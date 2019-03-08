A Massive Revision To Exxon Mobil's Growth Strategy

When it comes to production in the Permian Basin, Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) wants its investors to know that it means business. The company, in a recent press release, announced plans to significantly ramp up its exposure to the region, especially the Delaware portion of the basin, in an attempt to grow output by leaps and bounds over the next several years. This move, while a long-term one in nature, should illustrate for investors just how important the Permian is, not just for America’s energy production and consumption, but for Exxon Mobil itself. And if management is correct in its assumptions, the ultimate impact for shareholders, so long as energy prices remain elevated, should be remarkably positive.

The company needs a win

As an oil and gas behemoth, it may seem common sense that what Exxon Mobil wants or needs, it gets. However, reality is a bit different for the company than you might think. At a time when US oil production has surged and as global oil and natural gas demand is at a literal all-time high (and growing higher almost every quarter), it’s unfathomable that a super-major in the space might not be participating in that growth, but that is exactly what has happened in recent years.

*Created by Author

As you can see in the graph above, for instance, volumes of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for Exxon Mobil have been on the decline since at least 2015. Back in that year, the company’s Upstream segment produced 4.097 million boe (barrels of oil equivalent) per day. This was up from the 3.969 million boe per day seen in 2014, but in the years that followed, production dropped, falling eventually to the 3.833 million boe per day the company produced last year.

Unfortunately, the management team at Exxon Mobil is not as transparent as many of the smaller firms in the space that I have covered before, but even so, we do have some interesting data relating to the firm’s plans and what this could mean for its tight oil plays. Back in 2017, you see, the company’s total tight oil production came out to 203 thousand boe per day worth of liquids.

This is actually a small piece of the overall pie, but in January of 2017, in an effort to ramp up its commitment to the region, management acquired 3.4 billion boe worth of reserves (more than double what the company had at the time), 75% of which are estimated to be liquids, from the Bass family in a deal valued at about $6 billion. At the time, the 275,000 acres of land produced about 18,800 boe per day, but management believed that there could eventually be around 60 billion boe worth of recoverable resources on the land in question.

Today, management believes that there exists at least 10 billion boe worth of reserves that can be tapped in the foreseeable future on its Permian lands, and as you can see in the image below, the properties in question are largely grouped together, especially in the Delaware Basin. The benefit to this grouping is that it helps to reduce costs by allowing a clustering of resources and makes growing output generally easier.

The original plan last year, according to management, was to grow output to 600 thousand boe per day by 2025, but in its latest announcement, the company has decided to accelerate that. Due to the fact that production in the Permian doubled in 2018, the company believes that it can grow a further 80% between now and 2024, putting output at around 1 million boe per day.

*Taken from Exxon Mobil

In order to reach that point, Exxon Mobil has a lot of work to do. Today, the company has 48 rigs operating in the region and they expect to increase that to 55 rigs by the end of the year, but for a firm as large as Exxon Mobil and for an endeavor as large as this, certain preparations need to be made in order to achieve higher output. Over the next few years, for instance, the company plans to focus on 30 different sites with the goal of increasing their oil and gas processing, water handling, and takeaway capacity. The firm intends to add on capacity of 600 thousand barrels per day for oil and another 1 billion cubic feet per day for natural gas, and it will work on ‘enhanced water-handling capacity’ through 350 miles of pipeline.

While these operations will be costly (certainly in the many billions of dollars over the next few years in addition to drilling and completion costs), this is the reason why investors buy into a firm like Exxon Mobil: to own the supply chain. Unlike many of the smaller companies in the oil and gas industry, which may have their hands in one or two parts of the industry, Exxon Mobil is vertically integrated to a virtually unprecedented degree compared to other US-based oil and gas firms. In building out its infrastructure, the company can benefit not only from the oil and gas it extracts, but it can allocate it toward its Downstream segment and even process it for additional sale through its Chemicals business. Each step along the way gives the firm the opportunity for additional value creation.

The Permian is poised to grow further

Over the past several years, the Permian Basin has been a true engine for growth. In fact, of the major oil and gas basins, it was the only one not to post a year-over-year decline, in any given month, during the original oil price downturn that began in 2014 and extended into 2017. In the graph below, which illustrates historical oil production data for each March from 2014 through 2019 (with 2019’s data being forecasted by the EIA (Energy Information Administration)), you can see just how strong production growth has been.

*Created by Author

Back in March of 2014, the Permian produced 1.545 million barrels of crude per day and it rose to 1.886 million barrels per day a year later in 2015. Though this output growth slowed considerably in 2015 and 2016, it has since resumed rising and this year is forecasted to hit 4.024 million barrels per day. Recent data suggests that while output growth may be slowing again, growth will continue so long as it’s economical for the companies that operate there. Every firm, naturally, is different in this regard, but for Exxon Mobil, it would be fine if oil prices fall further. This is because, according to management, the business can produce oil there at $35 per barrel and still generate a return in excess of 10%.

Takeaway

Exxon Mobil is making the right decision for it and for its investors by piling into the Permian. In the firm’s quest to reach nearly 5 million boe per day worth of production by 2025, it needs to materially ramp up output in a prodigious region like this and with the economics touted by management (assuming those figures are accurate), the benefit for shareholders should be appealing over time. Of course, this is just one piece of the pie in determining the future prospects for a firm as large as Exxon Mobil, but it might be one of the most important pieces.

Crude Value Insights is an exclusive community of investors who have a taste for oil and natural gas firms. Our main interest is on cash flow and the value and growth prospects that generate the strongest potential for investors. You get access to a 50+ stock model account, in-depth cash flow analyses of E&P firms, and a Live Chat where members can share their knowledge and experiences with one another. Sign up now and your first two weeks are free!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.