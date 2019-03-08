XLE Weekly: Re-Test Of Key Resistance Early Week, Selling Interest Drives Price Lower Toward Key Support

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving XLE's price action.

As noted in last week's XLE Weekly, the primary inference for this week was for sell-side activity following the recent development of the stopping point high, 66.93s. This week's auction saw re-test of key resistance early in Monday's auction where sell excess developed, ultimately driving price lower through Thursday's auction to 64.86s within key demand.

NinjaTrader

04-07 March 2019:

This week's auction saw a minor gap higher open in Monday's trade, as last week's late buyers attempted to drive price higher in a re-test of key resistance. A minor probe of key resistance developed to 66.85s where structural sell excess developed, driving price lower and filling Monday's gap. Price discovery lower developed to 65.57s where buy excess shut off the sell-side sequence, driving price higher to 66.59s into Monday's close. Narrow, balance development ensued into Tuesday's auction, 66.69s-65.88s, as two-sided trade unfolded below key supply. Buying interest emerged, 66.25s-66.36s, into Tuesday's close.

Tuesday's late buyers trapped as a gap lower open developed in Wednesday's auction, driving price lower to 65.18s. Buying interest emerged, 65.20s, as a minor uptick saw additional buying interest, 65.37s-65.52s, into Wednesday's close. Wednesday's late buyers also trapped early in Thursday's auction, driving price lower in sell-side continuation, achieving the stopping point low, 64.86s, near key support, 64.84s, ahead of Thursday's close, settling at 65.12s.

NinjaTrader

This week's auction saw sell-side defense of key resistance early week before a sell-side sequence developed through Thursday's auction to test key support. Within the broader context, self-similar selling interest has now developed over multiple weeks within last autumn's key supply cluster, 64s-68s.

Looking ahead, the focus into Friday and next week will center upon response to the near-term key demand cluster, 65.40s-65s. Should this key demand fail, potential for price discovery lower toward key demand below, 63s-61.50s, would be of focus. Alternatively, should the buy-side defend this demand area, potential for price discovery higher to 66.60s-66.90/67.99s is possible. From a structural perspective, the highest probability path this week remains sell-side following this week's defense of the stopping point high.

NinjaTrader

It is worth noting that sentiment based on the S&P Energy Sector Bullish Percent Index continues higher following the brief pause in early February and bounce from the levels of extreme pessimism developed late December into early January. Stocks more broadly, as viewed via the NYSE, have now also seen a bounce from a similar level. Asymmetric opportunity develops when the market exhibits extreme bullish or bearish sentiment with structural confirmation. Within the context of a seasonal low period (December-January), the market developed key structural support within prior key demand following the momentum low of November 2018. Sentiment paused this week before turning down within its mid-range. While not yet there, key supply, 64s-68s, will become even more significant should optimism continue without price confirmation higher.

StockCharts

The market structure, order flow, and sentiment posture will provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.