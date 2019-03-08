Financial Transparency And Accountability

Thought For The Day: The means exist for individuals to benefit from the greater accountability that the ease of financial tracking permits today.

Why Is Gold Doing Well?

“In good times insurance is a liability; you don't expect to make money on an insurance policy unless something goes wrong. Which is why it's interesting that gold, a form of portfolio level insurance, is performing well despite a so far stellar year [for] equities.” (Russ Koesterich, CFA)

Europe’s Japanification

“A low growth, low inflation environment in the eurozone, coupled with still loose monetary policy, bears a striking resemblance to Japan, which raises questions about the central bank’s monetary toolkit and the options at its disposal.” (ING Economic and Financial Analysis)

Exchange Pricing

“The SEC is looking into whether the multi-tiered pricing system used by stock exchanges favors big brokers at the expense of small ones, Reuters reports. Currently, Wall Street banks and other big traders get rebates based on how much business they bring to the exchanges. As a result, big users can end up trading for free, or even get paid to trade, while small brokers pay substantial fees.” (Wall Street Breakfast)

Thought For The Day

For all the challenges that are unique to our times, one undeniable advantage is the increasing levels of transparency we have come to expect of our government and institutions. The above-quoted Wall Street Breakfast story concerning exchange pricing is a case in point. Trading venues like the New York Stock Exchange are public institutions, whose rules should not grant more favorable access to some market participants over others. That the SEC is investigating this matter is commendable, and it is heartening that the effort enjoys bipartisan support.

Transparency has broken out in every area of government. Live in Illinois and want to find out which bills your state still has to pay? The state comptroller will let you know. Want to know what your Congressional representative’s personal expenditures are, or what his or her proposed legislation will cost taxpayers? The Congressional Budget Office or nonprofit organizations like ProPublica track this information.

As this trend strengthens, the day may come when our property tax bill will automatically come with a list of what our hard-earned dollars were spent on in the preceding year. The overall thrust of such transparency would be increased accountability. This sanguine development prompts the thought that individuals too could benefit from such accountability mechanisms. For example, if you place all of your expenses on the same debit or credit card, your monthly bill should offer a quite detailed presentation of how you spend your money, often categorizing the expenditures for you. Now all you have to do is make sure your husband, wife or financial advisor gains regular access to such information to activate the accountability feature. Ditto for your savings and investment behavior.

An important reality to take into consideration is that you probably don’t, instinctively at least, like the above proposal. The truth is that people don’t innately like being held accountable. Politicians would love to keep their spending – and receiving – as secret as possible, almost as much as financial institutions. And this is how we feel too. But we also know from our personal experience how much greater our success will be if we are held to account.

