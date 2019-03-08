Alibaba: Is It Too Expensive?

Savvy long-term investors who bought Alibaba (BABA) late in December last year have been treated to a very strong rally in 2019, as the stock shot up over 30% so far. Optimism surrounding U.S.-China trade talks helped the stock's large rebound. The company's latest quarterly earnings, despite showing decelerating growth, have been much better than expected and are a testament to the strength of Alibaba's underlying business.

Source: Alibaba Investor Relations

Such a strong rally has significantly expanded Alibaba's valuation, and while I have every confidence that in five years Alibaba will be a much bigger and stronger business following organic growth and acquiring more companies, its current valuation at first glance does not look appealing anymore. One of the last M&A activities Alibaba participated in was purchasing a 10.8% in Bilibili (BILI).

Decelerating growth, but still at a very high level

Revenue growth decelerated in FY2018/Q3 from 54% to 41% on a sequential basis and missed expectations by $380M. This is mostly attributable to a softer but still very strong Singles' Day performance around November 11.

By division, it recorded 40% Y/Y growth for Core Commerce, by far the largest segment; 84% for Cloud computing; 20% for Digital media and entertainment; and 73% for Innovation initiatives.

The best-performing segment is obviously Cloud Computing where Alibaba's growth is basically in line with Microsoft's (NASDAQ:MSFT) Azure, although the latter is already much bigger. In fact Azure is now raking in over $10B annually, whereas Alibaba's latest quarter hints at an annual run rate of around $4B give or take $500M.

Despite its relatively small size compared to Alibaba's Core Commerce segment, which contributes 88% of revenue, the cloud segment will rapidly gain in importance if these growth rates persist. However, at this stage, none of Alibaba's divisions other than "Core Commerce" is generating any profit due to the company investing heavily into its business. Alibaba can certainly afford to do that given its very strong free cash flow. For the first three quarters in FY2018, it generated FCF of around $13.6B, of which $7.5B was generated in the most recent quarter, driven by Singles' Day and the holiday season. For the latest quarter, this means that Alibaba was able to translate 43% of its sales into free cash flow.

While it's interesting and relevant to understand quarterly performance it basically tells you nothing about the long-term growth trajectory of the company. For sure growth will decelerate over the next years but remain in the double digits, with or without a trade deal. The projected growth and size of the Chinese economy over the next decade(s) is just so massive that even a prolonged trade war would only impact the magnitude of Alibaba's growth but not the "if".

Alibaba's management itself shared a very interesting perspective in the context of the Chinese economy:

The size of the Chinese economy is US$13 Trillion. In the future, obsessing on the rate of growth is not meaningful, because of the law of large numbers. The reality is the absolute dollar amount of new wealth creation in the Chinese economy will be well over US$800 billion each year. We have conviction that e-commerce and digitization of retail will continue to grow at a faster rate than the overall economy. While the overall economy grew in single digits, e-commerce sector GMV grew at 20% to 30% over the last several years.

A massive customer base

Alibaba's active customer base is already huge. It continues to grow by 4-6% sequentially and has now reached 636 million of annual active customers. Although we do not know the geographic breakdown of that customer base, we can assume it is mostly situated in China. The size of that customer base, even though it is not directly comparable, is roughly almost five times Netflix's (NFLX) 140M global subscribers and roughly comparable with Instagram Stories which has around 500M daily active users. It is substantially smaller than Facebook's (FB) over 2.7B members, consisting of Facebook, WhatsApp, Messenger, and Instagram.

Alibaba's main focus today is not to generate big profits, but to grow its business and cement its dominant position in e-commerce as that provides the necessary cash to fund all its growth initiatives. The best metric to assess this growth is the growth of its user base, and here Alibaba's sequential growth rates are second to none. At that pace, it won't take too long until it crosses the magical 1B customer number barrier.

With Alipay, Alibaba has already crossed the 1B milestone. Alipay is Alibaba's mobile payment service, which was launched in China, but has expanded to more than 100 countries globally. Alipay is providing a great customer experience and, as such, is fueling the growth of Alibaba's active customer base as outlined above.

Alibaba goes Bilibili

Alibaba recently disclosed a 10.8% stake in Chinese company Bilibili. Bilibili "engages in the provision of content and entertainment experience. It covers genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. The company was founded by Xu Yi in December 2013 and is headquartered Shanghai, China."

As with many Chinese websites, the Bilibili site is brightly colored, animated, very comic-like, and does not look even remotely similar to any comparable western sites. It is themed around animation, comic, and game.

Source: Bilibili.com

The investment in Bilibili makes sense for Alibaba as the recent successes of hybrid e-commerce platforms combining traditional e-commerce with social network have shown that social shopping could be the next big thing in e-commerce. For a business the size of Alibaba, it cannot afford to miss such a potential mega trend and needs to ensure that its online B2C and C2C marketplaces maintain their dominant position.

The rise of social shopping and companies such as Pinduoduo (PDD), which went public in summer 2018 and has almost doubled from its all-time low, shows the enormous potential. PDD is often compared to the Groupon (NASDAQ:GRPN) of China, but in fact it is something different. It is much more social as its friends and family members jointly purchase products in order to get better prices. PDD so far does not offer live shopping, but other competitors already do so. Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), Alibaba's main competitor in virtually every business other than cloud computing, is also investing in that area. It holds a 12% stake in BILI and is launching multiple test balloons for WeChat to understand how social shopping performs and can attract new users.

The most interesting aspect though about Bilibili is its customer base, precisely its age. In fact, the average age is just 21 and thus it is the hottest Generation Z company in China. Bilibili's offering epitomizes what that young generation wants. It is hip, fancy and not only on the pulse of time but also rather defining it. This also explains Bilibili's extraordinary performance since going public in spring 2018. Over the last year, the stock more than doubled, and with a current market cap of only $4B but an eye-watering 93M monthly active users, a lot more runaway is ahead.

For Alibaba, that initial stake means that it gets better access to that attractive Generation Z customer base if it for instance helps Bilibili to grow its live broadcasting platform and in turn tethers users to Alibaba's Taobao and Alipay platforms early on.

How about Valuation?

We have learnt that the company is growing, investing and growing even more, but how does that impact its valuation?

In FY2018/Q3, Alibaba generated $1.77 in EPS. Based on its current price of $184, this translates into a TTM P/E ratio of 34.7. For FY2019, analysts are on average expecting $5.47, which translates into a forward P/E ratio of 33.6 for 2019 and 27.2 for FY2020.

Source: Yahoo Finance

None of these look cheap at first glance. However, they need to be put in perspective. Firstly, Alibaba is growing its top line very strongly (over 40% Y/Y in the last quarter), and secondly, its main focus is not to generate profit and maximize EPS. Strong investments in digital media, the cloud and entertainment will not generate immediate profits, but will help the company grow long-term. It is a similar story as with Amazon (AMZN), which recorded minuscule profits for many years before suddenly starting to fire off strong EPS growth a year ago.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Amazon and Alibaba are operating in very similar markets. Although Amazon's cloud business is more than six times larger, it seems logical that Alibaba will also generate strong EPS in the future and thus substantially lower its valuation.

Investor Takeaway

Alibaba has had an impressive run in 2019, and while such a run could warrant to lock in profits, it could also be just the beginning. On a pure EPS valuation basis and considering Alibaba's growth, the stock does not look too expensive, as with that pace, it will quickly grow into that valuation.

The business is firing on all cylinders, and the stock is still 12% off its 52 week high, which it hit in 2018 before the tariff war has been initiated. Over the remainder of the year, the stock was drifting downward, hitting a low of $129.77, which was more than $80 below its high. If the trade deal will be eventually reached, I see no reason why the stock cannot quickly get back to its high and surpass it by some distance.

If you like this content and want to read more about this and/or other dividend-related topics, please hit the "Follow" button on top of the screen and you will be notified of new releases.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BABA, AMZN, FB, MSFT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am not offering financial advice but only my personal opinion. Investors may take further aspects and their own due diligence into consideration before making a decision.