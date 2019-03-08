XLF Weekly: Re-Test Of Last Week's Key Resistance, Sell Response And Price Discovery Lower To 25.83s

In this article, we examine the significant weekly order flow and market structure developments driving XLF's price action.

As noted in last week's XLF Weekly, the highest probability path for this week was for sell-side activity based on last week's structural sell excess, 26.82s-26.68s. This primary expectation did play out as selling interest re-emerged at the sell excess area in early Monday's auction. Price discovery lower ensued toward 26.22s into Tuesday's auction before new selling interest emerged there Wednesday, driving price lower in sell-side continuation to 25.83s ahead of Thursday's close, settling at 25.98s.

NinjaTrader

04-07 March 2019:

This week saw a challenge of last week's key resistance early in Monday's trade, achieving the stopping point high, 26.94s. Selling interest emerged, 26.83s, driving price lower as buyers from late last week became trapped. Price discovery lower developed early into Tuesday's auction, achieving a stopping point, 26.22s.

Buying interest emerged, 26.25s/26.28s, halting the sell-side auction as balance developed, 26.22s-26.51s, through Wednesday's auction. Sellers in size emerged, 26.27s-26.24s, into Wednesday's close. A gap lower open developed early in Thursday's auction as Wednesday's late sellers held the auction. Price discovery lower developed, achieving the stopping point low, 25.83s, where sellers trapped, 25.85s, ahead of Thursday's close, settling at 25.97s. Buyers in size, 25.94s-25.98s, emerged into Thursday's close.

NinjaTrader

This week's auction saw re-test and sell-side defense of key resistance, consistent with this week's primary expectation. This week's auction formed a second structural excess essentially in the same location. The development of a structural sell excess implies the development of a stopping point high. The market subsequently saw a sell-side sequence toward the initial key demand cluster below, 25.80s-25.40s. Within the broader context, the development of a structural sell excess within key supply implies more significant resistance area is potentially developing.

Looking ahead, the focus into Friday's auction and next week will center upon market response to the demand cluster, 25.80s-25.40s, following the initial pullback from the stopping point high. The highest probability path into next week is for buy-side retracement toward key supply above to re-test supply, provided this week's pullback low holds as support. Buy-side defense at this key demand area will result in retracement higher to challenge key supply overhead, 26.70s-26.90s. Alternatively, buy-side failure at this area will result in further near-term price discovery lower toward key demand cluster below, 24.60s-24.10s. The larger intermediate-term bias (3-6 month) is now neutral between 25.34s and 27.47s.

NinjaTrader

It is worth noting that sentiment based on the S&P Financial Sector Bullish Percent Index now reflects a bounce from the levels of extreme pessimism developed late December into early January. Stocks more broadly, as viewed via the NYSE, have now also seen a bounce from a similar level. Asymmetric opportunity develops when the market exhibits extreme bullish or bearish sentiment with structural confirmation. Following the momentum low of November 2018, the market developed a stopping point low within prior key demand (and a typical seasonal low period December-January), which now serves as meaningful support. Sentiment continues moving higher toward a posture of extreme optimism. While not yet at extreme optimism, key supply, 25.90s-27.50s, will be the first area of real challenge for the buy-side and could become more structurally significant should optimism continue without price confirmation higher.

StockCharts

The market structure, order flow, and sentiment posture will provide the empirical evidence needed to observe where asymmetric opportunity resides.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.