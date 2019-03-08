Is MUX Too Cheap?

When it comes to investing or trading in the gold market, there are many choices. The most direct route is via the physical bars and coins offered by dealers around the world. Futures and futures options available on the COMEX division of the CME do an excellent job replicating the price action in the physical gold market. In 2004, the GLD ETF product burst upon the scene which added another option for those looking to participate in the gold market. Since then, more than a few unleveraged and leverages ETF and ETN products have appeared on the scene offering an expanding number of choices.

Gold equities tend to magnify the price action in the yellow metal. Gold mining companies provide leverage as their fortunes rise and fall with the price of the precious metal. The highly capitalized and leading gold producing companies in the world like Barrick and Newmont tend to experience higher percentage gains and losses when compared to the price action in the gold market. The junior gold miners that explore for the yellow metal provide even higher price volatility compared to the leading gold stocks. However, smaller gold mining companies are highly speculative and tend to experience boom and bust returns.

McEwen Mining Inc. (MUX) is a Canadian company that was formerly US Gold Corporation. In 2012 it changed its name to McEwen. At the turn of the century, MUX was a penny stock. In 2006, the price rose to over $10 per share, and it 2011 it reached a lower peak at $9.87. MUX was trading at the $1.65 per share level as of the close of business on March 7. After the recent correction in the gold market, some traders and investors will be looking to buy the dip in the yellow metal or gold-related assets. MUX is a cheap stock, but the low cost is a sign of the risk involved in holding the very junior mining company.

A junior gold mining stock

The company profile for McEwen Mining Inc. states:

McEwen Mining Inc. engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo 1 mine and El Gallo 2 project in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and the Black Fox Complex, Buffalo Ankerite, Fuller, Davidson Tisdale, and Black Fox North properties in Canada. It also owns a 61.01% interest in the Paymaster property in Canada; and a 49% interest in the San JosÃ© mine in the province of Santa Cruz, Argentina. In addition, the company owns 100% interests in the Gold Bar and Tonkin properties in Nevada, the United States; and the Los Azules copper project in San Juan, Argentina. Further, it owns interests in other exploration properties located in the United States; and in the province of San Juan, Argentina, as well as in Mexico. The company was formerly known as US Gold Corporation and changed its name to McEwen Mining Inc. in January 2012. McEwen Mining Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

The price range in MUX over the past 52 weeks has been from $1.61 to $2.52 per share, while the price range in gold over the same period has been from $1161.40 to $1365.40. At $1.65, MUX is only 4 cents above its bottom over the past year, while gold at $1286.10 is over 10% above its nadir over the same period.

The most recent earning statement from MUX on February 21 told investors the company achieved record production of 175,640 gold equivalent ounces (GEOs) in 2018 with cash costs at $817 and all-in sustaining costs at $1002 per GEO. The company projects an increase to 210,000 GEO for 2019, and while cash costs will rise to $905, MUX expects all-in sustaining costs to decline to the $1080 per ounce level. Additional financial information and projections for MUX's various properties are available via this link.

An ugly chart, but higher lows

Over the past year, the price of MUX shares has made lower highs and lower lows.

Source: Barchart

As the one-year chart highlights, MUX traded to a peak at $2.52 on July 26, 2018. After declining to a low at $1.86 in mid-August when the price of gold hit its low for last year, the shares recovered to a lower high at $2.44 on October 23 before turning south again under the weight if selling in the stock market. After hitting a low at $1.61 in late January 2019, the shares recovered to $2.04 in late February when gold was approaching the $1350 level, but the latest setback in the yellow metal sent MUX shares back down to close at $1.65 per share on March 7 after putting in a double bottom at $1.61 on Thursday.

From a longer-term perspective, the price action in the stock looks a bit better.

Source: Barchart

After trading in penny stock territory from 1999 through 2005 with just one brief move to $1.85 in 2004, MUX took off to the upside reaching its record high at $10.30 in April 2006. The stock then collapsed to 38 cents per share in October 2008 at the time when the global financial crisis gripped markets across all asset classes. MUX recovered and reached a lower, but impressive, peak at $9.87 per share in April 2011 when the price of gold hit the $1920 per ounce level. Since then, the shares have made a series of lower high, but from a long-term perspective, the lows have been higher. The bottom in 2008 was 38 cents per share; in 2015 the shares fell to 65 cents. MUX had not traded below the $1 per share level since January 2016 when gold and most other commodities prices made multiyear lows. In July 2016 a lower high at $4.92 per share led to the most recent retreat with the stock at $1.65 as of the close of business on March 7.

Trading sardines or gold?

MUX stock has a good history of tracking the price of gold, and its production has increased from 2017 to 2018 with the company expecting even more GEOs this year. However, stocks like MUX are highly speculative making them trading, not investing vehicles.

There is an old story about the impact of speculation on markets. Seth Klarman in his work "Margin Of Safety" does a great job telling the tale:

There is an old story about the market craze in sardine trading when the sardines disappeared from their traditional waters in Monterey, California. The commodity traders bid them up and the price of a can of sardines soared. One day a buyer decided to treat himself to an expensive meal and actually opened a can and started eating. He immediately became ill and told the seller the sardines were no good. The seller said, 'You don't understand. These are not eating sardines, they are trading sardines.' Like sardine traders, many financial market participants are attracted to speculation, never bothering to taste the sardines they are trading. Speculation offers the prospect of instant gratification; why get rich slowly if you can get rich quickly? Moreover, speculation involves going along with the crowd, not against it. There is comfort in consensus; those in the majority gain confidence from their very number. Today many financial-market participants, knowingly or unknowingly, have become speculators. They may not even realize that they are playing a 'greater-fool game,' buying overvalued securities and expecting - hoping - to find someone, a greater fool, to buy from them at a still higher price. There is great allure to treating stocks as pieces of paper that you trade. Viewing stocks this way requires neither rigorous analysis nor knowledge of the underlying businesses. Moreover, trading in and of itself can be exciting and, as long as the market is rising, lucrative. But essentially it is speculating, not investing. You may find a buyer at a higher price - a greater fool - or you may not, in which case you yourself are the greater fool.

MUX is not gold, but it could be an excellent trading sardine if the price of gold finds a higher low and begins to make progress on the upside once again over the coming days and weeks. At $1.65 per share, the stock is not expensive, and buyers could come flooding back into the market if the price of gold turns higher given MUX's long-term track record and correlation with the yellow metal.

Caution - a tight stop

The lowest price that MUX shares have traded since February 2016 has been $1.61 per share. At $1.65 on Thursday they are just four cents above that level. For those looking for a speculative and highly volatile way to position on the long side in the gold market after the decline below the $1300 level last week, MUX offers an attractive potential for gains from a risk-reward perspective. A stop at $1.39 or lower would entail a risk of 26 cents per share from its latest closing level for the potential of a much greater reward if gold recovers. Gold traded at a high at $1349.80 on February 20 on the April futures contract which was 4.7% higher than the level last traded on March 7 at $1286.10 per ounce. Around that time, MUX shares were at a high at $2.04 per share, 39 cents or over 19% higher than the March 7 closing price. MUX could be a leveraged vehicle for a long-side bet in gold. However, a tight stop is a must in these shares as if the price of gold continues to correct; the stock could find itself back in penny stock territory in the blink of an eye.

If gold breaks out, this stock could double or more

If gold is on its way to a challenge of the 2018 peak at $1365.40 and the 2016 high at $1377.50 per ounce, MUX stock has the potential for explosive gains. When gold hit its post-Brexit high, MUX traded to a peak at $4.92 per share which is almost triple the value based on last Friday's close.

I view MUX as a golden trading sardine. The stock has the potential to provide a leveraged return compared to the yellow metal if the price of the yellow metal turns higher over the coming sessions. MUX is a trade, not an investment. The stock is not an eating sardine.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in MUX over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author always has positions in commodities markets in futures, options, ETF/ETN products, and commodity equities. These long and short positions tend to change on an intraday basis.