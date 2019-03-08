3 Great Buys From Real Estate In 2019

SRC is suitable for buy-and-hold investors as well as traders. However, the allocation for SRC should be smaller than for REITs with a risk rating of 1.

Spirit Realty Capital is a triple net lease REIT, much like Realty Income and National Retail Properties. However, SRC doesn’t have the stellar history of O and NNN.

MAC and TCO are at a compelling valuation. Guidance for 2019 is much stronger for mall REITs with the strongest real estate.

100% of our revenue from this article in the first month will be donated to a charity. In March, we will be supporting All Breed Rescue And Training.

Do you like real estate?

Most investors do:

Source: GALLUP

Real estate is the most popular investment for long-term wealth creation. It has won each year since 2013. That makes sense. Many investors have earned a fortune off real estate. Investing in real estate can be a very simple method to build wealth and many investors are familiar with the concept if they’ve purchased their own home.

Several REITs provide relatively low-risk opportunities for investors to get real estate exposure. We highlight several of these securities in the 'Safe Income Portfolio'.

The REIT Forum's 'Safe Income Portfolio'

All investments carry risk. At The REIT Forum, we put a substantial amount of focus on doing due diligence. We want to select securities with lower risk.

We built a tool called the "Safe Income Portfolio" for subscribers. It can be accessed with just a couple clicks on our service. We fill it with REIT shares that have a risk rating lower than 4. Our risk rating scale runs from 1 to 5 with 1 being the lowest. This portfolio creates an easy way for investors to filter out the lower quality REITs. We don't suggest that investors need to purchase every share in the portfolio. Instead, investors should think of it as a buffet where we've carefully evaluated each item.

For instance, it includes AvalonBay (AVB), Equity Residential (EQR), Regency Centers Corp. (REG), and Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT). Those examples include two apartment REITs and two strip center REITs, but there are several other REITs that also qualify.

The chart below demonstrates how it works and includes 4 of the shares with a risk rating of 1:

We also own positions in several shares that are included in the portfolio. We believe this is a great time to focus on buying quality REITs and preferred shares.

REITs vs real estate

The biggest difference between buying a home and purchasing real estate for investment is the rental income. Buying a home is useful because it allows the investor to avoid paying rent. Owning rental property is great because it allows the investor to receive rent. When investors are looking for consistent cash flow to give them greater financial freedom, real estate is a natural choice.

There are a few key challenges to buying real estate directly. These barriers can prevent many potential landlords from achieving their dreams of financial freedom through real estate.

The 3 biggest barriers to investing in real estate are:

Enormous minimum amount to invest. The high transaction costs in both time and money. Difficulty of having enough time to manage your properties properly.

Invest in REITs instead

Many investors don’t realize that investing in equity REITs is very similar to buying physical rental properties. REITs are generally lumped in with other stocks, but over the long-term their performance will more closely match the performance of the real estate they own. That makes sense when we think about it.

If a large investor wanted to create a publicly traded REIT, how much would it cost? There are some expenses with creating a company, but the largest expense would be buying the properties. The cost to build a REIT is very similar to the cost of acquiring those properties. At the inception, the cost of making a REIT is the value of the properties.

If a large investor were to acquire all the shares of a REIT, they would simply own the properties. It would be a portfolio of real estate acquired in one quick move. The value of the portfolio would be measured based on what investors would bid for the individual assets. Whether real estate is held directly or held through a REIT, the value of the real estate isn’t impacted by the wrapper.

Over the short-term, REIT share prices can fluctuate quite a bit. Often they fluctuate more than appraised real estate values. That leads many investors to believe that the REITs are more dangerous. If you owned a condo worth $300,000 and someone offered to pay you $275,000 for it, does that mean your condo value suddenly plunged? No. You could reject their offer and continue to own the condo. Over the next year, the condo value might increase to $350,000 or it might even fall to $250,000. Whether the investor accepts the offer is up to them.

If investors take that long-term view when buying REITs, they stand to be rewarded. They will see days, even months or quarters, when REITs trade at much lower prices. When REITs trade at low prices, many investors are scared to purchase them. That precise situation was present in February 2018 as the REIT indexes bottomed out. Over the next few months, the fear declined and share prices climbed right back up. There are still some great deals available on REITs. The REIT Forum continues to find great dividend growth in undervalued companies.

High-quality REITs continue to pay solid dividends even as their share prices fluctuate. This is a very important aspect of investing. A long-term real estate investor is not merely speculating on the real estate value appreciating. They are earning income from the portfolio every quarter (or more). The income can come through net operating income if they own property directly or through dividends if they purchase a REIT.

REITs we will be covering today

We’re going to cover some REITs in this article. We provided a more extensive view of the sector and our top picks in a recent sector update on mall REITs for subscribers. We will also be covering a triple-net lease REIT for investors who want another option besides mall REITs. Here are the 3 main investments we will be covering in this article:

Source: This screenshot comes from our "Common Share Spreadsheet" tool which is available to all subscribers of The REIT Forum

We invest almost entirely in REITs and preferred shares. We aim to get between 7% to 8% returns with relatively low risk year over year (on average). To get double-digit returns in the preferred share space with exceptionally low credit risk, some trading is necessary. To earn around 7% to 8% per year, buying and holding is perfectly viable. We beat the largest REIT ETF (VNQ) the largest preferred share ETF (PFF):

Let’s jump into some investments.

Mall REIT earnings season

The mall REIT Q4 2018 earnings season is complete. Simon Property Group (SPG) reported solid results and reasonable guidance, leading to a sector decline. Popular media sites focused on the idea that SPG was “concerned” about a few retail bankruptcies. They didn’t highlight the projected growth in normalized FFO per share, even though SPG’s guidance clearly indicated another year of solid growth expectations.

Macerich (MAC) reported decent results and slightly disappointing guidance leading shares of MAC to poor performance on the day earnings were released. MAC is expected to suffer a little more from the impact of those retailer bankruptcies and their guidance for a slight reduction in normalized FFO per share wasn’t going to help. We believe 2020 guidance (still a year out) will be more upbeat than 2019.

Taubman Centers & Macerich

Taubman Centers (TCO) and Macerich (MAC) are the first two mall REITs on our mind due to the combination of low valuations and lower risk ratings. Their leverage is a bit high, but they were able to land risk ratings of 2 due to the high quality of assets.

We want to start by discussing the relative performance of high-quality retail assets and their appeal in the private markets.

There was an interesting quote from Brookfield Property Management (BPY), (BPR), (BAM) a few weeks back:

I would sort of sit back and say that there was a bit still active demand for A-quality assets. I would say that it beat the expectations of Brookfield's pricing on this asset, so it was a very healthy price. And I would also sit back and say, as we go into 2019, we are starting to see a pivot of interest from buyers of A assets, and they now view A assets to have a permanency of income. They also view, which used to be a negative, what happens to an anchor department store. That sort of has now become a plus-additive. So it almost goes in the opposite direction. Do you have a failing department store, and what's the positive? Versus you have a failing department store, what are you going to do about it? As an example, our exposure is low -- of the 22 Sears that are closing in our portfolio, we have 19 deals done. And of the 9 Bon-Tons that closed, we have 6 deals done. So high-quality real estate is in demand from the retailers. And now all of a sudden, this sort of negative view is fast evolving to, okay, that gives a core asset a plus to it. So we're seeing really a healthy demand from joint venture partners to buy more. In addition, we are actually seeing a fantastic financing market. The CMBS market has picked up, and it's quite open to refinancing A-quality assets at -- I would say, as aggressively as it was in 2014 and 2015. So we are back to those levels of demand.

Source: Q&A in BPY Q4 2018 call

That's something I was thinking about recently as we considered the weaker guidance from MAC. The commentary from BPY is indicating that they are still seeing enormous success in the private markets in dealing with high-quality retail assets with exposure to garbage anchors. This should cross over to MAC and TCO, but the broader equity REIT investors appear far less confident than the private party investors participating with BPY directly in the real estate.

The other recent quote that stuck out to me came from MAC and relates to the reasonable level of expected growth in their NOI:

Jeff, I think Scott went through a lot of liquidity plans we have as a result of the refinancing as a result of SanTan Village and Chicago and Kings Plaza. We should see $400 million of excess proceeds, which will be temporarily used to pay down our line of credit and then used for the redevelopments. The board addressed the dividend in the last quarter and we increased it very modestly, $0.01. So we've just recently addressed that. And I think our liquidity is more than enough to get us through the redevelopment pipeline. And also, we should look at this year, that same center growth rate of 0.5% to 1% is not something we expect to be the new norm. If you look over the past 10 years, we've averaged same-center NOI growth of 3.2%. So to me, this is a low point, and we would expect same-center NOI and cash flow to grow at a much more robust rate as we move into 2020 and beyond. Again, some of these bankruptcies that are causing the tightness in the same center are tenants that we've had on our watch list for 3 or 4 years. So in some respects, the fact that they're going through their respective bankruptcies is it's painful short term, but long term, is healthy for the industry and for our portfolio.

Source for quote: MAC Q4 2018 Earnings Call

MAC is guiding for much weaker numbers in 2019 while indicating that they expect growth to return to prior levels in future years.

In TCO's results and guidance, they suggested same-center NOI growth would probably run around 2%, and we suspect that the 2% growth will also be a relatively low value for TCO. Both of these malls saw exceptionally strong growth in tenant sales.

Note: Excluding lease cancellation income (which is common for calculating same center NOI growth), TCO's growth in 2018 came in at 3.8%. Sales per square foot grew at 10.1%. We would expect both values to be lower in 2019, but in 2020 or 2021 (if we haven't entered a recession by then, 3 years is a long time out to forecast economic growth) we could certainly see a bounce back in NOI.

Occupancy Cost Ratio

Malls and tenants have a metric referred to as "Occupancy Cost Ratio". It is the ratio of the tenants' expenses to be in the mall (rent, common-area-maintenance fees [called CAM fees], etc.) relative to their sales. When sales are exploding higher, the occupancy cost ratios are declining. Low ratios are favorable for retailers, but they also indicate the potential of superior future growth for the landlord. If the occupancy cost ratios are painfully high, then there isn't much room to raise rents since the retailer is already paying too much to their landlord. Because of how rents and sales are tied together over the longer term, we like to keep an eye on tenant sales and it is telling a much more positive story than the other aspects of the guidance.

Asia

TCO would like to invest in building further assets in Asia. This can be a little problematic since it would be an ideal time for a share buyback. This situation is only moderately similar to the SKT situation though. The difference is that while yields on new retail construction in the United States are dreadful and growth rates are low, TCO is seeing dramatically higher growth rates in the Asian markets. Consequently, the expected future returns on retail developments in Asia are dramatically superior compared to the expected returns on retail development in the United States. That isn't entirely surprising given that the United States has far more retail space per capita than other countries. We would be happy to see TCO engaging in some buybacks, but if they choose to develop there are at least viable reasons for their choice. The other challenge for TCO is that paying down their debts a little would also be a great use of capital. Their recent financing costs are running closer to 5% (still under, but getting near that line), which we see as a reflection of the decision to be a bit high on leverage. Overall, despite the guidance being for a reduction in FFO next year, we're happy with the earnings results. The guidance for growth in same-center NOI carries value and the solid growth in tenant sales throughout the portfolio reflects well on the quality of their assets

Retailer Bankruptcies

The first quarter of the year is often a period for struggling retailers to file for bankruptcy. Consequently, it can also weigh on valuations as retailer bankruptcies generate negative headlines. The impact on mall REITs is important, but for high-quality mall REITs, the impact on fundamentals should be quite small. On the other hand, the headlines can have an outsized impact on the share price. We see this as one factor contributing to shares of MAC and TCO trading at such low valuations.

Recent retailers to go bankrupt, indicate dramatic store closures, or prepare for bankruptcy include:

Gymboree

Payless

Charlotte Russe

Things Remembered

We’ve also seen plans to dramatically reduce locations for Chico’s.

Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital (SRC) is the smallest among the triple net lease REITs we cover with a market capitalization a little over $3.2 billion. We believe SRC is currently trading at an attractive valuation and see a few major positive changes over the last couple of years. The shares carry a current dividend yield of 6.7% (rounded) and the dividend is reasonably covered with room for very modest growth (estimated 1% to 3%) through the next decade.

SRC also carries the potential for upside through a buyout. The most likely bidder would be Realty Income (O). If SRC’s valuation remains low and O remains high, it gives O a strong reason to pursue an acquisition. Based on the difference in their valuations, despite similar portfolios, Realty Income could expect immediate growth in FFO per share and NAV (net asset value) per share if they bought SRC. This assumes that O would use shares of their own stock as the currency and would only pay a 10% to 20% premium relative to where SRC trades.

Without a buyout, one challenge that we believe is currently holding back SRC is their presentations. SRC builds some excellent presentations for providing information to analysts. However, the presentations lack a great deal of information that would make them more popular with retail investors. To provide a thorough look at SRC’s business model, we have to borrow slides from other triple net lease REITs (mainly Realty Income).

We issued a buy alert for SRC on 12/6/2018.

Source: Seeking Alpha

Shares were $7.46 at the time, which is comparable to $37.3 following the reverse stock split (5 old shares became 1 new share).

We also created a report card for the company on 1/24/2019:

Source: The REIT Forum

Sector risks

One of the most compelling factors for investing in triple net lease REITs is their ability to withstand recessions. They tend to sign much longer leases for their properties, so fewer tenants are able to renegotiate during a recession. By passing operating expenses through to their tenants, they also have stable margins with much greater certainty of future cash flows. For these demonstrations, the best graphical representations come from Realty Income. The factors Realty Income highlights are generally representative of their subsector, rather than being unique to Realty Income.

The triple net lease REIT business model and stability was critical to their outperformance of the sector during the last recession:

Source: O

Realty Income (O) was able to continue growing their earnings and dividends while providing a positive total return during a very difficult period.

How did they do it?

Triple net lease REITs benefit from dramatically lower volatility in several key metrics. They provide their comparison against several other REITs with high credit ratings. Those REITs are in other sectors, so the point here is to recognize the relative stability of the triple net lease REIT business model:

Source: O

On several very important metrics, the largest triple net lease REIT (Realty Income) outperformed large high-quality REITs in other subsectors.

When we discuss the margins for a REIT, one very viable margin to use is the “Adjusted EBITDAre Margin”. This metric helps an investor compare revenues to the amount of money left after operating expenses and management are paid. Their volatility was less than 1%, which is exceptional.

It is important to recognize that triple net lease REITs exhibit a correlation with Treasuries. While they are quite resilient to changes in the economy, a swing in Treasury rates can have a significant impact on the share price. Consequently, the prices still exhibit quite a bit of volatility.

Overhead expenses

Overhead expenses are SRC’s largest weakness. SRC is a smaller triple net lease REIT with overhead appropriate for a much larger REIT. This topic came up on their most recent conference call with analysts. Throughout the first quarter, you can access the audio replay here. Management was quite clear that they didn’t intend to create a material reduction in their overhead expenses (compensation costs). We believe one of the major reasons SRC trades at a much lower multiple than larger peers is the high level of these expenses. This is unfortunate because lowering the overhead could raise the share price. A higher price would enable them to grow the REIT while growing earnings per share (AFFO per share) and dividends at a faster rate.

The lower G&A expense relative to revenues (for Realty Income) is demonstrated below:

Source: O

Unfortunately, SRC is one of the many REITs that are underperforming on this metric. On the other hand, if O were to buy SRC that issue would disappear.

Balance sheet and dividend yield

SRC’s balance sheet is pretty good currently, but still has room to improve. With a stronger balance sheet, SRC could still attract investors at a lower dividend yield:

Source: SRC

The share price was based on November 5th, 2018. At that point, the yield was about 6.1% rather than the 6.7% we are seeing currently.

We believe it is highly probable that SRC will see upgrades to their credit rating. Reductions in their debt load are making them much more comparable to a BBB credit rating rather than a BBB-. If SRC still carried enough risk warrant a BBB- rating, their risk rating (assigned by The REIT Forum) would be higher than 2.5.

Long-term dividend growth

For retail investors, there is precisely nothing useful in the last 3 presentations to discuss dividend growth. We believe that is part of the reason for SRC trading at a lower multiple. The only reference we found particularly useful in this regard is the “Same Store Sales Growth” of 1.7%. That could be used as a rough proxy for the expected level of growth over time. However, most triple net lease REITs increase the value by selling off vacant properties when releasing would occur at unattractive terms. Consequently, we should always assume same-store growth to be slightly overstated for triple net lease REITs.

Our projection for the long-term growth rate is set at a range of 1% to 3%. That includes a combination of contribution from same-store growth with the expectation that SRC will occasionally trade above net asset value and be able to issue new shares to make accretive investments.

This seems like a good time to point out that the majority of Realty Income’s dividend growth over the last couple of decades was tied to this technique. Getting a high share price, issuing new shares, and putting the capital to work is the main factor driving triple net lease REIT dividend growth.

Growth for National Retail Properties (NNN) was fueled the same way. STORE Capital (STOR) does precisely the same thing. This is at the very core of how triple net lease REITs deliver long-term growth.

For Realty Income, buying out SRC using shares of O as the currency would lead to a significant increase in FFO per share of O. For O to continue their growth rate in dividends and earnings, transactions like this are a gold mine.

We covered Spirit Realty Capital in far more depth on The REIT Forum.

Final thoughts

We believe the abundance of negative stories relating to bankruptcies by retailers may be putting more pressure on the high-quality mall REIT share prices than the fundamentals warrant. Our current allocation to TCO is about 7% of our total portfolio using market prices for all our investments. MAC is about 2.4% of our portfolio.

Besides TCO and MAC, we have a very small position remaining in SPG.

SRC trades at a compelling valuation. They carry a relatively high dividend yield and a relatively low price to net asset value compared to other large internally-managed triple net lease REITs. The low valuation makes them a more appealing investment, though it reduces their growth prospects in the near term. If SRC can improve their valuation, they could look to join other great triple net lease REITs in the cycle of growth.

SRC is about 3% of our portfolio.

Importance of diversification

While most of our coverage is on REITs with far less than average risk, The REIT Forum still recommends diversifying. We invest the substantial majority of our portfolio in REITs and preferred shares. We suggest that investors choose a maximum allocation using our risk ratings combined with their risk tolerance. Each of our risk ratings connects with a suggested maximum allocation. The maximum allocations generally range from 1% for higher risk options to 6% for our lowest risk choices. By diversifying among these choices investors can build a portfolio with a less volatile value and more consistent dividend growth. All our positions and latest picks are shared with our members.

The REIT Forum is the #1 rated service on Seeking Alpha. We focus primarily on defensive investments with high growth potential. It is our objective to find quality investments at a discount, along with trading opportunities for the more active investors. Most of our research is on companies that are excellent investments over the long term.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MAC, SRC, TCO, BPR, SPG, EQR, FRT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.