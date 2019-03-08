Johnson & Johnson: Brace For Impact

The stock looks overvalued, but it is a hold given the firm’s substantial market position.

History indicates that there might be a reduction in the $4.69 punitive and compensatory damages charged against Johnson.

Pricing pressure resulting from both the administration and competition and a strengthening dollar could hurt the financials.

A number of its major drugs are facing difficulty as competition is kicking in both nationally and internationally.

Investment Thesis

Competition in Johnson’s (JNJ) Remicade, Procrit, Velcade, Tracleer, and Zytiga could significantly hurt Johnson. Johnson derived approximately $11.5 billion from these drugs in its latest fiscal year. Pricing pressure is heating up while the anticipated gains in the U.S. could adversely impact Johnson’s results. Earlier in December NYTimes reported that JNJ lost its motion to reverse a jury verdict that awarded $4.69 billion to women who blamed their ovarian cancer on asbestos in the company’s baby powder and other talc products. Factoring all the headwinds, Johnson provided conservative revenue guidance of 0%-1% for the coming year, and since Johnson likes to post surprises, I am guessing it has downplayed its guidance. But factoring the potential for market share loss, pricing pressure, a strengthening dollar, and litigation issues, Johnson does look overvalued. However, the firm has a substantial moat in the market, as a result, holding seems more logical.

2018 Revenue from selected products Product 2018 Revenue in million $ % of Total Pharma Revenue Area REMICADE® 5,326 13.08% Immunology PROCRIT®/EPREX® 988 2.43% Cardiovascular/Metabolism/other VELCADE® 1116 2.74% Oncology TRACLEER® 546 1.34% Pulmonary Hypertension ZYTIGA® /abiraterone acetate 3,498 8.59% Oncology Total 11,474 Total Pharma 40,734

Biosimilar Competition

Remicade is the trade name for the artificial antibody Infliximab; some of its typical applications include Crohn’s disease, Pediatric Crohn's Disease, Ulcerative Colitis, Rheumatoid Arthritis, Psoriatic Arthritis, Plaque Psoriasis and a number of other immunological problems. The patent on Remicade expired and the Food and Drug Administration approved the first infliximab biosimilar for sale in the U.S. in 2016, and several such products have been launched since then.

In some European countries the patents for Remicade expired back in February 2016, and since biosimilar versions of the product have been released in certain markets outside the U.S., this has impacted JNJ’s Remicade sales. Continued biosimilar competition will lead to a further reduction in JNJ’s Remicade sales outside the U.S. Inside the U.S. a biosimilar version of Remicade was launched in 2016, and since additional competitors continue to enter the market, which can only lead to a continued deterioration in JNJ’s Remicade sales.

After the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit denied Janssen’s request for an injunction pending appeal, several generic versions of Zytiga have entered the market. Janssen has appealed the decision of the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey, and the oral argument on the appeal is scheduled for March 2019. Several firms have filed or undertaken regulatory processes outside of the U.S. to market generic forms of Zytiga before the expiry of its applicable patents.

Worldwide ZYTIGA growth slowed to about 6%, with 27% growth outside the U.S., which was partially offset by declines of about 13% in the U.S. due to generic competition. - Chris DelOrefice - VP, IR

Will Johnson & Johnson have to pay the $4.69 billion?

Bloomberg reported that JNJ might not have to pay the $4.14 billion in punitive damages and $500 million in compensatory damages, or at least not that much. According to Bloomberg’s report, of the 25 largest U.S. jury awards, 23 were reversed, drastically cut or against defendants with few or no assets who couldn’t pay. But Johnson is definitely not among the defendants with few or no assets, so I think the best that could happen to Johnson is a reduction in the amount.

Pricing Pressure

Lowering drug prices is one of the top priorities of The Trump administration. The proposal announced earlier in January last week indicated that the legal protections that pharmacy benefit managers are allowed to be able to accept rebates from drug companies for brand-name drugs covered under the Medicaid and Medicare government programs could no longer be valid. According to the administration, this could result in significant savings.

It is unacceptable that Americans pay vastly more than people in other countries for the exact same drugs, often made in the exact same place. This is wrong, unfair, and together we will stop it. - President Trump

50% of the global respondents in GlobalData Pharma’s 2019 industry outlook believed that drug pricing and reimbursement constraints will have the greatest negative impact on the pharmaceutical sector in 2019.

Bernstein analyst Ronny Gal wrote Monday that Remicade prices are down 10.7% year over year, compared with 24.2% for Pfizer’s biosimilar version, Inflectra, and 18% for Merck’s biosim Renflexis. He wrote that the decline is “gradual” at 3% to 7% per quarter, but “you can absolutely see the strengthening trend.”

Valuation

My DCF valuation shows that Johnson is overvalued by roughly $14 a share. Historical revenue growth, NOPAT margin and invested capital turnover and related forecasts are given below.

WACC (Weighted average cost of capital) assumptions are shown below.

The DCF results are summarized below.

Discounted Free Cash Flow to Firm Valuation Cumulative PV of FCFF 47,304 Present Value of Terminal Value 278,893 Indicated Value of Invested Capital 326,197 Mid-year Adjustment Factor 1.04 Intrinsic Value of Invested Capital 339,345 Add: Cash and Marketable Securities 18,107 Less: Debt and Lease Obligations -30,480 Less: Book Value of Preferred Stock and Minority Interest 0 Intrinsic Value of Equity 326,972 Diluted Shares Outstanding 2,729 Intrinsic Value per Share 120 Current Price per Share 139 Overvalued (Undervalued) 19

Dividend Safety Analysis

Johnson’s FCFE and FCFF coverage ratios averaged 1.84 and 1.49, respectively, in the last five years. The negative coverage in 2017 was due to a provisional tax charge of approximately $13.0 billion as a result of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) recorded in the fourth quarter of 2017 and the impact of a Belgian statutory tax rate change, which increased the 2017 effective rate by 3.4%. JNJ’s payout ratio averaged about 62% in the last five years. But you can clearly see strong dividend safety as indicated by the coverage ratios.

FCFE Coverage FCFF Coverage 2013 2.17 1.83 2014 3.28 3.12 2015 2.28 2.07 2016 2.61 1.63 2017 -1.44 -2.18 2018 2.15 2.49

Conclusions

Johnson is a solid company. Although there is some headwind, it shouldn’t lead to major position unwinds, because the firm has substantial market power and had delivered strong results for long period. This article looks at the possible weak sides of the firm. Dividend safety is strong and JNJ’s solid business model will continue to provide heavy cash flows. Combining all the factors, JNJ is a hold.

