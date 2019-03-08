Cocoa - Trading Around The Midpoint

NIB on dips in the cocoa market for those who do not trade or invest in futures.

I love chocolate, and I am not alone. The addressable market of chocoholics around the world has been growing by leaps and bounds. Since the beginning of the current century, global population increased by over 25%. At the same time, rising wealth in China, the world's most populous nation has caused shifts in dietary trends. Many Chinese have discovered the epicurean delights of a chocolate treat with has put pressure on the demand side of the fundamental equation for the primary ingredient in chocolate confectionery products which is the cocoa bean.

The vast majority of cocoa production in the world comes from West Africa. The Ivory Coast, Ghana, and Nigeria are the most significant factors when it comes to global supplies.

The price of cocoa was at under $1000 per ton in 2000. Since 2001, it has never ventured below that level and rose to a record peak at $3826 per ton in 2011. Cocoa has been consolidating and trading around the $2200 per ton level over recent months. The fundamentals for the cocoa market continue to support higher prices over the coming months and years.

The most direct route for a trade or investment position in the cocoa market is via the futures and futures options on the Intercontinental Exchange. However, the iPath Bloomberg Cocoa Sub TR ETN (NIB) provides an alternative to the highly leveraged and volatile futures arena.

Consolidation in cocoa continues

Nearby cocoa futures on the Intercontinental Exchange have traded in a range from $1982 to $2436 since the week of July 9, 2018. The midpoint at $2209 has served as a pivot point for the soft commodity.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart highlights that the $2200 level has been a price that cocoa continues to return to after alternating trips to the up and the downside. The most recent move higher took cocoa to a lower peak at $2348 per ton during the week of February 19. On Thursday, March 7, the price of nearby May futures settled at $2182 per ton as cocoa futures failed to make a higher high above $2439, the most recent peak from late December 2018.

Open interest in the cocoa futures market was steady at 246,555 contracts on March 6 as it has been moving higher from close to the lowest level on February 19, 2019. Price momentum and relative strength indicators are now falling in neutral territory on the weekly chart which is a sign that cocoa could be heading back to the lower region of the trading range around the $2000 per ton level on May futures.

The equatorial commodity that comes from West Africa

The Ivory Coast is the world's leading producer of cocoa beans with Ghana not far behind when it comes to annual output. Nigeria is also a significant producer of the beans. Cocoa production requires an equatorial climate, and together the three West African nations supply the world with nearly 70% of annual requirements.

The nations in West Africa face climatic conditions that threaten future cocoa production. Moreover, labor shortages have caused production costs to rise and some farmers to exit cocoa farming. Since the cocoa business is the leading revenue producer for the Ivory Coast and Ghana and contributes to the Nigerian economy which is also a member of OPEC and the leading oil producer in West Africa, future supplies of the soft commodity depend on the output from the three nations. Meanwhile, demand for chocolate continues to expand which is a function of demographics.

Global demand is going nowhere but higher

I was born in 1959. That year, there were fewer than three billion inhabitants of our planet. By the start of this century, the number had doubled, and since then it increased by over 25%. As of March 4, the global population stood at around 7.557 billion people according to the US Census Bureau. At the same time, 1.4 billion people in China are consuming more chocolate products each day. Demand for cocoa has been on a one-way street higher, and that is certain to continue as the addressable market for cocoa and all food products rises. More people, with more money, continue to chase finite supplies each day.

While the demand side of the fundamental equation for the cocoa market is expanding, each year is a new adventure when it comes to production.

Climate change could wreak havoc with crops

Climate issues along the equator continue to threaten the cocoa crop each year as do the potential for crop diseases that could wipe out supplies from a region in the blink of an eye. At the same time, rising production costs mean that some farmers are turning to other crops reducing the annual supply of the beans that are the primary ingredient in chocolate products.

The only certainty in the cocoa market is that demand will continue to rise. During years when supplies fall short of expanding global requirements, the price of cocoa could increase dramatically. Moreover, a world of chocoholics has become addicted to bumper cocoa crops each year. Therefore, unless output grows at a comparable pace with demand, the base price of cocoa is likely to rise. Cocoa is a volatile commodity, but the long-term price chart of the soft commodity shows that the price reflects increasing global consumption.

Source: CQG

As the quarterly chart illustrates, the price of cocoa appears to reflect the impact of demand since the turn of this century. The bottom line is that during years where supplies meet or exceed requirements, the price has made higher lows. When shortages develop, the sky is the limit for the price of cocoa beans. At the same time, there is a growing demand for organic cocoa which depends on clean farming conditions without chemical pesticides. In West Africa, organic farms are far from the norm. Therefore, a two-tier market for cocoa is developing.

Moreover, all cocoa beans have a limited life span after the annual harvest. Political and logistical problems in West Africa can cause crops to rot in the hot African sun, at times.

NIB on dips in the cocoa market for those who do not trade or invest in futures

Cocoa continues to trade in a range from $2000 to $2400 per ton. Eventually, the price will break out of its trading band. Given the uncertainty of the annual crop, growing global demand for chocolate, and political and economic concerns in the region of the world that is responsible for almost 70% of the world's supplies, I believe that the odds favor higher prices over the coming months and years.

The most direct route for a trade or investment in cocoa beans is via the futures and futures options offered on the Intercontinental Exchange. For those who do not venture into the leveraged and volatile futures arena, the iPath Bloomberg Cocoa Sub TR ETN provides an alternative. The fund summary for NIB states:

The investment seeks to provide investors with exposure to the Jones-UBS Cocoa Subindex Total Return. The Dow Jones-UBS Cocoa Subindex Total Return (the 'index') reflects the returns that are potentially available through an unleveraged investment in the futures contracts on cocoa. The index currently consists of one futures contract on the commodity of cocoa which is included in the Dow Jones-UBS Commodity Index Total Return.

With net assets of $20.32 million and an average of 43,493 shares changing hands each day, NIB offers some degree of liquidity and does a reasonable job replicating the price action in the cocoa futures market.

The most recent rally in cocoa took the price of May futures from $2203 on January 31 to a high at $2369 on February 19, a gain of 7.5%.

Source: Barchart

As the chart shows, NIB moved from $24.74 to $26.84 over the same period, an increase of 8.5% as the ETN marginally outperformed the price gain in the May ICE futures contract.

Cocoa just fell below its midpoint once again. Given the fundamental supply and demand picture for the soft commodity, a return towards the lower end of the trading range is another compelling opportunity for a long position in the cocoa market which should find support from growing consumption and uncertain output.

