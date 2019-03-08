Koninklijke Boskalis Westminster's (KKWFF) CEO Peter Berdowski on Full Year 2018 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Koninklijke Boskalis Westminster N.V. (OTCPK:KKWFF) Full Year 2018 Earnings Conference Call March 7, 2019 5:30 AM ET

Peter Berdowski

All right. Good – Welcome again, to everybody here at this presentation for the full year results for 2018. You know our approach by now, we start with by explaining some highlights. Jans will have the floor mainly about the figures and their explanations and I shall dwell on the outlook. So I’ll also dwell briefly on the survey activities at the end, what they are comprised of, to give you some idea of the volume, what sort of vessels and how many people are involved. What margins are we posting there.

Well, the highlights, you will have noticed, a nice increase in the revenue just this morning in my presentation to the personnel, which is always the first thing on this day, I said that we’ve had a very good year. A year or two that we can be proud of as a company. If you look at the volume of work we have done and the kinds of activities we’ve done, very nice complex works. The order intake, too, we again, succeeded in this market to grow the portfolio – the order book further and also to grow the revenue further. Of course, our comment there is that it is a very fine revenue in a very difficult market, which is expressed in the EBITDA figures and the EBITDA has gone back to some €350 million net operating results, some €80 million from €150 million last year. There’s quite a sizable item.

We reported on this in the interim, the intended sale of Saam Smit also, signified an extra impairment on the Harbour Towage activities of almost €0.5 billion. All of those are non-cash, by the way. Well, solvency is still very stable. Net debt is quite limited, so we have a very strong balance sheet, but Jans will say more about that. The dividend proposal, we discussed this extensively in the past few months also with our shareholders. We also contacted you about this. In the end, we thought that it was wise to deviate from our regular policy of choice. We’ve moved now to all cash, which we thought was appropriate given the current price level. And we have a payout of 80% net profit after adjustment for the impairment. That’s the story and the main outline.

I now give the floor to Jans for the details.

Jans Kamps

Thank you. Let me start with the order book. As said, they significantly increased as we saw in H1. And in Dredging, we’ve particularly seen projects that were quiet in H1 in Singapore, the two major projects, including a relatively long period of implementation as we commented at H1, and I’ll give you the figures right away. That means that from the order book, about 40% in Dredging will be implemented from 2021 and later. And from the 60%, about 2/3 will be implemented in 2019 and 1/3 into quantum of next year.

But also in Offshore Energy, we’ve seen a significant increase in the order book and this is related to a number of things. You’ve seen the examples, you see particularly projects in the field of wind power, cable-laying by the end of the year. We will have a significant number of – or we have gained a significant number of projects. So an increase there as well. The figure of Offshore Energy here is about 40%, almost 50% will be implemented in 2019, meaning that 30% will be implemented in 2020 and from 2021, 25%, and beyond.

And that also means the following for last year. We had very little for 2020 in the order books and now gradually here, orders are coming in and that particularly applies to HMT for execution after 2021. Let me now continue with the segment results. Let me start with the overview. As Peter said, revenues have increased across the board basically, but particularly in Dredging, about 10% increase, and I’ll come back to that in a moment.

If you look at Offshore Energy, you see higher revenues in the past year, including an effect of the Gardline acquisition, which was only included for part of 2018, although it isn’t an immense effect. More importantly, the fact that with Gardline, in comparison with the previous year, the revenue significantly increased. It’s mainly about good volumes in contracting and lower volumes in contracting services, particularly thinking about HMT, too, and in Towage & Salvage, but we only have to think of the Salvage. Salvage had a busy year. I will come back to that in a moment. But once again, we see higher revenues there.

And looking at the complete results in Dredging, we see results in line with the higher revenues. We see higher EBIT level with stable margin developments. In Offshore Energy, we have seen a slight plus for the full year. It was in the red during H1. We had a minus €7 million EBITDA figure. At least we managed to get it into the black with a positive result of about €12 million. And Towage & Salvage showed a stable results compared to 2017. The build-up has slightly changed, as I will explain later. And if you look at the Holding & Eliminations, you also see a stable situation compared to 2017. And when leaving aside the extraordinary charges, we see it over here of the operating results showing a good performance in Dredging and stable performing – performance in Offshore Energy and Towage & Salvage leading to the results on the screen.

Now in brief about the breakdown by regions in terms of revenues. This is related to an important cable-laying projects being implemented in the Netherlands and also related to higher revenues Inland Infra activities in the Netherlands. Europe also slightly higher, mainly in the field of wind power. Middle East has shown decent revenues in the past year related also to some Salvage activities in the region. And if you look at the North and South America, here, we see significantly lower revenues. We had a big project in Brazil, which was not the case in 2018, or hardly the case in 2018.

Let me now turn to Dredging. First, I’ll take you to the next slide, which is the utilization of equipment. As such, we have seen a 10% increase in revenues, which is a significant utilization level for the heaviest of hoppers. As I said before, a category that’s much more important than cutters, it’s about six times, seven times the weight. Well, we had a utilization level of 36 weeks, slightly higher than in 2017. And looking at cutters, we see a slight improvement, vis-a-vis 2017.

Please remember that 2017, only included Helios for a half of the year, which significantly contributed to the capacity of the cutters. It demands to about half of the cutter capacity and we have had 16 weeks of utilization last year. That doesn’t mean that the Helios has seen a disappointing utilization level. It performed fine, in line with planning. It was out of work for some time, but it has a utilization of about 30 weeks. It’s mainly these smaller cutters that had limited amount of work in the course of the past year.

Based on the utilization rates, we’ve seen higher revenues in the course of the past year with a stable margin and EBIT and EBITDA, and as usual, we’ve seen mixed results that work at hand or projects implemented during the year. And we also see some unwinding leading to stable margins. Once again, the Netherlands generated a stable contribution to the slightly higher revenues and margins within the profile. We’ve seen during the past years with EBIT margins between 3% and 4%, I prefer to the order book already, which particularly reflects the effects of the major Singapore projects but also projects such as the extension of the IJburg island in Amsterdam and many, many other smaller projects.

Let me now take you to Offshore Energy. Here, revenues have been slightly higher. I have mentioned the positive contribution of contracting. It amounts to about 60% of revenues in EBITDA. They are related to contracting activities. In the field of Seabed Intervention, we’ve seen significant contributions. These are activities in the field of full pipes related to the Nord Stream two projects, the pipeline project. But it also concerns landfill operations also related to Nord Stream 2. We are involved in the onshore activities or the coastal activities in Russia, and we have been working also on the coastal arrival installations of TurkStream.

Both projects were highly successful for us. And we have been working in the field of Offshore Wind using the Bokalift 1. Practically, throughout the year, there has been a lot of cabling work. And the results of that work was slightly below expectations given project issues, wind power projects tend be complex and cable, to a certain extent, depends on the timely laying of foundations. And when the work needs to be implemented, it also depends on the weather conditions. Many of the platforms are either on the North Sea or in the Baltic Sea. And by and large, we’ve seen a positive project contribution throughout the year. We can’t say this about services.

As you know, AMT required the intervention. And as you know, we have intervened on the Dockwise activities, and we are on track there. We are winding of the last vessels in light of the impairment that we have taken in the first half of the year. Obviously, we have seen the running up towards – to DSVs that we have commissioned in H2, and we are generating good progress here. But this has been the year where we had to position both vessels in the market. And that means that in the field of services, particularly this, we have seen a negative spiral of the results in compared to 2017.

Gardline also is attributed to two services. And as I said before, Gardline has made a positive contribution to the results. It has contributed throughout the year and more importantly, in the course of last year. Both the utilization of the vessels has been higher than the previous year and the pricing level has been better than before. All this meaning that Gardline, from this point of view, has contributed more than we anticipated at time – at the moment of acquisition, early 2018. I’ve already said that the order book has increased particularly, including many cable-laying projects that have been acquired at the end of the year.

Now Towage & Salvage. The overall result has been stable in comparison with 2017. EBIT, identical. At the same time, the composition is different. So the Salvage has had a busy year, and that’s reflected in the revenues because we’ve seen 100% attributed to Salvage, including two important Salvage projects. The Maersk Honam was the most important of the two but another important project was the SSL Kolkata, a Salvage job in India. But we’ve had smaller projects as well amounting to a large amount of work, particularly in H2 that’s been very busy with Salvage showing positive results.

And these results almost offset the reduction in results in the joint venture activities. And this is Harbour Towage, which is the real Towage work in harbors and then the terminal activities, particularly Yosemite and Lamnalco. This is the most important explanation of the reduction in the results in the Harbour Towage activities. And I’ll come back to Kotug and Saam Smit Towage, the Kotug Smit Towage, the two joint venture companies that are active in that particular field.

As usual, I will share the formal 100% figures that you see the following, and this includes Saam Smit Towage and Kotug Smit Towage and excludes them. So you see two different columns, including and excluding the SSD and KOST. So you see what remains when excluding SSD and KOST, you still see significant figures here, but at the same time, it means that our share will be sold for about 100% EBITDA. The enterprise value, as you have seen in our notifications in euros on 100%, amounts to about €800 million. And that means that both transactions are valued based on a mix of about eight times EBIT ratio – EBITDA value ratio and that means that after both transactions about €150 million assessed on 100% will reflect the 50%, €115 million and this is mainly Smit-Lamnalco combined with some smaller terminal joint ventures.

And just for the sake of completeness, both transactions, as you can see on this slide, it also includes that segment in both joint ventures where we’re selling off our stake. The net contribution we expect from both divestments of 50% amounts to about €265 million, may be slightly more.

Now Holding & Eliminations, not very exciting. The situation is stable compared to 2017. We have an operating result of about €42 million, which always combines the structural overhead costs that are non-allocated amounting to about €35 million, €33 million. And in addition, we have some items every year again, defined as non-recurring income and expense, not allocated to the business units. We had some major issues last year, €15 million related to the acquisitions. We had some transactional results from the divestment of real estate. We also had some other one-offs. This has been much less last year with less income than revenues but leading to a positive total of about €7 million.

Now we have extraordinary charges in the course of 2018. You know the top three bullet points because they are identical to the figures indicated in H1. €137 million impairment on assets on vessels particularly, let’s say, the lower segment of the Dockwise fleet and some services vessels. And we have the remaining goodwill of the Offshore Energy balance sheet amount and then remained €70 million in winding up provisions. That’s the only extraordinary charge in cash in the list of last year. From the €520 million in extraordinary charges, only about €17 million by in large is cash out.

All other figures are non-cash impairments. And in Harbour Towage, this was €210 million in the course of the full year. In H1, we had already incurred about €90 million as we notified in our press release related to the intended transaction with Saam Smit. About €120 million was added to this amount and the lion’s share of this concerns Saam Smit Towage.

Let me point out one element related to this impairment. About half of this impairment is made up of two items. One major item is the share price results, part of the shareholding, particularly in Saam Smit are registered in the dollars or related currencies. And since the establishment of the joint venture, the price has gone up. So there needs to be a renewed pricing. So we will have some share or exchange rate profits. However, it is not allocated across to the corporate equity, meaning that you have a higher basis for the equity test at the divestment transaction. We have a higher cost price and therefore, a higher write-down. And that has to be reflected in the books now as we have done in 2018.

From the moment the transaction will have to be – will have been carried out, then this exchange rate profit, obviously, according to the regulations will be reflected in the books but only the moment the transaction has been concluded. So this amount is overstated. And we have a second element as we notified in H1. When establishing the joint ventures, and people with a good memory may remember this, this is the Kotug joint venture in 2017, saw a notification that the transaction results will be part of the operating results. And that means under IFRS, things have changed because based on IFRS, we have to assess the profit based on the market value at that moment. So we are writing down that amount effectively today.

And this is why the €210 million are affected by those two factors. The same applies to a number of other joint ventures. And this means that this represents about half, 50%, of this particular effect. Now in brief, some information that you already know when talking about this transaction with Saam Smit, we refer to a joint – two joint ventures, in which have either 49% or 50% of the stakes, not that important. However, we are selling off the stake and the enterprise value has been established at the level of USD 560 million, which creates a multiple EV/EBITDA of about 7.5. And after deducting that, this has a cash result for us of about €200 million and – $200 million and in euros, this will be €160 million.

And if you look at the details on the balance sheet, you see assets held for share. That’s the euro revenue amount of the stake we hold in Saam Smit, and to be complete. If you look at the results from joint ventures of the past year, about €8 million could be attributed to this particular joint venture. It’s quite straightforward transaction. We are selling to a partner who knows the business as well as we do. No due diligence therefore is required. We have to get the go ahead from competition authorities. We expect no promise there and therefore, our expectation is that this transaction can be closed in the second half of 2019.

With Kotug Smit, this may take some more time. Our expectation is that in H2 this will be concluded. The buyer is Boluda, a real outsider, meaning that they want to get familiar with the business, so due diligence will start. Also, the competition authorities need to be approached, and we expect more time to be needed for this than with Saam Smit. So we expect this transaction to close in H2. We have agreed on an enterprise value assessment of €300 million, which is about 8.5 times the EV/EBITDA multiple, leading to a cash consideration of €90 million for the company. And that is about the magnitude reflected in the books. And it’s possible, another result will come out rather higher than lower, but we don’t expect any shockingly higher figures.

And the contribution of this joint venture to the results amounted to about €2 million past – last year. Let me briefly take you through the balance sheet, which obviously reflects a lot of what I just said. If you look at property, plant and equipment, you see this reflected the same for the intangibles and other fixed assets, and we have invested less than we have written down. The intangibles are going down, which reflects the lost goodwill on energy that we have written down. The associated companies are also going down, reflecting the effect of the impairment I just talked to you about. And you can quickly count, but you see the working capital being negative at €349 million, something I will come back to in a moment. Slightly less negative than in 2017. And the net debt position, as Peter said, is extremely solid. The balance sheet is extremely solid.

We had a net debt of €131 million end of last year because of the write-down of the goodwill and the impairments on the joint venture. Our balance sheets has become shorter. And if you look at the equity, which obviously includes the full amount of the joint ventures, we will see 65%, which is an extremely healthy and robust figure. Now what about capital expenditure? This stays within the write-downs of the €32 million. I think in gross, €195 million. Lots of minor investments, dry docks, for instance, and the most important little item is Krios.

Krios, that’s under construction, and we have some other investments in expansion of equipment, but most of the investments are related to the annual operations with minority that it’ll drive, et cetera. We have about €17 million in divested equipment. So we have invested €178 million now. Cash flow. You see cash flow reflected here, and the clear sister vessel of the Helios. So that’s a very large cutter.

Cash flow in line and the EBITDA results are low. And cash flow in terms of net profits plus write downs and therefore, lower than in 2017, €320 million way above the level of the capital expenditure. Now cash flow, I won’t take you through this in detail because it reflects the items that has been mentioned. Let me only highlight one point, that is the movement in working capital over the full year, this has been negative, nearly €60 million – €70 million in the negative, but the cost last year were much lower.

And in H1, this applies and I expect seasonal effects in H2 to be reflected in the improvement of the figure. And this is what happened when it comes to €70 million, which still is a snapshot because many projects are reflected here such as the Maersk Honam operation. First, you’ll work, you cut out Towage & Salvage, then you start negotiations about the exact amount. And some of these negotiations led to results at the end of the year, but still, we have a negative movement in working capital of €70 million. And all this together still amounts to a very healthy cash flow from operating 50s of through €236 million, more than enough to pay out and to service our debts and to pay our dividend. And we even did some buyback of our shares in the end of the year.

Now I want to look ahead on a slightly technical issue, which many of you know, that is the application of IFRS 16 in 2019, which means that all lease contracts longer than one year and, with the exception of very, very small lease contracts, must be capitalized as a liability. That will apply in 2019. So you will not find it reflected in the figures on 2018 because they do not apply with retroactive force. But they will apply as of 2019. What would the effect be based on our current insights? Somewhere between €75 million and €100 million in assets will be added to the balance sheet as capitalized liabilities, and the same liabilities will be applied, so we will have a no rental cost or lease costs, but write downs and that means that the EBITDA will grow by €15 million to €20 million and with a similar amount in terms of write-downs.

So you’ll see the write-downs also affecting the EBITDA. You’ll have some interests because this needs to be taken care off and it will have a very limited negative effect on the profits of the earnings of the company. It’s related to the write-downs plus interests. This will amount to a higher amount in the earlier years and a lower amount in the later years compared to the rental amount or the lease months, it hardly affects us. And that concludes my contribution.

I give the floor back to you, Peter.

Peter Berdowski

All right. Finally, the outlook. I understand the surprising element of today’s presentation for you. Well, our business plan, I don’t expect a recovery until 2019. I can keep saying that, but they just won’t listen. So I repeat once more. Outlook 2019, Dredging shows stable volumes, and we can assess on the basis of the order book that this will remain so. We see a number of opportunities there. Margins are also fairly stable there in the market. Towage, the same story really, we’ve dropped a bit further, but it is still fairly stable.

Towage also includes terminals, it’s not only Harbour Towage. However, Offshore Energy and contracting, we’ve got a number of good projects in the portfolio, and we also see a number of interesting opportunities. Of course, honesty compels me to admit that Nord Stream is an important project for us. As you well know, we keep sailing every day but if the Oracle of the United States should pronounce something at a given moment, it might have an impact on Nord Stream. We have seen no signals pointing at that direction, but apart from that, the portfolio looks very good, both on the oil and gas side as well as on the wind inside, especially cables.

Services. There, we see a further sliding effect, which is largely down to Heavy Marine Transport where we see the effect of the emptying of the portfolio, especially for Dockwise with bigger projects from the past. And the next year, or rather in the current year, we are largely focusing on the spot market. Until today, well, and up until February, we’ve done rather well there. The utilization rate is not that bad but really good, big projects from the past are not in the portfolio at present. So in this market, you have to fight for that.

We see such projects not really appearing quickly for this year, but it is remarkable that if we look ahead for 2020 and 2021, we do see them. Ironically speaking, the portfolio for HMT, long-term, is still better in 2021. And also in 2020 than in 2019. So 2019, in that respect, is really a transitional year, which is also true for the build up of our diving activities where we have taken big steps. We’ve got also a good utilization rate for our two DSVs, deep – the dive support vessels.

The guidance we gave for earnings was that the – for the EBITDA level, is expected to be stable. Of course, €350 million is another level than €380 million. There’s also some 10% in the bandwidth of the stability too, but especially at the level of the operating – operational profit in comparison with the year with our saying that it will be quite a task to realize the operational net profit of 2018.

Well, for us, that is reasonably in line. Of course, there may be people saying what about 2020? Well I’m a bit reticent to say anything about 2020. But what we do say and indicate in our press release, when we look at the level of activities for 2020 and 2021, we see a lot more going on than we’ve seen for 2018 than we are seeing for 2019. So I’m not negative for the years ahead. Then again, we will not be seeing those exuberant years of three, four years ago, which were really extremely good, which is also a reason for us to say we shall remain selective and continue to build our business.

If you look at the contours of our business and the architecture, if you like, of our business, we are saying 2010 acquisitions, 2014, Dockwise followed. Now we’ve sold the Harbour Towage joint ventures, and we’ve cut out the lower end of the transport side, especially for Dockwise. We see contours looming up over the business as we envisage it for the future with a firm Dredging leg and firm offshore leg and a leg, which is in wind as well as in oil and gas activities where we have excellent assets and a very fine organization, so that’s definitely a good point of departure for Transport & Installation.

We do see some opportunities for strengthening our position in the CSV, which we recently chartered against very attractive prices, the Boka Falcon. Beautiful container vessel – construction vessel, which is really in line with our position at the top end of the S-curve for floating operations, in particular. So we are continually trying to strengthen our position there. But on the whole, I’m saying, by now, we have onboard what we can use for the medium-to long-term. So I am confident that we can expand that further.

Well, I also look at LTA for Aramco’s Saudi. As you know, we qualified for that in the end. We’ve become an official partner, which is with a beautiful inauguration ceremony, which I was honored in to attend. Meanwhile, the first call offs are coming in from that framework contract. And at present, we have been invited for some 10 sizable projects to submit tenders. These are projects with many billions of value. One such contract is €152 million, €250 million. So together with our partner, Lamprell, it’s definitely not our ambition to contract 10 – all 10 of those works, but one or two would be very nice also to build up experience in that region. You see Aramco making very sizable investments, and more things are about to happen and there.

I don’t think everybody is aware that one of these strategies within Saudi Arabia is that instead of only being an oil exporter, they want to add more value. So they will go more to refinery activities, more to basic chemicals, which all add value. Now you can predict that they will be building various things in terms of petrochemical plants to which we can contribute to also because harbors will be needed but also transports. This will all be module built.

And those modules will have to be transported there from the Far East. So those are contracts, which are important and interesting for Heavy Marine Transport. A bit by analogy is what we are seeing in America, especially in Mexico. There’s a lot of investments in LNG. America wants to be a good, big LNG exporter. All the installations used to be built in America, stick built, but all of that has been shifted to ready ordered in Korea or in China. There, we also see a good flow in volume for 2020 and 2021 coming on now, both for the LNG side.

At this moment, gas is very, very cheap indeed in America. And so it’s a very interesting place to invest, especially for LNG and petrochemicals. I predict that petrochemistry industry in Europe will have a heavy time ahead in comparison with the U. S. Well, 2019 will not be the year of big recovery, but for 2020 and 2021, we see signs of positive moves. So for 2020 and the period up to 2022, we are going to prepare a new business plan earlier next year and make a new list of things for ourselves, which I’ll present that to you once it’s been finished. And then you can – we can give you a better guidance for the years afterwards.

As we had communicated, we – it’s our plan to set up or to start the share buyback program for €100 million. We want to do that in the short term. Of course, we could not do anything until the closed period. Well, today, that period ends. So want to get started on that today. There were colleagues who already found us enthusiastically. Now that you’ve sold Kotug, are you going to buy back even more shares? Well, just do the maths for yourselves. We do that for the daily volume, too. If you want to influence your share price, you need to buy 5%, 6%, 7% purchase. So that will take us about 200 days to burn €100 million, assuming that we can buy all those days. So the €100 million will do us well until the end of the year.

Now for the period after, we shall have a further look at the end of the year. But the clear signal we want to give you, of course, we are giving the full cash, so there will be no dilution of shares at this moment. On the other hand, the €100 million buyback program in the case that we are thinking of our shareholders in this period with a cash dividend and the share buyback. I think at the present level of our shares – well, you’ve helped us further today, it is interesting to do given the present level of shares. CapEx, Jans already mentioned, some €265 million.

Well, as I indicated, I’d like to go before we turn to the Q&A briefly through the survey. By now, we’ve put this together, in-house survey. We’ve had activities developed for several time. 18 months ago, we acquired Gardline UK, and recently Horizon in the Middle East. So this is the footprint of where we are active, which is quite global spread.

This is even nicer. It indicates for these three companies, the background and story. We’ve been in survey – for what’s survey that is a survey for 40 years. Gardline has been there for some 50 years originally as a family-run business. And Horizon has done so since 50 years ago. It was set up in the Middle East by ex-Fugro managers. Number of employees, we’ve got some 200. Of course Gardline and Horizon exceed us with 670 and 500, respectively.

We are active globally. Of course, we continue our Dredging projects for which we carry out the survey. Gardline will focus on Northwestern Europe since we’ve taken over. Horizon focuses on the Middle East. Looking at the future, we see Gardline as the platform for the part of the world, west of U.S. and Horizon for the – as the platform for the Eastern part or rather, the region East of Suez. Our client base, we are purely captive.

We only take care of our internal clients. We often get requests for external clients. We don’t do that in principle. Of course, that’s different for Gardline and Horizon. They focus on IOCs and NOCs, especially the Middle East. They are an important customer for Saudi Aramco but also focus on renewables.

That’s an important portion of the revenue, about 1/3and Horizon also focuses on that. At present, it’s involved in a wind project in Taiwan and it was also involved in wind projects on the East Coast of America. And of course, we work a lot for EPC contractors, also in the Middle East, four big, big term in Saipan, and the likes. So quite a prestigious customer or client base. The mobility with us especially the hydrographic survey, what we measure, of course, is the profile of what we dredge, the profile of the seabed.

And we do that with – through 3 D positioning. Customers want to see nice 3 D pictures of the seabed when we are dredging. Well, for Gardline and Horizon, that is different. Of course, part of that is also geophysical, making surveys without actually entering the seabed and geotechnical is really entering or shooting into the seabed. And an important one for us, but also for Gardline is environmental surveys and studies. Studies, which we contract out a lot because we can’t do that in-house. Well, pro forma, 2018 financials, almost €200 million revenue and an EBIT margin around 15%.

We expect organic growth, but of course, it’s our intention to invest in this. On the one hand, by means of assets. On the other hand, by means of the different bolt-on acquisitions if we see attractive targets. Well, the number of vessels, well, in-house, we don’t have special vessels here. We think that we can hire or lease vessels on the site that it works better for us. For Gardline, that’s different, of course, because these – there are very complicated sets of equipment involved and needed if you want to fully equip a full survey vessel. You’re speaking of almost €10 million of equipment onboard.

So you don’t build that within a very short period. Gardline has one geotechnical, Horizon, three geotechnical vessels. Gardline has more geophysical vessels. Of course, Horizon has a lot of geotechnical information, also in the area of drill towers. We want to use that also on the North Sea and invest in that a bit more. On the North Sea, you actually see that Fugro is the only serious player as far as geotechnical activities are concerned. We want to compete with that because we see that there is an opportunity in the market in this respect. We also have a number of other vessels. You often talked about the smaller vessels. But also two jack up platforms and three heave compensated drill rigs, which we can use separately on our vessels.

As I’ve said, the main thing is what sort of equipment you have to surround all of that. I don’t want to tire you with all the technical details, but I think Fugro could explain this better. But we’ve got some 30 seismic spreads, some 120 mapping spreads, even over 600 positioning units, eight drill towers, 20 CPT units and 16 remotely operated vessels, also used for survey, not so much for inspection or repair, but really for survey activities.

And of course, a large number of environmental and ocean buoys to measure various items. So this is a very nice set of equipment, which allows us globally to service ourselves to a large customer base as well. Well, of course, it’s all about boats. We love that. This is the Quest Horizon you see here from Horizon. This is a very special vessel. This still needs to be completed. It’s taken us a long time. We’ve acquired a ship out of bankruptcy from a Chinese company, very nice acquisition at an attractive price.

And now we are working to fit it out along these lines. This will be the most modern geophysical survey vessel in the North Sea, especially Statoil, one of our customers with whom we’ve got a framework contract, are looking at this eagerly because this will introduce a new way of surveying, which will be very efficient and can work with very high resolution to draw up very nice mappings. So that was our final little bit of information about survey, which brings us to the questions, if there should be any questions.

Peter Berdowski

If there are no questions, of course, we can turn to live straight away. No questions sorry.

Luuk Van Beek

Luuk Van Beek, Degroof Petercam. A few words about the guidance. You said it was clear, but it said, if I look at depreciation, you’ve done many impairments and I would expect it to go down. So can you indicate why the net profit still is under pressure in the year to come?

Peter Berdowski

Looking at the right person.

Jans Kamps

Last year’s impairments were implemented during H1 have generated, in fact, by in large, has been applied in 2018. So more of this effect is coming in 2019 and that may now disregard the increase of write-downs because of IFRS 16.

And in addition, as we said before, we have some write-downs or impairments on the equipment of Horizon that will be part of this. And in impairments, you also may have impairment of dry docks in the coming years that’s applied to the last year’s. There were quite a few, but the write-down periods are quite short, so I think it’s more relevant to look at the EBITDA levels because write-downs or depreciations, they take little steps but with deep Horizon, it will mean a slight increase with the previous year. But the effect has already been taken in the previous year. In the field of Offshore Energy, you are covered with the Oracle that we currently have.

Luuk Van Beek

Do you anything to the pipeline that can bring this to a positive level or will new orders come to 2019?

Peter Berdowski

No, because where we have a good feeling of our portfolio, that is especially in the cable section, which is doing well for this year. There are two 2020 and 2021 will be filled better, but I’m looking particularly at Heavy Marine Transport. Talking about bigger projects, those are projects what you are talking about now, which we are turning for now, are projects that will be executed actually in 2020 and 2021. So for the short term, you’ll focus on the spot market.

Of course, there are interesting opportunities such as FPSOs, which unexpectedly come onto the market for transport. But those are not the spread rips of this world, which we are working towards for three years and with appropriate margins, too. So you can compensate for that in utilization we’ve done in margins.

Luuk Van Beek

In Towage, you only have capital midterms in Asia that’s left. Is that a strategic choice? Or are you looking around as well?

Peter Berdowski

No. In the past two years, we looked around very, very closely. Looking back to 2010, we said we are going to try with Harbour Towage, which we don’t regard as a core activity to create value. Nevertheless, we took a number of steps. The main one was let’s create joint ventures on a 50-50 basis. We can consolidate in regions through that, which we did in America with some and in Europe with Kotug. And when we did so, we said we can introduce debt on non-recourse basis and the debt over EBITDA where we say within the group, 1:1.5 is nice. We can bring a level of 3:3.5. So by creating that, we’ve generated some cash from those joint ventures, which we did at the time from these with Lamnalco.

We went to a 3.5 level then, so more efficient capital structure, cash that we’ve generated for ourselves and a nice consolidation step, which has been able – which has allowed us to realize the cost synergy in those joint ventures. Since 2010, all of that went fairly well but what you’ve seen in the past few years is that the competition, especially in container companies, has become so fierce and so sharp that margins are under heavy pressure there. To give an example, when we joined forces with Kotug, the tow rates in Hamburg were around 24 – €2,500 per day. As we speak, they are offered for €1,000 per day.

So these are very substantial markdowns there. Of course, the whole – it’s not the whole portfolio, which is container but what you often do in harbor positions, if you’ve got a few large containers companies, then on the basis of the number of vessels you have in your basis, you can win some more customers at higher levels, at higher rates but the lower end is under pressure. Even though the cost have been optimized, you run across your limits.

So that’s why we said you need further consolidation. What the shipping companies have done is something you need to do yourself because then, you can turn to multiport agreements. That’s the game we want to play. We explored that area over the past few years. In the end, we concluded that we could not find the parties that would enable us to do this because we also said what we are not going to do is pay a lot of money to buy things. Our priority is on Dredging and offshore, and harbors have always been an opportunity game, never a core activity in that sense.

So we’re playing where no money is involved is what we’ve always done, but at the end of the line, you have to conclude, you know the scale increase has to continue, but there are other parties that see this and that attach strategic value to that. What you see, as Jans just said, that we have made €2 million net results with Kotug Smit, and we seem to receive €300 million once we have completed that.

That’s about 105x the net result. Well, we have agreements that we have about 50% of the net result, which we pay out as dividend. So that’s about 300x the expected dividend flow in the year. Well those, the considerations become simpler. It is not a core activity, something needs to be – needed to be done either. Financially, at this moment, against these multiples, it’s important to move for a survey and you have to strike the iron while it’s hot.

That’s the broader picture. But answering your question, if once you conclude this, you don’t conclude so for – only for Saam Smit but also for Kotug Smit and for Keppel Smit. Keppel Smit is emphatically within the same row and they are also on the list of non-strategic. Well, in principle, we want to move with them. At present, there is nothing concrete going on, to avoid misunderstanding, but it is in the same corner.

Luuk Van Beek

Okay, clear. Then a last question about the effects of the currency rates on the impairments because if I understand correctly, there will be reversal plus in 2019.

Peter Berdowski

Yes, Nice, isn’t it, IFRS.

Luuk Van Beek

Any indication of the amount? And have you taken this on board in the guidance?

Peter Berdowski

That’s about €40 million. And in our guidance, it’s been incorporated in the sense that we speak of the operational result, which I don’t regard as being part of the operational result. Let’s say, €40 million this year, €40 million next year, I will work it out. The €40 million, which I think is crazy, by the way, but we’ve tried to say surely, we can’t have a book loss of €40 million now in the certainty that if you do a transaction, you’ll get €40 million back. First reaction is they’ve been cooking the numbers.

And you want to stay – steer clear of that. But IFRS explains, well, these are two events, so different moments in time, so make it visible. It’s a game over a period of two years, which is horrible, of course. But all of this is to make it – to create more insight for you and shareholders. I’ve commented on that more, but we’re straying more and more. But – well, they don’t appear to listen to me. It’s utter madness. But it’s – so it’s not in the guidance.

Luuk Van Beek

That’s clear. Thank you.

Tijs Hollestelle

Tijs Hollestelle from ING. Yes, I have a question about your observation about issues with the cable-laying contracts. Well, don’t mention names of projects or any customers. Can you tell us in greater detail what’s happening, what the kind of issues are?

Peter Berdowski

Well, what’s happening there, Tijs, is it is a bit exemplary for wind projects. So in that sense, as you know, I tend to be cautious when it concerns wind. If you want to realize a wind project, especially in the North Sea, you want to do so in the season, in the – and you want to stay in the good season, everybody is aware of that as are clients. In contracts, you always try to make this fully clear. We need to place our performance within a certain time window and within a certain season. And it’s often two seasons that you have to realize the wind farm.

The farms on the market now, €100 million wind turbines, sometimes, 100 – 150 kilometers offshore. Complex seabed circumstances, complex weather and wind conditions, complex logistics involved. Complex cable tracks that you are dealing with and so on. And they preferably like that, you can all do your maths.

You want to have the initial cash expenditure as short as possible, preferably zero subsidy because everybody says, well, people have to pay for that themselves. But you see the whole market’s ending up in a squeeze now where the proportion between what can be earned with the activity from turbine up to and an installation and the works as against the risks involved in these activities is being slanted a bit. It’s not as if in the time when you got 50% to 20% of subsidy, great capitals were earned. It’s not as if we’ve all become so much more efficient, so much smarter that we can realize such cost differences everywhere.

Now you also see that clients, or many of the clients, are relatively inexperienced. They hire self employed officials to accompany these projects. But there’s still very little experience in this sector and little standardization. A lot of it is being invented in this sector with changing parties all the time. So there is very little repeat. Well, with cable, there’s a sizable portion – a sizable part of repeat. We’ve done that dozens of times, but the number of parties that have installed wind farms dozens of times is not very big.

So I think it’s still very – well, not very professional industry, which is under great pressure to express costs and the pressure is, of course, goes down. Of course, at the top, they do the calculations. We do an assumption about the efficiency in the sector within two, three years, but I say, well, you know, the efficiency for the placement of piles, well, that’s simply piling at a certain moment, you reach the end of your engineering.

It is what it is. It’s much more decisive to what extent you have a train, which actually links up until the very last millimeter to realize those 100 turbines in the sea at a big distance offshore. I can tell you, that is a great challenge. If you also use jackets to do so, you first need to build those jackets.

There’s nobody who says, I’m going to build 100 jackets. They all died who tried to do so. So you have to try and find a lunatic in the Middle East who’s prepared to do that and then you say, we’ve found three mad men who are going to build 30 to 40 jackets. And well, you can turn to dear God, saying that the jackets are there and that they also come up to expectations within the specifications, not only from the client but also from the authorities. Because, well, the UK specifications, not only from the client but also from the authorities.

Because, well, the UK specifications, well they’ve only worked with oil and gas, and they say, we need the same specifications here. I don’t know why they do so, but that’s the only they can come up with. And then they look at every well and every sea to see if everything is okay. In short, you can almost say with absolute certainty that if such logistic trains are put onto the market with – and say, that’s your responsibility, well, you can sit back and say well, let’s finally place there. But well, that will appear then on the day and this is what you see, all the risks, low prices, all of that is being pushed onto the market, but the number of parties which accepts this and which is also capable of doing this cannot be found.

Most of those have died already. So then you come up with Lamprell, in one year, they tore their trousers for €80 million. And now, they say, well, I’m not going to get involved in such a project anymore. I’ve learned my lesson. So in that respect, it’s a kind of spreading spill of misery going to various suppliers. You can say, well, that’s all in their field, but then, of course, in the end, the whole puzzle needs to be rolled back and must be there when you’re going to roll, lay the cable. It needs to be plugged in somewhere. But if the jacket’s not in place, well, where does your plug go and your cable? Well, we’ve got 15 jackets already, can you come up already?

Well, I’ve got a ship that can do 50 jackets within a certain time, not 15. I can’t say 15. Ah yes, well then I’m going to have to come up with something else. So just let me know, then I’m going to charge standby rates for you. Or this was a disappointment in the past year, it may take such a long time until the madman has his bit organized that you gradually shift into winter. But in the North Sea, well, you maybe have workability of 80%, 75% in summer.

Well, if you are left with 30% in the winter months, then that’s about it. So what you see then is you are shifting along with the client. With the best of intentions, of course, you get amateurs as clients and all of them don’t see what does it mean when you want to lay cables in November. And at a certain moment, there may be a depression in the Baltic Sea. You may be at standstill for four weeks, just a risk. And then you get endless discussions, who’s causing what. Well, part of the story is that we – as regards the additional costs that occurred, we have remained on the cautious side, what can we recover? Well, I think there is a lot to be recovered. But it takes time because, of course, by now, in the wind environment, we’ve got more claims outstanding than in Dredging.

Tijs Hollestelle

That was my question. You are not known to do this.

Peter Berdowski

At the moment, I don’t want to say much, but I think it’s about a couple of million. I’m in good company there. We company there. We’ve got a couple of hundred million claim items outstanding at the moment. They are not income, but it is a reflection of the world in that climate as it is. It’s also a reflection, politically too, there are even idiots shouting we have to invite tenders for concessions. Well, each unto his own creed, but the efficiency and the expansion, the scale expansion in this industry is heavily overestimated.

And then you’ve got – you’re talking about new people entering this market here and is also going to work in winter. Ah those darlings, all of them are going to experience having – have a very bad time because they’ll all be dissolved in the end. It’s a terrible industry. If as codeveloper supported on all sides, you can set up a wind farm in Belgium, you can still tear your pants but still keep dry underpants.

But those parties too will experience things. I’ve seen them entering a few projects, well, the environment will be different. It used to be very good work. Look at Van Oord, until recently, they said fantastic, this should be done more. Well, the things I’ve been hearing has changed by now. Well, I can’t do it for this money. If you want to gain more efficiency and reach some kind of standardization and also attain more partnerships to go somewhere, then you can take it further. But it’s a highly fragmented market, both on the offer side and on the supply side as on – and on the demand side. But what you did see in oil and gas, you saw standards being developed, but there are no standards being developed in the wind activities. So it’s still a difficult market, which is a reason for us to be very cautious, especially with a balance of – or plant adventures. If you now take in all these problems, then you may have a couple of million claim before you know it.

Tijs Hollestelle

t I also have a question about the story with Saudi Aramco. You said that for 10 contracts…

Peter Berdowski

We now have three firm requests and there are seven coming up that have been announced. So in the months to come, we shall have the opportunity to tender for 10.

Tijs Hollestelle

Maybe I’m getting you wrong, but in terms of tender expenses, that might be inefficient. You have many consortia involved and these are challenging projects on the individual levels. So you have a lot of cost related, am I right?

Peter Berdowski

Yes and no. Of course, there’s a bit of pick and choose involved. In the tender are also items that are not really interesting or for which we are not positioned well, so you devote last time to that. Of course, what you do have there, in the end, you go to standard documents for a jacket, for the installation of the jacket, for the server, that is necessary for this, the number of pipelines, the procurement. So there’s more repeat activities involved there. But a major portion of that is that we are not going to tender 10x for all these possible projects, or not to the same extent.

Tijs Hollestelle

That’s clear. Now, about our expectation, you are participating through Lamprell they have to make something enough that you’re involved with transport?

Peter Berdowski

That is correct. So in 2019, this will not generate any work.

Tijs Hollestelle

And how many costs we have to incur because you need a shop, workshop there and do you need equipment?

Peter Berdowski

Well, at present, we are tendering for – with the Bokalift but also with partners. You don’t need to do everything on your own. In the short term, this year, in particular, we don’t see an acute need to invest in anything. I’m simply seeing just – waiting to see which way the wind blows. If it is going to be a substantial business, it’s calculations. Is it wise to invest anything? At this moment, we are reticent to do so. But in order to build it up and prepare it, you will incur some €10 million costs in the run up to that. If you don’t do anything, you will never win a contract, so you do have to make certain investments. But tendering also in the Netherlands, also may easily be €10 million.

Thijs Berkelder

At last. Thijs Berkelder, ABN AMRO. I have a question about the guidance. In order to understand it correctly, unchanged EBITDA, that’s under IFRS 2016 accounting, so it’s an increase of €20 million under IFRS 16?

Jans Kamps

Well, it’s the magnitude that I pointed out already. In 2019, some EBITDA will be added because of IFRS 2016, but it will be between €15 million and €20 million and we’re talking about stability. We have a magnitude of about €350 million. So including, well, that means that the comparative, well, basis accounting balance may be slightly different but that will be compensated for. But as Peter said, also are dealing with magnitudes, a project may generate a few million more or less in EBITDA. So we can’t say precisely. There will be an upward effect as a result of IFR 16, no doubt.

Thijs Berkelder

Then returning to the margins in the labor works. I think you said it was about 12%, 13% or 10%, 15% as a bandwidth. So now it’s about 5%. How should I understand this?

Peter Berdowski

Well, suppose I do a nice cable-laying job of €50 million and there’s 12%, that’s about €6 million. I suppose we have a claim of €25 million with a cost item of €10 million. Well, what’s the EBITDA margin then? Once I’ve wound it up, I’ll know. That’s why I’m always say, it’s so difficult in our business. I always try to concentrate on the intake because then you are calculating with a certain margin and the margins at which we have intake are still between 10% and 12%.

But honestly, it compels me to admit that in the past, we had special projects where it was almost over 15 or even 20, very beautiful projects. The landscape is changing as I told you. Also, with the competition that being as it is. The excess is to the top, you see that less, that order intake, but what we draw the limited to, you’re not going to work for nothing, and subsidized Erstad from corporate social responsibility consideration. No, no, no. But the 10% to 12% margin is still there.

Thijs Berkelder

Then a question about the LTA at Saudi Aramco. Will that have positive effect for Lanoco?

Peter Berdowski

No.

Thijs Berkelder

A standard question, the Dredging project?

Peter Berdowski

Eight to 10. There are two standard questions. eight to 10 projects. I think for us, the main areas are the Middle East and Southeast Asia. Around Singapore of course, we are busily plying the waters. The polder is taking shape. It would be worth our while if it goes on and if you are interested, we might visit it. It’s really worthwhile seeing the developments there. There’s a lot going on there. We are also taking our supervisory directors there this autumn. Indonesia, the restart of fluids, there is some progress, but I’m cautious.

In the Makassar region where we’ve just completed a project, we are just starting up a new project. We are a bit more positive about that. Semarang, we started a small project with the gateway. Indonesia is also showing activity. The Philippines, well, we have a very big project hanging over the market. That’s the development of Manila Bay. For a real estate development listed company is the client. So the financing is in order in principle but as always in countries like these, politics are involved as well.

Thailand is in the market again with two big harbor – port developments, each involving a couple of hundred million. Very interesting. India remains active, both in public and in private projects. Especially the private projects are important for us. The Tuticorin will soon be on the market, but there are various new developments, too. And not too far away from that, we see, particularly in Bangladesh, that there are quite some developments in connection with LNG. I said before, the import of LNG is often a rather unremarkable side of our business.

But especially on the side of Bangladesh, Pakistan and India, but also in the region of China, we see many activities, developments in connection with the import of LNG, which are often combined with power plants. For us, this is often greenfield work and so these are interesting developments with access channels, jetties that need to be built, turning basins and the whole infrastructure, very often also combined with breakwater.

So these are very interesting developments where we see a lot of activities being developed and in the offing. You saw how Shell explained their figures, good increase in LNG in the past year. And there, they also expect this growth to flourish further in the years to come. The bottleneck is not on the export side, but particularly on the import side. The bottleneck is not in the vessels anymore either. Just look at Korea. What sort of LNG vessels are being built there?

That’s – you can’t believe what you’re seeing. So great transport export infrastructure is being expanded, but the import infrastructure is lagging behind. Australia and New Zealand, we recently tendered for Lyttelton in New Zealand, and we completed that for €30 million. The fairway for us is relatively small work. For New Zealand, it was the work of the century. There was great political attention and ecological attention devoted to it as well.

We did a fine piece of work there. Adelaide, we have not got confirmation that we’ve been awarded the project yet, but the deepening of the port is probably going to come to us. Another nice work in Australia is Woodside Scarborough, Pluto two, you might say, which we were involved in a few years ago. A nice shore approach, very much in line with our business. We’ve had very good meetings so far and we are looking at that positively.

In the Middle East, an important region of course. Oman, there’s variation orders for Duqm and there’s also variation orders in the pipeline such as a navy port that needs to be installed. An interesting bit for us to do, and the access channel to the port in Kuwait, a very big hopper job is under – is in action now. Abu Dhabi is doing a lot in the area of offshore development, and it wants to have islands constructed – well, NSSC is firmly positioned for this. They also contracted Hail and Gasha, but they don’t have the capacity because it’s a very big hopper job.

So we’re also talking to them to carry out a big portion of that work. So there’s a number of shore approaches too, but you may have islands in the sea as one thing, but the oil and gas also needs to be transported to shore. So we have pipe shore approaches there as well. Iraq is a very nice country with our Alfal development, including the development – the financing. We are involved together with CCCC, a Chinese party. Very strong combination, including the financing that we are – can offer there together with the Chinese.

A fine project, which needs to be blessed politically too, before it will come our way finally. Africa is interesting. On the East Coast, in particular, we’re working in Kenya. We are also looking at follow-up works together with the Japanese. Mozambique is going to be interesting. LNG, in particular, a big shore approach that could take place in 2020. And we are offering both at XL and Anadarko. In Europe, some countries are a bit calmer. Things are calm in the UK in the run up to the Brexit.

Scandinavia, at this moment, is calm. But for next year, we’ll be a bit busier. In the Netherlands, we’ve got a lot of infrastructural works that we look at with a very selective approach. In the past year, we again, had a 4% margin. So that’s reasonably stable and what we want. But the art is to keep tendering in a very disciplined manner. In France, there will be a big expansion for Le Havre and Port-la-Nouvelle, [indiscernible] are known.

In Romania, the beaches, the EIB-financed beaches. There’s €300 million from European Investment Bank to tackle beach suppletions. So the first lot has been tendered and in the next month, we’ll the following ones. In Russia, there are nice developments in the north in connection with LNG, but also in the Black Sea, Taman developments; a lot of work will be involved in Russia as well. Clearly, the development of San Antonio is still going on there, but it will take time to find partners for that development, too. LNG, Canada, we are fully involved in that. Kitimat, Chevron, as indicated, 18 months after Shell to follow there.

And then that’s a job involving some €200 million. And Hibernia could follow closely on that, but the expectation is that all three LNG projects in Canada will go on. So much for the Dredging activities. As for offshore, I already mentioned the good developments in the FPSO. The Boksha is not self-propelled but we’ve got nice transport opportunities with the Vanguard. I already indicated, especially in transport, we see a move from upstream activities more to downstream activities.

Lots of LNG activities, especially in the U.S.A. Major investments there. Also petrochemical developments, but I also indicated the Middle East is keen on that as well. So as far as the logistics side of HMT, I’m quite positive about the coming years. Jackets for wind farms, of course, we’re also looking at that. We don’t regard it as a very important activity. But if we can combine it with the installation, it can be attractive because we are one of few, if not the only party that are capable of arranging the transport and of placing.

Of course, you need the mad man – you can’t find the mad men anymore. So the jackets also need to be transported. For instance, they’re looking at jackets in Baddum for a project in Europe. That’s the lengths to which things can go. Well, for the Vanguard, it’s nice that before long, we are going to transport a fish farm. Then you say, well, have you gone totally out of your wits? Well, I initially responded to this with a measure of skepticism. But I must say, these are fish farms, salmon fish farms for Norway.

Huge contraptions that they have built in China but then they need to go to Norway. And then such a fish farm turns out to fit just on the Vanguard. It’s jutting out a bit but the stability is okay. So we’ve got a very nice contract now. And the build resilience is enthusiastic for 2020. He wants to get involved in the next one with us. So at FPSO rates for a fish farm, well, you can’t be choosy you know. I already mentioned the diving activities. Atlantis and the Da Vinci out there it is. Yes, I was thinking of Leonardo. No it must be the Da Vinci then, right.

So those two then, at the end of last year, we decided to steer emphatically towards the UK market. We opened an office in Aberdeen. It’s now reasonably equipped. It’s opposite the office of BB where we could cross the street and get some interesting people from them such as the whole team, which also did all of the work for Repsol. They also brought 100 diving work for Repsol. So we had booked some eight days for 2018, which is not unusual for these activities. At present, we are at 700 days, an important portion of that for a long-term contract in Dubai.

But many days for the two deep diving support vessels too, especially in the UK environment. Well, looking at the Brexit, which will come to us in some form or other, it may be good to say that we have positioned ourselves excellently because the portion which we’ll be working is in the UK with those vessels but we are – so we are Brexit-compliant in terms of where the work is positioned. Well, Marine Installation, there’s a number of things in the offing.

In first year, Jans said we had a very good year for the Bokalift or for the wind farms. This year, we will keep spinning in the wind especially, but we also will be involved in a number of decommissioning projects, talking Viking in the UK, LP Neptune will follow afterwards. We’ve got a nice job in West India, Tugtiss which we can also execute in the winter season for Shell, near Borneo. A decommissioning job for a – nice for the Bokalift.

So as we see things after a good utilization in 2018, we expect good utilization rate again for 2019, and we’ve got a number of projects for the Bokalift in 2022. So that’s going surprisingly well. I just mentioned we chartered a new CSV against very attractive standards, the BOKA Falcon construction vessel. We are looking at floating installations and by means of the assets, we have the opportunities for us to increase.

So we see a sizable number of portions coming in the combination of wet or dry transport with a possible hookup because we can offer those full packets without any interface up to the positioning and transportation. Offshore Wind, finally, many, many prospects, both in Europe and beyond. We do focus on Europe, in particular, of course. We are looking at Taiwan, we are looking at the United States, but we do, for the reasons I’ve just mentioned, see Europe as the place that needs our focused look, both for the installation and for the cable-laying activities.

We want to be disciplined, especially in Europe because there’s a lot in the offing. There’s also new work coming up in the UK where we are one of a number of preferred suppliers. In France, we have come together with [indiscernible], which we have probably gained now, so we are going to build up experience in France. We are well positioned at Inch Cape as, and the CFD will come up. So this is largely the story as far as the pipeline and major development in dredging and offshore as I see it. Now the pipeline for Salvage is always more difficult to predict of course, but it can also be interesting. Andre?

Unidentified Analyst

When looking at offshore services, we have a €50 million in revenues. Can you tell me about these three segments, services, subsea and survey? Jans, can you do that?

Jans Kamps

Survey amounts to €25 million, €30 million in 2018 – or 30%, I’m sorry. Subsea amounts to 30% and the remaining part is Heavy Marine Transport. And the other services, anchor handling tugs, shields, et cetera.

Unidentified Analyst

Fine. And when looking at Marine transportation services, how much low end was there this last year, that will be out?

Peter Berdowski

That was really little, just a few dozen million.

Unidentified Analyst

Then I saw that the order book of Smittal and Hookah, had increased significantly. Do you see improvement in the markets? It has been difficult obviously in the past years. Do you see improvements?

Peter Berdowski

Well, if you roll into a 10-year contract as happened in Bahrain, of course, that gives a tremendous boost. But you must be aware that sometimes those terms can be very long, extremely long. In the order book – in the order portfolio, you may have a big effect in the first five years. So rolling in and out of those positions has a big effect. But in general, it’s connected, especially to oil and gas. It’s not as if there are many great developments, which will lead to many – great many new terminal contracts.

We don’t see the market picking up tremendously all at once. But we do see there, as I indicated before, that’s also why we have also linked our business development at offshore to those of [indiscernible], we said import is an important leg because the terminal we mentioned near Bahrain is an import terminal. And we are working in the same way, tendering for a contract in El Salvador together with Saam Smit because they are better positioned in that region. But we’re also looking at the opportunities in Bangladesh that we are involved in. So, there, we see the opportunities for the next few years.

Unidentified Analyst

Thank you.

Andre Mulder

Andre Mulder, Kepler. My first question is this. The question is in line with the previous question. To which extent are you going to indicate margins first up that isn’t for contracting and services to get an even clearer picture?

Peter Berdowski

We can consider that. I’m not promising that, but I’ll have to see what it means first.

Andre Mulder

Could you add some details now also in light of the order book?

Peter Berdowski

Well, the margin at services, you can imagine, they’ve been negative at the margin contracting. We have compensated for this positively, so that’s where we are at present. And the order portfolio for services is very limited, nearly all of that is short term. So you have to live from hand-to-mouth there. So a big part of the portfolio is contracted.

Andre Mulder

Have you been affected by the Fugro effect? One of the defense lines was that a survey company, in the hands of a contractor wouldn’t work.

Peter Berdowski

Well, their revenue has suffered.

Andre Mulder

That’s outward, but did you have any observations?

Peter Berdowski

No. None whatsoever. It goes further. Horizon is more sensitive because they are the special supplier for fellow contractors and [indiscernible]. I discussed this with them at length, and they said, if we can offer this good service at a good price, then we’re in business. They see that as a segmented things. So my biggest concern is really – is in that corner with – governments are a non-issue. When the fact that Gardline first does the surveys and then you need to discuss things, so they only see that as an advantage positive. You know what you’re talking about. At the end of the day, you have to tender for the survey separately and for the installation separately.

Andre Mulder

About Heavy Marine Transport, can you indicate what kind of nature orders you have in the order book right now?

Peter Berdowski

Well, really big, big order – big jobs, you end up in Canada. What’s it’s called again, Martijn, White Rose, yes, that’s an important one. Most of them, we are still fully involved in tendering because you see that platforms need to be built and…

Andre Mulder

And what year is White Rose, Peter?

Peter Berdowski

White Rose was going to be 2020, but it’s going to be shifted to 2021. So there will be a year’s delay. Whether they mind that, I doubt it.

Andre Mulder

You mentioned Scarborough Breaux in Australia.

Peter Berdowski

Scarborough Breaux is a shore approach, very interesting. You are talking about 100-plus job, but it does not have any transport activities.

Andre Mulder

Then my last question, what vessels are on your wish list?

Peter Berdowski

Well, as I said just now, CSV, especially 400-plus with enough deck space, that is not a major investment. Main thing, we philosophized about this earlier on, you have to think of a second Vanguard if the dry FPSO transport really becomes hot, do you have to look at a second crane vessel. Those are the two big considerations that you might have. Well, we said, we see that as an integral part of the new business plan because you have to take a view of the market, of your position in the market, of the competitors you are up against, of the pipeline as it is at that moment. So we are shifting that deliberation until the new corporate business plan. Because it – so it means we won’t be making that decision before the end of the year.

Andre Mulder

About the FALCON now. It’s an upwards recovery of the markets and would you then like to own ships and not charter them for a couple of years?

Peter Berdowski

Well, it’s three plus two, so it’s five years at rates, if I do my maths and count back, we almost have to give them money on-the-go as well. So it’s three to five years, there’s a purchase option, too.

Andre Mulder

Had the vessel been converted or did you do that?

Peter Berdowski

No, this is purely for CSV vessel. It’s a beautiful ship from an estate who knew how to build boats but not how to do business. It’s a beautiful vessel. It was purchased, I think, by a Thai entrepreneur for his daughter. He used to be in haberdashery earlier on, but anyway, they purchased it in Gibraltar. They put it there on full steam with a crew, and they looked at the horizon for a year, nothing was coming up, nothing was showing up. We were working with the sister vessel, the FULMAR, to buy it, but I said, well, there is a sister vessel, and it’s been sold, but it’s not doing anything.

So that’s when we started talking and well, we came to a beautiful charter, everybody happy. Because he has to pay for it every month. So far, it’s been a huge cash drain for him. And for the first time now, he doesn’t have to pay anything and some money is coming in. So that is a great progress there. And at a beautiful price, we’ve got a ship, which is fully in good order. It’s now painted in our colors. Is it still in Rotterdam or has it left yet?

The speaker is inaudible. Anyway, well, we are looking at a new development for wind to do some pre-plowing because you do see a lot of damage being sustained in cable-laying. If you’ve got the combination of trenching, plowing and laying, the cable follows the trenching at once and if you are in a difficult seabed, there may be lots of damage incurred with lots of consequences involved. So we are looking at the concept of pre-plowing.

But if you want to do that, well, you really – you need a 300 to 350 bullet pull to achieve that through the whole track. If you really want to do that properly, that would be a good solution. That solution too, which suddenly comes much nearer because we’ve got such a ship in the fleet. If you’ve got two, you can play with them, installation, cable-laying. So the good thing is internally, we can create a good bit of revenue and externally, we can also get good margins for certain ships like those.

Bart Cuypers

Bart Cuypers, KBC. That’s 2019. It’s now 2019, [indiscernible] will more and more depend on the spot market.

Peter Berdowski

Already, it’s not as if that’s coming up, we’re already in that situation. That’s the current situation.

Bart Cuypers

In the course of the past weeks or months, have you seen any collusions, any competition on the spot market or is the situation just staying still?

Peter Berdowski

No, it is what’s been for a while now. But what you do see is there’s more volume in the area of logistic management, and that keeps a number of people involved. There’s also a volume in jackets. So at the bottom of the market, there is some transport volume. As I said, the first two months, when you talk about utilization, were not bad, but I can’t see any trend there because you are really working in a still spot market living day by day.

Bart Cuypers

Okay. When you look at the overflow of activities in the Dredging in 2019, for instance, Turkey wasn’t there. Is this off the table now or is it too uncertain?

Peter Berdowski

Yes, exactly. There’s more in that category but given all the developments you see in Turkey, I think they are, first, going to do the greengrocer and then the channel. So it’s fine. But of course, you shouldn’t see it as a still-born child. We’ve seen crazier things, but a lot needs to be done before this is a realistic project. That’s also why I didn’t mention it.

Bart Cuypers

And the new Silicon Valley of Copenhagen in brackets will also fall under this heading?

Peter Berdowski

No, I think it could be realistic but you’re not talking about islands. Well, if you see what we are involved with in IJburg, Amsterdam, that’s bigger than what they are talking about. So developments near Amsterdam are bigger than the developments near Copenhagen. Everybody, of course, does it for the first time and then it seems a big, big job. I think it’s more in the PR. But if you look at the volume of sand involved, those are not megaprojects. It’s not the walking islands in Dubai.

Bart Cuypers

Thank you.

Unidentified Analyst

I have a brief question. I refer to the EBITDA guidance. If I understand correctly under IFRS, it’s €15 million to €30 million and on a like-for-like basis that you already mentioned, there’s a number of million euros that will show a positive result in 2019 because of the scrapping of the lower-end transportation vessels. So you’ll have a benefit but the Horizon activities are not part of this yet, am I right?

Peter Berdowski

In the end, it’s included, of course, but it’s pluses and minuses. In the end, it balances out to a relatively stable EBITDA. But 5%, around €350 million, is different from 5% around, what is it, 86 – 3 – €83 million, do the math. I can – if it’s €10 million for €83 million, it’s €10 million on €350 million, so calculating is a very special art these days. Anyway, the absolute effects versus relative effects are quite different, around €80 million than around €350 million. So they work out approximately, well, 4.5 times different.

Unidentified Analyst

That’s clear but from my understanding about Horizon, you indicated in the press release that it would be €100 million in sales and acquisitions. I see an EBIT margin here of 15%, so that would be around €15 million to €25 million EBITDA in 2019?

Peter Berdowski

For Horizon, what percentage do we have there?

Unidentified Analyst

But it’s fully deconsolidated?

Peter Berdowski

If you could – if you fully deconsolidate it, yes, but we were not calculating that way. Then it would be included fully, of course.

Unidentified Analyst

But your guidance is based on 100% of Horizon isn’t it?

Peter Berdowski

Well, if it’s not as if I sat down to look at my spreadsheet yesterday with Jans, let’s calculate what it’s going to be, but I wanted to know that until the – up to the last million. The guidance in a company like ours, I already told you how claims can swerve in both directions. If we really hit a nail on the head, our EBITDA is fairly stable. But looking down, it will be quite a challenge to achieve the same operational net result. But I have to disappoint you. We don’t – we have not – have you made a spreadsheet?

Jans Kamps

I didn’t. But we have referred to this in the past talking about contribution of an [indiscernible] split and with – indeed, it falls away against the other with the adding or the detracting of millions, you end up with a magnitude that can affect the bottom line of operations in a positive and a negative sense.

Peter Berdowski

Look, the underlying idea, I hope that this is the audience that will take this onboard, but well, we learn everyday don’t we? Sometimes you are a bit disappointed, but you give the implicit message maybe in the next few years with this company, we have to look more at the EBITDA than the net result. Maybe we have to pay the cash dividend 80%, not because we’ve booked such a good result, but because a very good balance sheet and realize a very good EBITDA.

So that’s an underlying thought. Look at the EBITDA a bit more and stability there. If I win one claim, that may be €40 million. Well, to say anything useful about that today, as Tijs already mentioned, we want to take time. It’s not as if you start winding up a claim because then I’ll get my net result that I promised, and then we end up in the wrong environment with our business. So what we’re saying is if you are somewhere between zero and 100, my question, what will the result be? Well, in my mind, what will the result be?

Yes, somewhere between zero and 100. Yes, you can’t work with that, that’s no guidance. Yes, well. You know. Okay, we have to cut it a bit more nicely. If you ask me where will your EBITDA come, well, I think that could stay near 350 and generate a certain amount of cash. And I’m also saying we steer the company on that side rather than going into millimeter work where the result is coming from. And whether you are assured or reassured or disappointed, well, that was the underlying message. So I can’t make it more explicit than that.

Unidentified Analyst

It’s clear, I’m stopping now.

Peter Berdowski

Any other questions? Okay. Well then, everything must be clear. Thank you very much for attending this session and we’ll have lunch afterwards.