historically down the phone or through that older telex or fax machine. So very different world. We can truly see what's happening almost on a minute-by-minute basis

I'll now move on to something somewhat different, end of field life, which we have got several of these as well. So I mentioned Balmoral, but I'm going to use Huntington as an example, an asset, that was acquired, or I should say, we acquired the operatorship of Huntington when we purchased E.ON UK in 2016. We were already a partner in the field, but we were allowed to sit in the front seat once we became operator.

And the plot at the bottom shows the sanction case that was expected for Huntington performance. Basically, five years of field life and then it would all be over and the FPSO would depart. In fact, things have changed significantly in the last two or three years. Again, I think we just had a different view than the previous operator about how to manage the wells and the reservoir. And with agreement with the Oil and Gas Authority, we went for it and we doubled the production. Again, almost immediate return on the acquisition on the E.ON assets. And that's continued for the last couple of years.

In parallel, the FPSO was owned and operated by Teekay's Petrojarl. We've added two one-year extensions at lower lease rates. So we're now expecting to be there at least until April 2020. It's fair to say, it's still a relatively expensive operation at around about $40 a barrel unit cost, but that's still positive cash flow for both us and for Teekay. It meets the MER UK requirements with OGA, and last, but not the least, the significant decom bill is pushed out and similar would apply at Balmoral where we have adopted the same approach. But we continue to work it.

So in parallel with adding the extra lease time, we've continued to work the wells harder than before. Those who are familiar with the Huntington field in the past will know that the water injection scheme that was put in didn't communicate with the oil producers because they were somewhat distant. We've actually converted one of the oil producers in fourth quarter of last year to inject water and that's raised production again. So there is potential for us to carry on for several more years here, if we can also reach agreement with Teekay about lease extension. So we will be planning to do that.

I'll move on to the last sort of example of an asset. And this one, of course, is non-operated, but absolutely key field in our portfolio that was purchased alongside with E.ON UK. The plot at the bottom shows the performance of the field in gross terms, thousand of boes a day. It's a large asset, as you know. We have a modest share of [indiscernible], but it's still important to us. Again, you can really see the outperformance of the field beyond what we expected at the time we came in and that reflects Total UK's efforts and the rebuild since the well control incident in 2013.

Basically, production that was at Elgin-Franklin and now at record levels for the last few years due to the in-fill drilling that's been applied. An important asset to us, because it just will keep going and going, we expect probably field life out to 2035, 2040 with a relatively favorable wind. And again, the low operating cost is part of the portfolio being important to us.

So to finish off on the sort of existing assets before handing over to Robert and to talk about the Greenfield New World, just a picture of how hard we're working these assets, get over to yourselves a flavor of our cost base, what we're working, that some of these infield drilling opportunities to work over are truly real. And the one asset not mentioned was Solan, but it's on here. We've contracted a rig to go back to Solan next year to drill a third production well. We believe the reserves are there, and the asset and the facilities are really performing very well these days.

So an overall picture of plenty of work to do and value extension for us. And I think it's also fair to say, we've built up our capacity and capabilities to take on new things, including the projects coming. So there's my segue to Mr. Allan.

Robin Allan

Thank you, Stuart. Can I have a clicker? So I'll be talking about some of our growth projects today and the ones listed on this page here comprise development projects where we've found or added reserves. But a key part of our growth agenda, of course, is organic growth, where we seek to explore or appraise low-risk targets. And I'm going to talk about some of them as well.

Starting though with Tolmount Main, it's a project where we've got a very strong set of partnerships. So Premier and Dana are the license holders. We've been joined by Kellas infrastructure – Kellas Midstream for the infrastructure. We've set up a project that's on track. It's on schedule. It's currently forecast to be under budget. At the moment, we're GBP 60 million or so under, and we hope to continue in that vein and keep stripping out costs where possible.

On the slide here, you can see the various elements of the projects, so starting onshore. So Centrica operates the terminal and there’s terminal modifications. They’ve got off to a very good start. They’ve put a good, strong team on it. They have added resources. They’ve placed the orders for their compressor works already with Siemens. The pipe lay work, whilst this year, really, we’re just acquiring a line pipe, what is also happening is huge amount of work on the pipeline crossing.

So all crossing agreements that we have to have with Langeled, Rough, Cleeton, West Sole, all those agreements have been put into place, so that when we actually lay the pipeline next year, we’ll be ready. The platform itself is going to build at Rosetti’s yard northeast of Bologna in Italy. We’ve got a team there on site. They have been very impressed actually with Rosetti’s engineering. They’re doing a fabulous job, and they’ve got some very good subcontractors as well, and we got first deal. So all of that’s going well. We’ve awarded – there’s an overarching verification and the assurance contract by DNV GL, that we’ve awarded to DNV GL, who are basically working with Centrica and Saipem and Rosetti to verify and assure all of the works that are being done.

So the project is going absolutely fine. Here are some metrics for the project. I think you’ve seen some of this before. It’s a very valuable project for Premier. Produces, obviously, a lot of in terms of production, but more importantly, cash flow, UK cash flow, as you know, is very helpful for us, given our position with taxes. When we look at Tolmount Main, we talked earlier about the quest we’ve had on production efficiency over the last few years. And I think we’ve talked to some of you about what we’ve been doing with digital scientists on – for example, Balmoral where we’re looking at the output from various bits of machinery to feedback basically leading indicators rather than lagging indicators to help us with our maintenance regimes.

Well, Tolmount Main being a normally unattended installation is a perfect case for us to construct a digital twin, which is what we have agreed with our infrastructure partners we’re going to do. And the idea is simple, really, is that what you want to do where you got a normally unmanned installation is have seemless, uninterrupted production the whole time. And to do that, you need to be very smart and very clever about understanding when equipment is going wrong. And to do that, you’ve got to have a fantastic flow of information from the machinery back to shore.

So what we’ll have is an ability to do a remote visualization. So when we send the workers offshore, they’ll be wearing a helmet that’s got an ability to visualize all of the plants, so they can walk through the plant. Based on our 3D computer design, they will be interacting with the shore base people, and you’ll be able to have multitasking offshore workforce that will keep our kit going and maintain the plant ahead of when it actually breaks down. It’ll allow basically not just smart process modeling, but predictive analytics as well, which is we’ve already started doing on other fields.

And by setting it up this way, it will be much easier than retrofitting, which is what we’ve had to do on our older fields. It will feed into our integrity model, that’s the Swiss cheese model, for those of you that follow the world of risk management. It’ll also spit out outputs into our production allocation and so on. And it will be one, basically, unified model formed – there is a buzzword from our mining of our digital lake.

So turning now to Tolmount East. So Tolmount East, I think we’ve talked to many of you before, it’s the area, obviously, to the east of Tolmount that all sets above the gas water contacts. So we know there’s gas there. We know there’s sands there. We also know that geologically the better quality dune sands turns a better developed east of Tolmount into the more central part of the Southern Gas Basin. So the purpose of drilling Tolmount East is to find out how the sands are developed to the east of Tolmount, prove the existence of pay above the gas water contact and then work out how quickly we can actually develop it.

So we’ve contracted the rig, as you know, we’ve contracted the managed pressure drilling services. We are contracting at the moment their measurment, while drilling and so on and so forth. The rig itself is being finished off in Singapore. It’ll be shipped here. It’ll be ready to spud the end of the second quarter.

So we’re showing here on the map on Page 18, the picture of the likely sort of mini platform we would have for Tolmount East. And the aim of all of our efforts here, if we turn to the next page, Page 19, is to maximize constantly the use of the infrastructure. So we want to fill the infrastructure for as long as possible. We can do that from a number of ways. We can do it from Tolmount Main, proven to be bigger. Obviously, we’re only talking about the P50 reserves. If we got a better result, we can keep the whole platform, pipeline and onshore infrastructure full with Tolmount Main alone.

But also Tolmount East appraisal around Mongour and, of course, the exploration of Tolmount far east. We’re also hoping to use – get third-party gas across the facility because what the infrastructure partners and ourselves are keen to see is Tolmount used as a hub for the area, and so there’s already quite advanced discussions with Platypus to bring their gas across the infrastructure, which I think could be good for all of us.

Turning now to Sea Lion. It’s a project that most of you’d be familiar with. It’s 500 million barrels, 220 million to be developed in the first phase. We’ve got a fantastic dataset. I think you all know, 3D, 14 wells drilled by us and our predecessors. 500 meters of core. The developments are least FPSO, so some similarities with Catcher. We’re targeting 85,000 barrels a day from 16 producers, 6 injectors, artificial gas lift, 1 gas injection well as well. It’s about $1,600 million to get to first oil, half of which is on drilling, quarter of which is on serve the subsea umbilicals, rise in the flow lines.

And in essence what we've been doing recently is all the FEED works, all those costs, I just mentioned, are based on actual bids and – from vendors and actual quotes and so on. So the FEED will be finished around Easter as well our own business assurance processes. We'll then complete the PIM, that's the project information memorandum, and that will be the basis of an application for funding from export credit agencies.

Turning now to Zama, on Page 21. You'll be aware and I'll talk about the appraisal program in a minute, so that's a bit early in conventional sense to be talking about developing Zama, but it's a very, very large field, as you know. And therefore, it's certain to be developed. And so our operator and our joint venture started doing some conceptual engineering, which we've kicked off with McDermott and engineering partner, IO. Fair to say that their engineering work is slightly biased towards their own capabilities, but McDermott have a fantastic yard in Mexico, which, of course, they'd love to use, and we are interested in using for this project.

And the initial scheme is shown on the top slide there, which will be three platforms built sequentially, each with their own drilling and processing capabilities tied into an FSO for offshore oil loading and so on. An alternative scheme that we've been looking at is more akin to what we've been doing in Chim Sao where we would have a series of Wellhead Platforms and tied back to an FPSO. Not might afford a lower CapEx and faster development. Either which way, it's very low field. I mean, 600 million barrels and, as I'll talk about in a moment, could be bigger than that.

So how is the drilling going? Well, I'm not permitted to give you any particularly juicy details. We're in the middle of a program, of course. So we've drilled the first well, which is shown here and that was there to test where the oil – or the contact was or to confirm it, which it did. We've now drilled the next well, which is a sidetrack from that, but actually a vertical well and that's the well we've extensively cored. A very happy-looking geologist holding a chunk of nice reservoir sand stone there. So we've got a lot of log data on this as well. So we've been doing extensive MDT, that's the formation testing device run on wire line.

What we can say today, I think, which will be fair, would be that the porosity, the net to gross and the water saturation are at or better than what we found in Zama-1. So no surprises, generally looking better than what we had expected. And now we're doing – going ahead in a period of drill stem testing. So we'll get some drill stem tests, three, possibly four drill stem tests. And then we will move to the Zama-3 well, which is in the south, and we'll do that in probably the end of first week of April or thereabouts.

The aim of all of this, of course, is to allow us to be able to get enough information that we can take a sanction decision in 2020. So what we're doing in the world of exploration and appraisal. What we've done in recent years is we've cut out a lot of our exploration portfolio. We've pruned it and we're distilling it. So we only drill stuff we really want to drill and has low risk. And so you saw the start of that, I think, with Zama. The next well in this phase is, of course, Tolmount East. And then we'll be going on to drill in Mexico in Block 30; in Andaman, north of Sumatra; and in Tuna as well. So I'll talk a little bit about some of these now.

This is in Mexico, Block 30. What happened since we last spoke is that DEA, the operator of Block 30, have also taken over Sierra, who are our joint venture partner in Block 7. And that makes it much better for the sharing of data and knowledge. You'll remember that we put a flat spot, of course, in Block 30, very similar to what we're seeing in Block 7. And now we've got an operator that's got full access to all the data and knowledge. And the Wahoo and Cabrilla prospects, what we're now checking out with 3D seismic that's due to start in summer time. And since we got that, we'll be in a position to properly map the whole block and pick locations for drilling. So we're looking forward to that. And we're pushing hard to try and beat drilling this in 2020.

In Andaman, where we've also got some very attractive acreage, you'll recall there's some old 3D seismic that we had a special access to that enabled us to identify series of prospect shown here, again, with flat spots, and we're now acquiring the 3D seismic using that boat at the very – at this moment in time. Plan here, of course, is to drill up these prospects as soon as we can with the aim of amount – aggregating a significant volume of gas to go into Arun and be then sold into the domestic Indonesian market, which commands very high gas prices. There's a huge population center and industrial center around Medan, is where the gas is likely to go.

Turning to Brazil. We've talked a little about Brazil, and we plan to say more really next year as we get close to the drilling. But we have a couple of blocks where we're relinquishing that block, but we have these two blocks here that we're planning to drill. And you'll remember, there's a fantastic source rock in the area, because in 71 – just north of 717 is a old BP Pecem discovery, 1.5 billion barrels of oil, that's locked in a tight carbonate. And what we are chasing of these channel sand stones with some additional deeper plays in the case of 717 that we'd also like to test. So a very high quality seismic. We've got fantastic prospects in the mid and upper cretaceous. And we – along this equatorial trend that matches up with the same sort of place, whether you're seeing them in Guyana or Ghana. We are looking forward to these prospects is about 500 million barrels target in total that we’re looking to chase. So that’s the taste of Brazil for more news next year.

With that, I’ll hand over to Tony.

Anthony R. C. Durrant

Thanks, Robin. So I hope we’ve conveyed the messages as advertised. A robust base business in Green here, which will be added to by BIGP and Tolmount, a new production over the next 18 months or so, driven principally by the very high rates of operating efficiency that we have at the moment. We will continue to invest in those fields. We see low cost upside, Stuart talked about, an estimated profile reflected in blue here over and above the base business. And Robin has taken you through some of the growth projects. Those will be the ones included here are fully appraised by the time we’re all here together in August. And over and above, those growth projects, the exploration portfolio, again, as described by Robin.

Next page, please. So back in 2016, we spent a long time with our friends in the banking community, refining a model that returned Premier to financial health, but also retained upside for shareholders. This capital allocation slide, you might remember, first presented with our 2017 results, now updated. I’m pleased to say that the model is then designed, is still in good shape. Spending allocation is in line with plan, 2018, 2019 where it’s always going to be higher on the debt reduction front and that has proved to be the case. We’re some $300 million ahead in terms of net debt reduction by the end of 2019 than originally anticipated in the model. And of course, we’ve been able to reach and beat the covenant targets we agreed, somewhat ahead of time.

We’ve recast the model with a start date of 1/1/2019, spanning a similar same – seven-year period. The capital allocations are very similar over that new seven-year period and the outcomes are still the same. On the model, we have positive free cash flow every year out to 2025. We have growing production over that same period. And we have discretionary cash flow, and the discretionary cash flow could be applied to further debt reduction. It could be applied to additional new projects or, of course, we have the discretion to return cash to shareholders. So the model is in good shape, and we are outperforming.

On that note, I will hand over to Q&A. Let me preempt the Q&A by trying to answer the obvious question. Our name has been mentioned probably far too often in conjunction with UK acquisitions. I am not going to comment on any of the specific circumstances because everyone in this room knows there are a number of processes from individual asset deals through to larger portfolios, which are currently running.

We’ve made no secret in the past, and reiterate it again this morning that we do have an interest in UK acquisitions. There are some very good reasons for that. We see a commercial opportunity, in part because there are a number of sellers, in part because the North Sea is a healthy business. Again, I hope we’ve managed to convey that this morning. We have an economic opportunity in utilizing our tax losses at a faster rate than we would otherwise utilize them.

And I think the addition of bankable reserves in the North Sea, bankable cash flows would not only put us in better shape for our next refinancing, but would actually help to finance some of the growth projects we’ve talked about this morning. So we will look at UK acquisitions, but now we don’t need to do UK acquisition. I hope we’ve conveyed the message this morning that we have a very strong internal business plan already for Premier, which we intend to pursue. Next question, please?

Question-and-Answer Session

Q - Adam Naughton

Thanks. Adam Naughton from RBC. Just two questions for me. Firstly, it was strong production year-to-date of 9,000 BOE per day and your guidance at 75 BOE per day. Is there any scope to increase that? Or what uptime you’re assuming at Premier?

Anthony R. C. Durrant

Yes. We certainly hope so. Of course, it’s a bit early in the year to be increasing guidance. We’re only in the first week of March. Approximately 5, 000 BOE per day of the current production is also derived from our Pakistan business. And as Richard, I think, mentioned earlier, we’ll complete the sale of Pakistan at the end of March, but it is included in the year-to-date numbers. But yes, we are running ahead of budget. We still have the summer maintenance programs to follow. So we’ll look at that again over the coming few months.

Adam Naughton

Okay. And just one more question. What covenant leverage ratio are you targeting for the end of the year?

Anthony R. C. Durrant

Oil price dependent, of course. At current oil prices, something in the order of 2.6 times.

Richard Rose

2.5 times, 2.6 times by year end.

David Round

It’s David Round, again. Just two. First one, Catcher and upside around there. You used to talk about Carnaby and Bonneville. Just wondering if those are still in the plans? Whether there are firm plans around those? And why Catcher North and Laverda would necessarily rank ahead of them? And if I can move on to Chim Sao. The production chart that you showed earlier looks pretty achievable in terms of 2019, particularly given the outperformance you’ve seen at the assets, so just wondering what you’re seeing there that makes you think we’ll see those declines this year?

Anthony R. C. Durrant

So Catcher North and Laverda have been given priority because they tie – they both tie into the existing Varadero manifold. And we’ll look at other discoveries, other opportunities as described in the Catcher area, probably with the benefit of the 4D seismic as well completed in 2020. We don’t need to do all those projects today because we’re already fully utilizing the capacity on the boat. On Chim Sao, Stuart, do you want to comment?

Stuart Wheaton

Well, just the continued high performance means we’ll continue to invest really. I don’t know there is much else, so I can really add there.

David Round

Are you comfortable with the estimate you’ve put out on the chart, scope to increase and beat it?

Anthony R. C. Durrant

Chim Sao has consistently beaten our forecast for the last five years. And I think we’re still finding opportunities, as Stuart mentioned, to invest. So we’re very comfortable with the baseline and traveling, hopefully, on the upside cut.

Stuart Wheaton

Yes. We’re only at 30% water cut there, and you would expect that the multilayered reservoir that there will be plenty of opportunities for us with well interventions of what we’ve got plus some infield drilling. So we’ve got some plans to stretch ourselves out to sort of 2028, 2030, if we can get there. We’ll need to work on our FPSO lease arrangements as well, but integrity of the unit is really, really strong at the moment. So we’ve got a significant sort of well surveillance and reservoir surveillance program coming up, because every year we seem to be having some reserves, so is it saying something about the price actually being somewhat larger right there. So we need to get our arms around that and extract the maximum value. I hope that helps.

Stephane Foucaud

Stephane Foucaud, GMP FirstEnergy. A question on the exploration. So I saw in the press release that two blocks were really in question, I think, while being exited, Mexico and Brazil. And I was wondering whether you could comment if it was for technical reason? Or whether there was anything more to it, such as partner, funding, regulation, whatever?

Anthony R. C. Durrant

Block 2 we saw some opportunities, but they’re at the smaller end of the spectrum. And on the terms in Mexico, generally, but specifically on Block 2, we felt they were marginal. So better usage of our capital elsewhere. But there may be discoveries.

Stephane Foucaud

[Indiscernible]

Anthony R. C. Durrant

Brazil, again, we haven’t seen there upside in sufficient resource potential to justify economics on that block. Dean, I don’t know whether you want to…

Dean Griffin

Yes. Sure. So on 665, obviously, we acquired the 3D commitment, we had 2D previously, so we acquired 3D. We matched it up with the concepts that were on 2D didn’t [indiscernible] materiality to pursue that in deep water, so that license, we also snap that.

Stephane Foucaud

Fair enough.

Werner Riding

Thanks. Werner Riding, Peel Hunt. Note the production profile on the Catcher that you put up earlier. Production plateau has moved up to 66. You have been producing ahead of that. So to get a feel for what the scope is to maybe go even higher, or is this the real plateau for like.

Anthony R. C. Durrant

I think this is the – well, first of all, it’s the contractual plateau for now. The constraint is probably water injection. We’re currently injecting about 75,000 barrels a day in order to give headroom over oil production. We probably need more, and we’d need to make some investments in order to do that, including potentially in the water injection wells. So we are where we are for now. We’d see the better opportunity, I think, as extending the plateau from here.

Werner Riding

Just on the reserve side. What additional data, how much more data do you need before we can see perhaps more meaningful – because I think that was…

Anthony R. C. Durrant

We’ll update it every year. I mean, that was nice seeing on the Chim Sao slide that it came on stream in 2011. We had similar outperformance from Chim Sao, but our first reserve upgrade wasn’t until 2015. I’m not sure we’re going to have to wait on Catcher for four years of production history, but we’ll look at it every year. As Richard said, we’ve eliminated downside scenarios and hence we’ve been able to book more 1P reserves. I think with more production history this time next year, we’ll be looking to increase the 2P reserves as well. Mark?

Mark Wilson

Thank you. Good morning. Mark Wilson from Jefferies. Very good asset color and thanks for that. Solan was the asset touched on the least. But I’d like to actually hear more about the plans for the third producer. This may be unfashionable to say, but it appears to me to be a fairly low cost option on up to 10,000 barrels a day of new production. Do you still see such oil potential in the reservoir up there, given the years of study?

Robin Allan

Solan has been a big part of my life for the last few years. The strong answer is, yes. If you look at the production performance of the two wells and the compartments in the reservoir and the faulting, we believe we clearly see an area that's undrained. Interestingly enough, there's also some appraisal well data in there. So there's pretty high confidence about what we're going to drill through when we go there.

We've learned from all of the project issues around don't drill in the winter, don't try and install in the winter, all of these type of things West of – so we’ve got a pretty coherent plan with the rig scheduled pending completion of previous contracts to turn up in April or May of next year. We're not overplaying the size of the price here. You might be sort of 5 million or 6 million barrels of incremental reserves. But I think one of the other reasons why Premier is willing to go back to Solan is that over the last two, three years of production. It really has settled out into a stable place.

The subsea storage tank works and the facility uptime with only a core crew of 2018 out there means we controlled the costs reasonably well. So again, trying to keep the lights on reasonable cash flow, not going to overstate that it's highly profitable, but we certainly think a very economic case for the third well. And then we're open for business if somebody else would like to use our facility as well.

Mark Wilson

And what about work over of the pumps in one of those producers?

Robin Allan

Well, in the P1 well, where the single ESP failed, which – shortly after startup, which was really a problem during the installation, free flow was actually really well. So the water injection has been communicating with the well really with no issues. So we're not driven by needing to do a work over of that well. It'll probably run all the way to completely watering out.

And then on the P2 ESP, you still got the two pumps staying there. So if it was a pump failure, we turn the other one on. Obviously, there might be some other mode of failure. It may or may not be economic to work it over when you get there because it's a lower rate well. But with all investor hopes in the world, the other well, the P3 well would be online by then to substitute So that's our plan.

Mark Wilson

If I may have a follow-up. Could you just clarify what the FEED on Sea Lion is still looking to clear up? And whether once through that and into PIM, the application for funding, does that really change the chances of a third-party farm in, do you feel?

Anthony R. C. Durrant

On the FEED, at this stage of the project, I think we're starting to focus very much on cost optimization and also risk mitigation, meaning that it may be appropriate given the location of the Falklands to carry some redundant kit or surplus kit for emergency purposes. We're looking at all the options there so that as and when first order arrives, we can keep up production efficiency as much as possible. I think it's been out here for some time that most people considering a coinvestment in Sea Lion would want the benefit of export credit funding. So we intend to go through that funding process before starting any formal partnership discussions. Next question.

Dan Slater

Dan Slater form Arden. Just on Elgin Franklin. There looks to be quite a nice reserves upgrade there. Could you just tell us a bit more about what's behind that and why it has come through now? And also on Sea Lion, is it still realistic to think FID around the end of this year? If not, when?

Anthony R. C. Durrant

On Elgin Franklin, we're driven by the operator's estimates. We've taken Total's reserve upgrade and that in itself has been driven by the success of the infill program to date. And I think, there are six further infill wells being planned. So Total has been doing the job, and let's hope that continues and we're following their estimates. What was your second question, Dan, sorry.

Dan Slater

Just on Sea Lion and whether we can still think about FID towards the end of this year or…

Anthony R. C. Durrant

Yes, I think, as we've emphasized, we're putting in our funding application late April, early May to some extent, then the timing will be driven by the timetable of our lending discussions and that's not entirely in our control. Obviously, this won't come as a shock to our lenders. We've been in discussions for some time, so we hope we can move those along expeditiously.

Dan Slater

Great. Thanks very much.

Anthony R. C. Durrant

I think that's all questions. Thank you very much, everybody, for attending. We're, obviously, around for a while, if you got further questions in private. Thanks for coming.