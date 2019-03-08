Wall Street Breakfast: Jobs Report Reveals Latest On The Economy

Economy

Asian stocks shuddered lower overnight, with losses of 4.4% seen on the Shanghai Composite, after shockingly weak trade data from China. Exports in February tumbled 20.7% from a year earlier, far beneath forecasts of a 4.8% drop and more than erasing January's surprise jump. Analysts warned the timing of the Lunar New Year made it tough to draw a true signal from the data, but the scale of the miss was alarming.

Worries about a global economic slowdown are also weighing on European shares and U.S. futures - with the Dow pointing to triple-digit losses - after a slump in Chinese exports and the launch of new stimulus measures by the ECB. The central bank on Thursday postponed interest rate hikes to 2020, lowered its GDP expectations and launched a new round of cheap loans to banks in an effort to spark the eurozone economy. The small steps backward come amid the current bull market's 10-year anniversary. Since March 9, 2009, the S&P 500 has soared more than 300% .

German factory orders unexpectedly fell in January, adding to the evidence that Europe's largest economy is continuing to lose momentum. Orders were down 2.6%, the most since June, defying expectations for a 0.5% gain. The Bundesbank's latest assessment is that Germany is seeing a dent in momentum and that growth this year will be below potential (the economy barely avoided a recession at the end of 2018).

Theresa May is scheduled to speak later today after the EU made a new offer about how to review the Irish backstop to break the impasse. While the fresh offer focuses on bolstering the review system and is designed to speed up the process of finding a better solution, there's no guarantee this will win a vote in parliament next week. Many U.K. lawmakers say the backstop risks binding the nation to EU rules forever after Brexit.