Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing: Headwinds And Tailwinds

It wasn’t that long ago that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSM) was just one of several semiconductor foundries competing to manufacture the integrated circuit designs of other companies. Some of its competitors include Global Foundries, United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) and Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (SMI).

However, TSM is now head and shoulders above the competition and clearly leads the pack by a wide margin. It can be said to dominate the foundry industry with revenue far ahead of everyone else. At one point, TSM even overtook Intel to become the world’s most valuable semiconductor company. But the company seems to have slowed down recently with earnings down YoY for the last two quarters.

After almost a decade of the company steadily increasing in value, TSM has gone sideways and is now at the same level it was in early 2018 as the chart below indicates. The question then becomes where do we go from here. Are we going up from here on out as the best is yet to come for TSM? Or are the best days behind for TSM and is it downhill from here on out? There is a case to be made for either argument by the bears and the bulls. That is why it is a good idea to look at the headwinds and tailwinds confronting TSM.

TSM EPS Q4 2018 $9.40B $0.63 Q3 2018 $8.49B $0.56 Q2 2018 $7.85B $0.47 Q1 2018 $8.46B $0.59 Q4 2017 $9.21B $0.64 Q3 2017 $8.32B $0.57 Q2 2017 $7.06B $0.42 Q1 2017 $7.51B $0.54

TSM: the bull case

One reason to be bullish on TSM is that it is way ahead in process technology. This is the manufacturing method used to make silicon chips. It essentially gives you an indication of how small the transistor is at a certain process node. In fact, TSM can be said to have a monopoly at the leading edge because it is the only foundry offering the 7 nanometer or 7nm process node.

The 7nm process from TSM is the most advanced process technology available right now with no competition out there to challenge it. UMC and SMI are years away from finishing research and development of 7nm. Global Foundries has decided it will not be pursuing 7nm for now. Only Samsung is somewhat close to having its own 7nm technology.

This ensures revenue for TSM at the leading edge since it is the only option for companies interested in the most advanced process node. Any company with an application that needs to be at the leading edge has no choice but to place their order with TSM. An example would be companies that manufacture high-end smartphones.

Furthermore, the manufacturing capacity of TSM is also unmatched by any other foundry out there. It has the ability to manufacture over 12 million 12-inch equivalent wafers annually as of 2018. If you need a certain volume of chips manufactured on short notice, TSM is most likely the only game in town. These factors combine to create demand for the services that TSM provides, which is reflected in their revenue.

TSM seems to be locked in a virtuous cycle

Revenue is expected to get a further boost down the line from growth drivers such as 5G, Artificial Intelligence and Internet of Things. All of this creates a virtuous cycle for TSM. Its lead in both process technology and fab capacity ensures that it gets most of the foundry business. This in turn allows TSM to spend huge amounts on research and development of the next process node that other foundries with much less revenue will find hard to keep up with.

By the time competitors are able to offer a new process node, TSM will have moved on to the next, even more advanced process node. TSM can then lower prices for older nodes, while maintaining prices at the leading edge that only they provide. This ensures steady revenue for TSM, while at the same time deprives other foundries of a significant chunk of revenue.

In addition, the cost of building next-generation fabs is rising exponentially. Other foundry companies that are much smaller in size will find it difficult to spend large amounts on capital expenditure that TSM is able to thanks to it cornering the foundry business. For instance, it is estimated that at 3nm, the cost of a new fab will come in at $15 to $20 billion.

That is an amount that TSM with roughly $35 billion revenue in 2018 can still afford. But someone like a UMC with just $5 billion in annual revenue will have a much harder time accessing the financial resources needed to get things done. TSM’s combination of size, technology and fist-mover advantage are formidable barriers to anyone trying to unseat the dominant position that TSM currently occupies.

TSM: the bear case

TSM benefited tremendously from the smartphone revolution. With consumers constantly looking for the latest smartphones, demand was certain as only TSM could make the processors needed to power these new smartphones. However, the annual growth in the smartphone market that had been true for almost a decade has now come to an end.

Reports indicate that 1.43 billion smartphones were shipped in 2018. That represents a 5 percent decrease from the year before when 1.51 billion devices were shipped. This is the first time in history this has happened. TSM expects the weakness in the smartphone market to continue. In fact, TSM’s Q1 2019 forecast calls for revenue to drop by 14 percent. This represents the worst decline in a decade.

The slump in the smartphone market is a big issue for TSM, which has benefited so much from the rise of the smartphone. The hope is that new smartphones equipped with 5G and foldable displays will revive consumer demand. However, this will take time. Networks that support 5G have yet to become operational and the first generation of foldable displays may be too expensive for the average consumer.

The cost of moving to the next process node is rising fast

The use of regular planar transistors did not have any issues at 28nm and above. At 22nm things began to change and Intel introduced a new technology called finFET to address a number of issues, including leakage. But to shrink circuits beyond 20nm finFET transistors became absolutely necessary. These new finFET transistors could go where planar could not, providing better performance while also needing less power.

By moving to the next node at say 7nm from 10nm, TSM says that designers can expect a 36% increase in area available and a 40 percent reduction in power needed. However, finFET dramatically increased the cost, time and complexity of designing at process nodes below 22nm. Typical design costs have gone from $50 million at 28nm to $300 million for today’s leading edge 7nm node. It is estimated that the next node at 5nm will come in at $550 million and 3nm could exceed the $1 billion level.

Process node Design cost 65nm $30M 40nm $40M 28nm $50M 22nm $70M 14/16nm $100M 10nm $175M 7nm $300M 5nm $550M (estimated) 3nm $1000M (estimated)

More and more foundry customers are getting squeezed out

Basically, costs are rising faster than performance gains with each process node. For example, the 7nm node costs three times as much as the 14nm node, but performance does not go up by three times. What this means is that fewer and fewer companies can afford to move to the next, more advanced process node.

In order to recoup the cost incurred, companies need sales of their product to reach a certain volume. More often than not, this level of volume is not to be expected. At some point, companies will simply decide that a certain node, for example 7nm or 14nm, provides enough performance/power benefits and is simply good enough.

Some applications, such as smartphones, require the latest process node. But not everyone requires chips at the leading-edge nodes. With every process shrink, the latter group increases in size. Low volume chips will increasingly get shut out. TSM may one day find out that there is not enough demand out there for their latest process node.

It would also allow the competition to chip away at TSM’s lead by offering nodes that are not necessarily leading edge, but fit the needs of customers that have been priced out at the high end. TSM could find itself in a situation where, on the one hand, it cannot move to the next node for various reasons such as lack of demand or cost.

On the other hand, older nodes of TSM, where there is sufficient demand, are facing competition that is steadily increasing from competitors that are catching up. This will eventually hurt margins, revenue and profitability. This process will take time, but it does not bode well for TSM’s future growth prospects unless there is a major technological breakthrough that alters the current path for foundries.

TSM looks to be going sideways for now

Short term, TSM is likely to be held back by current headwinds, especially weak smartphone demand. There is a chance that next year will be better once 5G networks have become prevalent and new growth drivers for advanced chips emerge. But long term, there is reason to question how sustainable the foundry business is with costs increasingly getting out of control. TSM, the dominant foundry, has a lot at stake and cannot escape coming under scrutiny as a result.

