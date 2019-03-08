The Adjustment (Liquidity) Bureau: Worthwhile Watching Closely

Thing is, something else is going on these days - and it might be even more important than reaching a trade deal.

"Buy the rumor/expectation" has played out perfectly, thus far, but the "sell the news" is now an obvious risk.

It seems like the anticipation and hopes have become more significant than the deal itself.

Many investors are anxiously anticipating the US and China to seal the (trade) deal.

The Adjustment Bureau

Remember the movie where mysterious men (belonging to "The Adjustment Bureau") conspire to keep David Norris (Matt Damon) - on the brink of winning a Senate seat - away from the beautiful ballerina Elise Sellas (Emily Blunt)?

It certainly feels as if we have an "Adjustment Bureau" in the capital markets that is making sure things don't get out of control. To be more precise, I'm referring to a "Liquidity Adjustment Bureau" with a mandate to ensure that the markets do meet their "fate."

Of course, we can argue what is the ultimate/justified fate, but just like the movie - it's important to keep in mind that things can get off track and the "fate line" can be broken/changed, if the will-power (or wheel of fortune) is (spinning) strong enough.

The adjustment of liquidity in the market has peaked last month (February). While the Fed reduced its balance sheet by $50B, the US government injected no less than $150B into the system, or three times as much as what the Fed has taken out!

No wonder the bulls remain on top so far in 2019, with all the main indices - growth or value-related, it doesn't really matter - posting double-digit total returns YTD:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (IWO) +18.3%

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) +16.6%

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (IWN) +14.7%

Invesco QQQ Trust (QQQ) +13.2%

SPDR® S&P 500 ETF (SPY) +11.6%

SPDR® Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA) +11.1%

Data by YCharts

The Big Brother Is Watching You

While economic macro data around the world continue to indicate a slowdown in economic activity, the market has experienced a sharp rally since the new year began.

As we are arguing for a long time, in a world where central banks and governments play a key role in determining the direction/fate of the markets, almost every move (up or down) in the markets can be explained by closely examining the changes in liquidity/capital flows, as orchestrated by the largest financial/monetary entities. As such, it's important to pay close attention to the significant change that is expected to take place this month - a change that might greatly affect the markets, going forward.

Every Wednesday, the Fed publishes the status of its balance sheet. According to the last publication (February 27th), the Fed's balance sheet fell by $6.5B versus the previous week. The entire decline was attributed to holdings in mortgage-backed securities ("MBS"). Looking at the entire month, the Fed reduced its balance sheet by $50B - the largest contraction since the unwinding process began in September 2017.

Before today's (March 6th) update is coming in, the Fed total holdings are roughly at the same level as they were in early 2014.

Last week, Jerome Powell hinted that the process of reducing the balance sheet might get cut off short, and might end in as early as nine months (i.e. November 2019). When addressing the Senate Banking Committee (February 26th), the Fed Chair has been asked what he sees as an appropriate level of the Excess Reserves* at the end of the (unwinding) process? Powell said he believes that an appropriate level should be around $1 trillion "plus a buffer."

*Those are capital reserves held by US commercial bank in excess of the standard reserve requirement amounts set by the Fed.

If the Fed continues unwinding at the current pace of $50B per month, banks are expected to reach this $1T level towards the end of this year.

As you can see from the below chart, showing the Excess Reserves of Depository Institutions in the US over the past decade, we are witnessing a significant drop since the Fed began reducing its balance sheet.

Maintaining excess reserves of (only) $1T will take us back in time to years where the banking system was anything but stable.

He Ain't Heavy, He's My Brother

The road is long, with many of winding turns That lead us to (who knows) where, who knows where? But I'm strong, strong enough to carry him - yeah He ain't heavy - he's my brother

Source: "The Hollies" - "He Ain't Heavy, He's My Brother"

Even if the Fed indeed stop the unwinding process as early as November, investors should take into account another $330-373B of liquidity that is about to be withdrawn from the markets.

The below table shows the expected reduction in the Fed's balance sheet, till and including November, and the distribution between government bonds ("UST") and MBS.

Note that all numbers in the below table are in USD billions.

Source: Author, Federal Reserve, US Treasury

Backdoor Cut

In Basketball, a "backdoor cut" refers to an offensive maneuver that involves a player without the ball moving towards the basket behind the defense in an attempt to receive a pass.

That is exactly the offensive maneuver that the US government is currently playing in the capital markets/banking system.

One of the most interesting question over the past month was: How come such a drastic reduction (in the Fed's balance sheet) wasn't combined with increased volatility (VXX, VXXB) in the leading indices, let alone stopping the massive bull run up???

Instead, the Volatility Index ("VIX") has fallen 55% over the past 10 weeks - the largest 10-week decline in history!

The answer is very simple: A perfect adjustment by the liquidity bureau.

One of the greatest misconceptions (that many investors, surprisingly, hold onto) is that the Fed is the only entity controlling the amount of dollars in the market. Furthermore, many investors (mistakenly) think that since the 2008 massive intervention, the US administration is less active in the markets, from a liquidity standpoint.

Truth is, the US government has at least the same impact as the Fed does, if not more, when it comes to the amount of dollars that are available to the banking system.

The below image demonstrates just how crucial the Fed actions (through MBS-related transactions) are when it comes to the mortgage (MBB, VMBS, LMBS) and housing (ITB, XHB) markets.

Having said that, it is important to note that the two main entities responsible for purchasing loans/mortgages from banks are Fannie Mae (OTCQB:FNMA, OTCQB:FNMAS, OTCQB:FNMAT) and Freddie Mac (OTCQB:FMCC, OTCQB:FMCCH, OTCQB:FMCKJ), the two agencies that were nationalized back in 2008. This means that the US administration can, at any given moment, inject money into these entities, and (by doing so) increase the amount of money that is available for the banking system. And that's exactly what has happened last month.

The US administration is always on guard, constantly adjusting the liquidity fluctuations (i.e. balance sheet reduction) orchestrated by the Fed. As a matter of fact, this trick (of adjusting the money supply by the two institutions) has worked quite well through most of the Fed's rate cuts over the past year. Guess what? The sharp decline we've seen (in stocks) during the last quarter of 2018 happened (only) when the two bodies were withdrawing liquidity from the market, at the same time.

A pure coincidence? We certainly don't think so!

Do you really believe in the concept of a free market? Are you kidding me!? Since 2008, Wall Street is completely controlled by the Fed and the government, and their task (to keep liquidity going) has (and will?) never come to an end, ever since the liquidity adjustment bureau was established.

See how perfect this "backdoor cut" is being played out? For the sake of our discussion, we can say that when one player cuts (liquidity), the other player shoots (liquidity) through the backdoor...

Currencies Are Being Affected Too

At the beginning of February, the US Treasury Department cash balance was $410B, and as of last Wednesday that amount was only $266B. Nonetheless, there's no reason to be worried as by the end of March, the Treasury cash balance is expected to rise to $320B. At the same time, the Fed is expected to withdraw $39.8B from the market.

One player is cutting ~$40B? The other player is shooting ~$54B!

Apart from the impact on stocks, the US government actions are putting a new pressure of the US Dollar (UUP) specifically, and on the foreign exchange market generally speaking. Sharp fluctuations in the dollar are often a direct result of money injections orchestrated by the US government.

Take for example the Daily Treasury Statement from February 27th (Although the report gets published daily, this was a usual day/change, so we are using it as a good reference). The US Treasury Department revealed an injection of little over $60B into the market on that single day.

As a result of this massive injection, the USD weakened against most currencies on that day (following the publication).

However, the trend (of money injection by the Treasury) seems like it's coming to an end and there's no better place to see this than the FX market. In case you've missed that, Emerging Markets ("EM"; VWO, IEMG, EEM, EMB, EMLC, PCY, VWOB) currencies have performed very poorly in February, as a direct result of investors anticipating lower levels of liquidity (available US dollars).

Recall, this poor performance is happening when stocks are rising as if there's no tomorrow. Just imagine what would be the scale of the impact should a liquidity crunch happens just when stocks start heading south.

Bottom Line

In case this wasn't clear, the FX market is telling us that "big brother" is about to stop injecting money to the system, and possibly start withdrawing money (on a net basis) from the market. Tightening monetary policy, combined with less injections of new money to the banking system, translates into lower levels of liquidity.

Lower levels of liquidity mean that banks (XLF, VFH, KRE, KBE) will be much more reluctant to lend money, and that the economic activity is almost certain to slow down.

That's also not good for EM, as mentioned above, but the key question is: When does this start taking a toll from equities?

Everybody seems to be anxiously anticipating the US and China (MCHI, FXI) to reach a trade deal. Many investors hope/expect that a positive outcome would give the markets a new boost, possibly taking the main indices into new record highs. Possibly, but not necessarily.

Investors must keep in mind two very important things:

1. There's a risk for a classic "buy the rumor, sell the news" type of behavior here. The long and hopeful anticipation for a trade deal has already lifted the S&P 500 by ~20% from its lows.

Data by YCharts

A trade deal, for itself, is solving one (burning) issue, but it's very unlikely to change the overall macro landscape, which points at a slowing economy, worldwide. Winning a trade war is not as easy as some think/tweet...

2. With less liquidity in the markets, it's very likely that at some near point, this will have an impact on stock valuations.

The fact that stocks remain/seem resilient is, in our view, a bit deceiving to say the least. The full negative effect out of the Fed and US Treasury Department pulling money out of the market simultaneously is not priced in! Remember: This is exactly what happened during Q4/2018 and a repeat isn't out of question.

If anything, it seems like stocks are trading based on an assumption that more liquidity is going to be available for the market, something which (at the moment) doesn't seem real.

Can the bulls prevail for much longer? Only time, the fate of a trade deal, and the Liquidity Adjustment Bureau, of course, will tell/determine.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.