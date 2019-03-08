Alpha Women At The Table

We are thrilled to share that editors from Opinion & Analysis, Contributor Success, and Moderation are working together on a new editorial initiative, Alpha Women. It will encompass:
Supporting Seeking Alpha's women contributors - starting with outreach to current and former SA authors to understand the unique challenges they face.
Developing solutions to make SA a more attractive platform for women contributors, which will help bring on new authors and renew submission interest in the existing group.
Developing, expanding, and highlighting content produced by women, with an eye toward expanding the proportion of women in Seeking Alpha's user and reader base.
Providing a support contact - alphawomen@seekingalpha.com - for site users and authors to reach a team committed to providing a positive and inclusive experience for women on Seeking Alpha.
We invite you to email the Alpha Women team or contact us through direct message. Most of all, we hope you will share your feedback, insights, experiences, and ideas in the comment stream below. The conversation starts now.
U.S. Congresswoman Shirley Chisholm said, decades ago: "If they don't give you a seat at the table, bring a folding chair."
Here's yours.