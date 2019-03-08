Assa Abloy: Growth Supports Optimism While Margins Lead To Pessimism

Margins contracted further, but the key financials saw acceleration which led to the stock appreciating roughly 13% off recent troughs.

The last time I covered Assa (OTCPK:ASAZF) I wrote that the three key points of interest for Assa was:

Core-market growth with consistency in margins. Electromechanical lock & technology growth. Emerging Markets showing operating leverage on increased organic growth.

I also included a spreadsheet table that outlined how many "old-school" locks were sold per mechanical lock, highlighting market potential:

It was clear that the primary thesis was emerging markets growth, especially in electromechanical locks.

Q4: The Narrative Is Strong With This One

Since my (neutral) article the stock moved roughly sideways, but ultimately slightly down. Then Assa Abloy released their Q4 results which were:

1) Quite tremendous on the top-line with 15% sales growth (6% organic).

2) Hit all the Narrative points, including:

Electromechanical grew 30% and hit 30% of consolidated sales. Huge growth (70%) in the Americas and decent growth in APAC.

+10% Organic Growth in APAC.

8% organic growth in the global technologies segment.

3) Dividend increase and the announcement of yet another manufacturing optimization program.

All-in-all the Q4-release played right into the narrative that the market was looking for. The enormous growth in the installed base of electromechanical locks leading to expected service revenues while seeing moderate growth in emerging markets. The positive narrative led to a ~13% stock increase off the pre-earnings trough.

Credit Suisse even released a report titled "El-Mech has finally become the reason to own" with a 215 price target.

The Dark Side of Paradise: Margins

If Q4 had simply been as straight-forward as the narrative above, there would have been little reason to write an article. Everybody would have agreed Assa was a great growth story and left it at that.

Unfortunately, several issues revealed themselves during Q4, with the continued disappointment on margins across the last 2-3 quarters being the most prolific.

Margins contracted almost across the board, with the consolidated EBIT margin contracting 500 basis points YoY. Adjusting for amortization differences, margins "only" contracted 400 basis points.

Even worse, the extremely low operating margin in APAC (sub-10%, compared to a consolidated 16%) didn't see the expected operating leverage from strong organic sales growth. A core part of the thesis was operating leverage driving margin expansion. Furthermore, there were no "extraordinary" reasons that removed operating leverage temporarily. The margin actually deteriorated from 9.7% to 9.6% due to "FX and M&A" even as sales grew 10% organically.

EMEA also contracted 700 basis points, attributed again to "FX and M&A" along with pension costs.

Bulls have primarily focused on these issues.

Two Sides: Bulls Look at Growth, Bears Look At Margins

To quote a recent Deutsche-Bank report on Assa:

"We reckon that Assa Abloy is not a margin but a growth story, which probably explains why investors have happily looked through the near-term margin weakness so far"

There is a good reason for this divergence. The last 3 quarters posted organic growth of roughly 5% each quarter, but each quarter also saw margin deterioration.

There seems to be a clear bucking of the historical trend, in which accelerated sales led to operating leverage. Currently, it seems that growth comes as a trade-off to margins, a trade Assa management is willing to make.

Lets evaluate each part separately.

Growth: Organic Has Good Momentum, But Inorganic Success Unlikely

"Momentum" is a rather silly word in many usages. Just because something has happened previously does not mean that it will continue happening. Oftentimes it might even lead to a reduced chance of repetition, but the adoption of electromechanical locks is partly a "trend" and should be assessed as such.

A lot of smart lock growth originated in the residential space, where they were related to (for example) Amazon or Google offerings. A lot of growth in this space depends on consumers willingness to adopt technology that might seem invasive to previous generations.

For now, it seems that American consumers have been happy to increasingly adopt Google Nest and Amazon Key. If these projects gain traction and international marketing, they could provide long-term fuel for organic growth.

On the inorganic side, the feeling you get from conference calls at peers such as Dormakaba (OTC:DRRKF) and Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) is that competition for M&A is fierce, multiples remain elevated despite public peers depreciating, and that Assa has reached a size where the targeted 5% of inorganic growth is hard to accomplish without overpaying for assets.

Previous management teams have mentioned that elevated private multiples was a serious issue when it came to inorganic growth and a recent personal-meeting note by DNB bank research analysts highlight that Assa's current management team thinks multiples have stayed stable even as public peers depreciated.

Margins: An Important Visual Problem, But All In The Plan

I see margins continuing to depreciate as smart locks and other new offerings accelerate. Smart locks sell at low gross margins and mediocre EBIT margins, acting overall dilutive to the consolidated company. While investors may expect moderate revenue growth from this segment, they should remember that margins will be lower.

The same is true of China and APAC, where high organic growth coupled with low margins are likely to persevere into the future - leading to general margin deterioration.

For both the short and intermediate term, the margins pose a serious issue - especially when attempting to model cash-flows, but in the real world the margins contracting are only a slight disadvantage when considering the market opportunities associated with both of the above situations.

First of all, the smart locks have roughly a 1/3rd the replacement time of traditional locks. Theoretically, this should cause lock replacement revenues to increase by 300%. Using a 10-year replacement (instead of 7) for electromechanical and the usual 20-year replacement cycle for locks, we end up at a more conservative doubling of revenues for after-market renovation and replacement on smarter locks. Replacement revenue makes up 65-70% of current Assa sales, making this a major secular tailwind for gathering high-quality, sticky revenues.

Some of the recent margin contraction should be expected to reverse, as management has announced price-hikes. The lower margins on electromechanical locks are a factor to discount in with cash-flows, but not something that makes Assa unbuyable or even short-able.

Overall Take-Away

Assa still has a high amount of growth factored in at roughly 20x earnings. There is a lot of room for the narrative to shift regarding either margins, economic cycles, or growth prospects leaving downside relatively open.

On the other hand, the upside is quite limited given an inability to make "game-changing" acquisitions and the high multiple. The size of Assa Abloy simply prohibits the upside potential of smaller peers.

For this reason, I still recommend leaving Assa Abloy alone until the narrative shifts "into the negative". If the multiple expands even further, Assa could be an open-ended short on the economic cycle.

